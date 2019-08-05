FDC: US rate cut reduces threat of capital outflows

Nigerian underwriters have every reason to step up action as regards building and property insurance, as more construction and development sites spring up across the country. Sunday Ojeme reports

T

he dawn of every flourishing investment provides ample opportunity for insurance operators to capitalise on. Real estate, which has been thriving in the country for long now, is one such sector the underwriters should not ignore.

Investment

Although the industry operators have invested over N103 billion into property, according to the balance sheet on the website of the regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), they have, however, failed to explore opportunities in the same sector even with the compulsory insurance policy providing the leeway for them.

According to the balance sheet, their investment in the sector experienced a boom as it increased by N5 billion from N98.11 billion to N103.51 billion within a period of one year.

Market boom

However, going by the opportunities embedded in the compulsory insurance policies, wherein public buildings and those under construction are expected to be insured, it is rather an irony that underwriters have not been able to measure up in terms of boosting their premium through this sudden expansion.

On a daily basis, hospitals, schools, structures meant for offices, shopping malls, hotels, recreation centres and many more are not just spreading everywhere but also occupied as soon as they are fully ready to be taken or in the case of more desperate situation, the potential tenants pay ahead of completion.

For a country with a population of over 180 million and endowed with the best in terms of human and natural resources, it remains an aberration for the yearly premium to be at N400 billion, going by the last result released by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

As part of efforts to ensure safety and financial security of construction workers and occupiers of public buildings, the Federal Government had instituted the six Compulsory Insurances to among others give Nigerians a sense of belonging and also to boost the nation’s insurance sector’s fortune.

Policies

According to the Occupiers’ Liability Insurance, the policy is taken up against liability of the members of the public for loss or property damage, death or bodily injury occasioned by fire, collapse, storm, earthquake, storm, flood or any allied peril. The cover is required to be purchased by owners or occupiers of every public building. Under the Nigeria Insurance Act 2003, a building is public when the owner does not use it fully (i.e. 100%) for residency purpose.

Examples of public buildings include hostels, tenanted buildings, residential buildings occupied by lodgers, tenants, etc. Also, a public building is one in which people enter and exit for educational, recreational or medical services such as schools, hospitals, malls, etc. A maximum fine of N100,000 or one-year imprisonment or both is the punishment for defaulters. Sealing-off or demolition of the affected building is the sanctions under the National Insurance Act 2003 and the Lagos State Building Control Law 2010.

Apart from Lagos State, which has made efforts in this regard, no concrete report has been given of any other state that is making the law actually compulsory in their domains.

Regulator’s drive

The lack of interest shown by states propelled the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to open up discussions with state governors on the need to embrace the policy.

So far, the immediate past Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari, had visited some of the states in this regard with the governors promising to be parties to the deal with the Commission also inaugurating a technical committee.

The committee was inaugurated by Kari with membership drawn from NAICOM, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) from all the zones and the Nigeria Insurance Association (NIA).

At the inauguration, Kari said it was the responsibility of the committee to advise the steering committee on how public building funds would be effectively and efficiently disbursed in the country.

According to him, under the National Insurance Act 2003, NAICOM has the responsibility of ensuring that public buildings and buildings under construction were insured.

“By public buildings, we mean all schools, hospitals, hotels and offices, and they have the responsibility to show evidence that they have complied with Section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003.

“We have the responsibility for collecting of funds, monitoring and also disbursing the funds for the purpose of improving fire activities in Nigeria.

“0.25 per cent of premium collected with respect to public buildings are supposed to be accumulated in the fire funds. But over time, these funds have not been forthcoming because the process for collection is not put in place,” he said.

Positive step

On its own, Lagos State, which has experienced the highest number of recorded building collapsed incidents, took the bull by the horns two years ago by ensuring all public buildings in the state are insured.

Although the state government is yet to come out with a position paper on compliance, Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Hakeem Dickson, while making the decision public, said it was to safeguard against building collapse in the state.

He said that the Commission engaged in proactive activities to ensure safety in construction sites by ensuring that materials were properly piled and separated in a safe manner to prevent injuries and accidents.

Another important aspect of the policy is the Builders’ Liability Insurance, which provides compensation to victims (workers and the general public) for loss of property, death and bodily injury. This cover is usually taken up by owners or contractors of structures/buildings under construction of more than two floors.

The policy responds when there is building collapse and other risks related to building construction. Under the laws (Federal and Lagos) failure to comply with the policy attracts a penalty of N250,000 in addition to three years’ imprisonment, sealing and demolition of the affected building.

Expert advice

Commenting on the importance of the policy, Acting Commissioner for Insurance (Technical), Sunday Thomas, advised stakeholders in the construction industry to take appropriate steps to ensure compliance with the extant laws so as to put an end to needless loss of lives and property and the resultant problems for the families.

“This is not the time for blame game, but indeed a time for sober reflection and a call to action. Those who are vested with the power to enforce the laws of the land owe it a duty to ensure that laws are obeyed. What is more? Lagos State government had domesticated the law on Insurance of Buildings under construction. What remains is for the law enforcement agents to enforce the law.

“The nation cannot afford to waste its citizens and its assets given the robust insurance arrangement opportunities provided by the insurance Act 2003. Enough of this waste. Take Insurance to cover your risks and be assured of better tomorrow in case the unexpected happens,” he said.

Last line

No doubt, the nation’s insurance sector has lagged behind for too long. This is despite the abundant human and natural resources that the country is endowed with. On a closer look, several factors are responsible for the slow growth of the industry, part of it being the operators approach to consummating opportunities in the market either due to low human capacity, financial resources or playing within a comfort zone.

However, now that the real estate sector keeps developing with little or no hindrance, as would have been dictated by the harsh economy, there is no better time than now for them to take full advantage so as to boost their premium.

