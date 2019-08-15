FIBA World Cup: D’Tigers depart for China Monday

The country’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, will depart for Beijing, China, the venue of this year’s FIBA World Cup on Monday, August 19 to participate in the championship.

Secretary of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Mrs. Adebisi Afolabi, said the D’Tigers who arrived in Lagos on Tuesday from their United States of America camp would use the remaining of the week to train and engage the local teams in warm up matches.

She says that the team will address a press conference before the end of the week to state their plans for the World Cup

D’Tigers are in Lagos for the final phase of training ahead of the World Cup, after weeks of camping in America, with head coach, Alex Nwora, outlining how the squad will continue their preparation with his batch of 15 players in the penultimate squad list.

The initial list of 44 players invited to camp in the US was pruned to 15 as Nwora’s programme hits home stretch, with team captain, Ike Diogu top of the roster in camp alongside Uzoh Benjamin Chukwukelo.

Also in the squad that landed in Lagos are Ike Ireogbu, NBA rising star, Okogie Joshua Aloiye, Nwamu Ike, Nwora Jordan Ifeanyi, Aminu Al Farouq, Stanley Okoye and Vincent Nnamdi Gabriel.

Others are Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz), Chimieze Metu (Sam Antonio Spurs), Zanna Talib, Aminu Abdul Alade, Akindele Jeleel Ayodeji and Michael Eric, who now have the task of making the final list of 12 to China 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...