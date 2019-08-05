News
Gov Emmanuel receives DAAR Communications outstanding award for industrialisation
Governor Udom Emmanuel has been honoured with an award of excellence as the outstanding governor in industrialisation South South Nigeria by DAAR Communications.
The award was presented to the governor by the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications, Mr. Tony Akiotu.
The award has again spotlighted the achievements made by Governor Udom Emmanuel in the area of industrialisation.
The award by DAAR Communications is the latest commendation the strides made by the Emmanuel’s administration have attracted.
The founder of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who led board members, management and staff of DAAR Communications to the presentation of the award, lauded Governor Emmanuel for bringing his wealth of experience as an investment expert to bear in the economic development of the State.
Dokpesi said with the investment in industrialisation, Akwa Ibom State was becoming a business hub in the Gulf of Guinea.
He thanked the governor for patronising AIT in publicising the achievements of his administration.
Dokpesi congratulated Governor Emmanuel on his victory at the March 9 gubernatorial elections and expressed the readiness of DAAR Communications to continue to partner the State in its development pursuits.
Responding, Governor Emmanuel stressed that his administration is entirely committed to the service of the State and it is on a mission to change the socio-economic status of the State from civil service dependent to an industrial hub.
Emmanuel said his administration’s Dakkada philosophy has invented and inculcated the spirit of enterprise in the people, making it possible to channel available human resources to optimal positive use.
He dedicated the award to Akwa Ibom people whom he said shown him love by re-electing him and maintaining a peaceful environment that makes development to thrive.
The governor thanked the management of DAAR Communications for the honuor conferred on him and pledge to partner the organization in highlighting activities of the State.
#RevolutionNow: Soldiers, police disrupt protesters, disperse activists with tear gas
Muritala Ayinla
There was mayhem this morning at the National Stadium, Surulere when a combined team of soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Police Forced fired canisters to disperse groups of protesters who had converged to commence what was tagged, “#RevolutionNow” protest.
Although the law enforcement agents’ action was targeted at the protesters, other residents and business owners, who were just opening their shops, were also affected by the tear gas.
New Telegraph learnt that as early as 7am protesters, comprising students and members of different civil rights’ groups, had started trickling into the venue of the rally. They were about strategizing on the demonstration before the security personnel began to fire tear gas canisters to disperse them.
As the environment became tense and uncomfortable for the demonstrators following the tear gas in the air, some of the protesters took to their heels, while some others were arrested.
It was observed that some officers of the Police Force and the Nigerian Army manned strategic places at the two main entrances into the National Stadium.
The protesters expressed disappointment with the conduct of the law enforcement agencies, described their experiences as unfortunate.
Among those affected was the Lagos State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Alex Omotehinse. He said that it was unfortunate that the security will chose to disperse peaceful protesters simply because they were carrying out orders.
According to him: “The protest was very peaceful from 7:00am not until the arrival of some policemen with the task force vehicles and black Maria came and started shooting teargas and live bullets. Some of the protesters were arrested and some sustained gun injury and more so the armed policemen went ahead and started harassing and arresting innocent passers-by.
“I am highly disappointed in this Inspector General of Police if he can deployed such number of security men mixed with soldiers and policemen, that he sent to disperse harmless protesters today to fight insurgents, Nigeria would have been freed from insecurity.”
Also lamenting the disruption of the protest, Berkley Adesanya, another protester, who suffered a minor arm injury, also accused the officers of high-handedness.
He said he fell while running away and got his left arm bruised when police descended on them.
Kaduna court grants El-Zakzaky, wife bail
A Kaduna High Court has this morning granted the Islamic Movement of Nigeria’s leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat permission to travel out of the country for medical attention.
El-Zakzaky’s lawyer Femi Falana had filed a suit seeking his client’s release from detention since 2015 to treat his dimming sight and deteriorating health.
Dairus Khobo, the presiding judge, had ordered that the IMN leader and his wife should be allowed to seek treatment abroad but that they should be accompanied by the officials of the Kaduna state government and personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS).
It is believed that the IMN leader and his wife will be treated in India even though Iran is reported to have said they would be willing to handle El-Zakzaky’s medical case.
