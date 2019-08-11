Faith
Gospel musicians no longer spiritually filled –Pastor Ojo
senior pastor with a leading Pentecostal church in Nigeria has expressed fears that gospel musicians are no longer spiritually filled.
Evangelist Joseph Ojo, an architect turned pastor, is also worried that the popularity of secular music is taken it’s toll on gospel music.
Evangelist Ojo, also General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church, Land of Prosperity and Prayer Ministry located at Palmview Estate, Olakemeji, Ishasi, Akute, said: “Gospel music is a ministry which is supposed to help win souls, preach the gospel, heal the sick and many more benefits that the theme of the music has.
“But many people have turned it to an industry where they make money and neglect the core objective of why God gave them that talent.”
Explaining how he was called into the ministry of the gospel of Jesus Christ, Ojo said he heard the call of God in 1984, while he was practicing architecture; but did not yield until 1985 when he started the ministry fully.
“I was not always a believer and this is because my family used to be predominantly pagans and traditional worshippers but while I was in Osogbo for one of Baba Obadare’s revival programs when I had the voice of God that I should worship him and preach his word. That was how my being a pastor and believer started in 1984,” he said.
He added: “God told me my son, drop that architecture job and go into the ministry and win souls for me. He said I should face His ministry squarely and not do any other thing. I was working prior to that time with the ministry of works and later ventured into my own personal business.
“I can tell you it was not an easy task, but finally, I had to obey that voice because I saw a lot of signs that were beyond normal human imaginary. I realised, if I still keep doing the architecture job it would distract me from listening to the voice of the lord and carrying out his assignment.”
Evangelist Ojo said that it was not easy at all pointing out that his greatest challenge after he settled to gospel ministry was great business losses, that almost landed him in prison.
“I lost contracts worth millions, my money was all gone, properties, I even had to start selling my clothes to earn a living.
“I began to sing from a very young age, it was a gift I got from my parents; they were also singers.”
Incidentally, Ojo started singing juju music. “I was singing at that tender age. I even had a brief stint with King Sunny Ade. After I gave my life to God, many preachers like Babalola, Obadare all told me I was going to sing for Christ.”
Eventually Ojo began to sing to the glory of God. He explained: “I have two gospel albums today. It was also the Lord’s command that I go into gospel music and I believe that my music ministration has won souls to Christ because it was an order from Him.”
He said that it is possible to sing gospel music without being born again.
According to the Evangelist: “One could be going to church, even join the choir but when God has not spiritually fill you the music will make now meaning.
“Until He is ready, he would arrest you totally and make you His instrument. All of a sudden one would no longer see it as money making venture but rather a ministration to win souls for our Lord Jesus Christ.”
The Evangelist added that one develop interest in singing and enjoying one’s self from while one is making money from it.
“But such songs usually don’t glorify God because it is just an ordinary song without a message,” he said.
When asked if he has ever attended musical school, he replied: “No, its a natural talent I got from God, he is the giver of all good things when He give no man can take it, you don’t need any human training when God is involved. I currently have two albums, and I know people really appreciate them.
“The title of the most current one is ARONIPIN, which has six tracks one which bears the same name. Even radio stations in Ibadan like King FM usually play the song, because of the way the people appreciate that song which was an inspiration from a friend’s wife who was misbehaving.”
The central message of the track he explained is “My friend you do not need to worry yourself, you will soon rise. It is a song of encouragement. No matter what one is going through and even if the society is laughing at you, one should not feel down cast. I also have other tracks like ‘Atilehin’ ‘Olugbala’, ‘E ma ro mi pin’, ‘Yin oluwa’, ‘Ma Ronu’, ‘Babajide’”
He, however, said that reaching millions of Nigerians through music could be cumbersome.
“Surprisingly, I sell my song myself, I do not have any marketer. The whole process is cumbersome if one is not careful. I am considering taking up the opportunity of enlisting a reliable marketer to do the job if I can. For now people usually reach me through:onojojossy@yahoo.com or 08051170762 to order for copies of the album,” Evangelist Ojo further said.
He noted that the life of a pastor can be quite tasking as one is invariably a role model to all and sundry. “The fact that we have some pastors who have not being called by the Holy Spirit, is another challenge, they change the faith of people in the church for their own selfish reasons. This sometimes causes people to lose their faith and some other fail to believe and is not convinced because of the tribulations they have to face in their various lives. My sole belief is that Christ remains the same, He is an unchangeable changer,” he said.
He said Nigeria is the way it is because of the corruption in the country and also in the world.
“There are fake pastors everywhere, making up a ministry and being deceitful to the people about the word of God and the people are blind to the truth, looking for miracles anyhow and everywhere, instead of them to pray to God and seek His favour and guidance.
