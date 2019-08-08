Business
Firm to train 5,000 software engineers
Nigeria’s Software Institute, Decagon, said it plans to train 5000 software engineers in the next five years. The Institute, which has secured the backings of Sterling Bank for finance and MainOne for connectivity, said its mission is to make Nigeria a software engineering nation.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Decagon’s Founder, Chika Nwobi, said the training would create a ripple effect of at least 30,000 world-class Nigerian engineers in the next five years. “By training high potential Nigerians in software engineering, Decagon is contributing to putting Nigeria on the global map as a source of outstanding engineering talent. We want to collaborate with all stakeholders to achieve this goal,” he said.
He added that the company has partnered with Sterling Bank in providing highly subsidised student loans for its trainees with payback upon securing a job. Disclosing other collaborations for the programme, he said, “MainOne supports Decagon by providing free high-speed broadband Internet, which enables the students to access critical resources online. Africa Capital Alliance supports the program by providing scholarship grants to the best students right from the bootcamp phase of the programme”.
Speaking on the partnership, Head of Strategy, Sterling Bank, Khafil Animashaun, said Decagon Institute’s vision is in line with the Bank’s H.E.A.R.T. initiative, which focuses on Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transport.
Khafil stated that Sterling Bank believes that the Institute will be solving both educational and unemployment problems in the country and that made it worth having the first student-loan opportunity in Nigeria. Khafil also revealed that in the course of the training, the students would also be trained in financial literacy and this would help grow the financial system of Nigeria.
CBN to cotton farmers: Raise production to 300,000 tons
In line with the current administration’s drive to revive the textile sector, mostly to put an end to the $4 billion import bill incurred annually on textile, there are indications that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given a marching order to the country’s agric cotton growers to produce 300,000 tons of cotton in 2019 planting season from the current meagre 80,000 tons.
New Telegraph learnt that at the meeting with service chiefs and stakeholders from cotton, textile and garment industries recently in Abuja, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, gave the order to the cotton farmers under the aegis of National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN).
He said meeting the 300,000 tons cotton production in this year’s planting season was imperative as it will be key to the country’s textile revival and also reducing the $4 billion import bill incurred annually on textile importation.
The association’s President, Anibe Achimugu, made it known to this newspaper that the apex bank’s order had put the cotton growers on their toes in an effort to meet government’s cotton production target and salvage the country’s high import bill spending on textile importation.
Achimugu explained that the apex bank’s 300,000 tons cotton production target was a tall order, noting that the CBN investment through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme would spur its members to produce 240,000 tons at minimum and 300,000 tons at maximum in 2019.
According to him, today, the country produces only 80,000 tons of cotton for textile, down from the previous 2.6 million tons produced in the 60s and 70s, but the country is seeking to up production this year by partnering with farmers from 26 states, covering the North East, North Central and the South West, who are aiming to increase output by 1.5 to two ton per hectare, from the current 500 kilograms per hectare produced.
“Currently, Nigeria produces a meagre 80,000 tons of cotton annually and we have a marching order to increase production to about 300,000 tons in 2019 planting season.
“We are confident that we will be producing 240,000 tons at minimum and 300,000 tons at maximum through CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme,” Achimugu stated.
Speaking further, the association’s president noted that each farmer involved in the new partnership was expected to produce two hectares each, meaning that this year, Nigeria will cultivate 200,000 hectares, up from about 50,000 hectares previously cultivated.
“We are looking at a minimum of 1.2 tons per hectare yield, which is 240 and the best in case the scenario will be 1.5 tons, which will be 300 tons per hectare,” he said.
The NACOTAN helmsman, however, attributed low quality seeds, rising operating cost of running factories, poor access to finance and smuggling of textile materials as one of the major factors that led to the death of cotton production in Nigeria.
“Nigeria clearly stands out as a virgin market that must be tapped if we are ever serious to create jobs on a mass scale and reduce youth restiveness. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to harness the potential of cotton in the agric sector,” he said.
It will be recalled that the CBN governor had said that the Nigerian cotton, textile and garment sector holds huge potential to create more than two million jobs and reduce $4 billion import bill incurred annually on textile.
Emefiele explained that this was the reason the apex bank is extending part of the N40 billion new round of the anchor borrowers’ programme and that the bank is committed to investing part of the amount in cotton production in line with the current administration’s plan to revive the sector.
