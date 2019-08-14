News
Four Brits arrested as drugs worth £50.7m seized in Australia
Four Britons have been arrested as police seized £50.7 million worth of MDMA in a huge drugs bust targeting a UK organised crime syndicate in New Zealand and Australia.
Queensland Police said its officers seized 766kg of MDMA powder, which was the highest purity ever recorded in the region and could have made up to 12 million pills.
The drugs haul had an estimated value of 90 million Australian dollars (£50.7 million), with the police swoop amounting to one of the region’s biggest ever busts, the force said.
It added that the MDMA seizure represented about 7 per cent of the national yearly total in Australia.
Police in the state arrested two British men, a 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, as well as a 26-year-old Australian man, in the large-scale operation on Tuesday.
A 51-year-old Australian woman was also arrested in New South Wales in connection with the seizure of approximately 108,000 Australian dollars (£61,000) in cash.
Two other British men, aged 60 and 49, were arrested by police in New Zealand after 200kg of methamphetamine was seized last week as part of the same operation.
“We believe the drug would have been diluted with other agents and had the potential to make between six and 12 million capsules,” Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker, of Queensland State Crime Command’s Drug and Serious Crime Group, said.
“Organised crime syndicates are making significant profit at the expense of our Australian community but more importantly they are placing our young people’s health at risk.
“This operation has been focused on targeting and dismantling this organised syndicate.”
The UK’s National Crime Agency was involved in the investigations, alongside police in Australia and New Zealand, the Australian Border Force, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) and other agencies.
According to the Evening Standard, Dr Katie Willis, from the ACIC, said it was estimated that more than 1.1 tonnes of MDMA is consumed in Australia each year.
“Removing 766kg of MDMA before it reaches our streets will have an immeasurable impact on the illicit MDMA market,” she said.
Troops discover illegal gun factory in Benue
- Parade 10 suspected cattle rustlers, kidnappers in Nasarawa
Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday said they have uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.
Force Commander of the OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who disclosed this while parading the suspected arms manufacturers before journalists, also paraded 10 suspected criminals from neighbouring Nasarawa state who specialised in robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling.
Parading the suspects at the OPWS Headquarters in Makurdi, General Yekini said six of the suspected criminals were arrested in Nasarawa while four others were arrested in Benue State.
“Three weeks ago, we had a briefing during which eight suspects were paraded. This afternoon, 10 new suspects are being paraded for armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Benue and Nasarawa states,” he said.
Those paraded included one Seidu Muhammadu, a suspected kidnap kingpin and cattle rustler, along with two of his accomplices. Also, one Moses Dzever, a gang member of the wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias ‘Gana’, with one other member responsible for Gana’s logistics who was also apprehended.
An arms manufacturer, Shekwa Terna, who was also paraded, confessed to the crime saying he went into arms manufacturing business about five years ago after learning the trade from his elder brother.
Terna, who spoke with newsmen, said: “I learnt the work from my elder brother who had earlier been apprehended. After his arrest, I took over the business. I was sleeping in my house when the OPWS came and arrested me. I sell the rifles to people in my community while the pistols I sell to a client from Onitsha”.
Kenya: Officials dig body out of grave to recover uniform
A man has been dug out of his grave so that the uniform he was buried in could be taken back, according to reports.
Martin Shikuku Alukoye, 31, was buried wearing his Kakamega County Youth Service uniform on August 11.
On August 12, local officials went to his family’s home asking to take back his uniform, but were told he had already been buried.
County officials then demanded that the body should be exhumed, according to Kenyan newspaper the Daily Nation.
His family objected, but the officials went ahead despite not having a court order.
Francis Mutamba, an uncle of the dead man, told the paper: “The officers went against the laws of the land and the laws of our forefathers as they dismantled the coffin to reclaim the uniform.
“We had fully involved the county government in the burial arrangements and they never resisted our proposal to bury our son in his work regalia.”
Alukoye, said to be epileptic, died from drowning after he collapsed while crossing a fast-running river.
Assistant Chief of the Iluti area Daniel Namayi said: “Once a body has been buried, it requires anyone with a complaint to get a court order in order to exhume it. The county administrators have gone against the law in recovering their clothing.”
The body was reburied in new clothes after elders performed rituals to cleanse the family, reports metro.co.uk.
Tackle insecurity to grow Nigeria’s tourism, Adenuga tells govt
The Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr, has urged governments at all levels to work harmoniously and design strategies to tackle security challenges in order to harness the huge tourism potentials available in Nigeria.
Adenuga noted that the nation’s tourism industry can only grow in an atmosphere of peace and security of lives and property.
He said this in his goodwill message to the 2019 Ojude Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode, which was read on his behalf by Mr. Folu Aderibigbe.
According to him, the federal, state and local governments must work together to nip security challenges in the bud.
Adenuga explained that Globacom was always conscious of its pact with Nigerians to support, grow and develop noble causes such as Ojude Oba which had assumed international status with the support of the telecoms firm.
He congratulated the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, for the numerous achievements during his reign, adding that Ijebuland was lucky to have him as a king without compare.