“People prefer to put their lives in the hand of their pastor. These pastors are regularly preaching prosperity; breakthrough and people are willing and ready to listen to them as for those who tell them the truth, they run away from those ones.
“My advice to people is that they should give their lives to Christ, and ask God for mercy all the time. For gospel singers, they should sing spiritual songs to promote the kingdom of God,” he said.
Security situation in Nigeria is frightening, says Para-Mallam
IFEST Ambassador and Peace Advocate, the Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam, slams the Buhari-led government as he X-rays current issues in Nigeria, in this no hold barred interview with TAI ANYANWU
What is your opinion about the state of the nation’s security?
There are two dominant narratives. One is pro-government which suggests that the security situation is a normal challenge. Therefore, with this normative view, people should not be exaggerating the security situation in our country. Some even go to the extent to suggest that some Nigerians are portraying the country in a bad light both in and out of the country.
The recent statement in May by our Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in the US, over the hue and cry about the security challenge in Nigeria, which was followed by a more audacious statement by the Nigerian High Commission in the US – which went as far as to call Leah Sharibu’s mother and others liars regarding the security situation of Nigeria falls into such a narrative.
More recently, is the statement released by the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria on the need for the government to take a tougher stand in addressing the problem of insecurity which is creating fear in the nation.
I was deeply concerned, when President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, issued a statement suggesting that the Catholic Bishops are instead creating fear in the minds of Nigerians by their statement and not the government’s handling of the security challenge. This is both shocking and painfully embarrassing. Are we back to the days of Abacharism and the Chukwumerije’s press shenanigans? The issue of security is too serious to be politicised in the way the government is doing.
The other narrative comes from other Nigerians who say that all is not well with Nigeria and that the security situation is frightening. Making travels and even living in your own home unpredictable. Therefore, Nigeria is very unsafe. Our citizens could be kidnapped either at home or on the roads; in the city or in the village, on the farmlands, no one is safe.
Our citizens are killed every day. Life is valueless today in Nigeria. The Nigeria of 2019 is worse than the Nigeria of 1999, that’s 20 years down the line. The government may deny this for all it wants but the Nigeria of today is in a sorry state – security-wise.
A government living in denial of its citizens’ security is a government which is abdicating its social contract with the people and either intentionally or unintentionally, acting as a rogue state. The government is sounding as though they have become apologists for the criminal elements in our midst especially the Fulani herdsmen. The herdsmen are literally on a rampage today. Invading university campuses just like Boko Haram. I have heard some people argue that criminality should not be racialized in order to avoid profiling. The issue is not about profiling but our collective resolve to find a way to deal with those causing these pains. Let’s act wisely and responsibly to make such attacks history in Nigeria.
Today, such lingos as Islamophobia, Christianophobia, Fulanization are showing up. Let’s call a spade a spade. If someone hates Muslims, condemn it as such. It is not right. Similarly, if someone hates Christians, condemn it. It is also not right. Naming it sometimes leads to shaming it. If you value your ethnic identity, then work to promote the right values and not insist on political correctness which only hurts us all as a nation. Those who live to protect the interest of these attackers and kidnappers today will leave to regret in future. So, call criminality out and its drivers, so that we can collectively, with wisdom and love, deal with it according to the laws of our land and the forgiveness of God. Government’s impunity and apologists posture, over the security challenges of our nation, is the most bizarre thing I have seen in 21st Century Nigeria.
This present government should cover its face in shame. The way they are dealing with our collective security as a nation so far shows an abysmal failure. There is a need for a change of attitude on the part of the government in the way our security challenges are handled. Frankly, this government is becoming a real liability unless they intentionally choose the noble path of changing for the better. Otherwise, we may still have four more hellish years to contend with.
But guess what; this too (the cup of political affliction and emotional torture) shall pass away! I sincerely pray Nigeria will survive to make it. Everything is not all about politics. Is it any wonder they are seeking to re-define the word revolution? The patience of Nigerians can only go so far. One day there will be a mass uprising if things don’t change in this country. It is very sad.
Some ethnic groups have resorted to self-help to tackle insecurity. What is the import?
I will rather rephrase this to be self-defense. This is what failure of government has inspired! Unfortunately, unless something drastic is done, President Buhari and his government may turn out to be the most ethnicised in the history of Nigeria. Is this the best the North can offer to rest of Nigeria as a President? I am perplexed and really weeping inside.
