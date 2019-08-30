Sports
GOtv Boxing NextGen Search’ll produce world beaters – Organisers
Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, have expressed hope that that the talent hunt initiative will produce a wave of new boxers that is sufficiently talented to rule the world.
This expectation was disclosed on Thursday by Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Flykite Productions, at the opening of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5 holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin on Thursday.
According to him, the programme was conceived to address the leanness of the professional boxing pool by providing the young amateur boxers the opportunity to turn professional and be appropriately nurtured. “The previous editions of the GOtv Boxing NextGen have successful, delivering talents in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states and we hope for more here in Ilorin.
“GOtv, our sponsors, are committed to this programme and evidence of the commitment could be seen in their payment of the fees of selected boxers’ professional licences and as pre-licensing medical examination,” he said. He advised participating boxers to follow the examples of other graduates of the programme, some of whom have earned millions of naira by winning the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night.
“On this note, I want to admonish all boxers to remain dedicated and best of luck.”
In attendance at the event were the Director, Kwara State State Sports Commission, Mallam Tunde Kareem; Dr. Rafiu Ladipo and Mr. Remi Aboderin, President and Secretary-General respectively of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB ofC) as well as Jennifer Ukoh, Public Relations Manager, GOtv.
The event, which will end on Friday, had stage 12 sparring sessions as at the time of filing this report.
Sports
Sports minister: Nigeria to build on African Games’ success for Olympics
Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has said he will work with critical stakeholders to ensure Team Nigeria build on its good run at the ongoing African Games for an impressive showing at the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.
The Minister said the athletes had demonstrated uncommon doggedness and patriotism as they are claiming laurels in Morocco.
He said the performance of the athletes had also shown that there are abundant talents in Nigeria who only need to be encouraged to reach a global standard.
He said he was impressed with Team Nigeria showing after they moved from eighth position to third in just four days.
He said: “I have seen the areas that we won gold, we also won silver and bronze, we are going to look at all of them and support their development. We will work with all the federations and Nigeria will excel as we prepare for the Olympics.
“The performance of the team in Morocco has been superlative, we have witnessed a ruthless execution of talents on the part of Nigerians, most of them youths and we have seen the result of discipline and also patriotism.
“Most of these athletes don’t earn as much as their counterparts in other climes, but we have seen patriotism and this time around, the government has taken care of them.
“For those that have won, they have received cash gift and others will also receive theirs.”
He also reiterated his decision to develop other sports as he said he would not be minister of football.
Speaking with our correspondent who currently is in Rabat, Dare said he would be working with the various federations and look at way of developing other sports.
He however expressed his joy on the achievements of the team so far while also promising them more of government supports going forward.
“The fact that I am in Morocco and watched games like weightlifting, athletics and others is a signpost of where my direction will be,” he said.
“I will not be a minister of football, but I will elevate other sports, although football will also not suffer.
Sports
AFA sports announces Kalu as ambassador
AFA Sports, the premium Nigerian athleisure and sports merchandise manufacturer, has announced D’Tigress star, Ezinne Kalu, as its Ambassador.
D’Tigress defeated Senegal in the final of the championships contested for recently to make it a back-to-back success after winning the title two years ago in Mali.
While the team cruised to the title, Kalu was named as the Most Valuable Player of the game and that has earned her an ambassadorial position.
Ugo Udezue, co-founder of AFA Sports, expressed his excitement on their new capture.
“I have been there every step of the way and watched how hard these women have trained,” he said.
“It is a well-deserved win and testament to the awesome willpower of both the team and the coaches. Basketball, the love of the game, is something that flows through my veins and when AFA Sports chose to sponsor D’Tigress, we were certain that we were backing champions.
“Furthermore, we cannot deny how impressive Ezinne Kalu has played throughout the tournament and particularly in the final which is why we are so proud to announce that she will be the official AFA Sports brand ambassador.
“Everything she stands for; determination, sportsmanship and skill, align with what AFA Sports, as a brand, represents. We look forward to a rewarding relationship.”
Fresh from her victory and still processing their renewed status as the champions of Africa, Ezinne Kalu, D’Tigress point guard said she is still in shock.
