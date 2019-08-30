FG: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway’ll be completed by 2022

Fresh revelations have shown that construction works on the entire stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would not be completed until 2022.

Giving the hint at the side line of the announcement on partial closure of the expressway around Berger to Kara Bridge segment for reconstruction, Director, Highways South West, Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Funsho Adebiyi, an engineer, said the construction work of the entire stretch of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be finished around 2022.

He said special arrangement had been made for adequate funding of the project.

The director of work ordered partial closure of the expressway around Berger to Kara Bridge segment to give room for reconstruction works from Monday, September 2.

According to him, when construction work on the segment would be finishing by December 15, 2019, the road would be re-opened, while the contractor moves to another segment.

Adebiyi said the contractor; Messrs Julius Berger Plc, had carried out palliative work on the segment pending its partial closure for full reconstruction.

It will be recalled that the partial closure of the road around Berger to Kara Bridge was suspended till September 2, 2019 to allow free movement of human and vehicular traffic during the last Eid-el- Kabir celebration.

Briefing newsmen at the project site yesterday, Adebiyi said there was going to be a major diversion work on the segment of the road, but that it would forever be opened to traffic.

He said inward and outward bound Lagos motorists would have at least two lanes each for passage, appealing to the travelling public to slow down and adhere to traffic rules.

The director said the segment of the road where diversion would be taken place would be closed from time to time, asking members of the public to be tolerant as they would not be able to have their ways.

He said: “I want to appeal to our people that we need this inconvenience to have full delivery of this project, which construction work started from the Shagamu end. At the Shagamu end, the traffic was relatively less, but in this developed section, the traffic was quite high.

“For this reason, for us to have access to the construction site, we need this diversion. Palliative work has being carried out to ensure smooth traffic flow through in and out of Lagos.”

He hinted that sector commanders of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in both Lagos and Ogun states, had been told not to allow anybody violate the traffic arrangement on ground.

He also added that towing vehicles had been put in place to ensure that any vehicle that breaks down was taken off the road.

“No driving on one-way. We cannot afford failure on this road. If you must leave Ibadan on time, please leave early. We have instructed our contractors to have adequate signages, lightening systems, and diversional signs available,” he said.

Sector commanders of the FRSC in both Lagos and Ogun states, Mr. Hyginious Omeje and Clement Oladele respectively, said they would ensure that motorists adhered to traffic rules during the construction works.

They added that arrangements had been made for standby towing vehicles for quick evacuation of broken down articulated trucks on the road.

They warned car and truck owners to repair their vehicles before plying the expressway.

