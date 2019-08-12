Sports
German Cup: Rebic hat-trick sends Frankfurt into second round
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Croatian striker Ante Rebic scored a 12-minute hat-trick late in the second half as they came from two goals down to beat Waldhof Mannheim 5-3 on Sunday and move into the German Cup second round.
Frankfurt were 3-2 behind when the 25-year-old Rebic struck three times between the 76th and 88th minutes to turn the tie around for the visitors.
RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin also advanced with Leipzig beating VfL Osnabrueck 3-2 away on coach Julian Nagelsmann’s debut in a competitive game.
The Berliners had a quiet afternoon, easing past VfB Eichstaett 5-1, while second division St Pauli won 4-3 on penalties to eliminate regional club Luebeck after a 3-3 draw.
Their local rivals Hamburg SV twice came from a goal down against Chemnitz and advanced with a 6-5 win on penalties following a 2-2 draw.
Cologne squandered a two-goal lead before drawing 3-3 and then beating SV Wehen 3-2 in another shootout.
Borussia Dortmund beat KFC Uerdingen 2-0 on Friday to book their second-round spot, while holders Bayern Munich take on Energie Cottbus on Monday, reports Reuters.
Sports
Klopp wants Liverpool to ‘stay greedy’ for Super Cup final
Jürgen Klopp wants Liverpool to “stay greedy” as they look to build on last season’s Champions League triumph in Wednesday’s Super Cup final against Chelsea. Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City but the Merseysiders went all the way in Europe’s elite club competition, defeating domestic rivals Tottenham in the Madrid final in June.
While that night in the Spanish capital and the aftermath are special memories for Klopp, the Liverpool manager insists they will not dull his side’s hunger as they pursue further honours this season.
Asked what they need to do to build on their success, Klopp told uefa.com: “Stay greedy. That’s very important – I have no doubt about that, but it’s clear that we have to do that. After the [Champions League] final we had about four weeks where everybody was [patting us on the back] and it was brilliant wherever we went.
“It’s just nice, but in a different world things like this can soften you and it can take the power out of you a bit. We are not like this, but it’s a fact that it could happen. We only have to do the same again, and with a couple of things we maybe didn’t do too well, we have to do better. Knowing that something works out helps you to believe that it’ll work out again, 100%.
“That helps when I try to convince the boys that [anything is] possible. Thank God I’m not the only one in the dressing room who thinks that these things are possible, and that helps a lot.”
Liverpool can add another trophy to their collection on when they take on Europa League winners and Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Super Cup final at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul. Klopp said: “The Super Cup itself is not a cup that I’ve really loved to watch in the past because I was often [the beaten finalist in the Champions League or Europa League].
“The Super Cup is obviously the final proof; if you are not in that game, it means you didn’t win the final. That’s completely different this year, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a big one.”
While Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 victory over Norwich, Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea head coach started with a dismal 4-0 hammering at Manchester United. Lampard has been hindered by Chelsea’s transfer ban over the summer while the Blues sold their influential playmaker Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.
Klopp added: “It’s a final, but the big difference between the Champions League final and this game is that it’s a new season, a different opponent. I think Chelsea have changed a lot: a new manager, Eden Hazard is not there anymore.”
*Courtesy: PA Media
Sports
AFCON 2021: Shorunmu advocates early prep for Eagles
F
ormer Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation and the coach Gernot Rohr-led technical crew to start preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Speaking with New Telegraph, the former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer said the team should not think the qualifiers will be a walk in the park as recent results have shown.
According to him, there are no minnows in football anymore and Nigeria must have learnt a lesson or two from what happened at the last AFCON in Egypt where debutants Madagascar defeated the Eagles 2-0 in the group stage before playing up to the quarter-finals.
“We should approach the qualifiers with all seriousness,” Shorunmu said.
“It’s important we learn one or two lessons from what happened in Egypt.