#RevolutionNow: Police stop athletes from training in Kwara
Sporting activities at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin in the early hours of Monday was put to a halt with the presence of heavily armed men of the Nigeria Police.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that athletes who had arrived at the stadium for training were turned back by the Police.
Many of the athletes were stranded in and around the stadium gate at the popular Taiwo Ibrahim Road in Ilorin.
Some of them who spoke questioned why sportsmen would be denied access to facilities to train.
It was learnt that the police were ordered to block the stadium gate against the #RevolutionNow protest.
The facility was reportedly said to be the meeting point for the March organised by the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore in the 2019 general elections.
Effort to speak with the Kwara Police Spokesman, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, proved abortive as he was not answering calls.
#RevolutionNow protesters teargased in Lagos
Security forces in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, are teargasing and arresting #RevolutionNow protesters.
Officers are targeting those who had gathered at the Lagos National Stadium, where they have erected barricades preventing them from entering the venue.
One of the key demands of Revolution Now protest is a call for an end to insecurity in the country, where kidnappings for ransom are rampant, reports the BBC.
There had been plans to hold demonstrations countrywide, organised by pro-democracy campaigner Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested over the weekend for “calling for an overthrow of the Nigerian government”.
19 killed, 30 injured in Cairo car crash
Nineteen people died and 30 were injured in an explosion resulting from a car crash in central Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said on Monday.
There was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.
The blast happened when a car driving against traffic on Cairo’s Nile corniche road collided with three other cars, the interior ministry said in a separate statement.
It triggered a blaze that forced the partial evacuation of a nearby hospital, National Cancer Institute, the Health Ministry said.
Shortly after the explosion, blazing cars could be seen in the roadway as passers-by struggled to help the injured.
Later in the morning, investigators scoured the scene amid a heavy police presence. The hospital building showed apparent damage up to the third floor, a Reuters witness said.
Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating the incident, sources told Reuters.
Osinbajo: FG resolving stamp duty, VAT exemption
The Federal Government said it was looking into issues regarding stamp duties collection and the extension of the VAT exemption on capital market transactions.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made this known at the Awards Night of the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria, AIHN, held in Lagos at the weekend, a statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission quoted him as saying.
It would be recalled that VAT charges on transactions in the capital market was suspended in 2014 by then Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to encourage increased trading activities in the market. That waiver ended on July 24, 2019.
Osinbajo, who was represented by the Ag. Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said these and other issues were being addressed currently and a resolution would be announced very soon.
According to him:“We have also commenced work on other aspects of CAMMIC’S requests that require government intervention and would be collaborating with many of you in the capital market community to successfully address them. My Office is actually represented on the CAMMIC. I will therefore be receiving periodic reports on suggestions to further strengthen our support of your efforts and the market as a whole.
“We all desire a capital market that would broaden access to economic prosperity by enabling the emergence of financially responsible citizens, accelerating wealth creation and wealth distribution, providing capital to small and medium scale enterprises, and catalyzing housing finance.
“Let me therefore commend the Securities and Exchange Commission, CAMMIC and the capital market community for the laudable accomplishments so far recorded in the implementation of the Master Plan, especially in the areas of dematerialization of share certificates, e-dividend mandate, facilitation of access to alternative investments as well as various initiatives to enhancethecommoditieseco-system”.
The Vice President described the capital market as essential and key to achieving the economic goals of this administration as enshrined in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), hence the administration has worked hard to ensure a stable macroeconomic environment, which is necessary to attract and sustain investment that we need to propel our economy forward
Strike: NASU, SSANU resume nationwide protest tomorrow
Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Educational Institutions (NASU), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), have directed all its branches to resume its nationwide protest from Tuesday August 6, 2019.
The directive was contained in a circular signed by President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke and the General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, lamenting the nonchalant attitude of the Federal Government towards addressing their grievances and obeying court judgment.
The circular, which has been delivered to all the branches after the Joint Action Committee meeting of both unions in Abuja, equally stated that if the Federal Government at the expiration of the 14-days ultimatum issued to her on Thursday still fails to address all their grievances, they would be left with no other option than withdrawing their services and shutting down the universities.
