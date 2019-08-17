Flood claims 3 lives, submerges over 20 houses in Niger

That the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba State last week, precisely on August 6, sent shock waves down the spine of Nigerians and especially, policemen across the country, is stating the obvious. Officers in the Police are concerned that a civilian and three policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), whose names were given by Force Spokesman, policemen DCP Frank Mba, as Inspector Mark Edaile from Edo State and Sergeants Usman Danzumi and Dahiru Musa who were both from Taraba State, could be killed in such a manner. They wonder what fate awaits those who are regular policemen and who often come in contact with soldiers almost on a daily basis.

But as other Nigerians were still grappling with the death of the policemen in the hands of soldiers along Ibi- Jalingo Road in Taraba State and the alleged setting free of a suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Balla (aka Wadume), who had been arrested by the police team, other unnerving issues linked to soldiers have since been recorded in different parts of the nation. As if that did not constitute enough reputation damage for the military, news filtered in on August 8 that a soldier had shot and killed a commercial motorcyclist in Ohanze Isiahia, a community in Obingwa council area near Aba. The deceased, whose name was given as Chimaobi Uzoukwa, was reportedly killed for allegedly refusing to part with a N100 bribe at a military checkpoint in the town.

It was alleged that one of the soldiers at the checkpoint ordered another motorcyclist to chase after Uzoukwa and reportedly shot him to death on the spot at a close range. A press release by Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, announced the arrest of the suspect later when the governor paid a condolence visit to the deceased’s family at Umuokereke Ngwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state. Giving the name of the alleged killer-soldier as Cpl. Ajayi, Ikpeazu said the fleeing soldier had been arrested while describing the killing of the 30-year-old motorcycle rider as “wicked, malicious, unprofessional and cowardly” as he vowed to exhaust all avenues possible to ensure that the deceased, who left behind a pregnant wife, two sons and an aged mother, got justice.

Just within the week, on August 14, the Ogun State Police Command alleged that soldiers attached to the 81 Division in Lagos were involved in the killing of some residents of Isheri Olofin, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states, during an annual festival known as Isheri Day. The command further alleged that one of those killed was a patient, who was receiving treatment at a hospital following injuries sustained during the clash, was stabbed to death with a bayonet according to the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who was quoting statements from eyewitnesses. “The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the “Isheri Day” shooting incident in Ogun State on August 13, 2019, by suspected soldiers believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment, with a view to bringing the suspects to justice.

“Credible Information at the disposal of the command has it that on the said date, four men of the Nigerian Army believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market, left their beats and went to Isheri Olofin, a border town between Lagos and Ogun State, where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual “Isheri Day”. “The soldiers, on getting there, had a minor disagreement with some youths, which made the soldiers start shooting sporadically into the air,” Oyeyemi stated.

Further, he said: “Consequently, one Damilare Adelani was hit by bullets and he died on the spot. The ugly incident infuriated the people at the scene who in turn reacted violently against the soldiers leaving one of the soldiers and three other civilians injured. “The soldiers quickly took their injured colleague to a hospital where they met one of the injured civilians being attended to by a medical doctor on duty. “The statement from the officials of the hospital reveals that the soldiers ordered the doctor at gunpoint to leave the injured man and attend to their colleague. “They then dragged the patient out of the bed and subsequently stabbed him to death with a Bayonet attached to the muzzle of his rifle.”

Before all these, reports had indicated that some soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade in Akure allegedly raped a 300 Level female student of the Adekunke Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State. The incident reportedly occurred on a Wednesday evening in July at a military checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government. According to sources, soldiers stationed at the checkpoint allegedly raped the 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies while she was returning home from the campus. A student of the institution, who witnessed the incident and alleged that soldiers were fond of molesting female students, said: “We were coming from Akungba in a mini-bus on Wednesday evening. On getting to the checkpoint, a soldier looked inside our vehicle, pointed to the victim and ordered her to get down. We didn’t know why he did that.

When the lady alighted, he took her to their mini-barracks and asked us to leave the scene. “Out of fear we left the place, hoping that she would be released immediately, but she was not released until one hour later.

We discovered that she had been raped by the soldiers at the checkpoint. “Immediately, we went to Ikare Police Station to report the incident and took the victim to Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko for examination and treatment.

Doctors have confirmed that she was raped.” Following the decision of the university’s management to step into the matter, the soldier, identified as Sunday Adelola, a Lance Corporal, was handed over to the Police after his dismissal by the Nigerian Army. Although the student was said to have been gangraped, with fingers pointing to at least five soldiers at the check point, the other soldiers appear to have been cleared, with only Adetola, remanded in prison custody on Friday, left to face the consequences. As the Nigerian Army continues to be in the news for the wrong reasons, experts have offered their views on the likely causes of the reign of misconduct besetting the service as they have gone on the rampage in recent times.

