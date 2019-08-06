Business
Fidelity Bank rewards customers in Abuja
The Fidelity Bank Plc’s ongoing promo to reward customers has produced another batch of beneficiaries in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, thereby bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 6,000 across the country.
The bank said N2.6 billion cash had been expended on its savings promo across Nigeria.
Mrs. Ugonaya Okoro, representing Divisional Head of Retail Bank, Richard Maduebu, confirmed the details yesterday at Dei- Dei market, Abuja, where bank rewarded seven customers with cash ranging from N500,000 each to N150,000.
“It’s just to reward our customers. You know we say the customer is a king; they are the reason we are still in business. Without the customer, we can’t be in business today. So we just want to show them appreciation; that we are grateful for having them on our platform,” she said, adding that the promo was a continuation of an exercise that began four years ago.
“It’s been on for more than four years. We have done more than N2.6 billion across Nigeria. We have rewarded over 6,000 customers. For the northern region, we are rewarding about 190 customers; I think about 130 for the Fidelity savings account and then about 60 for the children’s account, which we call the school fees support. Total in cash, all of them is about N74 million that we have rewarded.
“For Dei-dei market, we have about nine beneficiaries, we have about three children’s account for N150,000 each and the rest six are N500,000 each,” Mrs. Okoro explained.
On how winners are selected, she said: “We just throw into the pool, select numbers across all our regional banks. The truth is everybody will be rewarded but we can’t reward everybody in a month. So every month, we just take a pool from across all the regional banks and we move from place to place to go and reward them; so it’s going to be continuous programme as long as Fidelity bank stands.”
Speaking to New Telegraph, Mr. Mohammed Aliyu, a representative of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities , a beneficiary of N500,000, expressed joy, describing the bank’s gesture as “a promise made and fulfilled. We are happy about it.”
FMDQ unveils new corporate identity
FMDQ Securities Exchange has said that following the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has moved from ‘an OTC Market’ to a full-fledged ‘Securities Exchange.’
Consequent upon this, the erstwhile FMDQ OTC Plc, also previously known as FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, has now changed its name to ‘FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc, according to a statement from the management.
Furthermore, the exchange has activated and operationalised two wholly-owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Clear Limited and FMDQ Depository Limited, both positioned to provide efficient post-trade services, amongst others; making FMDQ a one-stop financial market infrastructure group and an integrated platform to execute, clear and settle financial market transactions.
Accordingly, a new logo was unveiled yesterday for the FMDQ Entities, FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear, and FMDQ Depository, replacing each of the individual identities.
Commenting on the development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Exchange, Mr. Bola Onadele Koko, said: “The development of the exchange over the last five years is reflective of the progressive and dedicated strategic leadership provided by its board of directors, as well as the company’s ever-intensifying commitment to proactively deliver value to its stakeholders.
Having successfully consolidated past gains and taken on new frontiers through the operationalisation of a budding integrated FMI Group across the full value chain of the securities market – execute, clear and settle – the group is poised to enhance efficiencies in FMDQ’s markets to the benefit of market participants.”
According to Koko, it is in view of the resolute affirmation of the FMDQ entities to influence and promote sustainable development in the Nigerian financial market, one which is in alignment with global standards, that a new identity is being unveiled today.
The new FMDQ logo, whilst maintaining its vibrant colours – deep blue, depicting trust, confidence, depth and stability; bright gold, showing off passion, value, prestige, quality and prosperity; and a touch of cool grey, representing conservativeness, professionalism and sophistication, also reflects FMDQ’s drive to “consistently move forward” and replaces the individual identities of FMDQ Exchange and its wholly owned subsidiaries.
He said: “As it commences its second lustrum, FMDQ as a one-stop FMI Group with a platform to execute, clear and settle transactions in the Nigerian financial markets, remains committed to collaboratively deliver innovative and forward-thinking solutions to the market.
“Following continued collaboration with its varied stakeholders, including regulators and market participants, a resilient product and market development architecture, and a commitment to operational excellence, FMDQ Exchange has positively evolved despite market challenges and economic headwinds.
“Attaining its first lustrum in November 2018, and closing the year with a market turnover of N182.86 trillion (from N103.57 trillion in 2014), FMDQ Exchange has assumed an expanded role beyond being a market organiser, to also becoming adviser to governments and regulators, catalyst for infrastructure capital and financial markets diplomat, aligning the domestic markets with its international counterparts and essentially, showcasing the potential of the Nigerian financial markets to the international community.”
