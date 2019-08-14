News
FG: El-Zakzaky’s violating bail conditions
The Nigerian government has said the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky is violating the bail conditions granted him and his wife by the Federal High Court, Kaduna.
El-Zakzaky, who was taken to India for medical treatment alongside his wife, was said to have rejected the Medanta Hospital, India, which he chose, but instead, wanted to be taken to a five-star hotel.
A statement, Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Deacon Grace Isu Gekpe, said the Shiite leader, on reaching India, requested that his passport be handed over to him which the state officials refused.
“The situation became worse in India as he refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks,” the ministry stated.
It noted that relevant government agencies accompanied him to India, in fulfilment of the August 5 court order, granted Sheikh EL-Zakzaky to travel to the Asian country for medical treatment.
News
Presidential aide, Obono-Obla, risks prosecution over misconduct
Indications emerged yesterday on why President Muhammadu Buhari removed the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla.
A source who prefers anonymity told New Telegraph that Obla has been under critical review for some time in the Presidency and his outright dismissal and prosecution is imminent.
According to the source, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister had earlier recommended to the Presidency, among others, “that a thorough investigation be conducted into the allegations of forgery levelled against Obono-Obla,” while also proposing suspending him from office.
The source further disclosed that “the Presidency has also received more recently an indicting report on the panel chairman bordering on acts of forgery and misconduct.
“According to the Office of the Attorney-General, Obla has been accused on various issues ranging from abuse of office, intimidation and unauthorized malicious investigations, financial impropriety, administrative misconduct and allegations of forgery/falsification of records, to mention but a few.”
It would be recalled that the mandate of the panel became an issue of judicial interpretation at the Appeal Court in the case of Tijjani Musa Tumsah V. Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The Appeal Court held that the panel, headed by Obla, lacks prosecutorial powers and cannot seize properties belonging to anyone or obtain forfeiture orders against any public official.
The court also held that the duty of the panel, upon conclusion of an investigation, is to submit its report to the head of government and that the Panel, as against the conduct of the chairman, cannot act outside its enabling statute, the Recovery of Public Property Special Provisions Act of 1984.
The source however stated that when confronted with some of his alleged misconduct and other allegations, Obono-Obla pleaded profusely and was made to sign a written undertaking to mend his ways.
“However, no sooner he signed that he abandoned the undertaking and continued singularly violating the law and regulations in place in the conduct of the work of the Panel.
“Following a series of violations for which he was queried, Obla submitted a written undertaking to the effect that the panel, under his leadership, would only act on a written mandate received from the Presidency and will seek authorization from the Presidency to undertake fresh mandates in accordance with extant laws of the federation.”
The source also disclosed that the main grouse against Obla was that while the panel was supposed to investigate only cases referred to it by government, according to the law establishing the panel, the chairman has single-handedly taken on cases outside of its mandate and in gross violation of rule of law, including violations of people’s fundamental human rights.
“Despite the specificity of the mandate of the panel, the Federal Government has been inundated with complaints against Mr. Obla. These include complaints of violation of the specific mandate of the panel, human rights abuses and conduct unbecoming of an official of government, which conduct and actions had, a number of times, subjected the panel and government to ridicule.
“Matters however came to a head when the other four members of the five-man panel wrote a petition against Obla, asking for urgent action to curtail the several identified unlawful conducts of the chairman of the panel.
“According to the panel members, while two cases involving NEXIM Bank and CBN, Finance Ministry and Nigerian Ports Authority were referred to the panel, the chairman single-handedly took on over 50 cases outside the mandate of the panel.
They also stated that “contrary to the fact that the panel is an investigative panel by its enabling law, which lacks prosecutorial powers, Mr. Obla has unlawfully engaged lawyers to file charges against suspects without recourse to the Attorney-General’s office.
“The man has been engaged in excessive behaviour towards individuals, government agencies, private companies and even foreign missions in Nigeria,” another government source noted.
One of Obla’s sins was the attempt to arrest the Executive Secretary of TETFUND.
“For instance, after an illegal secondment of over 100 policemen to himself, Obla attempted to arrest the Executive Secretary of TETFUND with a truck of mobile policemen, which led to the petition written to the Attorney-General’s office over the incessant illegal harassment.
“Among several petitions against Obla, which has caused considerable concern in government, is the one by the Human Rights Writers Association bordering on allegations of forgery of WAEC result used for admission into the Law Faculty of the University of Jos.
“The Office of the Attorney-General, in its recommendation to the Presidency, also mentioned Obla’s “unauthorized investigations of several judges initiated by Mr. Obla through the issuance of notices to them to declare their assets, an obligation which these honourable judges had hitherto complied with through the authorized agency – the Code of Conduct Bureau.
“It was also stated that Obla had used the panel to arrogate the powers and functions of EFCC and ICPC.
“In the circumstances, government is left with no choice than to review his appointment and possibly prosecute him for allegations of forgery and possibly also for criminal extortion,” the source stated.
News
$2.14m: Atiku’s lawyer, son-in-law remanded in EFCC’s custody
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered that Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, be remand in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged laundering of $2 million in the build-up to the 2019 general election.
