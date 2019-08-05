Glut persists as buyers shun 20 cargoes of Nigeria’s crude oil

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starzs Investments Company Limited, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, says the plans by the Federal Government to ban importation of certain category of ships into the country will boost employment opportunities in the maritime industry. He also speaks on a number of other issues in the industry.

The new anti-piracy law, do you think it will reduce sea robbery and other criminal activities on the nation’s waters?

The newly-enacted anti-piracy law is a working tool, which is different from the factors that exacerbated piracy as an environmental challenge. Therefore, there is need to find a solution to the latter by addressing the root cause, while using the former as a tool for reducing crime.

First of all, those in policy and decision making process should empower firms with the capacity to create jobs. Until the restive and unemployed youths are engaged and provided with hope, the anti-piracy law may remain victory or exercise on paper.

I praise the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, for her recent initiative to directly push up economic activities in the South east and South, through a significant slash in the cost of doing port business in the Eastern ports.

But, I think with an issue such as piracy, hostage taking, kidnapping and whatever they are doing in our waters, it is directly related to unemployment, which is what we had made reference to. I think government should find something for the people to do. If we mobilize platoons and military installations all over the places, you will still see an army of people who have no job, whose environment is degraded and who have no home to contend with.

So, while government is putting an anti-piracy law and other laws like this in place, it should also look at what can be done to address the social issues.

Government should be able to empower companies such as STARSZ, Niger Dock and others to make the shipping expansion possible, so that thousands of youths can be absorbed. The companies should also start building ships so that the youths from the Niger Delta who were sent out for different trainings under the amnesty programme can be absorbed into productive ventures. This is the way we can fight piracy.

How do you view government’s plan to ban importation of foreign-built vessels into the country?

I was not in the country when I heard about the Federal Government’s announcement through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) of the phased-plan to gradually stop the importation of foreign built vessels into the country. For me, it is probably the boldest policy statement that has been made in the industry, with respect to genuinely wanting to grow in-country capacity in the area of ship building, especially the home-grown ship building industry. Government has come out with that statement, which is communicable and very bold. But, we have to understand that it behooves on every one of us to make it happen. It has become necessary for the people, who acquire ships from abroad to see the policy as a positive step towards investing in the country.

Who are the major shipowners that will benefit from the policy in the country?

You can think of a company such as STARSZ, Marine Platform and many others, but don’t forget that NIMASA is a ship owner and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is also a ship owner. So, the ship owners we are talking about are both in public and private sectors.

As it is, the policy will affect even government itself, because government, through NPA, is one of the biggest buyers of ships in the country. Government cannot come out with that policy and tomorrow you hear that NIMASA is now ordering for patrol vessels and security patrol vessels from Damen Shipyard or that NPA, which brought in new tug boats built by Damen a few months ago, will also go back to Damen to bring in another ships from abroad when government has made such a policy statement.

So, the policy is great for the country. This is, because everybody will first look at the international oil companies (IOCs), who are the main employers of vessels, particularly upstream. Now think of it, what are the Totals and the Exxon Mobils or the Shells of this world going to do now that this policy has come out? What are NPA and NIMASA going to do now?

I heard about a security contract to police our waters. But, you can’t police the nation’s waters without using boats. Those boats or vessels you are going to use, are they going to be built in this country?

So, it is a laudable and bold policy, but the implementation is what all of us have to be ready to contribute to. It is not going to be left only for government; neither to the international oil companies (IOCs) nor for the ship owners. The implementation must be seen as a collective responsibility of all the above, as well as the entire Nigerian media.

The policy will soon dovetail into a vibrant steel industry, with serious explosion in employment opportunities for Nigerians. It is beyond just looking at boats building.

How long do you think it will take the cadets from the Maritime Academy of Nigeria to be recognised globally?

Talking about the finished products, Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) of Oron is not built to produce finished product. As a seafarer, who went through the training period, you have a time in a college, you have a time at sea and you go back to school to do the necessary additional college work to become eligible to seek professionalism and that is when you become a finished product.

