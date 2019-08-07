Feeding fat from Apapa mayhem

When Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came on May 29, 2019, he made clear his intention to tackle the gridlock in Lagos State. He has gone for the full enforcement of the state traffic laws. Ironically, some desperate Local Council Development Areas in the state now see the governor’s intention as an avenue for extortion of citizens. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI reports

L

aws are made for man, not man for laws, as the slogan goes. That means that man is not meant to be enslaved to laws. Ironically in Lagos, the residents therein seem to be made for the laws given by the Lagos State government. There are several road laws for motorists and routes.

Somehow, the laws seem to be traps for citizens instead of being corrective. In it, some personalities within traffic agencies cash in on it to exploit residents.

They even bargain the price of the offence less than the stipulated price recommended by the state government.

So far, as it is, Lagos residents have begun to grumble out aloud about the traffic laws. They decry that the laws are not choking, they are also frustrating for them (Motorists).

Hillary Ikemefule works in Ikeja Lagos. He has been a resident on Folawewo street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja for past three years without qualms.

One afternoon, last month, he was driving out of his street to link the Allen/Avenue road when suddenly, from nowhere, a tricycle with some men in mufti wearing reflective jackets jumped in front of his car (SUV).

According to him, two men, who claimed to be from Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Ikeja, Lagos, jumped in front of his SUV, saying that he drove one way.

“I was shocked at that news because I have been living on that street for past three years, driving in and out on that same route without hitches,” he said.

Ikemefule said that the men pointed to a ‘Do Not Enter’ sign for him. He said he was surprised because he has never seen such sign there until last week when the men harassed him.

However, they dragged him to the local government and threatened to issue a N30, 000 fine for his offence. They also said the offence carried a three-year imprisonment penalty and impoundment of the vehicle.

Ikemefule cried blue murder

“I argued it vehemently with them that the sign was a trap because it was newly erected and in an inconspicuous place but they also argued that it had been there for long, that I was just not conscious of it, but I knew they lied,” he said.

Eventually, Ikemefule said the men were able to force him to cough out N5,000 as a considerate charge fee for his offence because he didn’t see the warning signpost and they issued him receipt for that. He was lucky though.

Aduke Adenike, an event planner lives in Ikorodu axis of Lagos. There was this fateful day, on her way to business in Ikeja, her car broke down on the road owning to a problematic fuel sensor.

While trying to figure how to fix the sudden problem, officials of LASTMA, arrived at the scene and without warning or even ready to listen to her, Adenike said the LASTMA officials brought in their towing van to tow away her car to their headquarter office in Oshodi.

“I pleaded with them to an angry point that I told them to go ahead and do whatever they wish. At least, they should have been human and honourable to listen and even help me take the car out of the way to a safe side, but rather, they chose to seize the opportunity to frustrate and exploit me,” she said.

Adenike added that she got her car back two days after, but not without paying a fine of N30,000.

“Honestly, it’s not fair what the government wants to pay its residents. Their law should have human face at least,” she said.

Aduke’s experience is mild compared to that of Christian Okpara, a journalist with The Guardian Newspaper. He had to pay N200,000 fine to retrieve his Infinity SUV or risk forfeiture of it to the state government.

His woes began the day he was setting out for his office from his house somewhere in Ajao Estate. According to Okpara, he was trying to navigate his way past a bad portion of the road where other vehicles were driving past and he thought he could follow .

“As I crossed the deep and rough ditch, to the other side of the road, men in mufti jumped in front of my car and ordered me to park my SUV to the other side of the road. My offence, according to them was that I took one way going by the new law of Lagos State. Before I could open my mouth to ask what happened or explain that, that is the route all motorists living in that axis do take, they had attached their long chain to my SUV for towing,” he said.

Okpara told New Telegraph that he made several efforts to retrieve his SUV but all were met with frustrations.

“The first time I went to their office in Oshodi, they asked me to pay a fine of N50,000. I begged them to reduce the price of the fine, but they refused. I went looking for the money and three days after, I came to pay the money.

They told me the fine has gone up to N200,000, else my SUV will become their(government) property. I met with the boss who assured me that my car would be released the following day but it was a lie. Instead, they pointedly told me that I should not bother as it has become government’s property already. My boss had to intervene. Even at that, my car was still not released. They insisted on the N200,000 payment. In a nutshell, one month after, I paid the money through a POS machine and they issued me a receipt,” he explained.

Tony Ebelechukwu, a Taxify driver, paid N60,000 to retrieve his car. His offence according to him was that a car broke down in front of him in a very bad portion of the road and while he tried to navigate out behind the car to drive on, he was apprehended.