NiRA mulls downward review of .ng cost
●As registrations hit 142,476
In response to complaints by Nigerians over high cost of registering the country’s top level domain name, .ng, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) said it was considering a downward review of the cost. The reduced cost, the association said, would be implemented from next year.
Many Nigerians have been shunning the .ng country code top level domain name ccTLD on the basis of its higher cost compared to the general top level domain (gTLD) .com. While a .com domain name can be registered for as low as N2,000, a cheap .ng registration is sold for N11,000 while the premium names are sold for as high as N1 million.
However, President of NiRA, Mr Muhammed Rudman, said the Board of Registrar had listened to complaints from Nigerians and would slash the price to encourage more Nigerians register and use the country’s identity on the internet.
According to him, Nigeria is losing a lot of money through the preference for foreign domain name and foreign hosting of data, adding that this must be stopped by encouraging more Nigerians to take up the .ng domain name. He said government must also come up with localisation policy to ensure that the country’s data is hosted locally.
Meanwhile, as at end of July, registrations for the country’s ccTLD rose to 142,476. This indicated that there were 18, 664 registrations of the .ng domain name in the last one year, as the total registration as at July 2018 was 123,812.
Explaining other efforts being made to promote the .ng, Rudman said: “We have in the past organised events, participated in several initiatives and embarked on projects in a bid to create awareness and keep the .ng brand in the subconscious mind of Nigerians and the entire world.
“Recently, we concluded the 2019 Web Hosting conference, which attracted several participants from various parts of the country. In all, we are very much aware that the growth in domain name registration is a collective responsibility that more Nigerians should support.
“We seek the support of the general public to spread the good word about .ng and join us to make the necessary impact that will project the .ng brand and ultimately grow our economy.”
A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority or control within the Internet. The right to use a domain name is delegated by domain name registrars, who are accredited by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the international organisation charged with overseeing the name and number systems of the Internet.
Speaking on the value of the country’s domain name, the Dean of NiRA Academy, Mr Sikiru Shehu, said Nigerians would gain a lot if they embrace the country’s ccTLD.
According to him, the preference for foreign domain names is already denying the country revenue it could have gotten from selling its own and Nigerians are putting more pressure on the forex situation with their demands for dollars to buy the domain names.
He pointed out that the domain name business was a huge market that could create a lot of jobs for Nigerians if embraced and well exploited.
“We currently have 65 registrars, who have been able to register less than 200,000 .ng domain names. Let’s assume that each of the registrar has one staff each, if you multiply 65 by two you know the number of jobs have been created. You can imagine what would happen if we have one million registration.
“With a population of about 200 million and about 30 per cent of this population as Internet users, it is a strong pointer to a world of opportunities and wealth creation for domain name entrepreneurs and the general economy.
“If, however, a greater percentage of the population decide to go for non (.ng) domains, it could also cause capital flight and affect the economy negatively,” Shehu added.
NTITA to reward excellence in ICT
For the third year running, Nigeria Telecom & Information Technology Awards (NTITA) is set to honour individuals and corporate organisations, which have distinguished themselves in the last one year. The industry event, which is being organised by Instinct Wave in partnership with the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), is scheduled to hold in Lagos on 28th September.
According to the organisers in a statement, 2019 NTITA would reward and recognise not only the products and diverse innovations that keep the ICT & Telecom sector thriving, but also the companies and people who make the industry great. The awards, the organisers said, are open to all players and stakeholders in the ICT ecosystem.
Speaking on the event, Instinct Wave CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal, said the awards has grown over the years, in participation and prestige; setting the highest industry standard for honouring organisations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT sector within Nigeria and beyond. He added that the awards have become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovation.
“We are proud to have promoted success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Nigeria in the last three years,” he said.
“This year we have provided another platform to recognise government institutions that have embraced digitisation and created disruptive technologies for effective service delivery in the Public sector. Fintech players, Smart City innovation and disruptive technologies cutting across every business sector will also be recognised. And most importantly, the selection process will be more rigorous and competitive,” he added.
Speaking on the strategic partnership, President of ATCON, Mr. OlusolaTeniola said, “this event will strengthen the symbiotic relationship between the mobile industry and the wider ICT ecosystem.” He said the awards night would provide an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.