From the Southwest, the Yorubas are thinking of how to protect themselves as they are no longer sure of what the government will do. Judging from what has been happening in the Middle Belt, the Northeast and Northwestern Nigeria people are really thinking of how to protect themselves from these marauding attackers. The Middle Belt has long been talking about self-help in the face of constant violence. It’s only a matter of time this will become a reality if things continue this way. The South-South guys are talking of protecting themselves as well – if, in fact, they are not already doing so. The Southeast is similarly crying and seeking to protect herself. In the Northeast, the Civilian JTF and vigilantes are complimenting what our soldiers are doing. I salute those innocent boys and girls in the military who are daily paying costly sacrifices and some with their lives to keep Boko Haram at bay. May their souls’ rest in peace and may God continue to comfort their families and provide for their loved ones.
But one must ask, for how long? The killings have become unconscionable, unbearable and unacceptable. A responsible government should never allow this to linger on for so long while they keep generating fake narratives in explaining away what is happening. Some of us are unimpressed because what we hear from the government is untenable. There is a disconnect between what is said and what is happening. To believe that people will fold their hands and allow themselves to be killed on a regular basis as we see in Nigeria is untenable. Added to this, is to believe that their ancestral lands will be grabbed, or they will be forced to vacate their homes, only God knows till when. Even if you drive people away and forcibly take away their lands, 10, 20, 30, 40 or 50 years from now, they will fight their way back to reclaim their land. If the present generation does not do it, future generations will act. Rwanda is a case in point.
Let’s learn from history. All we keep getting from the government is one narrative after another and this keeps changing with almost every attack. I am into peace building and as an ordained reverend and Peace Advocate, I believe in the peace that is predicated on justice. I believe in promoting justice in any peace building journey. Peace building is a process. Any peace agreement which is not predicated on justice is an injustice. You simply cannot machete people into subjugation, gun-them into submission; and neither can you bomb them into extinction. It won’t work. Those dreaming such are failed 21st Century narcissists. Time will tell!
Therefore, the yearning for self-help in the context of self-defense can hardly be faulted. If the government does what she should do for the protection of all, these sorts of conversation won’t be necessary. But this is a matter of life and death. I challenge all the people in government to give up all their security details, protective armoured cars, hidden bunkers and travel our roads just like all citizens and let’s hear their argument regarding self-defense. They are living in a false paradise so they can afford to see self-defense in a negative light.
Buhari is slamming those who are critical of his government, accusing them of not being patriotic. What is your take on that?
To the best of my knowledge, freedom of speech is enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This aspect should actually help to celebrate our diversity as culturally diverse people. In fact, the last time I checked, Nigeria remains a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural nation. I am not aware that being critical of our government or her policies is a criminal offence either in our constitution or the penal code of Nigeria.
Therefore, the most recent pre-emptive arrest of Sowore, the self-acclaimed leader of the RevolutionNow group because of the protest marches on August 5th is a bad signal both locally and internationally. If the government thinks that by doing this they will succeed in sending shivers down the political spines of Nigerians then they are making a BIG mistake. It won’t deter people not because of Sowore’s popularity or acceptability but because it is simply wrong to try and silence people or voices of dissent in this way.
People will continue to dare government and government should come off the illusion that they can scare people into political surrender. It won’t happen. President Mohammadu Buhari should simply chat with Muammar Ghaddafi, the anger of the people does not simply disappear because of scare tactics however brutal. Unfortunately, Ghaddafi the self-acclaimed strongman of Libyan politics is no more. Let our President chat with ‘Uncle Bob’ Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Let him consult President Deng Xiaoping of China as Tiananmen Square could be child’s play in Nigeria. Our President should learn something more positive from the present Chinese President Xi Jinping. The government needs to remember that there is always that one day. A simple spark and it becomes a catalytic moment and that’s it. Nigeria is beyond any single person. No leader should be deceived. There is no absolute power either by one leader or those he or she surrounds themselves with. It takes just one day.
So, I will rather suggest that Mr. President thinks more about what positive impact he will make through the APC programs his party has for Nigerians than this political grandstanding with despotic zest. The government sometimes by some of its actions and inactions has shown itself to be very unpatriotic.
Look at the massive corruption on display in Nigeria. The recent global rankings of Transparency International says it all. Look at Nigeria’s position between 2016 to date. What is there to celebrate about patriotism? Who are the worst road traffic lawbreakers in Nigeria today? Government officials drive through with reckless abandon. Is this being patriotic? Victory at the ballot box is not a license to do as you please whether as governor, NASS member or minister. Are these acts of intimidation in the name of national security, right? Who are those who eat up and deplete our pension savings; the protesters or government workers? In fact, it is the government’s political appointees. Yet the same government does not want to be criticized?
If they do what is in consonance with the wishes of the citizens, won’t we commend them? Let them secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Alice Ngaddah, the Chibok girls and more recently Grace Tuka; and countless nameless others – both Christians and Muslims in captivity. If these are released from Boko Haram and ISWAP captivity, there will not just be commendation but jubilation in support of this government. Let them deliver these captives and see what will happen.