The judge also made similar order against one Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law to Atiku, alleged to have engaged in the laundering of $140,000 in the build-up to this year’s polls.
The court’s order was as a sequel to the arraignment of the trio on separate charges bordering on money laundering by the anti-graft agency.
While Giwa-Osagie brothers were arraigned on a three-count charge by EFCC, Babalele was docked on two counts, all bordering on alleged money laundering. They however denied all the counts.
After the defendants’ arraignment, their lawyers drew the court’s attention to their bail motions, which they said have been served on the prosecution.
The lawyers, however, urged the court to remand their clients in EFCC’s custody pending when they will receive the anti-graft agency’s response to the bail motions.
Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, promised to serve his response to the motions on the defence lawyers on Wednesday.
He was also opposed to the defence lawyers’ request for the remand of the defendants in EFCC’s custody. He said the Commission’s facility is overstretched.
However, in a Bench ruling, Justice Oweibo overruled Oyedepo’s objection and ordered that the defendants be remanded in EFCC’s custody till today when their bail motions will be heard.
In the charge against Babalele, EFCC accused him of procuring one Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000 without going through any financial institution.
The offence was said to be contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.
The charge against Giwa-Osagie brothers however reads:
“That you Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie and Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, sometimes in February, 2019, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2 million without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.
“That you Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie on or before the 12th day of February, 2019, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured Erhunse Giwa-Osagie to make cash payment of the sum of $2 million without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.
“That you Erhunse Giwa-Osagie sometimes in February 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court made cash payment of the sum of $2 million without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 1(a) and 16(1) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under section 16 (2) of the Same Act.”
News
Buhari gives lifeline to condemned criminals
…renames Prisons as Nigerian Correctional Service
- 2,700 inmates to benefit from new act
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a new law, which provides lifeline for condemned criminals who are awaiting execution in prisons across the country.
The law known as Nigerian Correctional Service Act (2019) also repeals the Prisons Acts and changes the name of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).
The approval by the president is coming three months after the dissolution of the 8th National Assembly, which passed the bill.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this yesterday while speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
A total of 2,700 condemned inmates across prison formations in the country are expected to benefit from the new act.
Enang said under the new law, chief judges have been empowered to commute death sentences of inmates to life imprisonment where an inmate sentenced to death has exhausted all legal procedures for appeal and a period of 10 years has elapsed without execution of the sentence.
“This Act repeals the Prisons Acts and changes the name from Nigeria Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, otherwise known as “the Correctional Service,” Enang said.
According to the presidential aide, the law makes provision for support and facilitate the speedy disposal of cases of persons awaiting trial in prisons across the country.
Section 12 (2) (c) of the new law provides that: “Where an inmate sentenced to death has exhausted all legal procedures for appeal and a period of 10 years has elapsed without execution of the sentence, the chief judge may commute the sentence of death to life imprisonment while Section 12 (8) empowers the state Controller of the Service to reject more intakes of inmates where it is apparent that the correctional centre in question is filled to capacity.”
The law has divided the Nigerian Correctional Service into two faculties namely, Custodial Service and Non-Custodial Service.
The Custodial Service is to take control of persons legally interned in safe, secure and humane conditions; Conveying remand persons to and from courts in motorized formations; Identifying the existence and causes of anti-social behaviours of inmates; and Conducting risk and needs assessment aimed at developing appropriate correctional treatment methods for reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration.
The Custodial Service is also responsible for “Implementing reformation and rehabilitation programmes to enhance the reintegration of inmates back into the society; Initiating behaviour modification in inmates through the provision of medical, psychological, spiritual and counselling services for all offenders including violent extremists; empowering inmates through the deployment of educational and vocational skills training programmes, and facilitating incentives and income generation through Custodial Centres, farms and industries; Administering borstal and related institutions; and Providing support to facilitate the speedy disposal of cases of persons awaiting trial.”
Enang further noted that the non-custodial faculty of the Correctional Service is responsible for the administration of non-custodial measures, namely: Community Service, probation, parole, restorative justice measures and such other measures as a court of competent jurisdiction may order.
“This second Restorative Justice measure approved in the Act include victim-offender mediation, family group conferencing, community mediation and other conciliatory measures as may be deemed necessary pre-trial, trial during imprisonment or even post-imprisonment stages,” he added.
Answering questions on how long should it take the president to assent to bills passed by the National Assembly considering that the 8th parliament was dissolved on June 8, 2019, Enang said: “When a bill is passed it goes through a process of National Assembly management, particularly the legal department in the office of the Clerk to National Assembly.
“The time of Mr. President begins to run from the date that the bills are transmitted to him. The time doesn’t begin to run from the dates the bills were passed. It is 30 days from the date when the bill was transmitted to him.
“This bill was transmitted to him on July 20 and was assented to on August 14, so Mr. President signed within the 30 days period. After bills are passed by the legislature, there are still other processes of assembling, which the Clerk of the National Assembly undertakes before he forwards to us. I believe these are one of the few bills remaining, I won’t say another will not come.”