She added:“I am still in shock but I do know how hard we all worked to secure this title. Although I’m so grateful to have been awarded team MVP, it was a collective effort and every time I step out on that court with my team members, I am filled with gratitude that I get to do what I love every single day.
“To become a part of an amazing brand like AFA Sports is such a huge blessing. I’ve always looked up to athletes specifically women who had broken barriers representing brands that promote athletes to look and perform at their best.
“AFA Sports is a brand that does just that. Consistency and work ethic has always been my core values when it comes to the game of basketball. Especially since the goal is to continue playing at the next level. Being a member of the AFA Sports team would motivate me to do that. I’m extremely excited to be apart of something amazing.”
Sports
Team Nigeria in late gold rush to place 2nd
- Five wrestlers, Falconets, others shine
The Falconets edged their Cameroonian counterparts, the Lionesses, to clinch gold in the football event of the Africa Games on Thursday.
The Falconets enjoyed support from Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who went straight to the team on arrival for the Games on Wednesday night.
As expected, the match was keenly contested with both sides having played out a 1-1 draw in their group meeting but it was Nigeria that triumphed 3-2 in the penalty shootout. Fulltime score was goalless.
In table tennis, youngster Jide Omotayo claimed his biggest career title edging favourite, Aruna Qaudri, to the gold medal in the Men’s singles on Thursday.
Omotayo has been in great form heading to the Games as he ruffled the feathers of Egyptian star Omar Assar in the Nigerian Open which served as warm-up tournaments for the quadrennial games.
The gold rush for Team Nigeria also continued in wrestling as World No 3 Odunayo Adekuoroye overwhelmed Emmam Ibrahim of Egypt 10-0 in the final of the 57kg class.
Same for Aminat Adeniyi as she retained her African Games title in the 62kg class. Commonwealth champion Blessing Oborududu overpowers Anta Sambou of Senegal 6-0 via pitfall in the final of the 68jg category
African champion Blessing Onyebuchi beats Ivorian Amy Youn 10-0 to land the top prize in the 76kg class.
Nigeria thus leapfrogged South Africa to move to second place on the standings with Egypt topping the log.
Sports
Ukraine friendly: Rohr extends fresh invitation to Idowu, Esiti
Super Eagels handler, Gernot Rohr has invited Anderson Esiti as replacement for the injured Wilfred Ndidi for the international friendly with Ukraine in Dnipro on September 10.
The Franco German tactician also sent a fresh invitation to Bryan Idowu for the Ukraine friendly.
The Nigeria Football Federation NFF confirmed that PAOK FC of Greece midfielder Anderson Esiti has been invited to take the spot vacated by the injured Ndidi who picked up a knock while on duty at his English Premier League club Leicester City.
Confirming the reports on their official social media page, the country’s number one football body also revealed that another invitation has been extended to Idowu, taking the total number of players expected for the September 10 friendly to 24.
The 25-year-old Esiti only recently joined the reigning Greek champions after excelling for Belgium’s Gent. A defensive midfielder of repute, the Warri-born star will be making his third appearance for the Eagles if he features against the Yellow Men.
Locomotive Moscow of Russia’s left-back Idowu, however, was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup but missed out on the party to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where Nigeria picked a bronze medal.
Sports
Winning opening match against Russia key – D’Tigers
As the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup gets underway in China on Saturday, the D’Tigers hope to start against Russia on a winning note.
The team fully focused on the task ahead said starting with victory on Saturday is very important as they plan to go as far as possible in the tournament.
Head coach, Alex Nwora admitted that Russia ranked 10th in the latest FIBA ranking will be a very difficult nut to crack but said a victory is not impossible.
Nwora, who on Tuesday released the final 12 man roster for the World Cup said with the talent at his disposal after weeks of preparation, the team can only reach for the sky.
“It’s going to be a tough challenge for us, but we have the ability and the talent to match up their skill set. It’s going to be a good one. What we are trying to do is to make sure that we prepare and get ready for the competition.”
Team captain, Ike Diogu said Russia will be a good test for the team and will afford them the opportunity of assessing where they really belong.
“I have been telling everybody, one through fifteen, we can match up with anybody in the world. We just have to execute, play hard and I think the odds will be in our favour”.