Let them end the killings, let them promote social justice and treat all Nigerians with fairness. Let them provide gainful employment to our teeming youths and graduates and see. Let government free several Nigerians in kidnappers’ den. We are hearing now that paying a ransom is not enough for you to regain your freedom. You could still be killed even after your ransom has been paid! Yet, people should not cry out and protest? Where is the government in power which claims to be in charge?
The real people criticizing the government are those who show the government to be powerless in their daredevil kidnappings as and when they choose. In those who invade villages and our farms and kill freely? Those who create disorder in our society and make the government look helpless. These are unpatriotic elements in our midst and these are the people government should be going after with their State might and not harmless protesters.
I just read that a Federal High Court has ruled that Sowore be remanded in prison for terrorism reasons? Why? This is very curious. IPOB, terrorism. IMN, terrorism. Sowore another case of terrorism or just what again? And yet the Fulani herdsmen? What’s this about? Isn’t this nother dance of shame in the public square of the comity of nations? These are the sorts of actions which makes injustice so glaring. It stinks and stings the conscience!!! Sadly, instead of striking fear, it will only embolden people in the long run.
The President took some time to submit the list of ministerial nominees to National Assembly; but failed to assign portfolios as expected. He has set up a committee to do that. Isn’t this time-wasting an indication that Mr. President is unprepared for governance?
I recall that six months passed by before the Ministerial nominees were submitted in 2015. The excuse we had was that the President needed more time to put his cabinet together. The list eventually came out; practically nothing seems to have justified the needless wait; nothing radical among those nominated and later appointed to serve. Before the ministers’ names were submitted to the Senate for screening, a major decision was taken and billions of naira was voted in to prospect for oil by the NNPC, in Northern, Nigeria. I understand that nothing came out of this rather wasteful exercise. This time around, the President has been in power for four years – one would have expected a much speedier approach but we have had to wait for another three months. Why this is the case again remains to be seen. Now, what is lost by many Nigerians is the fact that even before the Ministers were approved, a major decision was taken to implement RUGA. The begging question is – who approved this decision without the Minister of Agriculture in place to oversee the implementation? The massive outcry from Nigerians against this ‘smuggled decision’ forced the government to beat a tactical retreat. Before we could recover from that suspension, some Northern Group issued a 30-day ultimatum for the same government to reverse the decision to suspend RUGA. Does this show a government in full charge?
Citizens are now issuing ultimatum to a sitting government. Yet some Nigerians wanted to protest the social conditions in our country today and they are picked up and charged to court? What selective system of justice or injustice are we seeing before our very eyes – in a country that is adjured a leader in Africa and regional power? Now RUGA misstep took place even before the Minister of Agriculture is sworn in? As at the time of this interview, we do not know who the Minister of Agriculture will be. Yet, RUGA saga, though suspended, was to have been executed during a so-called ‘waiting’ period when a decision of this magnitude was to have been implemented? Something is surely amiss.
The bill seeking to transfer control of water banks to the Federal Government has been resubmitted to the National Assembly for consideration. Do you agree with those who think there is a hidden motive?
This government is almost turning into a control freak! RUGA, unless it is revisited, redefined and subjected to rigorous healthy national conversation is sadly pointing in this direction. How does the government seek to solve some problems by creating more social combustion? How could our government appear so insensitive in strategic decision making?
This government seems to me suffers from a colonial mindset which requires an urgent reset. Do I see any hidden motive in the executive bill? Well, I haven’t read the bill so it’s difficult to say. However, I dislike the smell of it. Coming so soon on the heels of the ‘suspended RUGA’ saga is needless overheating of the polity by the same government. What’s the rush for? We will just have to wait and see if the National Assembly members will serve the interest of the nation or not.
Political party interest may not always align with our collective national interest. Worst still, an individual interest which is predated on parochial interest will only end up creating distance and alienation among the populace. Nigeria can do better but lack of 21st Century creative problem-solving leadership is so glaring. Let the government humble itself and invite constructive ideas from well-meaning Nigerians to help guide this nation in such a turbulent moment. Crisis moment if well managed by the leader could result in transforming the nation.
Kidnapping: We’ve paid N300m ransom so far, CAN cries out
hairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna, Joseph Hagan, has said churches in the state spent over N300m to secure the release of members kidnapped in the last four years.
Hagan made the revelation during an interview with TheCable on Friday.
He said over 500 members of CAN had been abducted in the state between 2015 and 2019, adding that more than 20 churches especially those located in communities along Kaduna-Abuja Road, had been shut as people living in those areas had relocated as a result of the activities of kidnappers.
He said, “In the past four years, Christians in Kaduna State have suffered a lot.