Broadband: Deepening 4G revolution
Nigeria’s journey to pervasive broadband is taking shape on the strength of increasing 4G deployment by service providers. Industry analysts are, however, worried that the deployment is skewed towards cities, thus widening existing digital gap in the country. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
Having surpassed the 30 per cent target in 2018, stakeholders are looking forward to a more robust broadband penetration in Nigeria in the next five years. Hence, while there is no official target yet, like it was done in the 2013-2018 Plan, it is envisaged that the country should achieve 70 per cent penetration by the year 2023.
As at June this year, broadband penetration in the country stood at 33.3 per cent, according to statistics released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This indicated that some 63.5 million Nigerians were on broadband service in June.
There have, however, been concerns that the increasing penetration level is not on national scale but in a few concentrated cities. The telecom regulator also recently admitted that the most pervasive networks in the country are on 2G, while there is still a large proportion of the population that are under-served or unserved with universal access to mobile and the Internet.
4G+ unleashed
While 4G spread is still limited to cities, leaving those in the hinterlands with slow 2G networks and at best 3G, service providers are taking the fast Internet speed revolution a notch higher with deployment of advanced 4G LTE, otherwise known as 4G+.
Already, two service providers, MTN and VDT Communications have announced the roll out of advanced 4G service. According to a statement from the company, MTN 4G+ runs on 4G LTE Advanced Technology using a combination of the recently acquired 800 MHz spectrum and 2600 MHz. “The added spectrum and advanced technology extend the reach and capacity of MTN’s data network in Nigeria and enables speeds of up to 200 Mbps, the telco said. “This means a 30-minute HD video could take as little as three minutes to download on 4G+, while the same video would take around eight minutes to download on standard 4G.”
On its part, VDT, which has been serving enterprise segment of the market, said it has now joined the retail market in a move aimed at deepening penetration with its advanced 4G LTE service. CEO of the company, Biodun Omoniyi, said opportunity to actualise this dream came with the successful acquisition of a broad channel 2.3GHz Spectrum from the Federal Government through Bitflux Communications Limited; a consortium which VDT is the principal partner.
Omoniyi added that the decision to launch VDT 4G LTE service was born out of the need to bridge existing gaps in the market due to poor quality networks. “VDT 4G LTE Advanced has come to fill these yawning gaps with superior network quality, top-notch network performance and proactive customer and support services,” he said.
Broadband reality
As advanced 4G service is being deployed in major cities, millions of Nigerians in remote areas are still on 2G and are left out of the digital revolution. The skewed deployment of 4G, though fairly based on bottom line consideration by the service providers, is seen as the bane of Nigeria’s broadband quest.
4G is the fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology, succeeding 3G for faster Internet access. According to the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Mr Olusola Teniola, the current 33 per cent broadband penetration is not a reflection of national broadband spread. “We say that we have 33 per cent broadband penetration, Lagos takes 11 out of that 33 per cent, out of 36 states, so do the maths. It is skewed in favour of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, probably all those three states put together take almost half of that 33 per cent and I’m being conservative here. So, the reality is that, yes, we have exceeded the 30 per cent that the Nigeria Broadband Plan sets, but it didn’t talk about subscriptions, it talked about subscribers,” he said.
Compulsory 4G base stations
Apparently to speed up the spread of 4G and bridge the current rural-urban gap, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said it is now monitoring deployments to ensure that all new base stations to be built by the mobile network operators (MNOs) are 4G-compatible. The Commission said this became imperative to accelerate the spread of 4G service to 100 per cent of the country’s population with a minimum broadband speed of 1.5 megabit per second (Mbps).
Reflecting on pace of 4G deployment in the country, ATCON President had recently disclosed that the MNOS had been able to convert only 7000 out of their 45,000 base stations to 4G, despite their efforts in the last two years.
While highlighting efforts to deepen broadband penetration at a recent forum in Lagos, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, said the Commission had been encouraging the operators to upgrade their 2G base transceiver stations (BTSs) to 3G, while ensuring that their new sites are 4G.
“Through effective regulatory oversight, which the Commission is known for, we are ensuring that all new sites to be built by the mobile network operators (MNOs) are Long Term Evolution (LTE)-compatible. We also strive to ensure implementation of harmonised Right of Way (RoW) charges on state and federal government highways at the cost of N145 per linear meter to encourage faster rollout of telecoms infrastructure,” he said.
