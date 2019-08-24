Go, change narratives about womanhood – Mrs Akeredolu charges BEMORE girls

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, has advised girls who participated in the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp to go back to their homes and change the narratives about womanhood.

Mrs Akeredolu gave the advice on Saturday at the closing of the third edition of the programme, held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

She enjoined the girls to proclaim what they were taught at the camp and impact the society positively.

She also urged them to introduce a ‘Weekend Democracy Meeting’ to their families, where some of the things they had learnt would be shared with others for good living.

According to the governor’s wife, she is determined to focussing on the young girls who are malleable and not yet polluted with tribalism and rabid religiosity which are common with many Nigerians.

“I’m determined to equipping them with the tools to succeed and protecting them from harm, and all manners of physical abuse.

“I am certain that this will lead them to becoming leaders, not only in technology, but in all endeavours, especially in politics where their voices are desperately needed to sit at the table of decision making,” she said.

The governor’s wife said BEMORE was structured to chart a new course and serve as a grooming ground for a new breed without greed.

She explained that the girls were taught to be selfless, good mannered, advocate of causes of their choice, especially those related to the uplift of women.

“They were also trained to be proficient in their chosen professions,” she said.

Mrs Akeredolu tasked the girls to return to their various communities and initiate positive changes without being bothered by the high and mighty that might confront them when practising what they had learnt in the camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the over 250 girls, selected across the state, were trained on ICT, solar energy, taekwondo and various skill acquisitions.