Meanwhile, the prisons community has received the development with joy.
Until the presidential assent, prisons operated as centres of punishment for inmates.
Spokesperson for the Nigeria Prisons, Mr. Francis Enobore, a Comptroller, said there are about 2,700 condemned inmates in the prisons across the country.
Enobore said: “I don’t know if I will be able to give you the exact figure now, but we have, as at the last count, about 2,700 (condemned inmates).”
On how the Nigeria Prisons received news of the presidential assent, Enobore said: “Well, it brought a lot of joy to the entire prison community. We are now migrating from the colonial mentality, from the tradition of having prison as a place for punishment, to the global concept that emphasises looking at the crime, the offence committed to the extent of enabling us to do separation and adequate segregation, to foster rehabilitation and reintegration.”
News
Families of slain policemen, civilian cry for justice
…seeks independent inquiry
Family members of the three operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and a civilian allegedly killed by soldiers in Taraba State have tasked the Federal Government to ensure justice was done in the matter.
The IRT operatives – Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeants Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa, as well as the civilian, Mr. Olajide Owolabi, were allegedly shot and killed by soldiers of 93 Battalion on August 6.
According to the Police, the slain quartet met their gruesome death on their way to the State Police Command Headquarters in Jalingo, the state capital, where they were scheduled to present a suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume.
The Police maintained that the killing happened in the face of proper identification.
But in a swift reaction, the Nigerian Army claimed that the troops acted based on suspicion that the police operatives were “kidnappers.”
Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, head of the family and elder brother of the deceased Inspector, Mr. Andrew Ediale, called on the international community and independent bodies to undertake independent enquiries, with a view to serving the course of justice.
He said: “The blood of the slain men will hound the nation, unless justice was not only said to have been done in the final analysis, but manifestly seen to have been done.”
Ediale regretted that the Nigerian Army, which had the mandate to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, could be involved in such dastardly act.
Accordingly, he called for thorough investigation, insisting that nothing short of that would be acceptable.
“We come before all well-meaning Nigerians and the international community at large to voice out our displeasure as to this gruesome murder and inglorious killing of our brother who went on official duty for his beloved country that he has served for over 16 years.
“We vehemently speak against the perpetrators of this heinous act by the Nigerian Army and we demand a very thorough investigation, not only by the Nigerian community, but international and independent body as well, so that justice should be truly served.
“The reason we called this press conference, is for justice to be served.
“The same Army that is charged with protecting the citizens of the country happens to be the same perpetrators of this heinous and barbaric act,” he said.
The family further asked authorities to hasten to make the identities of the Captain and soldiers allegedly involved in the heinous act, public.
Ediale raised posers for the army. Hear him: “Our question is, who are these soldiers working for? Whose side are they on? And whose payroll are these military personnel on? These and many more questions we demand answers to. Why was the kidnap kingpin released? They did their job, apprehended the kidnapper and on their way, the Army operatives unleashed fire.
“The action has not only undermined the integrity of the law of the land, but has caused grief to the family members of the deceased police officers who were on active duty.”
In an emotional tone, the head of the Ediale family said: “His (late Inspector’s) wife is now a widow, (and) his daughter has been rendered fatherless. And, the family is grieving, shattered by this inglorious act.
“This is an outrage; it must no longer go on. We, therefore, demand that the culprits be brought to justice, as the international body is watching.
“We demand again: Nothing should be swept under the carpet and we demand justice. Whoever the perpetrators may be, we want them to be brought to justice.
“If the law (Federal Government) fails to do the needful, we will resolve that it is an act of conspiracy.
“Anything short of this is a mockery of our democracy and the law of the land.”
Meanwhile, the killed civilian’s aunt, Mrs. Joy Danlami, has said that the family had remained devastated since the irony of fate.
Asked how the family felt at news of the tragic incident, she said: “I was not happy, because the death was a serious one, the way they treated them and killed them, they were rolling them on the ground.
“The family is not happy because we have lost a hope.”
It was disclosed that Jide Owolabi has been working with the SARS team for almost three years.
A family member, who spoke briefly on Owolabi, said: “I don’t know in what capacity, but he has been working with them.
“The death took us unaware. We want government to do something; justice must prevail and those people should be punished. He is just 24 years old and unmarried.”
News
Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Simi nominated for 2019 AFRIMA
The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has unveiled Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Simi, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Teni, Yemi Alade and Niniola alongside other international artistes nominated for 2019 edition of the prestigious award.
This was disclosed yesterday at press conference held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, by AFRIMA’s Associate Producer, Aderele Niyi.
Niyi said that the nominees that cut across Western, Eastern, Central, Southern and Northern Africa were carefully picked after rigorous screenings by a group of professional jury.
She said that some of the criteria used in arriving at the nominees include fairness, creativity, excellence, integrity, originality of their music, authenticity, which must reveal African concept, among other things.
According to her, the world music festival will hold between November 21 and November 23, 2019 in a country that will be announced next month.
“This is going to be the 6th edition of AFRIMA and I can say that it has been getting better each year; this year’s edition promises to be a unique one,” she said.