NSE begins week bullish with N19bn gain
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday commenced the trading week on a positive track as the overall market performance indices firmed up with a gain of 0.14 per cent.
Transactions had last Friday recorded a decline to close on the red territory following depreciable demand by investors on sustained market apathy.
At yesterday’s transaction, the All-Share Index gained 38.92 basis points or 0.14 per cent to close at 27,669.38 index points as against 27.630.46 recorded last Friday while the market capitalisation closed from N13.464 trillion at the weekend to N13.483 trillion.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 280.6 million shares exchanged in 3,314 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 212 million shares exchanged by investors in 497 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc.
The premium sub-sector, boosted by the activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc, followed with a turnover of 35 million shares in 1,055 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18 while decliners also closed at 12.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Dangote Flour Plc topped the gainers’ table with 10 per cent each to close at N22.0 and N20.35 per share respectively, while BOC Gases Plc followed with 9.86 per cent to close at N5.57 per share and UAC Property Plc with a gain of 9.73 per cent to close at N1.24 per share.
On the flip side, ETI Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent to close at N7.20 per share. NPF MFB Plc followed with a loss of 8.53 per cent each to close at N1.18 per share while NEM Insurance Plc dropped by 4.65 per cent to close at N2.05 per share.
Access, Union Bank tap local bond market as yields fall
Access Bank and Union Bank have each issued a N30 billion ($98.09 million) bond taking advantage of falling yields on the local currency debt market, banks leading the bond sales said on Monday, according to Reuters.
According to the news agency, Access Bank sold a seven-year bond at a 15.5 per cent yield, while mid-tier rival, Union, priced its 10-year bond to yield 16.2 per cent. Union’s sale is part of a N100 billion debt issuance programme.
Yields in Nigeria’s local currency bond market have dropped from a high of 18 per cent since government redeemed some of its treasury bills in 2017 to lower borrowing costs. Yields on the one-year treasury bill were last auctioned at around 11 per cent.
Union and Access Bank, which merged with mid-tier Diamond Bank in April, did not say how they would use the proceeds of the bond sales.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said it would pursue a recapitalisation of the banking sector over the next five years after a series of currency devaluations weakened banks’ capitalFidelity Bank told Reuters last month it aimed to sell up to N50 billion in Tier II debt before the second quarter of next year to refinance existing bonds as yields decline.
The CBN has been pushing banks to lend to businesses and consumers to help revive the economy where growth rates remain low after a recent recession.
The apex bank has curbed a frequent sale of open market bills, which has also helped to drive yields in the local currency debt market lower.
The CBN had been tightening liquidity to curb inflation and attract foreign investors into bonds to support the naira. But in a surprise change of stance in March, the bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points for the first time since November 2015.
It subsequently kept rates on hold at 13.5 per cent last month.
Jaiz Bank’s half year profit jumps by 295%
Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading non-interest (Islamic) bank, grew its half year ( June 2019) profit by 295 per cent .
Confirming the profit leap in a statement issued in Abuja, the figure, the statement added, was contained in the half year ended June 30, 2019 report it submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) .
The bank’s gross earnings rose by 41 per cent while pre and post-tax profits increased by 292 per cent and 295 per cent respectively.
Similarly, profit before tax increased to N907 million from N231million, while net profit after tax rose to N816million from N207million in the corresponding period of 2018.
The bank also grew its total income by 41 per cent from N4.47 billion as at June 2018 to N6.31 billion at the end of June 30th 2019, while earning per share rose by 225 per cent, from 0.78 kobo to 2.77 kobo.
The above results further consolidated the growth trajectory of Jaiz Bank with a promise to end the year positively.
The balance sheet was further strengthened during the period with total assets rising by 33 per cent from previous year end position of N108.46 billion to N144 billion.
Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Hassan Usman, said the half year results further demonstrated that the bank had the capacity to grow sustainably in line with its strategic vision of becoming the leading non-interest bank in sub-Saharan Africa.
He further assured that while maintaining steady focus on elements that contributed to improved performance thus far, the trend would be improved upon in the remaining period of the financial year, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Uduk: SEC committed to staff welfare
Staff of Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, have been assured that the management of the commission was interested in their welfare in a bid to ensure they are dedicated to their duties.
Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, stated this at the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the SEC Staff Housing Project being driven by SEC Multi-purpose and Co-operative Society.
Uduk expressed excitement at the commencement of the project and hoped it would be completed in record time.
The DG said when people work in an organisation, they look out for such incentives that they can fall back on when they retire and that spur them to further put in their best to enable the organisation deliver on its mandate.
“We are aware that when people work in an organisation, they want to do better and have something to look up to after retirement. I believe that this will help us and provide some form of support to us long after we have left the services of the commission.
“This investment will help us in one way or the other in the future. We don’t all have to live here, some of us will live here while it could become a source of income to others after we have retired,” she noted.
She charged the executive members of the society to be patient with their members and strive to carry everyone along while also urging them to ensure that whatever project is carried out is for the benefit of the generality of staff.
Immediate past President of the society under whose tenure the land was bought, Mr. Frank Aul, commended SEC management for its support and also expressed his appreciation to staff who subscribed for believing in the project.
In his remarks, President of SEC Multi-Purpose Society, Mr. Abulrahman Ahmed, thanked the management of the commission for their support and commitment to staff welfare.
Ahmed said it was the determination of the present management to ensure that staff are comfortable and in the right frame of mind to carry out their duties that has led to the ground breaking ceremony.
He also commended the last executive members on the giant project and expressed the hope that the new executives will be able to do more for the staff of the commission.
Speaking, Chief Executive Managing Director, Property Vault Limited, the developers of the estate, Mr. Andy Morkah, said the vision of his organisation was to make the estate the best in the environment and assured that they would try their best to ensure that the project is delivered in record time.
He said: “We have already done the design, approval for the layout is 90 per cent done and we are currently awaiting final approval.
“We will put in our best to ensure that we deliver properties that everyone will be proud of.”
Global stocks bleed on escalating trade war fears
Global stocks fell for a sixth day on Monday as an escalation of trade tensions between the US and China spooked markets and the yuan fell to its lowest levels in over a decade.
European shares fell to two-month lows, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index shedding two per cent on top of the 2.5 per cent it lost on Friday — its worst day so far in 2019 — after US President Donald Trump signalled another round of tariffs on Chinese imports.
“Markets had not been expecting the latest US-China trade talks to conclude with any significant breakthrough last week, but very few expected President Trump to slap 10 per cent tariffs on $300bn worth of Chinese goods,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.
Reuters reported yesterday that MSCI’s index of world stocks, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.7 per cent on the day. That put it down almost two per cent including Friday’s loss.
Asian shares suffered their steepest daily drop in 10 months, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sinking 2.5 per cent to depths not seen since late January.
The VIX volatility index — also known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — rose to 19.02 per cent, its highest since May 13, while Europe’s equivalent hit its highest since early January.
S&P 500 futures were 1.35 per cent lower.
“We reiterate our view to scale back equity positions to strategic allocations after strong gains year to date, amid the ongoing trade-related uncertainties,” Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients.
The biggest mover in currencies was the yuan, which fell past the key level of seven yuan to the dollar as Chinese authorities — expected to defend the currency at that level — allowed it to break through to its lowest in the onshore market since the 2008 global financial crisis.
In offshore markets, the yuan fell to its weakest since international trading of the Chinese currency began. Headed for its biggest one-day drop in four years, it was last down 1.4 per cent at 7.0744 yuan to the dollar in offshore markets.
“Over the past couple of years, China has kept the renminbi stable against the basket, but with the renminbi TWI (trade-weighted index) now testing the lower end of the range in play since 2017, investors may turn nervous, introducing another dose of volatility,” Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note to clients.
The currencies of other Asian economies closely linked with China’s growth prospects also dropped.
The Korean won fell 1.4 per cent against the dollar, on course for its biggest one-day loss since August 2016. The new Taiwan dollar fell more than 0.7 per cent.
Japan’s yen, which investors tend to buy in times of risk aversion, rose 0.7 per cent to its highest since a January flash crash.
Dutch 30-year government bond yields turned negative for the first time as eurozone yields sank further amid concerns about US-China trade and a no-deal Brexit.
US 10-year yields dived 7 basis points to 1.77 per cent, while Germany’s 10-year bund yields fell to -0.53 per cent. The three-month to 10-year US yield curve was at its most inverted in 11 years.
