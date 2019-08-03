FG shifts closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Sept. 2

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Lawal Shehu, yesterday assured Chinese and other nationals resident in Lagos and Ogun states that they were well protected.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Consular General of the People’s Republic of China, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Guan Zhongpi, at Zone 2 command headquarters, Shehu said: “Today is an historic day to see you here. Overtime, we have had cordial relationship with the Chinese as we have about 60,000 residing in Lagos and Ogun states.

“There are also lots of Chinese companies and factories scattered all over and it is our duty to provide them with adequate security especially in Lagos being the commercial hub of Nigeria.

“No society in the world is free of crime but our responsibility is to protect lives and property of Nigerians and non-Nigerians here. I want to assure you of adequate security and am sure you have confidence in us which is why you move freely and your business flourish.

“We have always had a good relationship with the consular as we always come together and interact whenever we have issues if security importance.

“We also have other foreign nationals in Lagos and Ogun State as diplomats or business people and the police being the custodian of security will ensure that the best is provided for them. “Your coming here indicates that we have good relationship with you. We appreciate your coming and don’t hesitate to contact us whenever you have security related issues as we are 24 hours ready to discharge our duty.”