The business guru assured Nigerians of constant delivery of optimum quality service and products as the acclaimed game changer in the telecommunication industry.
Bayelsa APC chieftain urges Sylva to join Bayelsa guber race
An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Bayelsa State and candidate for Bayelsa Central Senatorial district in the 2019 general elections, Festus Daumiebi on Wednesday urged the minister-designate Timipre Sylva to join the governorship race of the state scheduled to take place in November 16.
Speaking to newsmen in Yenagoa, the APC chieftain, who said he was joining other party stalwarts to call on the former governor to pick up the party’s nomination form, stated that as party people, they will impress on Sylva to contest the governorship election.
According to him: “Bayelsa needs him more at this time than the President needs him in Abuja as minister even as I thanked Mr. President for recognizing the tireless efforts of Timipre Sylva in firmly planting the APC in a purported PDP State by nominating him as a minister of his next level cabinet.”
However, he applaud the former governor of the state who is also the leader of the opposition APC in the State for his genuine commitment towards the development of the state while he held sway as the chief executive.
Money laundering: Court remands Atiku’s lawyer, son-in-law in EFCC’s custody
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the remand of Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged laundering of $2 million in the build-up to the 2019 general election.
The judge also gave a similar order against one, Abdullahi Babalele, alleged to have engaged in the laundering of $140,000 in the build-up to this year’s polls.
The court’s order was sequel to the arraignment of the trio on separate charges bordering on money laundering by the anti-graft agency.
While the Giwa-Osagie brothers were arraigned on a 3-count charge by the EFCC, Babalele was docked on 2 counts, all bordering on alleged money laundering. They, however, denied all the counts.
After the defendants arraignment, their lawyers drew the court’s attention to their bail motions which they said have been served on the prosecution.
The lawyers, however, urged the court to remand their clients in EFCC’s custody pending when they will receive the anti-graft agency’s response to the bail motions.
Taraba killings: Deceased family members seek justice
Emmanuel Onani
Family members of the three operatives of the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and a civilian allegedly killed by soldiers in Taraba State, have tasked the Federal Government to ensure justice was done in the matter.
The Police said the officers murdered included Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeant Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa.
Addressing a press conference in Abuja, head of the family and elder brother of the deceased Inspector, Mr. Andrew Ediale, called on the international community and independent bodies, to undertake independent enquiries, with a view to serving the course of justice.
He said: “The blood of the slain men will hound the nation, unless justice was not only said to have been done in the final anaysis, but manifestly seen to have been done.”
The killing of the quartet occurred on Tuedsday, August 6 at Ibi area of Taraba State.
Details Later…
El-Zakzaky raises alarm over treatment in India
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), says the situation in India is worse than he experienced in Nigeria.
In an audio message released on Wednesday, El-Zakzaky described the situation as “worse than a prison setting”.
The IMN leader and his wife left Nigeria for the Asian country on Monday based on a leave granted by a Kaduna high court.
In the audio, El-Zakzaky lamented the security situation in the hospital, describing it as “pathetic and worrisome”.
“The hospital officials received us well they told us that they parked two ambulance vehicles, deceiving the crowd while taking us out through another way, saying that it was for our own safety,” he said.
“On getting to the hospital, we were placed under a tighter security situation worse than what we have been witnessed in Nigeria. We are currently more confined than when we were in Nigeria, worse than a prison setting.”
According to online news portal, TheCable, Abdullahi Musa, secretary of academic forum of IMN, confirm the authenticity of the audio.
Musa said it is true, adding that El-Zakzaky may return to Nigeria over a change in the medical arrangement with doctors in India.
“The audio is true. The federal government has connived with the Indian government to scuttle the treatment. They brought a new set of doctors instead of the ones the Sheikh (El-Zakzaky) made prior arrangements with,” he said.
“So the Sheikh smelled a rat and refused to submit himself to the doctors to treat him. He asked them why they prevented him from seeing the doctors he had earlier made arrangements with? So he said he will not allow them to treat him.”
Musa said the group is making efforts to sort out the problem.
The group had earlier accused the federal government of frustrating the medical treatment of El-Zakzaky in India.
Report: Female suicide bomber kills soldier, 5 others in Chad
A female suicide bomber killed six people after blowing herself up in western Chad early Wednesday, a senior army officer said, in an attack attributed to Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadists.
“Six people died, including a soldier,” in the attack in Kaiga-Kindjiria district, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A number of people were also injured, the officer said.
A local NGO confirmed the account.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Kaiga-Kindjiria lies in Lac province, which abuts the vast Lake Chad — a region shared by Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria.
Boko Haram launched an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria a decade ago that has since spilled over into neighbouring countries.
It has carried out at least 10 cross-border attacks in Chad since 2018, mainly targeting army positions.
In March, 23 troops were killed when their forward position on the northeastern side of the lake came under attack.
In June, 11 soldiers were killed and six were wounded in clashes at Tchoukoutalia, according to the authorities, who said 26 jihadists were killed.
