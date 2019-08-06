Gov Ihedioha tasks Heartland on success

Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha CON, has urged the Board and Management of Heartland Football Club, Owerri, to work hard to return the club to the zenith.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to enhance sports potentials of the state and to give the club the needed support to succeed.

He stated this when he received the club new coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, who was unveiled by the management of the club led by Chairman of the Board, Charles Ezekwem in Owerri, Monday.

Receiving the coach, the governor reminded him of the huge task and expectations of the teeming fans and the entire Imo people and charged him to among other things, instill discipline in the team which, according to him, is needed to take the club to high levels.

He said: “Imo is a sports loving state. You have an enormous challenge and the expectation from millions of fans of the club is to take the club to the next level. I therefore urge you to take advantage of the fact that we are desirous to return the club to winning ways.

“On our part as government, we shall endeavour to support you to succeed. We expect and believe that you are going to instill discipline and sanity in the club. As part of preparations for the new season, we have taken deliberate steps to renovating the Dan Anyiam Stadium, all geared towards encouraging your success and that of your team.”

And to the Board and Management of the club, the governor commended them for their ingenuity and efforts to take the club to enviable height, and urged them to remain diligent, patriotic and passionate towards the success of the club.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the Board thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to contribute their quota to the success of the club and assured their commitment towards taking the club to continental competitions.

He disclosed that the choice and appointment of the new coach followed wide consultations with key stakeholders, stressing that they have no doubt that based on his experience and antecedents, he will succeed.

Also on his part, the new coach promised that his impact will be felt through the successes the club will record when the season resumes

Mr. Ilechukwu, who is also the current coach of the Nigeria under 23 Dream Team and former coach of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry Football Club, MFM FC, said that his focus is to reposition the team in line with the policy of the state government to make lasting and positive impacts on sports and the state in general.

Members of the board and management present at the event include; General Manager of the club, Chidi Fortune, Mr. Henry Nwosu, Mobi Okparaku, Emeka Aso, Mr. Godson Onyenobi, Allwell Nwakali, Livy Njoku, Ifeanyi Ekwueme

