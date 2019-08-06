News
FG reconstitutes Inter-Governmental Affairs Committee
The Federal Government has reconstituted the permanent standing committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs under the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) after four years of dormancy.
The committee that hitherto existed under the defunct Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs became moribund after the scrapping of the ministry at the inception of the current administration in 2015.
Though, the two Departments of the Ministry, namely, Special Duties and States and Local Governments Affairs, were transferred to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, however, the committee had been dormant.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who inaugurated the committee yesterday in Abuja, charged members of the 25-man body to make policy inputs and recommendations that would strengthen relationship between the three-tiers of government.
Mustapha, who was represented by Dr. Habiba Lawal, permanent secretary, Ecological Funds Office of the SGF, also said the committee members were drawn from critical sectors, and all geo-political zone to remove all areas of friction, as well as promote harmonious fiscal federation between the three-tiers of governments.
He said: “While the SGF/SSGs Forum examines federal and state governments’ operations within the context of our federal system of government, the inter-governmental affairs committee provides avenue for regular interface by all tiers of government.
“They evaluate, share ideas and experiences on specific policies, programmes, projects and activities of the three-tiers of government with a view to creating the much needed coordination and synergy in our collective desire to actualise our goals of improving the quality of service delivery to our people. We therefore considered it appropriate to resuscitate and re-establish the committee to serve this critical role in the coordination and implementation of our national policies and programmes.”
News
Court okays EFCC’s request to freeze Bauchi State account
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday okayed the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to freeze the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Operational Account 0998552074, belonging to the Bauchi State government. The account is valued at N11.5 billion. The freezing of the account is pending investigations on the matter.
The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who is sitting as a vacation judge, granted the motion ex-parte after listening to EFCC counsel, Abubakar Aliyu.
Aliyu had argued that between the 24 and 28 day of May 2019, the applicant received an intelligence report that the then administration of Bauchi State initiated a process of overdrawing with the intention to launder the sum of N19.8 billion property of the state government.
In an affidavit deposed to by one Yakubu Sani on July 22, 2019, the Commission averred that the “Bauchi State Accountant-General is one of the signatories that cleared the said cheques and mandate for said suspicious payment and still remains a signatory to the said account under investigation.
“That based on intelligence received, attempts were being made to activate the withdrawal of such funds while still under investigation by current government of Bauchi State.
“That investigation has since commenced and the applicant deems it necessary to cause the said bank account and funds to be frozen pending the determination of the investigation therein.
“That freezing the said bank account and funds will greatly assist the applicants to get to the root of the matter and conclude its investigation timeously.
“That deflating the said funds by way of withdrawal will greatly obstruct the applicant from getting to the root of the matter and conclusion of the investigation timeously.
“That the applicant needs to obtain the order of this court to cause the freezing of the said bank account and the funds therein”.
After listening to Aliyu, Justice Taiwo granted all the prayers and directed the commission to put the state on notice within 21 days.
Meanwhile, the court has adjourned further proceedings in the matter to September 3, 2019.
News
Dangote Cement promo produces car winners in Kano, Abuja
As the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies promo enters its fifth week, two winners, from Abuja and Kano respectively were presented with brand new saloon cars on yesterday by the Management of Dangote Cement Plc.
While Alhaji Sanusi Saíd, a businessman won in Kano, a bricklayer, Mr. Emmanuel Boye won in Abuja.
Presenting the car in Kano, the Governor the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism, Hajiya Binta Lawal Umar, lauded the transparency of the promo and thanked Dangote Cement for adequately compensating their customers through the promo.
The governor said, Dangote, being an honest man, has further demonstrated his honesty with the way and manner the promo was transparently conducted.
He said the government recognised the immense contributions of Dangote Group in helping the nation to grow from strength to strength, adding that they were very happy and proud with what Dangote is doing in the state.
On her part, the Marketing Director of the company, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said the company would always look for ways to make the customers happy and that this promo was just one of the many other lofty things that have been lined up for the Dangote Cement customers.
“Aside the fact that we have the best quality cement in the market, we also want to pride ourselves as the best company that give more to the customers in terms of what is due to them. We will ensure our customers are happy. We will always come up with ideas to make them proud of their partnership with our brand. “she assured.
In the same vein, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, who presented the car to the lucky winner in Abuja, lauded Dangote for giving back to its customers’ in a very impressive manner.
The winner, who came with a retinue of his kinsmen, business associates and family members, said he could not express his happiness for the “big win”.