The Team’s General Manager and former Nigerian international, Musa Adamu revealed that the team’s goal is to take a game one at a time and qualify for the second round.
“We hope to qualify from our group and from there we go bit by bit. First we hope to win the games we are going to play one after the other.
“So, our first mission is to win our first game and then get out of our group”, Adamu said.
Nigeria is grouped alongside Russia, Argentina and Korea.
Sports
Bayelsa governorship aspirants promise to prioritise sports
Three frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Bayelsa State have pledged that their administration would give priority consideration to sports development.
The aspirants, Senator Douye Diri, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei and Barr. Kemela Okara, who are all seeking the sole ticket of their party to contest the November 16 governorship election, made the promise when organisers of the Restoration Cup presented the tournament’s branded jerseys to them.
The Tournament Director, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, who is also Special Adviser to the Bayelsa Governor on Public Affairs, quoted Senator Diri as saying that as a former Commissioner for Sports in the state, it is expected that sports would be prioritised when he becomes governor.
His words: “It is on record that during my time as commissioner in charge of the sports ministry, our sports men and women had a robust welfare package. I never compromised their welfare and wellbeing. At that time, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens emerged champions of the male and female league respectively.
“Sports is a very important tool to positively engage our youths. A physically sound body produces a sound mind. That is the reason I exercise at least three days every week,” he said.
Diri commended the governor for enhancing unity and peaceful co-existence in the state through the Restoration Cup, which is also known as the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson Football Tournament.
While praising the organisers for lifting the Restoration Cup to the status of the biggest grassroots football tournament in Nigeria, Diri said he would ensure the competition is sustained and the name retained.
He added that his adminstration would focus on areas of sports that the state has comparative advantage like swimming, combat sports, football among others.
On his part, Dr. Ayawei noted that as a footballer himself, he understands the importance of sports in lifting the youths out of idleness, indolence and criminality.
He said a competition like the Restoration Cup has succeeded in bringing the youths of the state together and has become a good channel to discover talents that abound in the communities.
“Seeking out and positively engaging our youths is a lifelong commitment for me. So, sports and competitions like the Restoration Cup would be well supported and the welfare of our athletes prioritised,” he said.
The Chemist-turned tax man also spoke about his vision to further boost the internally generated revenue profile of state.
He said Bayelsa can have about N3.5billion IGR monthly once a road is constructed to the Brass island, which hosts an Agip oil terminal as well as a proposed fertiliser plant and liquefied natural gas projects.
These projects, Ayawei noted, can comfortably provide jobs for no fewer than 3000 youths.
Okara, who is the immediate past Secretary to State Government, described sports, and football in particular, as vital and a sure means of getting young people out of harms way.
“You cannot write off the huge multidimensional benefits that sports bring, whether in terms of character moulding or in the area of job creation because Nigerian footballers now earn millions of dollars.
“The Restoration Cup has come to stay. I am committed to this and will support it. I believe that by God’s grace, when I emerge as the governor of this state, I will invest massively in sports.”
In his remarks, Director-General of the Restoration Cup, Mr. Ono Akpe, commended the aspirants for their support, without which he said the competition would not have made good progress.
He solicited their continued cooperation to enable the organisers discover more football talents for the state and the country.
“Through this competition, we were able to take the Restoration Starlets to the Africa Youth Cup in Cape Verde, where they came third. That competition offered some of these young lads the opportunity to leave the state and flew in a plane for the first time in their lives.
“They returned to Nigeria and took part in the state league, which they won. Today, they are set to represent the state in the playoffs of the national amateur league,” Akpe said.
Sports
Iwobi eager to create more Everton memories
Alex Iwobi has revealed his desire to “create more memories” at Everton after marking his full debut for the Toffees with the third goal in the Blues’ 4-2 victory over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.
Lincoln got off to a flying start at Sincil Bank, with Harry Anderson on target within the opening minute.
The Blues responded well with Lucas Digne equalizing through a sensational long-range free-kick, before Gylfi Sigurdsson deservedly put Marco Silva’s men ahead from the penalty spot.
But Lincoln leveled the scores again thanks to a cracking Bruno Andrade effort 20 minutes from time.
Late headers from Iwobi and Richarlison within the final quarter of an hour ensured the Blues’ progress, however.