For the best male artistes from West Africa, the following were nominated: Burna boy with his song “Ye,” Davido’s “Wonder Woman,” Kizz Daniel’s “Madu,” and Wizkid’s “Fever.”
Other nominated artistes are King Promise from Ghana, Salif Keita from Mali, Shatta Wale from Ghana, Sidiky Diabate from Mali and late DJ Arafat from Cote d’Ivoire.
The nominees for the female category from Nigeria and their works are Simi’s “I Dun Care”; Tiwa Savage’s “One”; Teni’s “Case”; Yemi Alade’s “Oh My Gosh”; Niniola’s Bana.
Others are Aya Nakamura from Mali; Jossey from Cote d’Ivoire; Kanuer Adams from Liberia; Manamba Kante from Guinea and Mzuee from Ghana.
The best male artistes nominated from Central Africa are C4 Pedro from Angola; Fally Ipupa from Congo; Locko from Cameroon; and Magasco also from the Cameroon.
Others are Maitre Gims from Congo; Rui Orlando from Angola; Niska from Congo Brazzaville; Salatiel from Cameroon and Ya Levis from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The best nominated female artistes from Central Africa are Anna Joyce from Angola; Blanche Baily from Cameroon; and Bruna Tatiana from Angola.
Included are Charlotte Dipand also from Cameroon; Daphine from Cameroon; Duda from Angola; Shan’l from Gabon and Titica from Angola.
Also, the best male artistes from North Africa are Ahmed Soultan from Morocco; Aminux from Morocco; Amr Diab from Egypt; DJ Moh Green from Algeria; and Mostafa Hagag Kelso from Egypt.
Others are: Soolking from Algeria; Tamer Hosny from Egypt and Yann Sine from Morocco.
In the best female categories are Cairokee from Egypt; Kenza Morsfi from Algeria; Nada Azhari from Morocco; Psychoqueen also from Morocco; Salma Rachid also from Morocco; Sherine from Egypt and Souhila Ben Lach from Algeria.
Best male artistes nominated from Southern Africa are AKA, Nasty C, Prince Kaybee, Casper Nyovest, Black Coffee x David Guette, Sjava from South Africa and Jah Prayzah and Winky D from Zimbabwe.
Also, nominees for the best female artistes from Southern Africa are Ammara Brown and Tamy Moyo from Zimbabwe; Zonke, Kelly Khumalo, Nadia Nakai, and Sho Madjozi from South Africa; Trina South from Zambia and Chikune from Namibia.
Those nominated for best male artistes from East Africa are Black Boy from Madagascar; Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania; Harmonize also from Tanzania; and Khaligraph Jones-from Kenya.
Others are Shyn from Madagascar; WCB Wasafi, Rayvanny and Mbosso from Tanzania and Nyashinski from Kenya.
News
Vitamin D in pregnancy could improve babies’ dental health
Danish researchers said women who take large doses of vitamin D during pregnancy could reduce the risk of dental problems in their offsprings. The finding of their study, which is published in ‘JAMA Paediatrics,’ showed that vitamin D regimen had a 47 per cent lower rate of enamel defects in both permanent and baby teeth than those in the control group. Vitamin D is known to be essential in enamel development, but, the authors write, little is known about the cause or prevention of enamel defects. So, this intervention, which had no adverse side effects, could be an effective measure. Enamel is the thin outer covering of the tooth. This tough shell is the hardest tissue in the human body. Enamel covers the crown, which is the part of the tooth that’s visible outside of the gums. Enamel hypoplasia is a defect of the enamel that only occurs while teeth are still developing. The condition results in thin enamel, which makes the teeth vulnerable to dental decay and it can affect both baby teeth and permanent teeth. The visual signs of enamel hypoplasia include white spots, pits, and grooves on the outer surface of the teeth. In a double-blinded clinical trial, the researchers randomised 623 women to two groups. Beginning in the 24th week of pregnancy, one group took two pills daily, one containing 400 units and the other 2,400 units of vitamin D, the ‘New York Times’ reported. The other took a 400 unit pill plus an identical-looking placebo. Six years later, the children were examined by dentists who did not know which mothers had taken the supplements and found that children of women who took the vitamin D regimen had a 47 per cent lower rate of enamel defects in both permanent and baby teeth than those in the control group. At age six, there was no association with cavities, “but you can’t have cavities without first having enamel defects. This is an extremely robust finding, and I have no doubt that it does not come by chance,” said the senior author, Dr. Hans Bisgaard, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Copenhagen. “By age 10, we will see plenty of cavities and this same protective effect,” he predicted.
Health
Embracing family planning for healthy living
An estimated 1.25 million induced abortions occurred in Nigeria in 2012, equivalent to a rate of 33 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15 to 49, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The estimated unintended pregnancy rate was 59 per 1,000 women in their reproductive age. Available data showed that 56 per cent of unintended pregnancies were resolved by abortion. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
Against the rumour often peddled in communities and metropolitan cities indicating that most women of reproductive age, 15 to 19 years detest using family planning, the visit of many women to the Ajara Flagship Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Badagry Local Government Area recently, has proved otherwise. The women, not only expressed joy at the opportunity they had to access family planning services to prevent unintended pregnancy, they advocated same for others that are not using the service presently.
