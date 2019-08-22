Four SARS operatives arrested for killing unarmed suspects

According to the media aide to the governor, Samuel Aruwan: “All beggars and hawkers are to stay off the streets until further notice. Any beggar or hawker found on the streets will be arrested until these measures are relaxed.”

The social menace the beggars constituted became unbearable as it was conceived then that the bomber must have used the beggars as a decoy to hide their destructive weapon and later unleashed it on innocent citizens.

No sooner had the marching order given by el-Rufai sank into the beggars than Oyo State started to witness an influx of many strange beggars, as well as, motorcycle riders from the northern parts of Nigeria.

Although, beggars were always seen seated beside the major streets of Sabo in Mokola, Jemibewon Road, local areas in the town, among the major streets including, Gege, Molete, Bodija Oja, Dugbe, Oritamerin, Premier Junction. The number just so surprisingly increased few weeks after.

New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that of the beggars and motorcycle riders who had been banned by el-Rufai, many transported themselves to Ibadan through some vehicles that were conveying food stuffs from the northern parts of the country.

Confirming the development, a truck driver in Bodija Market, simply identified as Yusuf, said that more than 100 beggars travelled from the North to Ibadan in trucks each day.

He said many youths who are now commercial motorcyclists, were also trooping to the state.

His words: “They beg us to give them ride to Ibadan from Kaduna, Zaria, Danja, Katsina and other villages where we load foodstuffs. They pay little fee for the ride. The journey, which could take up to 15 hours is usually difficult and some of them arrive here sick, especially the children.

“We also have many commercial motorcyclists coming to Ibadan from the North. They strap their motorcycles to the trucks and disembark just outside the city and ride in to their destinations. They have guides who wait for them at a designated point,” Yusuff disclosed.

What appeared like drizzle soon became a deluge with many areas of Ibadan being flooded by many more beggars of the northern extraction. The administration of the immediate past Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, tried last year to sanitise the Mokola/Sabo metropolis, notorious for unhealthy and nauseating convergence of these men and women, as well as their children who scamper across the roads to get money and handouts from private motorists.

There was however no political will to send the beggars packing because of the approaching elections then.

Activities of many good Samaritans from churches and charity homes who periodically come with packaged foods and serve the beggars even buoyed the trade.

Many of these beggars are not poor in the real sense of the word as research had shown that many of them freight their alms home to establish businesses. Even, many of them have turned themselves to bureau de changes, who change higher denomination of currencies to lower ones at commission rate for taxi and commercial operators, who need change to give to disembarking commuters.

The rate at which the beggars cluster around the base of the popular Mokola Flyover Bridge, thereby precariously obstructing traffic flow and endangering themselves, is ridiculous.

At Jemibewon Road, Sabo in the same axis, the popular purposely-built ‘Beggars Shed’ which had been accommodating the destitute for ages, has been swelled up with new entrants recently.

According to a resident, who preferred not to be named: “I have been living in this area for past 30 years. We know many of the blind and amputees who have lived at that Jemibewon Road for the past 50 years. They spend almost whole of their days there. But just of recent, some new faces have been noticed going to the place. Many of them are young ones and the elderly. What I don’t know yet, is which states they have come from.

“Most of the time these days, we just see youths and some elderly ones who are of strange faces, moving about on this Sabo Road. Even, during prayer sessions in our mosque, we see them moving along the street, but they would not even enter the mosque to join us. This apparently shows truly that new beggars have entered Ibadan. Their number has also increased more than before,” the Mallam said.

During the rush hours of the day, many motorists face a hard time driving freely among the beggars who invade the main roads particularly where there are traffic lights. Immediately the red light comes on, many of them being led and those on wheel chairs would surge and swam on the motorists begging for alms.

In a bid to rid the Mokola Flyover of filth and traffic congestion associated with this menace, capable of causing accident, the Oyo State House of Assembly recently moved to evacuate the beggars and destitute from the vicinity of the Mokola Flyover, also to extend the length of the Mokola Bridge from its current length of divider.

The House made this move through a duo motion raised by Honourable representing Ogbomosho North State Constituency, Hon. Wunmi Oladeji, where she sought the House’s permission “to take cognisance of the flagrant abuse of Traffic Laws on Mokola Flyover and the increasing population of destitute and beggars under and within the vicinity of the bridge to safeguard enforcement of Traffic Laws, security, peace, and tranquility” in the state.

The motion which was seconded by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Yusuff Adebisi, was moved to check into the act of preventing accident and traffic congestion and also to add aesthetics and beautifying value to the state and the metropolis in general.

Oladeji, who granted an interview to journalists after the proceedings, noted that the motion had been deliberated upon extensively during the 8th Assembly without any result but has been brought forward again.

“The bridge which was well organised and decorated with flowers when commissioned which is supposed to serve an aesthetic purpose has been turned to an abode of destitute, thieves, snatchers, and beggars. This menace should be got rid of as soon as possible,” she said.

Oladeji further explained that many reckless and impatient drivers disobey traffic rules with impunity, crossing the road at the end of the bridges rather than using the designated points.

During the deliberation, Hon. Seyi Adisa, representing Afijio State Constituency, suggested that the government should create a rehabilitation centre for the beggars, for a specific time and create an exit plan for them to go.

The Majority Leader of the House, who is representing the Ona Ara state constituency, Hon. Onaolapo Sanjo, while commenting on the motion, said it was an embarrassment for Oyo State to have the high rate of beggars in the state despite the fact that they have option of other trades, but they prefer begging since there is no law discouraging them.

“We should look for a means to send them away from the area and evacuate them back to where they came from. Evacuating and controlling these beggars will add beautification value to our environment,” he also said.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, while reacting to the motion, promised that the Assembly would use the first six months of its tenure in consulting security and law enforcement agencies to proffer a proper solution to the case, and the second six months to take action.

He further promised to take necessary actions to tackle the plight, saying, “evaluating our government by the end of four years will be much better than what we met. People voted us in for better life and we won’t let them down because our government is an action-driven one”, he said.

People of the State are eagerly looking forward to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Engineer Seyi Makinde to quickly walk the talk, so that Mokola and other areas would be rid of the festering environmental nuisance.

