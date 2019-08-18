Flood claims 3, submerges over 20 houses in Niger

…says I’ll count on ministers to succeed

resident Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his government will not depend on hand-outs from development partners to solve some of the challenges confronting the nation.

The president said in the next four years, he would rely on members of his new cabinet to deliver on policies and programmes geared toward lifting many Nigerians out of poverty.

Buhari stated this yesterday at the opening of a two-day retreat for ministers-designate and other top government officials at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Declaring the event open, President Buhari explained that considering the United Nations (UN) estimate that Nigeria’s population will grow to 411 million by 2050, it becomes frightening, hence the need for proactive action towards development.

He said: “We are all aware of the looming demographic potential of our country. By average estimates, our population is close to 200 million today. By 2050, UN estimates put Nigeria third globally behind only India and China with our projected population at 411 million.

“This is a frightening prospect, but only if we sit idly by and expect hand-outs from so-called development partners. The solution to our problems lies within us.”

The president charged the ministers-designate: “As ministers, I am counting on you together with advisers and Nigerians willing and able to contribute to build upon our roadmap of policies, programmes and projects that will lift the bulk of our people out of poverty and set them on the road to prosperity.”

The president said his government cumulatively in eight years, would have laid the grounds for lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him, such outcome will fundamentally shift Nigeria’s trajectory and place it among World’s great nations.

Buhari, who reminded the ministers-designate that they will be responsible for the development and implementation of policies, programmes and projects in their various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), said they must ensure that such agencies remain effective, efficient and accountable in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“It is a great privilege for you to be called upon to serve in these great offices of State and you must grasp the chance with two hands and put in your best efforts as Nigeria today needs top managers to handle our numerous challenges. There will be long hours and you must be prepared to live laborious days if we are to serve our people optimally.

“I congratulate all the new comers who your country has chosen above others to join the first term ministers whose performance has been outstanding. All of you are appointed to assist and advise the president in running the affairs of our country.

“At the end of the retreat, it is hoped that all of you will be in tune with the roles and responsibilities of positions you will occupy in government. Many national issues require unified decisions.”

Buhari enjoined the ministers-designate to encourage team work.

He said his government succeeded in the last four years in rolling back the frontiers of terrorism and actively addressing other challenges such as kidnappings, farmer-herder violence, improving the safety of our roads, railways, air traffic and fire control capacities.

“We are steadily turning the economy round through investment in agriculture and manufacturing, shoring up our foreign reserves, curbing inflation and improving the country’s infrastructure.

“On corruption, we have recovered hundreds of billions of stolen assets and are actively pursuing control measures to tackle leakages in public resources. We will not let up in fighting corruption,” Buhari said.

In his welcome remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the objective of the retreat is to prepare the new cabinet in Buhari’s second tenure the opportunity to familiarize themselves with their roles and responsibilities as ministers, an understanding that will help to shape and streamline efforts towards achieving the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of Nigeria.

He said the outcome of the retreat will set a strategic agenda, which would define the course of action for the next four years of the administration, set achievable targets and identify basic strategic options that will assist the new cabinet realise the goals for which the administration was elected to achieve.

According to him, the retreat was conceptualized in three thematic phases comprising, a context setting segment, led by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and supported by Mckinsey & Co. and KPMG as consultants.

“The second segment is principally designed to be more interactive, setting the values of team work as your appointments demand, which will be demonstrated by your involvement in syndicated breakout sessions focused on topics across defined government priority areas,” Mustapha noted.

Others slated to deliver papers at the retreat include former SGF, Yayale Ahmed, former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Ms. Amal Pappel and former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani.

The retreat is expected to end on Tuesday while the ministers will be sworn in by President Buhari on Wednesday.