Arriving the PHC as early as 10 am penultimate week, the women seeking the services had occupied available seats at the family planning clinic. Narrating her experience to the New Telegraph, Mrs Labake Orija, a 33-year-old trader who is married to her 41-year-old husband, said she visited the facility, based on the approval of her husband.
After four children: two boys and two girls, Orija enthused that she and her husband were done with childbearing. “What’s left is to care for them as well as educate them to attain the best “as far as we can afford.”
Having been in the marriage for eight years, the female trader said she was convinced that it was time to deliberately keep away from bearing more children. She said, “I got married eight years ago, specifically May 7, 2011.
This is the first time I am coming to access family planning service. I have the support of my husband. We have decided that the four children we have now are sufficient for us, hence, the plan to embrace family planning.
Besides, Orija disclosed that her petty trader mother, who has nine children, has persistently warned her never to toe the path of bearing more children than she could cope with. With little in terms of financial capability, raising the nine children into adulthood was very burdensome . “From the time my marriage was consummated, my mother advised that I should limit the number of children I bear to prevent unnecessary hardship of raising numerous kids. She also advised me from the onset to use family planning to prevent unintended pregnancy.”
Family planning services are defined as “educational, comprehensive medical or social activities which enable individuals, including minors, to determine freely the number and spacing of their children and to select the means by which this may be achieved.
Another client who visited the family Planning Clinic at the Ajara PHC, Madam Atinuke Oke, 39 years, said she got married to her 41-year old husband in 2005. According to her, the 14 year old marriage has produced three children: two boys and a girl.
Mrs. Oke who is a caterer, said she started using injectable, a family planning commodity, which prevents pregnancy since 2009.
The injectable, a birth control shot (sometimes called Depo-Provera, the Depo shot, contains the hormone progestin. Progestin stops women from getting pregnant by preventing ovulation. When there is no egg in the fallopian tube, pregnancy can’t happen. It also works by making cervical mucus thicker.
Progestogin is similar to one of the hormones produced naturally by a woman’s ovaries. The injectable is given every 12 weeks.
Oke added, “The last injectable I got was three months ago. “That’s why I am in the clinic today to get a new dose.”
The case of Temitope Taiwo, 40 years but married to a 60-year old husband is one in which present day economic reality in the country, prompted the decision to embrace and use family planning.
Hear Mrs. Taiwo: “My husband and I were clearing agents of imported vehicles. Both of us do the same work, but since a Federal Government policy prohibited us from engaging in that practice, making sufficient money for daily living for our family, has been difficult. Presently, I am into the business of buying and selling while my husband is currently jobless.”
Asked if her husband was aware of her plan to use family planning, Taiwo said he was not aware. “Although, I used to use the contraceptive pill called postinor, which a friend introduced to me, sometimes, I forget to take it.
“Often, I don’t remember to take it; also, when I exhaust available pills, I forget to buy. On occasions that I need it, but if the contraceptive is not available, I used to be very worried.”
Postinor-2 is an emergency contraceptive only and is not intended as a regular method of contraception, but used to prevent pregnancy when taken within 72 hours of unprotected sexual intercourse. The more time that has passed since sex, the less effective the medication becomes, and it does not work after pregnancy has occurred. However, it decreases the chances of pregnancy by 57 to 93 per cent when used according to regulation.
However, having heard so much about the benefits of family planning through the mass media and some advocates in her community, Taiwo decided to visit the family planning clinic in Ajara for a more durable contraceptive method.
She said, “For now, my plan is to shelve having more children due to the harsh economic reality facing my family.”
On her part, Bosede Oke said circumstances made her to start using family planning. Her first baby was nine months only when she became ill. Subsequent tests showed that she was carrying a three-month pregnancy. “When I got the test result, I screamed and patients at the reception of the health facility that conducted the test wondered what was wrong. “I told them that I have a baby of nine months and just found that I was already three month pregnant.”
The doctor on duty however counselled me. “I was advised to come to the facility with my husband after delivery of the baby.”
After the baby was delivered in 2010 I returned to the facility. Although, I rooted for the contraceptive implants, based on my medical history in which I suffer ulcer, I was counselled to go for injectable contraceptive, which the providers said was better for me.
Oke told the New Telegraph that she and her husband accepted to use the injectables to enable them have sexual intercourse without inhibitions and to avoid unintended pregnancy.
In spite of the new development, the current contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) in Nigeria is 15 per cent, though Nigeria has set a goal of a 36 per cent CPR to be achieved by 2030.
Against this background, Country Director of Jhpiego Nigeria, Prof. Emmanuel Otolorin recently called on all Nigerians in their reproductive age to voluntarily embrace family planning in order to reduce current high population growth rate, saying, “leaders and policy makers at all levels must support investments by budgeting adequately for family planning commodities, consumables and services.
