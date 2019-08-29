Flood destroys over 300 houses in Daura, Ekiti

Flood accompanying torrential rain has wreaked havoc on both Katsina and Ekiti states.

The flood destroyed more than 300 houses in Daura and environs in Katsina State.

Some of the houses have been totally brought down while water has submerged several others.

Some residents have fled the submerged houses while some were trying to rescue some domestic items.

Some Daura residents said the flood followed several days of rainfall with the mass of still water bringing down some houses on Wednesday.

A source blamed the incessant flood on the lack of drainage system in Daura, and urged the local, state and Federal Government to “do something urgently to check the trend”.

The Acting Chairman of Daura Local Government Area, Malam Abba Mato, described this year’s flood disaster as “one of the worst ever witnessed in the area”.

Mato listed areas worst hit to include Kusugu, Sabongari, Sarkin Yara and Mazoji areas of Daura metropolis.

He said: “The floods followed rain showers that lasted for about 24 hours, beginning from Tuesday night to Wednesday.”

Mato said that the floods had affected houses, shops and farmlands, adding, however, that most of the affected buildings were erected on flood-prone areas.

Some of the families that were displaced by the floods have appealed to the Federal Government and the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency to assist them so as to minimise the effect of the disaster on their families.

They also appealed to the Katsina State government to construct drainage in areas that were prone to flooding.

Meanwhile, the midnight heavy rainfall yesterday destroyed a section of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital and cut off certain part of the metropolis from the main city.

Mainly affected area is Ureje on Polytechnic Road and other adjoining communities like Boom Town, Eminrin and Ijelu village fondly called Aba Oyinbo by commuters.

The rain started about 8p.m. on Tuesday and fell intermittently throughout the night until 6a.m. yesterday.

A resident of the area, Mr. Idowu Adaramoye, said the bridge on Ado-Ijan-Ikare Road, which also links Ado-Ekiti with the Federal Polytechnic region, was submerged by flood about 1a.m. and lasted till 6a.m.

He said commuters travelling along that route within that period had to park their vehicles at the nearby filling stations and waited till it subsided.

The resident said the flood also surged into a church and about five houses located within the vicinity of the Ureje Bridge.

“Nobody could cross that bridge to the Polytechnic side or go into Ado-Ekiti city. Most of the residents had to wake up to catch a glimpse of the ravaging fast moving water,” he said.

Also, residents of the Boom Town, Eminrin, had to stay indoors till noon yesterday before they could cross Ureje stream.

The Chairman of the community, Mr. Oladimeji, appealed to government to dredge the stream to lower the water to prevent recurrence of flooding.

He said: “This Ureje stream was dredged about three years ago, but the job was not well done and the effect is what we are feeling today.

“About four houses could have been destroyed but for communal efforts made to ensure that we concrete the same inner Ureje Bridge that links us with Oke Ila region.

“There is need for government to do more thorough job to dredge the stream to reduce the water level.”

Residents of Ikere-Ekiti also felt a dose of the devastation as the flood rendered many people homeless while it destroyed property believed to worth millions of naira.

The affected areas in the second largest city in Ekiti State are Kajola Adun Ogbon in Oke Osun, Alade filling Station area in Odo-Oja.