The Swiss franc was also boosted by safe-haven demand. Trump is also eyeing tariffs on the EU, but has yet to make a formal announcement. The euro was 0.3 per cent higher to the dollar at $1.1137.
Sterling hovered near 2017 lows at $1.2117, pressured by concerns about Britain exiting the EU without a trade deal in place.
Oil extended losses with US crude down 1.55 per cent at $54.8 and Brent down 1.55 per cent at $60.92.
Gold prices jumped more than one per cent to their highest in more than six years, with spot gold prices up 1.1 per cent to $1,456.51 an
Glut persists as buyers shun 20 cargoes of Nigeria’s crude oil
B
uyers have shunned 20 cargoe-loads of Nigeria’s crude oil, New Telegraph has learnt.
According to crude loading schedule for September sighted by our correspondent at the weekend, this is as gluts rocking the global oil market takes toll on Africa’s biggest oil exporter.
Nigeria depends largely on proceeds from crude to service over 85 per cent of her budget.
As demand for the country’s crude grades remains elusive, the schedule shows that the crude differentials for the Africa’s biggest economy suffered a slide.
“Differentials for Nigerian crude oil continued to slide as lacklustre refining margins and a plethora of competing grades prompted sellers to lower offers in the absence of demand,” a document of Reuters on the loading schedule stated.
Up to 20 cargoes remain for August loading amid a glut of light sweet crude from the United States and the North Sea — where differentials are also falling.
“The backlog is putting pressure on prices for September loading, especially for main grades – Bonny Light, Qua Iboe and Forcados, which are all being offered at among the lowest rates in 2019,” the report noted.
Mercuria is attempting to sell a cargo of August loading Forcados after having sold a cargo of mid-month loading Jones Creek.
Differentials for August loading Bonny Light and Qua Iboe crude were at well below a $2.00 premium to dated Brent.
Aside the glut suffered by Nigeria on crude sale, the country also contends with challenges from importation of refines product.
The subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol imported into Nigeria, for instance, skyrocketed by a whooping N91 billion in 31 days. This surge, a further scrutiny of the May 2019 financial report of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showed, is 682 per cent of under recovery suffered by the country through the NNPC between December 2018 and January, 2019.
N13.3 billion, the report showed, was expended on under-recovery last December while the cost of under-recovery stood at N104.3 billion in January.
The figure, in February, stood at N102.3 billion.
Latest figure, however, shows that China would ramp up gasoline exports in July and August to near record levels with cargoes moving to Nigeria.
The cargoes, a report showed, would also move to Mexico, as refiners seek outlets for their fuel amid a wave of new production and slowing domestic demand.
Nigeria through Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had tried to evade the imminent bearish sale for its crude grade.
At the start of last July, OPEC and Russia decided to continue the agreement struck last year for at least another nine months, and daily production will remain 1.2 million barrels below last October’s level.
In response, Brent crude rose to $67 per barrel (bbl) but has since drifted to $63.46 /bbl, a level which is below what many OPEC members require to finance their budgets.
For example, the Saudi economy needs oil prices of around $80 a barrel to balance its budget, reports Al Jazeera last July.
OPEC’s July Oil Market Report sees global GDP growth of 3.2 per cent continuing into 2020 and world demand rising by 1.4 (million barrels per day (mb/d) year-on-year to around 100mb/d.
Meanwhile, the report sees non-OPEC member producers’ output growing by 2.4mb/d, more than twice as much as global oil demand. U.S. shale oil output reached a record 12mb/d in April and OPEC’s report notes: “U.S. tight crude production is anticipated to continue to grow as new pipelines will allow more Permian crude to flow to U.S. Gulf coast export ports.”
Consequently, the report forecasts a decline in demand for OPEC crude of 1.3 mb/d to 29.3 mb/d and a global glut of crude in 2020, implying a further cut of 560,000 barrels per day (bp/d) to maintain prices.
The coming months could be marked by extreme turbulence and uncertainty in the oil market and within OPEC itself. America and Iran, an OPEC member, are flirting with war, as U.S. sanctions on Iran bite and Iran threatens the passage of tankers through the Straits of Hormuz.
Production in Libya is vulnerable from the escalating conflict and Nigeria’s output is uncertain.
These threats could ensure a further decline in OPEC’s market share from 39.2 per cent in March as distinct from OPEC’s self-imposed production cuts.