“We are also working with relevant stakeholders to ensure elimination of multiple taxation and regulations; encourage spread of 3G coverage to, at least 80 per cent of the Nigerian population over the current 56.4 per cent of the population covered with 3G networks.”
Last line
In weeks or months to come, there is no doubt that other network operators are going to join the 4G+ trend to remain competitive. While this is a positive development. as the world moves towards 5G, the service providers and the regulator still need to expand the 4G penetration beyond cities. Except there is a conscious effort at connecting the unserved and under-served areas with 4G, the digital gap in the country will continue to get wider.
MTN: We’ve invested N2trn in Nigeria
…paid over N1.7trn tax
Telecommunications operator, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, said it has invested over N2 trillion into the Nigerian economy.
The company disclosed this while reacting to recent tax issues in relation to the N1.04 trillion fine imposed on it by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2015.
While the telco completed the payment of the fine in May this year, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, recently accused the company of deducting tax from the N330 billion fine it paid to the NCC. Fowler maintained that fines and penalties for regulatory infractions were revenues paid to the Federal Government and should not be subjected to any tax deduction.
MTN in a statement signed by its Manager, Public Relations and Protocol, Corporate Affairs/Corporate Relations, Mr Onome Okwah, admitted that there was a ‘technical disagreement’ between it and the Federal Inland Revenue Service on how the 2015 fine should be treated for tax purposes.
“Our attention has been drawn to media reports regarding the status of taxes relating to the 2015 fine imposed on MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN),” the statement read. “We acknowledge that there is a technical disagreement between MTN and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as to how the fine should be treated for tax purposes. However, while the monies have been paid to FIRS, we have taken the disagreement to the Tax Tribunal set up by FIRS Chairman and Minister of Finance, and are awaiting a decision.
“MTN remains fully compliant with Nigerian tax laws and will abide by the findings of the tribunal. The company is committed to meeting its fiscal responsibilities and contributing to the social and economic development of Nigeria. Since incorporation in 2001, MTN has invested more than NGN2 trillion into the Nigerian economy and has paid more than NGN 1.7 trillion in taxes, levies and other regulatory fees,” the telco said.
NCC had in October 2015 imposed a N1.04 trillion fine on the telecommunications giant for alleged non-compliance with the deadline set by the commission to disconnect all unregistered SIM cards. The regulator reduced the fine to N780 billion in December 2015, having taken into consideration the stability of the telecommunication sector. The fine was further reduced to N330 billion after MTN had agreed to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Based on that agreement, MTN successfully listed on the premium board of the NSE in May this year. The listing created a new telecoms and technology asset class for investors and provided an opportunity for a wider group of Nigerians to participate in the MTN investment story.
Unsold products: MAN’s unending challenge
A new report on the Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) survey by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) says inventory of unsold manufactured products in the country persists sector. Taiwo Hassan looks at the adverse effects on industrial growth
Latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the country’s economy is still weak and fragile, an aftermath of the 2019 general elections.
Consequently, this indicates that key sectors of the economy are still struggling with improved performances as lull growth persists.
Ideally, the country’s moribund manufacturing sector has always been at the receiving end whenever there are contractions in the economy with manufacturers struggling to stay afloat in their businesses.
In fact, the economic lull remains a cause for concern for government and private sector due to its wider implication on inclusive and sustainable growth in the country.
Members of the organised private sector had expected rapid recovery in the economy this year, supported by higher private consumption, which should be buoyed by the minimum wage hike and accommodative monetary conditions.
The slow implementation of reforms, and commodity-price volatility and possible disruptions to oil production, however, poses key challenges to the outlook.
Challenges
Indeed, manufacturers are still facing numerous challenges in their core business, which are largely responsible for the not too impressive performance of the sector.
According to the NBS, these challenges can be found in the form of high inventory of unsold finished products, inadequate electricity supply, increase in electricity tariff in the face of poor services from distribution companies and abnormally high interest rates.
Others are high excise duties on some products, inadequate trade facilitation infrastructure, expensive price of natural gas, unfriendly port environment, multiplicity of taxes/levies/fees, exorbitant cost of haulage, congestion at the Lagos seaports, among others.
Unsold products
However, manufacturers, under the aegis MAN, are groaning over inconsistent economic policies of the Federal Government in relation to their products.