He said, “Family planning providers must stop under-the-table user fees, which frustrates governments effort to provide free family planning services.
“We must ‘de-stigmatise’ family planning in some parts of the country where it raises suspicion.”
Otolorin observed that the use of family planning contraceptives reduces maternal and new born mortality. Based on this reasoning, experts believe that if women access and use the services, unintended pregnancies would be tackled and families would similarly space the birth of their children, which boosts quality of life for women and their babies.
News
Buhari visits Katsina IDPs, says bandits not true Muslims
…promises to intensify investment in infrastructure
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where he condemned those killing innocent persons in the name of Islam.
The president, while sympathizing with the IDPs, assured all victims of banditry attacks that the Federal Government will deploy security measures and strengthen operations to safeguard lives and property.
Buhari said that bandits who have been killing people should not claim to be Muslims.
He said: “Islam did not give individuals the right to kill others without following the due process in the court of law.”
Buhari, during the visit, warned that perpetrators of such dastardly acts will not go unpunished.
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement, noted that the IDPs visited by Buhari were drawn from seven local governments that were affected in Katsina at Basari council secretariat.
The president explained that the Federal Government was fully aware of the plight of citizens and will remain focused on delivering on its mandate of securing the lives of Nigerians.
He said: “I am very sad that the consequences of these actions have brought hardship and affected the socio-economic life of our people in the localities. Agriculture, which is the mainstay of the economy and source of livelihood, is worse affected.
“I would like to assure you that the Federal Government is fully aware of your situation as I receive daily reports from security agencies and the governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who personally visited and briefed me on the killings and wanton destruction by the armed bandits, not only in Katsina, but in other states as well.
“Let me assure all and sundry that the protection of lives and property of the citizenry is the prime essence of government. We shall be focused and determined to protect our citizens.”
Buhari said insecurity had reached a disturbing dimension globally, noting that only local, sub-regional and regional alliances will curb the spread of violence.
The president said he had earlier sent a top military assessment team based on the reports on the security situation in the state and had directed massive deployment of security personnel and military hardware, urging citizens to support the security agencies.
While commending the government of Katsina State for supporting security agencies and facilitating some of their operations, Buhari said he had directed service chiefs in a meeting, last week, to completely re-strategize operations and reposition for optimum results.
He appreciated the interventions of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and her foundation in providing succour to those affected by banditry attacks.
He also commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal and Stanbic IBTC, National Commission for Refugees and Displaced Persons and other philanthropic organisations for helping the IDPs.
The president directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to act fast and extend support to the victims in the affected frontline local councils.
Buhari, who called for more patience and forbearance, went round to condole with IDPs.
In his remark, Governor Masari expressed appreciation for the president’s visit and the quick response of the military in providing reinforcement that had drastically reduced incidents of theft, kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling.
He said some attacks were still recorded because of the vastness of the Rugu forest that provides cover for criminals.
The Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, advised citizens against reprisals which could lead to anarchy.
Meanwhile, the president has declared that his administration will intensify investment in infrastructure across critical sectors of the economy to improve the lives of Nigerians.
The president stated this on Wednesday at the commissioning of the reconstructed Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafiya-Abdallawa-Dankaba road in Katsina, as part of activities during his visit to the state.
He said: “Infrastructure is vital to economic development. As you are aware, this administration has given special attention to infrastructural transformation of our country.
“This is in consonance with the change philosophy of the administration. Such projects and programmes form part of our contribution to national development, which are tangible for all to see.”
According to Buhari, the administration’s investment in infrastructure like rails, roads, bridges and waterways have started yielding positive results with tangible evidence for all to see.
He commended the strategy by the Masari’s administration to make roads motorable throughout the year for citizens.
News
A wrong signal to the people
Tension has risen in some parts of the South-East recently following some brutal actions of men of the Nigerian Army. They were posted to the zone to maintain the peace, but some of their actions are now creating tension. EMMANUEL IFEANYI reports from Aba
For anyone who stays in Aba, Abia State or any part of the South East Nigeria the Nigerian Army has contributed towards maintaining security of the region. They have, in fact, done very well in some areas when it comes to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes.
But their recent attitude towards the same citizens they were sent to secure is gradually erasing all their good works. With constant intimidation, extortion, humiliation and brutalization usually dished out on innocent citizens at various military checkpoints in Abia State and the entire South East, questions are beginning to come up about their mission. Reactions are now pouring in that if such is not corrected, stopped fast and now, it may affect the unity of the entire nation as people would develop the mindset that the army was sent on a different mission in the South East.
New Telegraph gathered that at many spots and junctions in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Aba State, residents now feel more threatened by the presence of soldiers who at slightest or even without provocation do things that tingle the ear. Within a space of just two weeks, the activities of the Nigerian army in Aba sent irrecoverable shock into the spines of residents, who now wonder if the army who were drafted to curb activities of kidnappers and other related crimes have suddenly lost focus.
From moving into the streets, flogging, maltreating and shaving the hairs of youths wearing dreadlocks, to the shooting of a motorcyclist for refusing to give them N100 bribe, the respect residents of Aba once had for the army has totally reduced and evaporated within just two weeks of extraordinary behaviour.