“Generally, people in Kaduna have paid kidnappers a lot of ransom to ensure the release of either their family members or church members or neighbours or someone they know.
“It is sad to know that the church in Kaduna has paid over N300m to kidnappers in the last four years.”
Hagan said the most embarrassing of such ransoms is that of a pastor whose kidnappers insisted that the N600, 000 ransom must be accompanied with cigarettes worth N10, 000.
According to him, in Kachia, a reverend father was abducted and a ransom of N1.5m was paid but he has not been released after three months, an indication that he might have been killed.
He added, “We don’t collect our offerings to give kidnappers, our offerings are supposed to be used for evangelism and catering for the needy.
“Now the money we are supposed to use for evangelism so that evil in the society would be reduced is being spent on paying ransom to kidnappers.”
Spokesperson for the Kaduna Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, was not available for comments as of the time of filing this report.
He neither answered calls nor responded to a text message sent to his mobile number.
See revolutionNow protest in proper perspective –Archbiahop Martins
•Says restructure Nigeria now
he Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rightly see the Omoyele Sowore’s RevolutionNow protest as a wake-up call by Nigerians, for government to properly address numerous issues troubling the nation.
Archbishop Martins, who gave the counsel in a statement issued by the Acting Director of Social Communications, Rev Fr. Anthony Godonu, also asked the President to equally commence the process of restructuring Nigeria’s present political structure without further delay, as that remains the penacea for all the issues threatening peaceful co-existence and progress of the nation.
According to the Holy See, Revolution-Now protest is “a wake-up call from the rank of Nigerians who are undergoing untold hardship, asking government for protection of their lives and properties.”
“The Buhari-led government should see the agitation as an opportunity to directly hear the complaints of Nigerians and redouble their efforts towards fulfilling their constitutional role of securing the lives and properties of the people,” the Archbishop said.
While expressing displeasure over rising cases of insecurity, particularly the kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians by armed bandits across the country, he warned that except urgent and concrete measures are taken to reassure Nigerians of the safety of their lives and properties things may soon get out of hand.
“People may be forced to resort to self-help if the government and the Security Agencies continue to fail them.
“The on-going protest by some groups is a reflection of the growing decay in the land and should be a wake-up call for the President to be more creative and decisive in addressing the various agitations bothering the minds of Nigerians,” the cleric stressed.
Archbishop Martins added that: “Clamping down on the protesters will not make the problems disappear” Hence, he urged President Buhari as the father of the nation, “to pay attention to the issues that bother the citizens.”
His words: “The fears being expressed about the state of the nation are genuine and they deserve to be looked into urgently so as to save this nation from further distress.
“President Buhari needs to address the nation on these issues and give people the much-needed reassurance and hope. If this is not forthcoming, people feel free to interpret events as they wish.”
The Prelate, while calling for a speedy arraignment of those arrested during the protest in the court of law, if there are enough grounds to do so, warned that the continuous detention of the protesters without trial may further paint the government as only paying lip service to the tenets of democracy. The proper and real dividend of democracy includes freedom of expression and assembly, including the freedom
Invariably, the Catholic Archbishop also called on the President to urgently commence the process of restructuring the country insisting that it remains the surest way to move the nation forward.
He contended that the problem of insecurity, unemployment and other vices plaguing the country would easily be curtailed once the nation was properly structured on the path of true federalism.
Martins noted that the incessant attacks and killings of hapless Nigerians by gun-totting herdsmen, who he said are believed to be foreigners, was a sad and condemnable development.
According to the Archbishop, that ought to have long been nipped in the bud by government through proactive security measures at the borders and rural communities where they had been operating with impunity.
He maintained that restructuring of the country at this point in time remains the best and realistic way out of the current security crisis plaguing the nation.
“There are several reasons restructuring is apt at this point. One, the country is more divided along ethnic and tribal lines like never before. The people are fast losing faith in the present federal arrangement, which has stifled our growth and development as a people.
“We have been experimenting for too long with little to show for it. I believe restructuring will open a new vista of life for citizens of the country to rediscover their true potentials and be able to put their creativity to use. It will enable the various states to also look inward and be self-sustaining.
“The present arrangement of depending always on the centre for everything is just not working and that is why there is insecurity everywhere,” the Archbishop said.
“Part of the fruits of restructuring would be the introduction of state and community policing, which will help stem the challenges of security across the country and also empower state governors to truly safeguard their states from criminals,” he added.
I’m more concerned about touching lives –T.B Joshua
he founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T. B. Joshua, has expressed his preference to touching lives rather than operate fat bank account.
He made the disclosure in a recent interview with Concise News an online news platform.
His words: “This is the problem the country has brought to us; that is what we are talking about.