In the latest MAN MCCI report, the level of unsold products in the country shows that majority of those interviewed, 55 per cent disagreed that inventory of unsold manufactured products in the country had reduced over the last three months; 21 per cent agreed while the remaining 24 per cent were not sure.
Indeed, the high level of disagreement among respondents indicates the need for government to introduce disposable income enhancing fiscal policy measures that would be in sync with existing monetary policies.
No doubt, this will boost the purchasing power of Nigerians and stimulate aggregate demand in the country.
According to MAN, in the past, delay in the passage of the national budget was the reason attributed to high unsold goods because of the mesh between the executive and legislative arms of goverment.
Also, low purchasing power among Nigerians is fueling the situation.
The association noted that slow pace in budget implementation is really affecting sales of manufactured goods meant for the country’s market.
The association stressed that information at its disposal from its headquarters in Lagos and members nationwide shows that there are a lot of unsold goods.
Customs duty/exchange rate
Another major reason raised by Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has to do review in exchange rate for the computation of import duty from N306/ dollar to N326/dollar.
Precisely, this was purportedly done at the instance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
LCCI explained that the worry here is that this action by the CBN will exacerbate the challenges faced by investors and the citizens in the economy.
According to the chamber, what the CBN has done is to impose another form of tax on investors and citizens.
“Coming at a time government has repeatedly stressed its commitment to the investment growth and economic diversification, this policy action is a negation of what the present administration professes as far as economic management is concerned.
Investors are currently grappling with a difficult operating environment manifesting in the high infrastructure deficit, weak purchasing power, increasing poverty incidence, high unemployment and fragile economic growth.
“This is not a time to introduce a policy measure that would impose additional cost on investors. Already the sharp depreciation in the exchange rate in the last few years had resulted in high import duty across all sectors, including duties on raw materials and intermediate products used in the industries,” the LCCI noted.
Last line
Indeed, the MAN MCCI report stressed that high inventory of unsold goods in the sector could only be resolved when there is improvement in real consumption in the economy, reduction in smuggling and counterfeiting of local products as well as general improvement of the economy with proper implementation of the national budget.
NBC trains 545 youths on entrepreneurship skills
The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited has trained 545 youths in Cross River State on business and networking skills.
This is line with Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company’s strategy to empower one million youths by 2025 across the 28 countries where it has operations.
The Public Affairs and Communications Director, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Ekuma Eze, disclosed these at the opening session of the 3-day workshop tagged, ‘Youth Empowered Nigeria.’Explained that the youth empowered.
He explained that the initiative was aimed at addressing challenges of unemployment facing the nation’s youths.
Besides, stated that it was developed to help young people achieve their career ambitions by providing guidance, support and assistance during their transition from school to meaningful employment.
Eze noted that the initiative was currently in its ninth edition and has impacted positive lives and directions on Nigerian youths as Nigeria is one of its biggest operational bases.
“We launched this initiative in October 2017 and we have reached eight cities so far. Youth empowered has two broad modules; life and business skills. These are skills that young people are not taught in many Nigerian schools.
“The experience we have had in the eight cities we have reached so far show that these young people are talented, but they need some help in understanding the best way to accomplish their goals.
“They have ideas of how to move this country forward with bankable business ideas. They need someone to guide them in the right direction to be able to actualize their full potentials.
“The programme is expected to run through two different but complimentary channels: Live Training Workshops and free e-learning modules on the platform of the Youth Empowered digital hub,” he noted.
In his remarks, the representative of Obong of Calabar, who also doubles as the Assistant Secretary, Etubom Traditional Council, Chief Eyo Henshaw, described the initiative as quite commendable, noting that this will contribute greatly to improving the future of the youth and the economy of the state in general.
NSE records mid-week loss
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday further closed downswing, as the overall market performance indices dropped by 0.42 per cent to sustain bear run.
Transactions on the stock market had the previous day closed on the negative trajectory.
Similarly, at the close of trading yesterday, the All-Share Index dropped by 115.27 basis points or 0.42 per cent to close at 27,412.13 index points as against 27,527.40 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N56 billion from N13.414 trillion the previous day to N13.358 trillion.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 128.9 million shares exchanged in 3,118 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub- sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 59.8 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,087 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by the activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc.