“People actually expected Madagascar to be the whipping team in our group, but they actually topped the group while also defeating us, so we have to be careful.
“The preparation should start now because we wouldn’t want a situation where we will fail again to qualify.
“It happened after we won the trophy in 2013 and we failed to qualify for the next two editions. We must be serious and approach all the games like finals.
“Any big team that fails to prepare and give the qualifiers their best shot will be surprised when they don’t make it to Cameroon for the AFCON.”
Nigeria has been drawn in Group L alongside neighbours Benin Republic, who got to the quarter-finals in Egypt, Sierra Leone and Lesotho.
The Super Eagles will start their campaigns against Benin Republic in November.
Sports
Onyekuru lands in Monaco ahead five-year new deal
H
enry Onyekuru has finally arrived in France to sign a five-year contract with AS Monaco subject to passing a routine medical.
His arrival in France was delayed by a visa hitch and will be presented to the media on Monday (today).
It would be recalled that Monaco and Onyekuru’s parent club Everton have agreed a 15 million Euros transfer for the Super Eagles winger.
This was after Everton application for a work permit for the player was not granted by the British Home Office.
Victor Ikpeba, ‘Prince of Monaco’ was the most successful Nigeria star at the Principality club where he won the French Ligue 1 and was crowned CAF African Player of the Year in 1997.
The likes of Sani Kaita and Lukman Haruna have also featured for Monaco.
Sports
Osimhen in flying start with Lille, scores brace
S
uper Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, was in an impressive form for his new side, Lille FC, in their opening day match of the Ligue 1 season, as he scored a brace to lead his club to a 2-1 win against FC Nantes.
The former junior international joined the Great Danes on a long-term deal to replace Nicolas Pepe who joined Arsenal for £72 million and slotted into the starting line-up for Sunday’s clash at Stade Pierre Mauroy.
The 20-year-old however needed just 19 minutes to announce his arrival to the fans, after latching on to Zeki Celik’s long pass, the forward showed composure and strength to finish off in super fashion for a 1-0 lead.
Çelik then put through his own goal six minutes after the restart before the impressive Osimhen then sent the fans into ecstasy after netting what proved to be the winner on the 80th minute from an impossible angle after being played through again by Zeki Çelik.
Osimhen formed a front four alongside Tim Weah, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba – a combo that will surely produce plenty of goals as the Ligue 1 season gets underway.
The Nigerian was rightly adjudged man of the match, finishing with a game rating of 8.2, scoring from his both shots on target and also completing 72.7% of his passes.
Lille travel to Amiens SC for their next fixture on August 17 with the former Wolfsburg man expected to play a crucial role.
Sports
D’Tigress must get better, says Akhator
A
fter their opening game annihilation of Tunisia, the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket defending champions, the D’Tigress of Nigeria are setting their sights on getting better at the championship.
Speaking after Nigeria defeated Tunisia 75-26 at the magnificent Dakar Arena on Saturday to go top of Group B, Power forward Evelyn Akhator said the team would need to get better if they are to defend their title.
Akhator dropped the tournament’s first double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block to inspire D’Tigress to a resounding victory to send an early warning to all their opponents.
“We still need to get better because this is the (women’s) Afrobasket,” Akhator told FIBA.basketball.
“This game was like bread and butter because the main meal is yet to come so we have to keep fighting and playing hard.”
A 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter showed the gulf in class as Otis Hughley Jr’s outfit dominated the action on both ends of the court with absolute command showcased by Atonye Nyingifa who got right to the gist of the matter and eventually dropped a total of 12 points, picked four rebounds and one assist.
At half time, Nigeria led 40-10 much to the discomfort of the North Africans who were torn in between anger and disappointment for such a mediocre fight they put up against a much stronger side.
They play against Cameroon on Tuesday.
Sports
Quadri retains ITTF Nigeria open, not sure of AG participation
A
runa Quadri on Sunday fulfilled his promise of defending the ITTF Nigeria Open as he defeated Austria’s Gardos Robert 4-2 in the final to take home sum of $7,000.