“Here we have a foundation for the youths, a football club. There are about 4000 of them that come from across the country, and we have a bus for them.
“We are also involved with the destitute in Oko-Baba, you saw the buses given to them and how they are being taken care of and we are giving them scholarships,” the influential televangelist explains.
He continues: “We have people in Leeds University in London, which is one of the best universities in the world. There are also the widows, the physically challenged – and we have a warehouse where we keep the rice which we give to these people.
“Each trailer is N5million and we have about four trailers. There are also the aged people – we look for them and take care of them, even the ones that are sick. Of course, you know that to run a football club costs a lot of money.
“Even the PHCN where they train, we paid heavily to secure it. These are some of the challenges we are facing. So when you now talk about the issue of tax, does it means that we will withdraw all these and use it to pay tax?
“We are doing more than paying tax. I don’t operate any bank account, not to talk of keeping money here.
“These people are my bank account. I believe so much in this so that in the nearest future, people can stand and say, ‘I am now this through the grace of God in the life of TB Joshua’”
A kidnapped victim told this story
e attended annual Harvest Thanksgiving Service in one of his churches in Rivers State. As he was returning to Port Harcourt, he was accosted on the road and asked to give them the millions of naira realised from the Harvest / Thanksgiving Service. They told him that someone in the programme called them to get the money from him. The man, a Pentecostal Bishop, said there was nothing like that so they beat him up and took him into their den. All phone calls to the family and friends of the Bishop yielded no result.
One day, he Bishop heard them pricing something with a man, and they ended at N3m. The Bishop called one of them to say how can that his car cost N3m? They told him that the car was left on the road, and that political campaigns were on, so they were pricing him to buy him and sell his parts to ritualists. When he was convinced that he was the one being about to be sold, he called his people and they brought the N3m and he was set free. Some kidnapped victims that are killed were sold for rituals to recover the money they needed.
Another kidnapped victim, a man of God told story of his experience. He was held for about a week and ransom was paid. Before his release, the boy that was taking care of him in their den told him that he was the one who usually injects those kidnapped and such persons are lucky if they don’t die within a month of their release, especially if the kidnap was arranged by his enemy. The boy therefore, demanded for N200, 000.00 extra, and that he should not tell anyone. The victim promised to pay that after his release. The ransom was paid and after about a week, that boy who demanded for extra N200,000.00 approached his pastor at home and sent his account details.
We are sure that the Pastor did not know about the kidnapping. The N200,000.00 was paid to the Pastor account given by the one of the kidnappers. Ministers must be careful not to give their account details to members to receive money.
The pastor victim was dropped far away on the road around 1.00am. a vehicle drove-by, passed and the pastor they pushed out the other car stopped it. The car went forward and finally stopped, moved on reverse to see who stopped the car.
The victim explained what happened, and the driver along with one small boy told the victim that he is a pastor of a church, and decided to help him and that night dropped him in his house.
Normally, after being pushed out of a car, the victim must see a care or okada to help him that late in the night. It is all part of the arrangement to release him. They are all collaborators, same kidnapping arrangement. The Driver may exchange phone numbers, but you are still dealing with same kidnappers. Change the sim card. One day, after about six months or so, armed robbers visited the same pastor. They could not see money to rob as the man (pastor) explained to them that he was just kidnapped and release after paying huge ransom. He explained that he was still paying the money the family borrowed for the ransome. The leader asked him when and how much he paid, and how long was he released. The man explained and the leader of the robbery gang said it was true. He did not mention the extra N200,000.00 given to the other person. He was not kidnapped again. Kidnappers and robbers were just the same in many cases.
To be continued
Talk about the work of God
he Bible speaking in the book of Luke 8 verses 38-39 says: ‘’Now the man out of whom the devils were departed besought him that he might be with him; but Jesus sent him away, saying; ‘’Return to thine own house, and show how great things god hath done unto thee’’. And he went his way, and published throughout the whole city how great things Jesus had done unto him’’.
Beloved, many people today suffer different kinds of problems because they do not know how, or where to encounter the true power of God. Ironically, some of these people hold social or spiritual titles including, pastors, bishops, chiefs, imams. e.t.c.
Some of them are unbelievers, sinners, some others believe in other little spirits. They seem to believe more in their evil spirits, and evil power, more than the spirit and power of God. Mathew chapter 12 verse 24 says ‘’But when the Pharisees heard it, they said, this fellow doth not cast out devils, but by Beelzebub the prince of the devils’’. Here, Jesus had just healed a deaf and dumb man who was possessed by evil spirit. And the people were so much amazed, knowing Him to be the son of David one of them. When the news filtered into the town, the Pharisees characteristically, refused to acknowledge the power of God through Jesus Christ. They would rather, attribute the power to Beelzebub, the prince of the devil.
