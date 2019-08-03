Feyenoord seek bright start with Rotterdam tie

Feyenoord ended the last campaign 21 points behind winners Ajax and will be hoping to close the gap between themselves and the top two to make this season’s Eredivisie a three-horse race.

Sparta Rotterdam make their return to the top flight of Dutch football this season after they claimed second place and won their section of the play-offs against De Graafschap 3-2 on aggregate. The goal for Sparta this season is obvious, avoid relegation, but that is much easier said than done and we fully expect Sunday’s to be in or around the relegation zone for the majority of the new season.

Feyenoord started pre-season brightly with a trio of wins against SDC Putten, Dordrecht, and Darmstadt 98, but ended their run of friendlies with defeats to Salzburg, Panathinaikos, and Southampton, and a draw with French side Angers. Sparta Rotterdam lost just one friendly last month against Maccabi Tel Aviv, but picked up wins against VOC, Zagłębie Lubin, Willem II, Breda, and Den Bosch, so confidence is bound to be high ahead of Sunday’s short trip to Feyenoord.

It is the form and performances of both clubs during pre-season that leads us to believe that a double chance bet on the visitors, and underdogs, Sparta Rotterdam is well worth backing this weekend. Feyenoord are without a win in their last four matches, while Sparta Rotterdam have only lost one of their last six. Feyenoord have lost three of their last four matches and Sparta Rotterdam have won five of their last six.

Sparta Rotterdam have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches and Feyenoord haven’t kept any clean sheets in their last six matches, which is why we’re backing a 1-0 win for the visitors on Sunday. Leroy Fer and Luciano Narsingh have both joined Feyenoord on free transfers from Swansea this summer, with the Dutch side yet to spend a single penny on new players despite selling Tonny Vilhena to Krasnodar for £8.1m. Robin van Persie has retired at the age of 35 and Feyenoord are yet to bring in a replacement which suggests they could lack goals this season.

Sparta have stuck with the majority of the squad that earned them promotion last season, bringing in four players on free transfers and letting the likes of Gregor Breinburg and Édouard Duplan leave after their contracts expired.

