Girl, 3, gang-raped and beheaded in India

‘I sell arms to local hunters’, says suspect

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Olushina Olukolu, on Tuesday paraded a four-man gang of suspects who are alleged to specialize in arms and ammunition deals.

The suspects that were paraded at the Eleyele Police Command, Ibadan, along with 18 others linked with sundry offences including armed robbery, burglary and others were: Adekunle Abimbola (32), Abel Kojo (54), the ring leader, Mukaila Ariyo (27), and Ade Adebayo (31).

The Police Commissioner said that the suspects were arrested somewhere in their

hideout having been discovered to be selling ammunition to different armed robbery syndicates who have been terrorizing members of the public within and outside Ibadan metropolis and other parts of Oyo state, particularly at Okebola Area of Ibadan.

While addressing journalists at the parade ground, the State Police Commissioner said: “At about 02:00pm, on 23rd July, 2019, we received an information about some notorious hoodlums who specialize in supplying of arms and ammunition to different armed robbery syndicates that have been terrorizing members of the public within and outside Ibadan metropolis, and other parts of Oyo State. “The SARS team swung into action and in the process, four of the hoodlums

were arrested.

“Recovered from them were10,000 pieces of live cartridges, an unregistered Toyota Sienna mini bus, and a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos GGE 979 FT.”

However, speaking on behalf of the suspects, Abel Kojo said: “I sell arms and amunition for local hunters that I know they cannot use it for illegal means. I have no registration backing my business up. I

started the business a year and some months ago.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related