Banking sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of Fidelity Bank Plc. GTB Plc followed with a turnover of 14.8 million shares in 447 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 11, while decliners closed at 17.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that AIICO Insurance Plc topped the gainers’ table with 9.38 per cent to close at 70 kobo per share, while Conoil Plc followed with 6.33 per cent to close at N17.65 per share. Lasaco Assurance Plc gained 5.88 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share.
On the flip side, Red Star Express Plc led the losers’ chart with a slide of 9.85 per cent to close at N4.76 per share. Continental Insurance Plc trailed with a loss of 9.68 per cent to close at N1.40 per share, while Jaiz Bank Plc fell by 9.52 per cent to close at 38 kobo per share.
Rush into U.S. bonds sinks global stock markets
A rush into the safety of U.S. government bonds smothered a broad rally in global stocks Wednesday, as spiraling fears of a global economic recession gripped markets.
According to Reuters News, yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to their lowest levels since October 2016, and gold soared to a six-year high, while riskier assets such as stocks and oil prices nosedived.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened more than 500 points lower, helping erase earlier gains in European shares.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.57 per cent.
“Bonds are being bought in a panic mode,” said Andrew Brenner, managing director at National Alliance Capital Markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.11 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 25,664.41, the S&P 500 lost 31.36 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 2,850.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.56 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 7,770.71.The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.39 per cent.
U.S. shares had gained overnight after President Donald Trump downplayed worries of a lengthy trade war and senior adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump’s administration is planning to host a Chinese delegation for talks in September. Wall Street futures gauges also rose.
The U.S. administration’s remarks marked a shift in tone from recent days, when Beijing warned that Washington’s labeling China as a currency manipulator would have severe consequences for the global financial order. The U.S. move rattled financial markets and dimmed hopes the trade war was ending.
Since then, China’s state banks have been active in the onshore yuan forwards market, tightening dollar supply and supporting the Chinese currency, sources told Reuters.
Despite that support, the yuan still dropped 0.2 per cent to 7.0708 in offshore markets, with currency markets still on edge after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set its official reference rate at an 11-year low.
“We had a little bit of recovery yesterday, but this morning we are seeing that stalling due to the PBOC fixing the dollar-yen higher again,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX strategist at Commerzbank.
The skittish mood was underlined by continuing demand for currencies and commodities considered safe havens.
Gold touched a six-year high of $1,489.76 per ounce. The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 106.26, although that was still some way from levels seen on Monday when the trade war’s escalation panicked investors.
Trade war: World economy draws closer to recession
The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is nudging the world economy toward its first recession in a decade with investors demanding politicians and central bankers act fast to change course, Bloomberg reported yesterday.
In the U.S. alone, the recession risk is “much higher than it needs to be and much higher than it was two months ago,” Lawrence Summers, a former U.S. Treasury secretary and a White House economic adviser during the last downturn, told Bloomberg Television. “You can often play with fire and not have anything untoward happen, but if you do it too much you eventually get burned.”
Summers, who teaches at Harvard University, still sees a less than 50/50 chance that the U.S. enters a recession in the next 12 months. Investors are much more bearish: A closely watched segment of the yield curve, the difference between 10-year and three-month notes, inverted the most since 2007, indicating bets on protracted weakness.
New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday stunned investors by dropping its benchmark rate by 50 basis points, double the expected reduction and sending the kiwi tumbling. Thailand also surprised, cutting by 25 basis points. India’s central bank lowered its rate by an unconventional 35 basis points.
U.S. stocks fell in early trading in New York, bonds rallied globally, and havens including gold and the yen gained ground. The yield curve for both the U.S. and German economies have flashed warning signs of downturns.
While tight labour markets globally and the recent shift by central banks should provide a cushion, economists are starting to war game for how a recession could happen. Their fears are mainly centered on trade.
Under one scenario, U.S. President Donald Trump would carry through with his latest threat to impose 10% tariffs on a further $300 billion of Chinese goods, drawing a retaliation from President Xi Jinping. While the direct cost of those tariffs is likely to be small, it is the uncertainty created by a further escalation of the trade war that could weigh on investment, hiring and ultimately consumption.
Morgan Stanley economists predict that if the U.S. puts 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports for four to six months and the country hits back, a global economic contraction is likely within three quarters. The tensions also extend beyond the U.S and China to include Japan and South Korea as well as Britain’s future relationship with the European Union.