The crowd favourite went in a thrilling six games decider (15-13, 11-3, 8-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-1) despite a fresh injury to defeat world number 64 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
An excited Quadri expressed his happiness winning the title once again while also casting doubts on his availability for the fast approaching African Games later in the month.
“I am very happy I got this title again, though from the beginning I faced some difficulties with my health because I had a neck injury but I managed to gain confidence after my previous victory,” he said.
“For now I have to take care of my health because I have been representing Nigeria for the past 11 days, so without taking treatment I don’t know if I would be able to go for the Africa Games.”
For the women’s singles, Russia’s Mikhailova Polina came top in an exciting 4-3 comeback against Noskova Yana of Russia to be crowned champion of the event.
In the Men’s double event Nuytinck Cedric and Robinot Quentin defeated Nigeria’s duo of Toriola Segun and Omotayo Olajide 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 12-10) to win the doubles event. While Mikhailova Polina and Noskova Yana from Russia won the Women’s double event after beating Croatia duo of Jazbec Ida and Malobabic Ivana 3-2 (8-11, 5-11, 11-9, 13-11, 7-11).
Sports
Man City’s B team better than Man Utd, Chelsea – Mourinho
J
ose Mourinho claimed that the Manchester City ‘B team’ has more chance of winning the Premier League this season than his former clubs Manchester United and Chelsea.
United got their Premier League campaign underway with a 4-0 bashing of the Blues on Sunday, but the Portuguese doesn’t hold much hope for either side ahead of the new season.
When asked on Sky Sports who he thought was in the race for the title, Mourinho identified four teams: “Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City B team.
“Even if one team plays magnificently or has a fantastic result, I don’t believe the title is possible.”
Both clubs are coming into the 2019-20 season as relatively unknown quantities, with new managers still getting their feet under the table.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the big-money signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka can help to prove that his promising start to life at Old Trafford was no flash in the pan.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are embracing a new dawn with Frank Lampard at the helm. Restricted by a transfer ban, they are expected to rely heavily on their vast array of youngsters in the coming year.
But whatever they do achieve this season, it seems that Manchester City’s Premier League crown is an unassailable one – for Mourinho’s old clubs, at least.
Sports
Ujiri wants more opportunity for African kids
T
oronto Raptors President, Masai Ujiri, has said there are so many opportunity for African kids and revealed that he is working so hard on bringing out their potentials.
Speaking during an interactive season with journalists and friends at the weekend, Ujiri said he decided to form his foundation, Giants of Africa, to show the youths the path to greatness.
The retired basketball players returned to the country after leading Raptors to the National Basketball Association title.
Beginning in 2003, when he hosted his first camp in Nigeria, Ujiri has played a pivotal role in inspiring young Africans in Nigeria and beyond to use basketball as a catapult to achieving great things.
While players such as Serge Ibaka from the Republic of Congo and Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid from Cameroon have become well-known stars, thousands of young African men and women have traveled the road Ujiri helped pave.
“I want Africa kids to be inspired by top players that have made it in the NBA and also those that have gone to become coaches,” he said.
“There are opportunities for kids in Africa and that’s what we want to preach with Giants of Africa. We have to show the youths of today the path to greatness. I am proud of the youths of Africa but a lot of works need to be done and also a lot of challenges. Africa is now, we will continue to win and make it better for the youths.”
Meanwhile, Ujiri has called on the government of the country to as a matter of urgency do something about the National Stadium complex in Lagos.
He further revealed that he has been in discussion with some of the other sportsmen in the country like Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and the rest to come together as one body.
He added: “The National Stadium is an eyesore and I keep saying this. We need to start talking about it, we need to form a movement that change things.”
“There are so many talents wasting away. We need to shut down the stadium, and rebuild that ecosystem so that we can create jobs and provide better facility for our youths.”