“I supply cement and mold blocks but I have not been patronising Dangote cement. So, I did not believe the promo was real but the sales team of Dangote Cement visited me severally during the promo to enlighten, and persuaded me to try my luck.
“I sold my Toyota Corolla and invested money in five trucks of Dangote cement. My wife tried to discourage me but I persisted and my life changed for the better.
“Now I know that Dangote means well for the people of the FCT. I now sell 75 bags of Dangote cement every day.”
News
2019 presidential candidates call for Sowore’s release
The Coalition of 2019 former Presidential Aspirants and Candidates, under the aegis of Third Force Forum, has demanded for the unconditional release of one its members, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.
In a statement issued by the coalition, they urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the applicable agencies of the state to immediately release Sowore unconditionally, in order to maintain peace and deter further national and international repercussions on the matter.
The statement was signed by Tope Fasua, 2019 Presidential Candidate, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party(ANRP); Okey Samuel Mbonu, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Labour Party (LP) and Dr. SKC Ogbonnia.
Others are Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikhubese, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN); Dr. Emmanuel Etim, 2019 Presidential Candidate, Change Nigeria Party(CNP); Dr. Ayodele O. Favour, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Hon. Clement Jimbo, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Social Democratic Party (SDP).
The statement reads: “We hereby demand the unconditional release of one of our compatriots, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested by an agency of the government on August 2, 2019, pursuant to plans for a protest march across Nigeria; which is within his full constitutional rights toward “Freedom of Expression”, pursuant to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“We must also remind you Mr. President, that in addition to the Nigerian Constitution, Nigeria also subscribes to other International Treaties, which prohibit violation of human rights of her citizens. To refrain from adhering to these national and international rights is to invite anarchy onto the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“As you are fully aware Mr. President, every democratic government that subscribes to the Rule of Law, has time-tested methods of containing any breach of peace during peaceful protests; without clamping down on our fundamental rights of “Freedom of Expression” and to peaceably assemble, in order to address grievances by the government; even when those views expressed are contrary to the views of the current government.
“Therefore, we implore you to immediately order the applicable agencies of the State to immediately release Mr. Omoyele Sowore unconditionally, in order to maintain peace in our country, and to deter further national and international repercussions on this matter.”
News
I didn’t dissolve Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK chapter – Nwodo
The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has dismissed reports that he had dissolved its chapter in the United Kingdom (UK).
Nwodo’s comment followed reports in some sections of the media on Sunday which claimed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo chapters in UK and Ghana had been dissolved.
But in a reaction yesterday, Nwodo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a text message that the carriers of such information were agents of mischief.
According to Nwodo, “I did not dissolve Ohanaeze Executive in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. There is neither a need nor request to do so.
“The reporter was mischievous! Please disregard the false representation.”
Meanwhile, Dr Nnanna Igwe, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Northern Ireland, has boasted that the organisation is intact, robust and always working in collaboration with other groups in order to advance the course of the Igbo.
Igwe told NAN on the telephone that Ohanaeze was a force to reckon with and as such would ensure unity and peaceful coexistence at all times among members to protect and promote Igbo culture.
“We are with other chapters of Ohanaeze worldwide, and they look up to us for direction and we collaborate with the President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo.
“There is no problem in Ohanaeze in UK. The only thing that exist here is that there are other Igbo organisations just like in any other place, and everyone is trying to say something.
“But as an orgnaisation, there is no problem with Ohanaeze. Even yesterday, I was in Manchester and Newcastle, to celebrate new yam festival with sister organisations; so, there is no problem at all.”
Igwe also said that the group was working with the Nigeria High Commission in UK for the construction of Igbo International Civic Centre in London.
“The High Commissioner was present during the ‘World Igbo Day’ celebration to raise fund for the civic centre.
“We are holding town hall meetings with different groups on Igbo Unity and Progress.
“We are mobilising and uniting our people and sensitizing them to think home to unite and solve our common problems, especially the security challenges in the country and herdsmen-farmers crisis.
“We have also made it clear that we don’t want RUGA in South-East and we are urging the government to ensure the killers of the Rev. Fr. Paul Offu are brought to justice,” he said.
News
Miyetti Allah appeals court ruling on Benue open grazing law
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Social-cultural Association, yesterday, filed an appeal against the July 4 ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja.
The Fulani socio-cultural group, in a suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/527/2017, filed by its Counsel, Barr. Aliyu Ahmed and Abdulhamid Mohammed, said it was dissatisfied with the judgment of Justice Abang delivered on July 4 in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/527/17.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Social-cultural Association had challenged the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment Law passed by the Benue House of Assembly.