The circular read: “This is to inform you that the Joint Action Committee, JAC of NASU and SSANU met today, Thursday 1st August, 2019, to consider the issues which led to the nationwide protest in our various branches, viz, Payment of Earned Allowances, University Staff Schools matter, Renegotiation of 2009 FGN/Unions Agreement among others.
“After extensive deliberations, JAC further observed that no date has been rescheduled by the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Lawan for the meeting with the leadership of JAC national.
“The meeting earlier scheduled by the Federal Ministry of Education with the leadership of JAC national has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with no reason(s) stated.
“From the foregoing, JAC national has resolved that a 14-day ultimatum of industrial action be given to the Federal Government of Nigeria to address the pending issues with effect from Monday, August 5, 2019. During the period of the ultimatum, all branches are hereby directed to carry out peaceful protest on Tuesday, 6th August, 2019 and Thursday, 15th August,2019 respectively.
Gov’s daughter’s wedding forces traders out of Nasarawa market
S
cores of traders were on Saturday forced out of Gudi market in Nasarawa State for the wedding of Governor Abdullahi Sule.
Gudi is the home of the governor.
The market square was the venue of Sule’s daughter, Fatima, who got married to an official of Dangote Group of Companies, Abduhakeen Somunu.
Traders were forced to leave the Gudi market square to a primary school for the wedding Fatiha which coincided with the market day.
The Gudi market square is located in front of the palace of the District Head of Gudi, who is the governor’s father.
The wedding was attended by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, his Borno State-counterpart, Babagana Zulum, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, top government functionaries and politicians, among other special guests.
Some of the market women bemoaned the suffering caused them by the wedding ceremony which forced them to vacate the market square on a market day.
Some of them, Esther Muchu, Matter Lama and Angnes Musa, blamed the governor for not creating a temporary market for the market to hold as usual without any disturbance.
They lamented the loss of huge revenue to government on the market day, just as they decried poor turn out and poor sales because of the wedding.
Makinde: We’ll not increase tax to raise Oyo IGR
Although poised to jerk up its Internally Generated Revenue in order to fast track the socio-economic standard of residents, the Oyo State government has promised not to increase tax on the people in order to achieve the aim.
Chairman, Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR), Aremo John Adeleke, specifically told journalists in Ibadan, the state capital that Governor Seyi Makinde would not increase tax on small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), but would rather look into areas not captured in the State’s tax net to improve internally generated revenue.
Adeleke said a plan by Makinde’s government was to build and nurture the growth of SMEs in the State and not to burden them with heavy tax that could drive them out of business.
He said: “It is in line with the promise of Governor Seyi Makinde to empower small scale businesses in the State to propel growth in our economy.
“As he works assiduously to attract foreign and domestic investments to the State, he is also working to establish and sustain small and medium scale industries in Oyo State. “So, the idea of tax increment on businesses is not even to be discussed here. We will rather nurture them to grow and be self-sustaining than to over-burden them with tax.
“The government nonetheless expects all SMEs to comply with all extant tax laws, especially the ones on personal assessment of business proprietors, withholding tax and VAT payable to the State.
“We assure everyone of quick turnaround time of registering or renewing vehicle documents. We also promise all our patrons quick availability of number plates for all categories of vehicles.”
Ondo inaugurates probe panel on Ikale, Araromi-Obu land dispute
The Ondo State Government has set up a five-man Panel of Inquiry to unravel bloody clash between Araromi-Obu and Ikale people in Ondo South senatorial district of the State.
The clash between the two major tribes had led to scores of death of residents while many injured following destruction of property and farmlands in the area.
The committee according to Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo included Mr. Tunde Atere, Olaitan Adigun, Funmilayi Osundolire, Mr. Seinde Omokoba and Tunbosun Aganun.
The panel, according to Ojogo would look into the remote and the immediate causes of the land dispute between the people of Araromi Obu and Ikale (Ago Alaye) which occurred on Tuesday, 16th July, 2019 The panel which has three weeks to submit its report would determine extent of damage done to private and public property with a view to recommending and to the state government, appropriate ways of settling the dispute.
However, the Araromi- Obu Development Council (ADC) described the probe panel as a welcome development as all attempts by security agencies and government in the past to nip the crisis in the bud had been rebuffed by the Ikale people.