That is the case, and the situation with many people today. They find it difficult to accept that God has power to do this or that. That God can create, and recreate. And He can work anywhere. And He is working in The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry.
Many people who should have been healed, who should have been saved, who should have been blessed are not, because, they probably may not have heard, or seen the real power of God in action. They must hear or see this power in action as evidence and believe. This was the exact case with the Ethiopian Eunuch, and Philip. God saw clearly that the Ethiopian Eunuch, as much as he tried, would never understand what he read, except he is properly guided by Holy Spirit filled fellow. That was the reason Philip was sent to guide him.
Today, many people of different shades, in different places have taken to preaching. It very important we realize that for any gospel to be effective, it must be preached by a spirit filled fellow. Many examples abound of preaching that brought salvation, deliverance, miracles on the people by our Lord Jesus Christ.[Mathew 4 verse 23-24][Mark 5 verse 1-20][Mark 9 verse1-27].
The same power is moving and working today in The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement. Therefore, brethren, let us go out there and let the people know this.
The daughter-inlaw- and her mother-inlaw
efore some ladies get married, they’ve already drawn the battle line with their future in-laws especially their mothers-in-law.
When I handled a course known as “In-law Relationship” in our Institute For Marriage and Family Intimacy Studies some years ago, I had cause to tell the students that everybody is an in-law. I told them that if they keep saying that in- laws are bad, they are saying that they are also bad. It is clear that some mothers- in-law are good while some are bad. This is not enough to categorize all mothers- in-law as being bad. Drawing a battle line with a mother-in-law before one gets married will certainly produce battles because an innocent error by a good mother-in-law can make a lady say, “Didn’t I say that mothers-in-law are bad?”
A lady who went into marriage with her mind set on the belief that mothers-in- law are bad decided to make life uncomfortable when her father-in-law and mother-in-law visited the first time. Her welcoming them and hosting them to her home was cold. She would serve them any food without the courtesy of asking, “Papa and mama what will you like to have for dinner?”
A daughter in law refused to give her mother-in-law food when her husband had gone to work. The mother-in-law had to go back home because she did not want to cause problems in her son’s marriage. In the process of drawing a battle line with mothers-in-law, some daughters-in-law have fought mothers-in-law who would have turned out to be a blessing to their lives and marriages. This attitude of drawing a battle line with mothers-in-law has also brought out the worse of some potentially gbagbati (quarrelsome and trouble seeking) mothers-in-law. It’s like inviting the devil to dinner. No peace for the daughter-in-law and for the mother-in-law.
I strongly recommend that just as my mother made up her mind to live at peace and respect the women and men who will marry her sons and daughters no matter how troublesome they may be, that is how ladies who are yet to get married or already married should make up their minds to live at peace with their mothers-in-law whether good or bad. Psalm 34:14 says “…Do go; seek peace and pursue it”. If a lady does not want to go into marriage with the attitude of “…Do good, seek peace and pursue it”, even when she has a good mother-in-law as good as Ruth’s mother-in-law by name Naomi as narrated in the book of Ruth, she will scare her away.Females should know deep in their hearts that mothers-in-law are to be respected whether they are good or bad. A wise lady should make up her mind before marriage and during marriage to respect the mother of her husband. It does not make sense to love and to live with a husband and decide to dislike the woman who gave birth to him. By the time you become a mother-in-law, will you like it if your son’s wife disrespects you and separates you from your son? You should therefore do unto others what you would like them to do unto you. Love you.
More than enough
Memorise:
*Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need. Hebrews 4:16
Read: 2 Corinthians 12:1-9
1. It is not expedient for me doubtless to glory. I will come to visions and revelations of the Lord.
2 I knew a man in Christ above fourteen years ago, (whether in the body, I cannot tell; or whether out of the body, I cannot tell: God knoweth;) such an one caught up to the third heaven.
3 And I knew such a man, (whether in the body, or out of the body, I cannot tell: God knoweth;)
4 How that he was caught up into paradise, and heard unspeakable words, which it is not lawful for a man to utter.
5 Of such an one will I glory: yet of myself I will not glory, but in mine infirmities.
6 For though I would desire to glory, I shall not be a fool; for I will say the truth: but now I forbear, lest any man should think of me above that which he seeth me to be, or that he heareth of me.
7 And lest I should be exalted above measure through the abundance of the revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure.
8 For this thing I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me.
9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
Message:
The word “grace” is commonly used in the Bible to describe the demonstration of God’s goodwill towards humanity and its effect on our lives.