The group had approached the court seeking a mandatory injunction against the state government from implementing the laws as passed by the state’s House of Assembly.
News
Reps promise to enact laws for inclusive democracy
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has said that the 9th National Assembly is poised to enact progressive laws that would promote inclusivity of all stakeholders in the democratic environment.
He also said that free, fair and credible elections were the only panacea to entrenching robust and vibrant democracy in the world.
Wase, made the declaration yesterday in his goodwill message at the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) 6th general assembly and symposium on inclusivity held in Abuja.
He said: “It is in this light that we reiterate our commitment as Parliament to make progressive legislations that will promote inclusivity of all stakeholders within the democratic community especially, women, young persons and the physically-challenged. Like the saying goes, ‘if you want to travel fast, travel alone.
“If you want to travel far, travel together.’ Therefore, if we must travel far and achieve much as a country, we must be willing to expand our democratic space and make it more inclusive to all and sundry.”
The deputy speaker noted that during the 8th Assembly, “the House was able to pass the Not-Too-Young-Run Bill, which aimed to give younger person’s opportunity to participate in our democratic process by lowering the eligibility criteria of age.
“The House also passed the Persons with Disabilities Bill, which established a commission to cater for the needs of persons with disabilities as well as ensuring equal access to opportunities for them,” he stated.
According to the deputy speaker, “It is pertinent to state that free, fair and credible elections are cardinal pillars of any robust and vibrant democracy in the world. That is why we, in the Nigerian Parliament, are working assiduously to continue to refine our electoral laws in order to achieve more credible electoral outcomes.
“Beyond credible elections, however, we also need to open up the democratic space in order to give more opportunities to persons who otherwise would be denied equal access and opportunity to political participation.”
He promised that; “The 9th Assembly is ever committed to expediting the consideration and passage of bills that will promote inclusivity. It is a testimony to such inclusivity that the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, recently appointed a physically-challenged, Abdulsalam Idowu, as Special Assistant on Special Needs/Equal Opportunities (the first in the history of the House). Idowu became physically-challenged at the age of three due to polio infection.”
“He lost his mother a year after he lost his legs to polio. Through sheer doggedness and determination, Idowu was able to get himself a good education that saw him attending Nigerian Law School and later called to the Nigerian Bar in 2016. Speaker Gbajabiamila in his former capacity as the House Leader, discovered Idowu and invited him to the floor of the House in 2017 for special recognition.
“It is also heart-warming to realise the presence of notable dignitaries from countries in the West African sub-region, especially members of parliament of these countries. It is noteworthy that in our midst today, we have the youngest female parliamentarian from Niger Republic as well as a female physically-challenged (virtually-impaired) member of parliament from Gambia. These are obvious testimonies to the growing democratic inclusivity within our sub-continent.”
News
Rotational governance’ll restore peace, says Kogi guber aspirant
Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Dalami Mohammed, has said that rotational governance would restore peace in the state.
According to him, the level of crime in Kogi State was as a result of some people occupying political positions in the state and at the federal level.
Mohammed, who was a retired public servant from NNPC, said his interest to govern Kogi State was for him to impact lives.
According to him, his going into governance was for him to serve and not to govern.
Speaking after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC National Secretariat, the aspirant, who was from Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi East senatorial district, said his governance would remove tears from eyes of Kogi people.
He stated that his governance would not depart from the manifesto of the party, as that would be a guide to him.
He said: “l am to serve, not to govern. I will not go against APC manifesto. I will restore peace and develop Kogi State.
“All we need to do is to develop Kogi State, because it is the connecting point to the South from the North.”
On the mode of primaries, the aspirant said: “I am not afraid whether it is direct or indirect, but the national leadership of APC should listen to the APC masses in Kogi State demanding for direct primaries,” he said.
Inside Abuja
FCT introduces mobile App to help residents
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled a new mobile application platform ” Fastgov App” to help residents lodge complaints and also make useful suggestions to the administration.
Fastgov App is said to be first of its kind in Nigeria and was designed to facilitate governance of effective service delivery in Abuja through citizen participation.
Unveiling the initiative, Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Christian Ohaa, urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to key into the new mobile phone application, ‘FastGov’, for their complaints and suggestions to the administration.
Ohaa stated that the new application could also be to reach the administration for emergency services, while creating more access to FCT business directory.
The Permanent Secretary noted that the administration would also leverage on the new App in tackling the festering security threats, through vital information that residents would share in the app.
