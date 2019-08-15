Forum: PDP BoT’s adoption of RUGA confirms ethnic conquest policy

Crisis has again erupted at the Abakaliki Rice Mill Industry Limited. UCHENNA INYA reports on the tussle between the mill owners/millers and the blenders, which has affected sale of the popular Abakaliki rice.

Abakaliki rice mill, Ebonyi State is a very large industry where the popular Abakaliki rice are processed, packaged and sold to consumers at various levels. Before the creation of the state on October 1, 1996 by the Late General Sani Abacha, Abakaliki had gained prominence as the city with the highest concentration of rice mills in West Africa. A rice mill industry located in the capital city; the Abakaliki Rice Mill complex had existed for decades before the state’s creation.

The industry, a business enterprise owned by private individuals, today boasts of over 400 mills where farmers, both peasant and consistent process and market rice to buyers who come from all over the country and beyond. People from neighbouring Benue, Kogi, Enugu, Cross River, Abia and other states come to the mill to buy the commodity in different quantity and also process the ones they cultivated and harvested in their farms. Also, people from far away Lagos, Abuja and others often place orders for the commodity because of its special taste which distinguishes it from others.

Former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Development, Chief Steve Orogwu, gave reasons why people outside the state rush the commodity. He said: “Ebonyi rice has unique taste that is satisfying; Ebonyi rice is very nutritious, it contains carbohydrate, it contains protein, even some vitamins. Besides, the brand is very nutritious, and is even extracted and packaged for further industrial use.”

But the Abakaliki mill industry, the largest rice processing company in the state has continued to witness various type of crises which is threatening its existence. Three years ago, it was confronted with leadership crisis that nearly collapsed the industry when two factions battling for the leadership of the company severally clashed, leading to the temporal closure of the mill by the government on many occasions.

The crisis was later resolved with normal buying and selling maintained until last week when it was engulfed by new crisis with three injured and the commodity which was displayed for sale destroyed. Two groups; the rice mill owners/ millers and blenders are the actors this time around.

The millers and their supporters had accused the blenders and their own supporters who buy from them(the millers) in large quantity and sell to the consumers of using incomplete bushels(measurement) to sell the commodity, which according to millers has adversely affected the sales as customers no longer come to the mill to buy the commodity.

The millers resolved not to sell to the blenders. But the blenders confronted them and destroyed milled rice packaged by the millers. Innocent Achi, one of the millers said: “The rice millers said they are tired of fraud and want sale of rice. They said they did not want the blenders .

Chinedu Eshi, my brother became angry and started scattering any rice they see because the millers said they will not sell rice to the blenders. If the normal bushel used in selling rice is 40 cups, their own will be 36. They will minus four cups. It is what the rice millers want that we are supporting”. Another miller, Friday Okpoto, said: “The problem is that they are people that are making use of incomplete tin to sell rice. They make use of fraudulent bushels. They are known as blenders. The blenders operate this way. When they buy rice from us, they will use incomplete bushel to sell it.

Therefore, after buying rice, the rice would be incomplete. They millers do not want those people. “Because we say we do not want them, the blenders went to the former Chairman because he is the one that constituted them. When the millers said they will not sell rice to them, they will come to your shop and start forcing you to sell rice to them, even they scattered millers’ rice.

The rice millers are begging the government to intervene.” One of the blenders, Nwali Nwakaego, alleged that the millers don’t want them to survive. She said: “The rice millers do not want us to stay in the rice mill. For over one month, we do not have anything doing. We have approached them, begging them to forgive us, but they refused. That was why we went to the House of Assembly. Some of the rice millers said they should not sell rice to again.

That is why we started rioting. “Since they say we will not sell our rice, we also will not allow them to sell their own as well. We are the one that poured their rice away. We are not using incomplete bushel. We cannot stay at home and allow hunger to kill our children. Our children no longer go to school and are hungry.

We have asked them to bring the bushel they want us to use.” On her part, Chairman of the blenders, Mrs. Ununu Nenna, said despite the intervention by the state House of Assembly committee set up to look into the matter which ordered that they should be allowed to do their businesses in the mill, the millers have refused to sell rice to them, forcing them to resist it.

“When the committee from the house of Assembly came, it directed that we should go ahead with our normal businesses; that from Monday, they would address the problem. Immediately they left, the chairman said that they should not sell rice to these women. That the house of Assembly do not have power to intervene in the matters concerning the rice mill.

“I am also a mill owner but wonder why other rice millers have refused to sell rice to them. So many people were injured and others wounded. We want the government to come to our aid because immediately the committee members from the house left, they started beating the women, saying they would not sell rice to them”, she said.

The blenders, who are majorly women, had staged a peaceful protest to the state House of Assembly, calling on it to intervene into the matter and save them from untold hardship emanating from refusal of rice millers to sell the commodity to them in order to sell to consumers and use the proceeds to carter for their families.

One of their leaders, Mrs. Patricia alleged that for two months now, the caretaker Chairman of the Rice Mill, Mr. Samuel Ogodo and his men chased them out of the mill and has stopped them from working and doing their legitimate business in the area. The protesting women further alleged that Mr. Ogodo asked them to settle him with N50,000 per person before he can allow them stay in the rice Mill. Another woman, Mrs. Juliet Nwaji, added that they could no longer bear the maltreatment, discrimination and extortion, hence their resolve to stage the peaceful protest with the aim of drawing the Lawmakers and the state government’s attention to their plights.

The women numbering over 50 said they will not end the protest until their demands which include compelling the acting Chairman to allow them do their normal business at the rice Mill without harassment, and for government to checkmate the excesses of the rice Mill Chairman were met.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, who wrote on his facebook wall over the protest said: “Ebonyi State House of Assembly was graced by the presence of some concerned women (petty traders) with placards protesting against the Acting Chairman of Rice Mill, Ebonyi State.

“In line with our investigative, regulatory and oversight functions, the House set up a five man committee to investigate the matter by gleaning information from the women, the acting chairman and the masses, to solve the problem and report back to the house.

The committee members include Rt. Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa (Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker, Onicha East) Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Lilian Ngozi Eziuloh (Afikpo North East) member, Hon. Mrs. Chinwe Lilian Nwachukwu (Ohaozara East) Member, Hon. Mrs. Franca C. Okpo (Abakaliki North) Member and Hon. Oliver Osi (Ivo) Member. “We enjoin all parties to remain calm and peaceful as the committee gets to work for a lasting solution to the disgruntlement.”