There is also uncertainty as to how long the OPEC alliance will be willing to lose market share to America.
In 2018, America, which hitherto was biggest consumer of Nigeria’s crude, became the world’s largest crude producer and this year America will pump 1.2 million more barrels of crude a day.
At December’s next scheduled OPEC meeting, participants face a problem of what to do next, especially if the world economy begins to slow and in particular, demand from OPEC’s largest customers China and India, falters.
If crude prices remain low, OPEC and Russia will face a difficult choice – let prices dip or cut production more steeply than envisaged – sacrificing market share and supporting U.S. shale.
It is likely that any further production cuts by OPEC and Russia to maintain prices will be harder to implement if all it does is boost American oil producer’s profit
NSE extends weekly losses by 1.04%
T
rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week closed on the downswing as low market sentiments weighed down on the equities market.
The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 1.038 per cent and 1.032 per cent to close last week at 27,630.46 and N13.464 trillion respectively.
Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE ASeM and NSE Industrial Goods Indices, which appreciated by 0.17 per cent and 0.98 per cent respectively.
A total turnover of 759.266 million shares worth N 14.038 billion in 16,209 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the exchange in contrast to a total of 1.069 billion shares valued at N11.393 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 16,346 deals.
Further analysis showed that the Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 495.646 million shares valued at N5.150 billion traded in 7,832 deals; thus contributing 65.28 per cent and 36.68 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
The Conglomerates followed with 68.261 million shares worth N136.849 million in 896 deals. The third place was ICT Industry with a turnover of 53.931 million shares worth N4.726 billion in 849 deals.
Trading in the top three equities, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. and United Bank For Africa Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 237.878 million shares worth N4.218 billion in 3,555 deals, contributing 31.33 per cent and 30.05 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Thirty two equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 31 equities in the previous week. 27 equities depreciated in price, lower than 29 equities in the previous week, while 109 equities remained unchanged, the same as one 109 equities recorded in the preceding week.
A total of 87,142 units valued at N1.180 million were traded last week in 18 deals compared with a total of 753 units valued at N102,213.02 transacted the previous week in eight deals.
A total of 433,774 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N445.318 million were traded last week in 16 deals compared with a total of 22,242 units valued at N22.559 million transacted the previous week in 15 deals.
Ogbeifun: Local shipyards can boost Nigeria’s economy, create jobs
The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starzs Investments Company Limited, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, says the plans by the Federal Government to ban importation of certain category of ships into the country will boost employment opportunities in the maritime industry. He also speaks on a number of other issues in the industry.
The new anti-piracy law, do you think it will reduce sea robbery and other criminal activities on the nation’s waters?
The newly-enacted anti-piracy law is a working tool, which is different from the factors that exacerbated piracy as an environmental challenge. Therefore, there is need to find a solution to the latter by addressing the root cause, while using the former as a tool for reducing crime.
First of all, those in policy and decision making process should empower firms with the capacity to create jobs. Until the restive and unemployed youths are engaged and provided with hope, the anti-piracy law may remain victory or exercise on paper.
I praise the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, for her recent initiative to directly push up economic activities in the South east and South, through a significant slash in the cost of doing port business in the Eastern ports.
But, I think with an issue such as piracy, hostage taking, kidnapping and whatever they are doing in our waters, it is directly related to unemployment, which is what we had made reference to. I think government should find something for the people to do. If we mobilize platoons and military installations all over the places, you will still see an army of people who have no job, whose environment is degraded and who have no home to contend with.
So, while government is putting an anti-piracy law and other laws like this in place, it should also look at what can be done to address the social issues.
Government should be able to empower companies such as STARSZ, Niger Dock and others to make the shipping expansion possible, so that thousands of youths can be absorbed. The companies should also start building ships so that the youths from the Niger Delta who were sent out for different trainings under the amnesty programme can be absorbed into productive ventures. This is the way we can fight piracy.
How do you view government’s plan to ban importation of foreign-built vessels into the country?
I was not in the country when I heard about the Federal Government’s announcement through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) of the phased-plan to gradually stop the importation of foreign built vessels into the country. For me, it is probably the boldest policy statement that has been made in the industry, with respect to genuinely wanting to grow in-country capacity in the area of ship building, especially the home-grown ship building industry. Government has come out with that statement, which is communicable and very bold. But, we have to understand that it behooves on every one of us to make it happen. It has become necessary for the people, who acquire ships from abroad to see the policy as a positive step towards investing in the country.
