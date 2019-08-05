Female cleric cautions against non-spirit led  revolution

Esther Bakare

Founder of Nigeria Ministers Project and Apostolic Discipleship Project , Apostle Fidel Chimezie, has called on Nigerians and anyone that is willing to sacrifice to pay the price for emergence of a better Nigeria by rising up to the call for a new Nigeria.

In an interview with New Telegraph, the cleric said God is in search of a man/woman that will stand to redeem the land of Nigeria from imminent doom.

“The spirit of the Lord ministered to me in the middle of the night that God is seriously searching for a man/woman that will stand with His Apostle to fight the spiritual and physical battle to redeem the lots of this land”, she said.

The Apostle therefore called on good spirited men/women to stand with her and withstand the hordes of the evil powers in the land.

“My elect has been on this Revolution process spiritually and now it is yielding momentum physically”, she said.

Chimezie asked Nigerians to resolve within themselves that the owner of the country which is God Almighty has come to shake the nook and cranny of the land and will not spare any intentional evil workers and enemies therein.

Quoting the Bible from the Book of Habakuk chapter two verse five to the end, she said the works of unrighteousness can never yield the expected results in Nigeria because the elects are involved.

“The will of God Almighty must be done in Nigeria and in righteousness. Be determined in righteousness and it will have the backing of heaven and God’s will must be done”

She cautioned people against using evil must not to fight evil saying evil cannot overcome evil but righteousness exalts a nation.

“Please don’t use any means in the name of Revolution Match it shall not work, The owner of Nigeria is working and may His name for ever be glorified in Jesus name, Amen. I am led to do this, the battle is not about noise making but agreement to do the will of God in prayer s and dedicated sacrifices”, she said.

She said God is warning those who are warring against His elects and calling them to repentance in order to avoid divine judgment.

” The sovereign Jehovah said He has risen to uphold His proscribed judgement over all that has hindered His elects .Only genuine repentance and restitution can avert His raw anger”

“Concerning their stolen portion, diverted and denied portion, God is demanding for restoration and He said He has risen with His Bloom of destruction to wage serious war for His elect in this land but He will mark and spare His own”, she said.

