FG warns over cardiovascular diseases, mental disorder

…says non-communicable diseases kill 41m people annually

The Federal Government has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of deaths resulting from Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and mental disorders, in Nigeria and the world at large.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who raised the alarm at the launching of the National Multi-Sectorial Action Plan for Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Resolve to Save Lives project yesterday in Abuja, said these diseases which were classified under NCDs, have a devastating effect on the nation’s economy.

According to him, the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2018 global report shows that Nigeria has an overall NCDs prevalence rate of 29 per cent with cardiovascular diseases having a prevalence rate of 11 per cent, cancer 4 per cent and diabetes 2 per cent. He added that low and medium income countries have been projected to lose an estimated $7 trillion to NCDs between the year 2011 and 2025.

He stressed that the NCDs multi-sectoral action plan was most needed by Nigeria in preventing and reducing the growing rate of NCDs which was gradually taking over from communicable diseases in public health significance.

In his words: “In the last couple of decades, global attention has shifted to NCDs, notably cardiovascular disease such as stroke and heart attack, cancers, diabetes, chronic respiratory disorders and most recently, mental health disorders. This is because morbidity and mortality from these disease are increasing at an alarming rate with devastating impact on the socioeconomic development.

Indeed, NCDs are now displacing communicable diseases as major cause of death globally.

“According to the World Health Organization, NCDs kill 41 million people annually, which is equivalent to 71 per cent of all deaths globally. Each year, 15 million people die from NCD between the ages of 30 and 69years; over 85 per cent of these premature deaths occur in low and middle income countries (LMICs) of which Nigeria is one. It is estimated that the cumulative economic loss between 2011 and 2025 is $7 trillion for LMICs.”

The United Nations Resident Coordinator Nigeria, Edward Kallon, who commended Nigeria for initiating a common platform to address NCDs, stressed on the need for collaborative efforts of Nigeria must achieve success in reducing the diseases’ burden

Represented by the Officer in charge WHO Nigeria, Dr. Clement Peter, he advised the Federal Government to leverage on existing programmes such as the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), to ensure that people living within the poverty line have access to basic health care in order to prevent NCDs.

“Much needs to be done to avoid the deaths. The target of every country is to reduce by one third the unacceptable deaths of NCDs. We can achieve it and yes we can if we work together.

“If this meeting is scaled down to the states, the local governments, communities and to the ward levels NCDs can be prevented. If we are able to promote healthy lifestyle NCDs will be a thing of the past. We have a lot to do but we need to be together to address NCDs.”