The online application, according to the promoters, is on the Google Play store website and is fully automated, fast and with huge storage/sharing capacity, on which the user would not only access instant information, but also perform various other actions.
Ohaa noted that new application is a demonstration of how far the administration has come in the application of technology to everyday living, adding that the FCT has always been pioneers in the application of technology to governance and government/citizen relationship.
Director of information and Communications, Mrs. Stella Ojeme, had explained that ‘FastGov’ is a web and mobile application, which would enable the public to communicate and transact with the administration faster than the conventional method.
Ojeme noted that the launch of the new application would give faster and unhindered access to the public to the services provided by the secretariats, departments and agencies (SDS) in the administration.
Inside Abuja
‘Dearth of funds affecting provision of infrastructure’
Alhaji Umar Jibrin, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), has said that the dearth of funds was affecting the provision of infrastructure in the nation’s capital.
Jibrin stated this on Thursday in Abuja, while delivering a keynote address at the 2019 Charles Mbanefo lecture held at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).
“The progress in infrastructural development in the FCT is just about 25 per cent after 40 years of consistent investment. Abuja was planned to be fully developed in less than 30 years, with a target population of 3.6 million.
“That target has yet to be attained because of inadequate financing.
“Out of the total N634 billion FCT budget proposals between 2015 and 2018 to fund about 313 projects, only N354 billion was appropriated and only N162 billion was released for the same number of projects.
“The FCDA total releases represent an average of just about 27 per cent of the funding requirements for capital projects.
“As part of efforts to address the funding gap, the FCT Administration decided to explore private sector funding options such as the Land Swap initiative which leverages on utilisation of private sector in exchange for land as a resource for the development of infrastructure at the districts.
“But the desired outcome has been rather slow,” Jibrin lamented.
The Director-General, Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Chidi Izuwah, in a remark, said that the importance of infrastructure to the development of any nation could not be overemphasised.
He said that the persistent herders-farmers clashes in the country was as a result of lack of infrastructure that could put the cattle in one place and rear them for more milk and meat.
He said that the long distances the cattle walk usually dry up the milk in them and make them unhealthy and less productive.
“God has blessed Nigeria more than any other country on earth, and even placed the country in the centre of the earth. That enviable position should have made her a global destination, but lack of infrastructure wouldn’t let that happen,” he said.
He advised government to properly harness the Diaspora remittances to finance infrastructural development.
The official also suggested other credible means of financing infrastructure in the country to include use of government balance sheet, public private partnerships and Islamic finance.
News
Kajuru crisis: Adara natives give conditions for peace
Following the uneasy calm in Kajuru community, Southern Kaduna, a political group, Adara Development Association (ADA), yesterday gave local and state governments in the state conditions for the return of peace in the area. This was as the group also raised the alarm over what they described as continued attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen within their vicinity in spite of the presence of security agencies. A statement by the group signed by its National President, Awemi Dio Maisamari, said: “If government refuses to take these easy first steps towards addressing the three fundamental concerns of Adara nation, it will be logical to conclude that it does not yet want genuine peace in Adara land.” He went further to name the concerns as the; “institutionalised social injustice being inflicted on its people for so many years, which has relegated them to a disadvantaged position.
“The artificially induced and condoned insecurity taking a heavy toll on the material wellbeing of our impoverished community and threatening the lives and existence of innocent and peaceful citizens and even Adara society as a whole. “The brazen attempts to crush and destroy Adara chiefdom and its identity, culture, local autonomy and self-determination by administrative and physical means so as to enable non- Adara people subdue and completely take control of Adara land.” According to the statement; “Any authority wishing to carry out any major project or activity in Adara land must first of all address the above lifethreatening problems. Our people must be convinced that the project or activity will sincerely, fairly and equitably accommodate the views, interests, concerns and fears of the majority before they can give their blessing.
For a start, the community invites the local and state authorities to engage community leaders and convince them of how the proposed multi-billion naira market at Kasuwan Magani is sensitive enough to the above concerns. “Otherwise, their actions will be regarded as yet another instance of the ageold social injustice being complained about. Because of the unhelpful presence of security personnel highlighted above, the community is ready to partner local, state and security authorities in addressing the lingering security challenges on agreeable terms.
“The easiest thing the authorities can do to partly reclaim their credibility and douse the ever rising tension in Adara land is to reverse the scrapping of Adara chiefdom,”the statement said. On the alarm over continued attacks, he said: “On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, villagers in the area saw some strange armed Fulani people. When they were questioned, they assured the locals that they did not mean any harm to them.