Who are the major shipowners that will benefit from the policy in the country?
You can think of a company such as STARSZ, Marine Platform and many others, but don’t forget that NIMASA is a ship owner and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is also a ship owner. So, the ship owners we are talking about are both in public and private sectors.
As it is, the policy will affect even government itself, because government, through NPA, is one of the biggest buyers of ships in the country. Government cannot come out with that policy and tomorrow you hear that NIMASA is now ordering for patrol vessels and security patrol vessels from Damen Shipyard or that NPA, which brought in new tug boats built by Damen a few months ago, will also go back to Damen to bring in another ships from abroad when government has made such a policy statement.
So, the policy is great for the country. This is, because everybody will first look at the international oil companies (IOCs), who are the main employers of vessels, particularly upstream. Now think of it, what are the Totals and the Exxon Mobils or the Shells of this world going to do now that this policy has come out? What are NPA and NIMASA going to do now?
I heard about a security contract to police our waters. But, you can’t police the nation’s waters without using boats. Those boats or vessels you are going to use, are they going to be built in this country?
So, it is a laudable and bold policy, but the implementation is what all of us have to be ready to contribute to. It is not going to be left only for government; neither to the international oil companies (IOCs) nor for the ship owners. The implementation must be seen as a collective responsibility of all the above, as well as the entire Nigerian media.
The policy will soon dovetail into a vibrant steel industry, with serious explosion in employment opportunities for Nigerians. It is beyond just looking at boats building.
How long do you think it will take the cadets from the Maritime Academy of Nigeria to be recognised globally?
Talking about the finished products, Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) of Oron is not built to produce finished product. As a seafarer, who went through the training period, you have a time in a college, you have a time at sea and you go back to school to do the necessary additional college work to become eligible to seek professionalism and that is when you become a finished product.
The training of seafarers is like a pilot training. Pilots start by going to college, get immersed in aeronautical ground work done, then the pilot is required to do some fly hours to be eligible to sit. So, it is like saying when they finished that preliminary college work, they are eligible. No, they are not. We must correct that impression.
However, the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron, which was established 39 years ago is in a position to produce the first set of cadets training here and would have grown to be like Ghana, if not for Nigeria being Nigeria. Unfortunately the place has deteriorated. Thanks to the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who now came in and set up another committee to revive it. The institution is revived now. If you go there you will notice some dramatic improvement. Although, there are still gaps in the area of the teaching staff and we haven’t got that right yet. But the new management of the school has been making efforts to bridge the gap. Even now, they have enough equipment to make the academy more eligible for training.
Can you explain why it is difficult for the Maritime Academy of Nigeria to secure mandatory seatime training for its cadets?
The academy has a problem with the issue of mandatory sea time training and I keep saying this to the people. If not for the Nigeria Shipping Line, which was liquidated in 1995, there would have been no master mariner of our calibers in the country today. There were a lot of Nigerians, the likes of Akinsojis of this world, Captain Biu, Captain Iheanacho, who went through that system. They went through that platform and so, after the time spent in college in Liverpool, they now went on the ships. They were trained to get the relevant sea-time; went back to college, spent between three and six months and then they were eligible to do the certificate exams for proficiency.
In Nigeria, what we should be focusing on is not MAN in Oron. The academy is driving itself with challenges. It is what NIMASA is doing and which I think they have not been getting right. The Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), if the focus was how do we get a fleet such as in-country vessels, training ships or internationals; whose main focus is to give our people sea time. Instead of bringing the academy to the standard of what they have in other countries, the agency was going to other institutions similar to the Maritime Academy of Nigeria outside this country by funding them, sending children there and thereby starving MAN, Oron. They were collaborating with institutions abroad to get sea-time at a time they should be putting heads with MAN, Oron, for sea-time.
It would have been easier if MAN management and NIMASA management went to a foreign institution to ask them if they can use their linkages to put the cadets onboard vessels. While MAN Oron is searching for its own, NIMASA is also looking elsewhere for its own. This is the problem.
Here in Nigeria, we just got a letter from MAN inviting us to a meeting on how ship owners can help them with sea-time. We also got a letter from NIMASA inviting us to NIMASA, on the same issue.