Grace is simply the unmerited favor of God, the supreme expression of which is the redemption of sinners and the full forgiveness they freely receive through faith in Jesus Christ the grace of God is more than enough to cover every weakness and challenge in the life of anyone who comes to Him through Jesus Christ ( 1 Timothy 1:14).
Throughout the Bible, we see God’s grace spoken of in relation to three overlapping terms: goodness, love and mercy. Grace is therefore a product of God’s goodness, love and mercy towards humanity. We all owe the blessings of life to the goodwill of the Almighty God, who makes His sun rise on the evil and good, and sends His rain on the just and the unjust. There is therefore no one who has not tasted of God’s grace.
Beyond this, there is a higher level of grace that sets a people apart unto God, granting them privileges which others don’t enjoy. I pray that God will be gracious to you, and you will progressively experience higher levels of His grace throughout your lifetime in Jesus’ Name.
Those who desire to enjoy the benefits of being distinguished by grace need to recognize that God’s grace is made known today in Jesus Christ. John 1:7 says:
“For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.”
Truly divine grace is a gift of God that is exceedingly abundant in securing forgiveness and redemption for anyone dead in sin. God’s grace raises sinners up from the dunghill of shame and makes them sit together with Christin heavenly realms (Ephesians 2:6).
In addition to being more than enough, God’s grace also opens the door to healing from all kinds of sicknesses and deliverance from captivity, breaking down satanic strongholds and transforming lives. Amazingly, even though no one deserves this grace, it is abundantly available to us all for free.
Indeed, no one can ever meet the requirements or fulfil the conditions necessary to access the benefits associated with God’s grace. This is why Ephesians 2:8-9 says:
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
We should therefore always be thankful for grace.
The saving grace of Jesus Christ is available to all human beings without exception; please, don’t reject or ignore it! Accept it with thanksgiving to God, and your life will never be the same again. Amen!
Action point:
Spend time expressing gratitude to God for the many benefits His grace has bestowed on your life.
Man’s need for God’s mercy
ith a sense of urgency and emergency, humanity should realise how much they need the mercy of God. For any man to be a beneficiary of the full mercy of God, the person must empty himself of every self worthiness.
God often pours the oil of mercy on empty vessels. Not on people who are filled up with their own impoetanc and self righteousness.
The entire human race are in need of God’s mercy, both Jews and Gentiles. This was why the word of God declares: “For all have sinned and come short time f the glory of God -Romans 3:23.
When God created man, He gave man Dominion and rulership over everything He created. But when man fell into the diabolical deception of the devil, and disobeyed God by eating of the forbidding tree, man lost his glory, peace, longevity, health, dignity, power and dominion.
God cursed man and cursed the serpent. From then on, many woes, sufferings and calamities invaded the Earth and Satan took over the rulership and dominion of the Earth from Adam whom the Almighty God made the good.of this world.
In the light of the foregoing, the word of God in the book of Genesis 3:13-15 says: “And the Lord God said to the woman, what is.this that thou has done? And the woman said, the serpent beguiled me and I did eat. And the Lord said unto the serpent, because thou has done this, thou art cursed above all cattle and every beast of the field, upon they belly shall thou go, and dust shalt ye eat all the days of thy life. And I will put enemity between thee and woman and between thy seed and her seed. It shall bruise the head and thou shall bruise his feet.
By putting enemity between the woman and the serpent, God allowed the consequences of sin to influence man. He further allowed the influence of sickness through labour pains to dominate man especially when he cursed the woman and said to her “I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and by conception, in sorrow thou shall being forth children -Genesis 3:16.
God also allowed disappointments to enter into the world when He cursed the ground to produce thirstles and herbs instead of abundance of harvest of good fruits. He stated thus, “Thorns also and thirstles shalt it bring forth to thee and thou shalt eat the herbs of the field -Genesis 3:18.
God also pronounced an unfruitful hard labour when he cursed man to sweat out his daily Bread as Bible said: “In the sweat of the face shalt thou eat bread until thou return unto the ground” – Genesis 3:19.
God also allowed the negative effects of nakedness, and pronounced death by declaring thus: “For out of it was thou taken; for dust thou art and unto dust shalt thou return” -Genesis 3:19b.
When these terrible consequential sentences and pronouncements from God, sin, sickness, poverty, hardship, unfruitful hard labour, disappointments, nakedness and death all invaded humanity, till today. Satan dominated the world with sin and power of darkness.
Satan developed ironfied and highly established the law of sin and death “for the soul that sinneth shall die” -Ezekiel 18:20.
God turned his back away from man and man lost the glory of God. But our Lord Jesus Christ came and reconciled man back to God through His death and by His blood which speaks better things than the blood of Abel. In deed as the blood of Abel speaks vengiance, punishment and justice, the blood of Jesus Christ speaks better things like forgiveness, peace, pardon and mercy.