Boko Haram’s campaign has left some 27,000 people dead and displaced around two million in Nigeria alone, according to some estimates.
In 2015, the four Lake Chad countries, together with Benin, set up a combined force to fight Boko Haramwith the help of local groups of armed citizens, reports France24.
Hong Kong airport reopens, official China newspaper urges end to violence
Hong Kong’s airport resumed operations on Wednesday, rescheduling hundreds of flights that had been disrupted over the past two days as protesters clashed with riot police in a deepening crisis in the Chinese-controlled city.
Ten weeks of increasingly violent clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters, angered by a perceived erosion of freedoms, have plunged the Asian financial hub into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
A few dozen protesters remained at the airport on Wednesday while workers scrubbed it clean of blood and debris from overnight. Check-in counters reopened to queues of hundreds of weary travelers who had waited overnight for their flights.
Police condemned violent acts by protesters overnight and said on Wednesday a large group had “harassed and assaulted a visitor and a journalist”. Some protesters said they believed one of those men was an undercover Chinese agent, while another was confirmed as a reporter from China’s Global Times newspaper.
Five people were detained in the latest disturbances, police said, bringing the number of those arrested since the protests began in June to more than 600.
Operations at the airport were seriously disrupted as riot police used pepper spray to disperse thousands of black-clad protesters.
Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said on Wednesday it had obtained an interim court injunction to stop people from obstructing airport operations. It said protesters could only demonstrate in designated areas.
Dicky, a 35-year-old protester at the airport for more than two days, said protesters would obey the injunction if it meant they had to leave, despite anger felt towards the government and the police, plus triad gangs who have been blamed for attacking some protesters.
“We saw the government arrested many people, many are injured, some committed suicide. We will continue to fight for what we deserve otherwise all of that would have been in vain,” he said, declining to give his full name.
In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump said the Chinese government was moving troops to the border with Hong Kong and urged calm.
He described events in Hong Kong as tricky but said he hoped it would work out for everybody, including China, and “for liberty” without anyone getting hurt or killed.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city had been pushed into a state of “panic and chaos”.
China condemned some protesters for using dangerous tools to attack police, saying the clashes showed “sprouts of terrorism”. The protests represent one of the biggest challenges for Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012, reports Reuters.
In a potentially ominous sign, a front-page commentary in the overseas edition of the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper said on Wednesday that using the “sword of the law to stop violence and restore order is overwhelmingly the most important and urgent task for Hong Kong”.
Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the “one country, two systems” arrangement that enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong when it returned to China in 1997.
The protests began in opposition to a now-suspended bill that would have allowed the extradition of suspects for trial in mainland China but have swelled into wider calls for democracy.
‘ACT NOW’
Flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways published a half-page advertisement in the Hong Kong Economic Journal on Wednesday pledging its support for the government and calling for the resumption of the rule of law and social order.
“Rule of law is the cornerstone of prosperity and for people to live and work in peace. We have to act now to oppose violence, to resume the peace, and to maintain the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong,” it said.
Cathay’s largest shareholder, Swire Pacific, said in an advertisement in the same paper that it supported the carrier’s “zero tolerance on illegal activity”.
China’s aviation regulator demanded last week that Cathay suspend personnel who engaged in or supported protests in Hong Kong from staffing flights into its airspace. The carrier later suspended two pilots.
Property developers Henderson Land Development, Cheung Kong Holdings and Sun Hung Kai Holdings also took out newspaper advertisement in support of the government on Wednesday.
ISSUES AT STAKE
“To do a protest you have to get people’s attention. Protests at the airport can let the whole world know what is happening in Hong Kong,” said Canadian tourist Jason Grafstrom.
Check-in operations at the airport were suspended late on Tuesday afternoon, a day after an unprecedented shutdown. Thousands of peaceful protesters had swarmed the arrivals and departures halls earlier on Tuesday, chanting, singing and waving banners.
Some protesters used luggage trolleys to blockade the doors to customs checkpoints. Protesters scuffled with police and several police vehicles were blocked amid heated scenes later on Tuesday night, according to Reuters witnesses.
A policeman was seen drawing his gun at one point.
The United Nations human rights commissioner, Michele Bachelet, urged Hong Kong authorities to exercise restraint and investigate evidence that tear gas was fired at protesters in ways banned under international law.
China responded by saying her comments sent the wrong signal to what it described as violent criminal offenders.
As Hong Kong’s political crisis deepens, China denied a request for two U.S. Navy warships to visit Hong Kong in the coming weeks, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. One official said no specific reason was given.
Forward Keys, a flight data company, said the crisis had deterred people from making travel plans to the city, citing a 4.7 percent fall in long-haul bookings to Hong Kong between June 16 and Aug. 9 compared with the same period last year.
Statements of apology from protesters were displayed in the airport on Wednesday, promising to allow passengers to depart, to assist medical staff to carry out their duties and not to hinder the work of the press.
“We are not afraid of facing the issues directly…only afraid of losing your support to the whole movement due to our mistake, and that you give up on fighting.”