The training of seafarers is like a pilot training. Pilots start by going to college, get immersed in aeronautical ground work done, then the pilot is required to do some fly hours to be eligible to sit. So, it is like saying when they finished that preliminary college work, they are eligible. No, they are not. We must correct that impression.

However, the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron, which was established 39 years ago is in a position to produce the first set of cadets training here and would have grown to be like Ghana, if not for Nigeria being Nigeria. Unfortunately the place has deteriorated. Thanks to the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who now came in and set up another committee to revive it. The institution is revived now. If you go there you will notice some dramatic improvement. Although, there are still gaps in the area of the teaching staff and we haven’t got that right yet. But the new management of the school has been making efforts to bridge the gap. Even now, they have enough equipment to make the academy more eligible for training.

Can you explain why it is difficult for the Maritime Academy of Nigeria to secure mandatory seatime training for its cadets?

The academy has a problem with the issue of mandatory sea time training and I keep saying this to the people. If not for the Nigeria Shipping Line, which was liquidated in 1995, there would have been no master mariner of our calibers in the country today. There were a lot of Nigerians, the likes of Akinsojis of this world, Captain Biu, Captain Iheanacho, who went through that system. They went through that platform and so, after the time spent in college in Liverpool, they now went on the ships. They were trained to get the relevant sea-time; went back to college, spent between three and six months and then they were eligible to do the certificate exams for proficiency.

In Nigeria, what we should be focusing on is not MAN in Oron. The academy is driving itself with challenges. It is what NIMASA is doing and which I think they have not been getting right. The Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), if the focus was how do we get a fleet such as in-country vessels, training ships or internationals; whose main focus is to give our people sea time. Instead of bringing the academy to the standard of what they have in other countries, the agency was going to other institutions similar to the Maritime Academy of Nigeria outside this country by funding them, sending children there and thereby starving MAN, Oron. They were collaborating with institutions abroad to get sea-time at a time they should be putting heads with MAN, Oron, for sea-time.

It would have been easier if MAN management and NIMASA management went to a foreign institution to ask them if they can use their linkages to put the cadets onboard vessels. While MAN Oron is searching for its own, NIMASA is also looking elsewhere for its own. This is the problem.

Here in Nigeria, we just got a letter from MAN inviting us to a meeting on how ship owners can help them with sea-time. We also got a letter from NIMASA inviting us to NIMASA, on the same issue.

Can you see the challenges? We need to come together, we can’t do it in isolation, whatever NIMASA is doing must have a linkage with MAN, particularly for the fact that NIMASA is funding the school. The agency should be able to nurture the baby to become an adult.

What is your take on NIMASA awarding a contract to dry dock small vessel to a foreign firm?

First of all, I did not and still do not believe the story that NIMASA awarded a contract to dry dock – a tiny little vessel like the MV Ofure, which my company has dry-docked since she was built till date. We have the Ofure, we have the Millennium 1, Millennium 2 and one other. So, we know it’s too small an initiative to be given to any foreign company. I read the article and didn’t believe it. I want to believe it’s not true, because if it is true, then I think the relevant government agencies that are supporting the Nigeria economy to grow should come and look into the matter. I don’t believe it is true.

We all know that NIMASA brought in a floating dock, which has not been put to operations right now. I don’t know why. If the dock has not been put to operation, then, I don’t expect them to use the dock to even dock their own vessels. But, let me say this, if you are in an industry using a 6,000 or 5,000 tonnes floating dock to dock a 150 tonnes vessel, it is like taking a beetle car to Mercedes garage to repair. So you should think about it. Even if you are the Managing Director of the Mercedes garage and you own a beetle, you would take that car to a small shop, not to a giant garage. Even, if NIMASA’s floating was operational, they should look for a small yard, it doesn’t have to be STARZS. A small yard can handle that and we have a few of them in the country.

If you go to Kirikiri for instance, you will see some small floating docks repairing trawlers; they can pick up the vessel of that size. They don’t need to go outside these shores. But, if it is true, I will insist that there should be an investigation on that matter, not just because of STARZS. If you go to the STARZS shipyard now, there is a Navy ship. Another one is coming and these are even bigger than Ofure. So, it is not about STARZS.

I don’t know if I have answered your question, but that’s my position on that matter.

