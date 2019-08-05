FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2020: FIFA inspection team arrives Nigeria today

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is hopeful of announcing the signing of Harry Maguire “very soon”.

Solskjaer was quizzed on United’s pursuit of the England international after their penalty shootout victory over AC Milan in Cardiff, he replied: “Hopefully the last little details will be in place over the weekend and we can announce something very soon.”

Sky Sports News understands United have agreed an £80m fee with Leicester for Maguire, who will now discuss personal terms ahead of a potential transfer to Old Trafford that would eclipse the world-record £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.

Solskjaer has revealed Maguire could even be in contention for United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 11.

“Let’s get the details over the line but yeah, [he could be in contention for Chelsea game],” the United boss added. “He has played a few games in pre-season, we will have to assess him if and when.”

Solskjaer reiterated that Paul Pogba remains committed to Manchester United after missing the club’s final pre-season game.

The United manager was asked whether he was concerned about the France international’s commitment after he failed to travel with the squad to Cardiff, but Solskjaer replied: “I have no doubts at all. I wasn’t expecting him [on the plane]. I spoke to him after training and he didn’t feel right.

“Paul will probably be back early next week training. It’s not an injury, he just felt some pain. We didn’t want to risk anything this weekend and he should be OK for Chelsea. I hope so.”

The Norwegian was also questioned on Romelu Lukaku’s transfer situation but told reporters he has no new information regarding the Belgium forward and his proposed move to Juventus in a swap with Paulo Dybala.

* Courtesy: Skysports

Like this: Like Loading...

Related