Can you see the challenges? We need to come together, we can’t do it in isolation, whatever NIMASA is doing must have a linkage with MAN, particularly for the fact that NIMASA is funding the school. The agency should be able to nurture the baby to become an adult.
What is your take on NIMASA awarding a contract to dry dock small vessel to a foreign firm?
First of all, I did not and still do not believe the story that NIMASA awarded a contract to dry dock – a tiny little vessel like the MV Ofure, which my company has dry-docked since she was built till date. We have the Ofure, we have the Millennium 1, Millennium 2 and one other. So, we know it’s too small an initiative to be given to any foreign company. I read the article and didn’t believe it. I want to believe it’s not true, because if it is true, then I think the relevant government agencies that are supporting the Nigeria economy to grow should come and look into the matter. I don’t believe it is true.
We all know that NIMASA brought in a floating dock, which has not been put to operations right now. I don’t know why. If the dock has not been put to operation, then, I don’t expect them to use the dock to even dock their own vessels. But, let me say this, if you are in an industry using a 6,000 or 5,000 tonnes floating dock to dock a 150 tonnes vessel, it is like taking a beetle car to Mercedes garage to repair. So you should think about it. Even if you are the Managing Director of the Mercedes garage and you own a beetle, you would take that car to a small shop, not to a giant garage. Even, if NIMASA’s floating was operational, they should look for a small yard, it doesn’t have to be STARZS. A small yard can handle that and we have a few of them in the country.
If you go to Kirikiri for instance, you will see some small floating docks repairing trawlers; they can pick up the vessel of that size. They don’t need to go outside these shores. But, if it is true, I will insist that there should be an investigation on that matter, not just because of STARZS. If you go to the STARZS shipyard now, there is a Navy ship. Another one is coming and these are even bigger than Ofure. So, it is not about STARZS.
I don’t know if I have answered your question, but that’s my position on that matter.
Expenses put Prestige Assurance on edge
Prestige Assurance Plc has continued to struggle with all manner of expenses and inability to manage resources under the current harsh environment to the detriment of its investors. Chris Ugwu writes
D
espite its importance for sustained economic growth, as it deepens and broadens domestic financial services as well as generates higher savings rates and greater economic development, the insurance sector still struggles with challenges such as under capitalisation, poor human capital and professional skills, poor returns on capital, existence of too many fringe players and poor asset quality.
Other challenges include unethical practices, significant corporate governance issues, premium flight, poor business infrastructural facilities, especially in the area of ICT, lack of innovation in product development, lack of awareness on the part of consumers on the uses/suitability of insurance products, poor contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) among others.
Due to the stagnant growth of the industry, which has remained a key challenge in the country, the realities are that insurance companies will continue to struggle to find their feet as one of the major financial service sectors in Nigeria.
According to experts, what this means is that for the industry to thrive and attain its potential, government must be sincere in promoting a favourable environment that will allow the financial service industries thrive.
This will help to increase the operational efficiency of the insurance industry.
Prestige Assurance Plc is one of the underwriting firms that has got a fair share of the dislocation of the economy and the insurance sub-sector.
The company is among the insurance firms that have dropped below expected value in share price due to dwindling fortune in its financials following investors’ low sentiments.
The group, which ended the financial year 2018 negative had raised a ray of hope during the first quarter ended March 2019 following significant improvement in financials, however, receded in profit as the half year of 2019 saw deflation in bottom line following sustained increase in underwriting expenses.
Following the volatility in the economy, Prestige Assurance’s share price on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, like most of its peers in the industry, has dropped considerably that when the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 48 kobo from 54 kobo recorded in January, bringing the year to date decline of six kobo or 11 per cent.
Company profile
Established in 1952 as a branch office of The New India Assurance Company Limited, Mumbai, Prestige Assurance was incorporated as a limited liability company on January 6, 1970 and licensed to write all classes of non-life insurance in Nigeria.
In order to reflect the majority shareholding of the Nigerian public in the company, its name was changed to Prestige Assurance Plc. on September 24, 1992 in line with the indigenisation decree passed by government.
After a successful recapitalisation in 2007 and subsequent rights issue in 2015, Prestige Assurance is currently a subsidiary company of The New India Assurance Company Limited, Mumbai, which has majority equity stake of 69.5 per cent shareholding.
Financials
The financial reports that the insurance outfit published for the first quarter 2018 ended March 31, showed that the company performed quite creditably.