“My mistake was that, I came down from my car to see if I could assist the one in front of me and lo and behold, some men in mufti jumped out from nowhere and started deflating my two front tyres, in order to make it easy to impound my car. They asked me to pay N60,000 in cash or risk paying N70,000 fine on the ticket or I should go to car. For four days, my car was impounded until I got the money to pay,” he said.

But in Ebelechukwu’s case, there was no receipt for his own payment because it was one Ngige Wisdom (one of the officers with LASTMA) that he paid to in cash at their headquarter office in Oshodi.

He however pleaded with Sanwo-Olu to fix the roads for road users in the first place and make his traffic laws have human face as laws are made for human beings.

Ikenna Emewu, a journalist formerly with the Sun Newspaper wrote extensively on his Facebook wall:

He said: “Today, at about 2.55pm around the Ikotun roundabout, three men intercepted my car alleging traffic offence of driving traffic or what they call ONE WAY

“The whole truth is that much as I had intended to go through a street to cut off the roundabout. Just at the edge of the street and still on the road without diverting, I noticed the street I wanted to drive into was bad and decided to continue on the street I was driving on

“Suddenly, three men surrounded my car, pointing at a hidden road sign that the street was a single direction drive.

“All my insistence that I hadn’t even diverted to the street was in vain as one of them sounding friendly motioned me to wind down the window, passengers side. That’s how he hopped in and directed me to move away from the spot. He still sounded like he showed understanding until he asked me in Yoruba if I were a Yoruba to which I answered in the negative.

“He said I was a gentleman and was not rude and all he wanted is to let me go but because the other tout colleagues saw the incident, he would take me to their office where they will verify if I had been booked for traffic offence before. According to him, if they checked and find I have clean record, I will be allowed to go without fine.

“I was okay with that knowing I have no such record. “That’s how this goon lured me into their office within the Alimosho Council premises. Immediately I drove in, the man vanished and handed me over to one that said he was the boss. I asked him to call the man that brought me so I can say it again that I never drove against traffic.

“He boasted he was the boss and had the final decision. Even when he said his guys said they have a video of the offence I committed, I told him I wanted to see it, but he diverted the issue.

“After a long talk, he gave me piece of paper with N50,000 to pay. At a point, he said if I don’t pay on time, my car would be towed out or the tyres deflated till next week and that I would not be allowed to take anything out of the car because it was already contravened. The check, they promised to run on my driving record to let me go if I was a first offender, although I committed no offence, that wasn’t mentioned again. Like a joke, I was swindled of N30,000 which I transferred to a first Bank account belonging to one OGA YEMI KIKE, which I was told is the official account. Surprisingly, just some five minutes after the transfer, a man, one of them actually, that had the account brought me a cash equivalent.

“But while the man was about stepping out and closing the driver’s door, he spotted a Manila envelope under the driver’s seat with one end exposed. “Definitely that was money and one of the reasons I decided to play it easy with them because I know if they spotted it earlier they would up the extortion.

“Immediately, the man called Ade out, the one that said he was the boss, and they came back demanding that what I have paid isn’t enough. After another long negotiation, I transferred another N5,000 making it N35,000 while Ade still took N500 cash from me as gate pass.

“At last, the accusation against me was not proven and neither was I given any hearing as my accusers vanished immediately. My yielded for two reasons.

“I was lured with a trick of going to be let free if found to be first offender.

“I had some N520,000 cash there, money my wife had given me in her shop to help her lodge in the bank which was where I was going when this happened.

“I raised this complaint to know if this is actually what the state government decreed to hound and extort private car owners for alleged offences without proof.

After this complaint which I have tweeted to Governor Sanwo-Olu, I would wait for any word from him and know if this is actually what he empowered touts to unleash on innocent residents of Lagos.”

According to Barrister Sam Kargbo, it depends on the traffic law as long as it has not been circumvent. The law will remain so until the legality of that law is challenged. What I am saying in essence is that, “as much as the individual has the right to his property, as such your property (car) should not be taken except by due process of law. So, the best thing is for the affected person to challenge the law in court to test his constitutionality,” he said.

But the Lagos traffic laws stated the offences that could The offences which can trigger forfeiture of vehicles by offenders are:

Violation of routes by commercial vehicles, disobeying traffic control, personnel, parking on the yellow line on a public highway or illegal parking, neglect of traffic directions, vehicles crossing double yellow line/centre line. Also, drivers who ignore the offside rule by staying within the yellow junction box will also lose their vehicles, when arrested.

The law added that that: other offences that will cause forfeiture of vehicles are: failure to yield to the right of way of a pedestrian at a Zebra crossing, failure of a slow-moving vehicle to keep to the right lane, driving in a direction prohibited by the law and neglect of traffic directions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related