To add salt to injury, the army has developed a comical way of denying every illegal act perpetrated against the residents of the commercial city without taking into cognizance that in this era of technology, hiding certain things seem impossible. After the killing of a motorcyclist, Chimaobi Nwaorgu Uzoukwa, right in his own village, the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu horridly issued a press release saying that the killer of Uzuokwa was a cultist wearing a camouflage.
It didn’t take too many hours for such denial to be deflected as many residents and eyewitnesses who saw what happened felt embarrassed and insulted by such statement which ended up infuriating people and causing more anger. Unfortunately for them, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, when he visited the deceased residence at Umuokereke Ngwa in Obingwa LGA which is also the governor’s LGA, announced that the killer is actually a soldier, who has been arrested already.
It took the Nigerian Army over 24 hours to make another release in which they later accepted that the killer soldier is actually one of them; a situation that made the whole thing dramatic and absolutely ridiculous. Reacting to the activities of soldiers in Aba, Chief Goodluck Egwu Ibem, President General of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), said the killing of Uzuokwa, who was survived by his wife, two little children and an aged mother was barbaric and wicked.
“If they Federal Government is sincere in its fight against corruption, the should fight this military and police extortion/killings frontally by removing the checkpoints in the zone and introduce military and police patrols that will be moving from one place to another on the roads to provide security. Staying in on place for too long leads to extortion. “The checkpoints that were meant to be security checkpoints have been turned to extortion points by the soldiers and police men.
“They harass road users and kill at will those who refused to pay. They boast and say nothing will happen, if they kill anyone for refusing to pay the extortion. “If bribery and extortion of motorists in the South East geo-political zone have been enshrined into our constitution overnight, we will like to see the section of the Constitution where it is written. But if not, we demand for immediate stoppage of extortion of motorists in the entire South East Zone. “The is an Igbo adage that says “any child sent on an errand by his father, breaks the door with his legs”.
The military extorts motorists with confidence, without fear, whatsoever. “The way and manner the soldiers collect this bribe without any atom of fear, is as if, they are collecting the bribe and accounting to the Chief of Army Staff or a higher authority somewhere within the corridor of power.
“We can’t explain how motorists must pay money every day to the soldiers and police at checkpoints and nothing has been done to stop the ugly trend. “The soldiers behave as if they were strictly instructed to extort, maim and kill South Easterners and not to save life.
The activities of the army in South East is as if, we are in a war. South Easterners are treated as enemies. “If we are seen as part of Nigeria, tell me how an army officer paid salaries with tax payers’ money, will trail a law abiding citizen and kill him in his father’s house. What an insolence?” he said. Also reacting, a resident, Mr. Eusobio Eke Substance, said: “What are the Igbo doing? Must we remain like this until they annihilate all of us? “Why must we be brutally intimidated in our place and everybody is keeping quiet? We should all march to the army headquarters. Let them kill all of us because this is getting too much.
“Must we continue like this? Why must a young man and a hard-working father be killed because of N100 bribe? “What will his children be told happened to their father and how would they take such stories when they grow up? “Someone is there claiming to be fighting corruption while soldiers are busy brutalizing innocent citizens doing their legitimate business.”
Meanwhile, after the press release by Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division of Nigeria Army, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, announcing the arrest of Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson after several pressure from all angles, reactions have also followed, as many felt that a mere press release is not enough to get justice. Comrade Emma Powerful, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said that words were not enough until the mentioned killer soldier is paraded for all to see. “Without the benefit of public parade of the so-called Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson as is customary with law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, the continued denial of the army will be seen as mockery of the deceased.
News
Bickering over sale of Abakaliki rice
Crisis has again erupted at the Abakaliki Rice Mill Industry Limited. UCHENNA INYA reports on the tussle between the mill owners/millers and the blenders, which has affected sale of the popular Abakaliki rice.
Abakaliki rice mill, Ebonyi State is a very large industry where the popular Abakaliki rice are processed, packaged and sold to consumers at various levels. Before the creation of the state on October 1, 1996 by the Late General Sani Abacha, Abakaliki had gained prominence as the city with the highest concentration of rice mills in West Africa. A rice mill industry located in the capital city; the Abakaliki Rice Mill complex had existed for decades before the state’s creation.
The industry, a business enterprise owned by private individuals, today boasts of over 400 mills where farmers, both peasant and consistent process and market rice to buyers who come from all over the country and beyond. People from neighbouring Benue, Kogi, Enugu, Cross River, Abia and other states come to the mill to buy the commodity in different quantity and also process the ones they cultivated and harvested in their farms. Also, people from far away Lagos, Abuja and others often place orders for the commodity because of its special taste which distinguishes it from others.
Former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Development, Chief Steve Orogwu, gave reasons why people outside the state rush the commodity. He said: “Ebonyi rice has unique taste that is satisfying; Ebonyi rice is very nutritious, it contains carbohydrate, it contains protein, even some vitamins. Besides, the brand is very nutritious, and is even extracted and packaged for further industrial use.”