Its 2018 quarter one (Q12018) financial reports revealed that its topline advanced by 28.83 per cent as its gross premium written grew by N303 million to amount to N1.354 billion recorded in the quarter against N1.051 billion recorded in the same period in the previous year.
Gross premium income in the quarter advanced by 48.89 per cent from N0.99 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2017 to N1.474 billion recorded in the same quarter in 2018.
The insurance firm sustained positive rally during the second quarter ended June 2018 with a growth in profit after tax of 5.1 per cent to N367.444 million in 2018 from N347.745 million in 2017.
Profit before tax stood at N510.338 million in 2018 from N697.989 million in 2017, accounting for eight per cent while gross premium written was N2.586 billion, 18.5 per cent increase from N2.238 billion recorded in 2017.
However, Prestige began to nosedive in earnings during the third quarter ended September, 2018 as its profit after tax dropped by 6.2 per cent to close at N403.376 million as against N429.917 million recorded a year earlier.
The firm’s profit before tax stood at N560.322 million, from N580.969 million reported in 2017, representing a drop of 3.6 per cent while gross premium written grew by 24.6 per cent to N3.799 billion in 2018 from N3.048 posted in 2017. Total underwriting expenses rose by 54.68 per cent from N1.121 billion in 2017 to N1.734 billion in 2018.
Prestige Assurance Plc’ s net profit for the 2018 financial year dropped by 20.3 per cent to N423.795 million from N531.841 million posted in 2017.
The audited financial reports obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that the insurance firm recorded a profit before tax of N645.430 million during the period under review, from N697.989 million recorded a year earlier.
Underwriting expenses grew by 52.88 per cent, from N1.615 billion in 2017 to N2.469 billion in 2018.
However, gross premium written grew by 25.84 per cent from N3.808 billion in 2017 to N4.792 billion in 2018 financial year.
With these, earnings per share declined from 9.90 kobo in 2017 to 7.89 kobo in 2018.
The insurer also declared a final dividend of three kobo per 50 kobo share for its 2018 financial period. This is subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax.
The insurance firm began the year with significant improvement on bottom-line as the company closed the first quarter ended March 2019 with PAT growth of 27.1 per cent to N355.348 million from N279.578 million reported a year earlier.
Gross premium written rose by 46.9 per cent from N1.353 billion in 2018 to N1.989 million in 2019. However, underwriting expenses jumped to 72.6 per cent to N829.059 million in 2019 as against N480.258 million recorded in 2018.
Hopes that it will sustain the first quarter performance was dashed as Prestige Assurance’ s net profit for the half year 2019 financial report dropped by 5.82 per cent to N346.063 million from N367.444 million posted in 2018.
However, gross premium written grew by 29.03 per cent from N2.897 billion in 2018 to N3.739 billion in 2019 half year.
The audited financial reports obtained from NSE showed that the insurance firm recorded 39.89 per cent growth in underwriting expenses from N1.304 billion during the comparable period of 2018 to N1.825 billion recorded in 2019.
Looking ahead
Prestige Assurance recently revealed plans to boost its gross premium income to N9 billion by the year 2021.
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Balla Swamy, said this on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the presentation of the company’s fact behind the figures.
Swamy said that gross premium income was expected to grow from N3.4 billion in 2017; N5.2billion in 2018; N6.6 billion in 2019; N7.5billion in 2020 and N9billion at the end of 2021.
He added that despite the harsh economic conditions faced with acute shortage of foreign exchange, the firm still strived to record significant profits.
According to him, the net premium of the company is projected to grow by 45 per cent in 2017 and 60 per cent by the end of 2021, while profit before tax will grow from N877million in 2017 to N3.078 billion by the end of 2021.
Profit after tax will also grow from N567million in 2017 to N2.093 billion by the end of 2021.
Swamy called on the Federal Government to facilitate ease of doing business, at least, by amending the Company Income Tax Act in relation to computation of insurance taxation, easy entry of foreign investment and provision of suitable environment that guarantees return on investment (ROI).
Last line
Inadequate awareness on the part of people about the benefits of insurance and the inability of insurers to introduce innovative and market driven products have remained the major impediments to the growth of insurance business in Nigeria.
However, insurance companies must also find ways to sensitise the populace about the benefits of insurance. The government also has a role to play in this by ensuring the enforcement of all classes of compulsory insurance policies.