According to a security expert, Richard Amuwa, the best solution to the recent issues of serial misbehavior in the army is due to the erosion of professionalism in the military. He said: “I just feel the professionalism of the military is being eroded and they need to get back to their core duty. “The military men are beginning to see themselves as civilians. Remember the 400 million they took from their boss. I think we are losing it in terms of the military set up we have; the military is not supposed to be involved in the internal security of any nation.

“Unfortunately, today look at the 36 states of the country and even Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, and tell me where you won’t find soldiers on the streets,” he stated in a chat with one of our correspondents. Amuwa stated further that the military cannot be divorced from the lack of discipline and order pervading the Nigerian society. “So, they are beginning to see themselves like the Police and most of these acts of misdemeanours that we hear the military engage in today are things the Police used to do. That is why we keep saying the agents are a reflection of the society itself. “If the society is disciplined, the Army would be disciplined but unfortunately we are in a society where there is no discipline and there are hardly a course of consequences for actions in the country,” he submitted. Another security expert, Dr Davidson Akhimien, agrees with Amuwa, adding, however that the increased interaction of soldiers with civilians is always going to cause friction. “Talking about several incidences of military misdemeanors in the society, this is mainly as a result of the exposure of the Nigerian Army to various internal security areas in the land, and the exposure of the army to internal security situations is one too many.

So what you find is that this clash between the military and civilians is inevitable. “Two, there is a Department of Civil Military Relations in any army anywhere in the world because there will of necessity be this clash. Now, there is also the threat to the existing structure of command within the national security architecture, for example we have known overtime there is this lack of cooperation between and public security agencies. “This (manner of) brining soldiers into almost every security situation in the country further exacerbates it so soldiers should be in the barracks and when they are involved in internal security situations, it should be very critical,” he said.

The solution, as far as he is concerned, is restricting soldiers to the barracks and letting the Police do its avowed job of protecting lives and property internally. “So when you bring soldiers into town for every little internal security matter, then there is bound to be such cases so that means you need to enhance the capacity of the police and that is just to say the Police are understaffed, ill-equipped and under-motivated. “I think what the Federal Government needs to do now is to see how they can staff the Police Force, equip and train them properly and let soldiers take care of the protection of our territorial integrity.”

“In the first place, if the soldiers had been deployed in that manner, this incursion of our different borders would not have occurred in which they are now having to fight them on the inside rather keeping them away from the perimeter,” Akhimien stated further.

However, a retired army general has blamed the acts of misconduct on alleged ‘dissatisfaction’ of troops with the authorities, stating that the reported cases of extra- judicial killings and other misconducts are signs that all may not be well within the system. The army general, who insisted on remaining anonymous, hinged his argument on the fact that the training and disciplined nature of soldiers would ordinarily not allow them act in such manners as Nigerians have seen in recent times. “The position is that there is total dissatisfaction in the Force (Army). Our soldiers are not known to behave like that.

If at all they, (soldiers) are doing that (engaging in alleged misconduct), then the system should check itself from the command. “It is something nearing mutiny, when soldiers begin to behave like that they are not happy. In fact, they are ready to die. There is dissatisfaction, they are showing it through those (acts of) misconducts,” he said. On his part, a retired state’s Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, said the development is an indication that some criminal elements have found their way into the military.

While blaming the situation on economic hardship, Ejiofor, nonetheless, called for thorough cleansing with a view to flushing out bad eggs in the military. According to some observers who don’t want their names in print, the recent issues might not be unconnected with the alleged consideration for recruitment into the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army former Boko Haram members believed to have become repentant not so long ago. Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant on Media to CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, was one of those who raised the alarm in a statement in June 2018. According to him, “CAN is visibly disturbed at reports that the Federal Government has allegedly directed the Nigerian Army and Police to recruit some former members of Boko Haram terrorists who recently underwent deradicalisation programme.

“If it is true, CAN condemns such a policy in strong terms and ask the Federal Government, especially security agencies, to withdraw that directive which is capable of compromising the nation’s security system.” Although Ejiofor didn’t make any reference to this, he said the mindset of soldiers is crucial in looking at the issues. “What is responsible is that we have some criminal elements in the military.

Don’t also forget that the military is peopled by Nigerians. There is economic hardship everywhere. “So, people are going into crime to make money. That is why you can see that soldiers will deliberately go out and (allegedly) kill a fellow law enforcement agent for no justifiable reason. They are not representing the Army, they are not representing the institutions; they are representing their personal interests. And, it is part of the decay in the society. “So, what the Army should do now or all the agencies, is to do some inhouse searching to fish out the bad eggs giving them a bad name,” he stated further.