But the Abakaliki mill industry, the largest rice processing company in the state has continued to witness various type of crises which is threatening its existence. Three years ago, it was confronted with leadership crisis that nearly collapsed the industry when two factions battling for the leadership of the company severally clashed, leading to the temporal closure of the mill by the government on many occasions.
The crisis was later resolved with normal buying and selling maintained until last week when it was engulfed by new crisis with three injured and the commodity which was displayed for sale destroyed. Two groups; the rice mill owners/ millers and blenders are the actors this time around.
The millers and their supporters had accused the blenders and their own supporters who buy from them(the millers) in large quantity and sell to the consumers of using incomplete bushels(measurement) to sell the commodity, which according to millers has adversely affected the sales as customers no longer come to the mill to buy the commodity.
The millers resolved not to sell to the blenders. But the blenders confronted them and destroyed milled rice packaged by the millers. Innocent Achi, one of the millers said: “The rice millers said they are tired of fraud and want sale of rice. They said they did not want the blenders .
Chinedu Eshi, my brother became angry and started scattering any rice they see because the millers said they will not sell rice to the blenders. If the normal bushel used in selling rice is 40 cups, their own will be 36. They will minus four cups. It is what the rice millers want that we are supporting”. Another miller, Friday Okpoto, said: “The problem is that they are people that are making use of incomplete tin to sell rice. They make use of fraudulent bushels. They are known as blenders. The blenders operate this way. When they buy rice from us, they will use incomplete bushel to sell it.
Therefore, after buying rice, the rice would be incomplete. They millers do not want those people. “Because we say we do not want them, the blenders went to the former Chairman because he is the one that constituted them. When the millers said they will not sell rice to them, they will come to your shop and start forcing you to sell rice to them, even they scattered millers’ rice.
The rice millers are begging the government to intervene.” One of the blenders, Nwali Nwakaego, alleged that the millers don’t want them to survive. She said: “The rice millers do not want us to stay in the rice mill. For over one month, we do not have anything doing. We have approached them, begging them to forgive us, but they refused. That was why we went to the House of Assembly. Some of the rice millers said they should not sell rice to again.
That is why we started rioting. “Since they say we will not sell our rice, we also will not allow them to sell their own as well. We are the one that poured their rice away. We are not using incomplete bushel. We cannot stay at home and allow hunger to kill our children. Our children no longer go to school and are hungry.
We have asked them to bring the bushel they want us to use.” On her part, Chairman of the blenders, Mrs. Ununu Nenna, said despite the intervention by the state House of Assembly committee set up to look into the matter which ordered that they should be allowed to do their businesses in the mill, the millers have refused to sell rice to them, forcing them to resist it.
“When the committee from the house of Assembly came, it directed that we should go ahead with our normal businesses; that from Monday, they would address the problem. Immediately they left, the chairman said that they should not sell rice to these women. That the house of Assembly do not have power to intervene in the matters concerning the rice mill.
“I am also a mill owner but wonder why other rice millers have refused to sell rice to them. So many people were injured and others wounded. We want the government to come to our aid because immediately the committee members from the house left, they started beating the women, saying they would not sell rice to them”, she said.
The blenders, who are majorly women, had staged a peaceful protest to the state House of Assembly, calling on it to intervene into the matter and save them from untold hardship emanating from refusal of rice millers to sell the commodity to them in order to sell to consumers and use the proceeds to carter for their families.
One of their leaders, Mrs. Patricia alleged that for two months now, the caretaker Chairman of the Rice Mill, Mr. Samuel Ogodo and his men chased them out of the mill and has stopped them from working and doing their legitimate business in the area. The protesting women further alleged that Mr. Ogodo asked them to settle him with N50,000 per person before he can allow them stay in the rice Mill. Another woman, Mrs. Juliet Nwaji, added that they could no longer bear the maltreatment, discrimination and extortion, hence their resolve to stage the peaceful protest with the aim of drawing the Lawmakers and the state government’s attention to their plights.
The women numbering over 50 said they will not end the protest until their demands which include compelling the acting Chairman to allow them do their normal business at the rice Mill without harassment, and for government to checkmate the excesses of the rice Mill Chairman were met.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, who wrote on his facebook wall over the protest said: “Ebonyi State House of Assembly was graced by the presence of some concerned women (petty traders) with placards protesting against the Acting Chairman of Rice Mill, Ebonyi State.
“In line with our investigative, regulatory and oversight functions, the House set up a five man committee to investigate the matter by gleaning information from the women, the acting chairman and the masses, to solve the problem and report back to the house.
The committee members include Rt. Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa (Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker, Onicha East) Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Lilian Ngozi Eziuloh (Afikpo North East) member, Hon. Mrs. Chinwe Lilian Nwachukwu (Ohaozara East) Member, Hon. Mrs. Franca C. Okpo (Abakaliki North) Member and Hon. Oliver Osi (Ivo) Member. “We enjoin all parties to remain calm and peaceful as the committee gets to work for a lasting solution to the disgruntlement.”
