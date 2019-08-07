Four students die as Tafawa Balewa varsity bridge collapses

Daredevil armed robbers yesterday shot dead one person and critically injured two others during a raid on a commercial bank, at Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This came barely 24 hours after gunmen killed an Inspector of Police who was on patrol duty at Isua-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of the state.

The bank robbery led to the swift shutdown of commercial banks in different parts of the state and Akure, the state capital.

Witnesses said the victim was one of the female security guards attached to the bank by a private security company.

One of the witnesses said the suspected armed robbers, numbering six, arrived at the bank about 2p.m., operated unhindered for over 30 minutes and carted away unspecified amount of money.

The witness said they came in two cars, shot sporadically into the air to scare away people and used dynamite to break the bank’s security door.

The source said that the robbers had laid siege to the bank and killed the security official immediately they entered the premises of the financial institution.

He explained that the robbers stationed themselves in strategic positions and shot sporadically till the end of the operation.

The witness said the robbers came out of the bank with three bags loaded with cash, and also shot two other people – a bank official and a customer.

However, he said there was a gun duel between the robbers and some mobile policemen stationed around the bank.

According to him, the security operatives bowed to the superior fire power of the criminals.

The source said the robbers escaped by hijacking a vehicle belonging to one of the bank officials and also one of bank customers but abandoned the vehicles a few metres from the bank.

The witness disclosed that the remains of the slain bank security official had been deposited at a morgue, while the two injured people were rushed to the State General Hospital in Akure.

He said: “We saw the robbers drag bags of money out of the bank. It was like a movie. We ran for safety and the whole town became a ghost town within minutes.

“The robbers zoomed off in a red vehicle after putting the bags inside the car. But the car was seen not too far from the bank where they abandoned it.”

About 24 hours earlier, two policemen, an inspector and sergeant, on patrol duty in order to check the menace of kidnappers were shot.

The gunmen killed the inspector identified as Lasisi and took away his rifle while the sergeant escaped death by a whisker.

According to a source, the incident occurred along Ise-Akoko in Akoko Northeast and Isua Akoko in Akoko Southeast Area of the state.

The incident, the source said, caused anxiety among the residents as the gunmen shot sporadically for several minutes to scare away the people.

The source explained that the policemen were on surveillance duty on the road to curtail the activities of the kidnappers in the area when the gunmen, who had been laying siege, opened fire on their patrol van.

He said the inspector died instantly while the sergeant escaped death.

The source disclosed that the inspector’s body had been deposited at the morgue in Ipe Akoko General Hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the two incidents, described the killing of the inspector as a sad development.

Joseph said the command had begun investigation into the incident.

The PPRO promised that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to book.

He said: “Detectives from the command had been combing the area to ensure the arrest of these criminals.

“We will not be deterred with the development to put an end to the activities of these bad elements in the state.”

Joseph, however, said the person killed yesterday was an employee of the bank while two persons sustained serious injuries.

The PPRO, who described the incident as unfortunate, said the command was on the trail of the robbers.

He said the command would do everything possible to bring them to justice.