The Nigeria international celebrated his goal enthusiastically with his teammates and revealed after the game that he is confident his strike will be the first of many special moments he will experience in an Everton shirt.
“I am enjoying my time here, it is a new chapter in my life,” said the 23-year-old former Arsenal winger as monitored by Soccernet.ng
“I am so happy and there are more memories to come. It was a difficult game and we have to give credit to Lincoln.
But the most important thing is we are through to the next round.
“We showed we have that fighting spirit, and that’s good to see.”
Everton will face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the third round of the Carabao Cup on the week commencing 23 September.
Sports
Marathonbet welcomes trophy laden Man City to Lagos today
Foremost Sport betting company, Marathonbet, has concluded plans to thrill football fans in Lagos and environs as the English champions, Manchester City get ready to show case the English Premiership trophy it won last season.
According to top officials of the Sport betting company, the event will afford selected fans to see the most celebrated league trophy in the world, English Premier League trophy at an exclusive venue in Lagos on Friday.
The event will allow many of them to take memorable pictures at close range with the iconic object.
Aside the EPL trophy, fans, courtesy of Marathonbet will also see the display of all the other five trophies won by Manchester City in 2018/19 season which is a record by English football standard.
Other other trophies for display are the FA Cup, the Women FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the WSL Cup and Community Shield which was the latest installment.
The event will also afford the lucky fans to interact with some legends of the club.
Marathonbet are the official sports bet partner of Manchester City.
Sports
Top judges listed for African Freestyle Football Championship
Africa’s leading Freestyle Football organizer, Feet ‘n’ Tricks International Limited, in partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) has announced the judges for the 2019 African Freestyle Football Tournament.
In order to capture the most creative and vibrant participant, the judges; a select team of successful renowned freestylers and global champions, including Erlend Fagerli, Laura Biondo and Philip Warren Gertsson, in-accordance with the WFFA standard, will be the decision-makers for the championship.
European 6 x World Champion, Erlend Fagerli, is one of the biggest talents in the world with his unbelievable flow and transitions in Freestyle Football. He was the first to win the “Holy triple” in the world of Freestyle Football meaning he placed 1st on national, continental and world open championships within one year.
Venezuela-born Laura Biondo is also a world-class athlete and Ambassador for women in sport as she is Head of Women’s Development for the WFFA. She holds several Guinness World Records and finished 4th in this years’ World Championships.
Philip Warren Gertsson first took up the sport of freestyle football in 2006 at the age of 14. He has been positioned in the top 8 of the World since 2010 and brings an all-round style and flow that is extremely difficult to compete against. He represents the Philippines and is the 2 x Asian Champion.
Chairman, Feet ‘n’ Tricks International, Valentine Ozigbo, said arrangements for the championship have been concluded and the focus is to make participants enjoy the tournament while fans also appreciate freestyle football more.
He added: “I’m delighted to have world-renowned freestyle football talents preside over the championships, as judges, and we look forward to when Nigerians and Africans will emerge World Champions.”
World Freestyle Football Association Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships, Daniel Wood, added “Mr Ozigbo and his team have once again gone beyond expectations and we are set to see a truly World Class event featuring the best athletes from across the continent of Africa. I’m excited to be back in Nigeria for this prestigious event.”
The final takes place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on the September 14th and 15th.
Sports
AAG 2019: Falconets edge Cameroon on penalties to win gold
Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets emerged champions of the women’s football tournament of the 12th African Games in Rabat on Thursday after a 3-2 penalty shoot-out triumph over their counterparts from Cameroon.
The keenly-contested game between two teams that had battled to a 1-1 draw in a group phase match eight days earlier, ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time at the Stade Boubker Aamar outside Rabat. Penalty shoot-out followed and the Nigeria U20 girls, one of only four teams to have featured in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition started 17 years ago, triumphed.
The victory was the first gold for the Falconets at the African Games in 12 years, having not qualified for the 10th edition in Mozambique in 2011 and finishing outside the medals’ range in Brazzaville four years ago.
It was also a fitting accomplishment to bid bye to the first captain of the Falconets team, Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine, whose remains were committed to mother earth in Lagos on the same day.
