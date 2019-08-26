Sports
Griezmann nets double as Barca beat Real Betis
ig-money summer signing Antoine Griezmann scored his first La Liga goals for Barcelona as they came from behind to beat Real Betis at the Nou Camp and secure their first win of the season.
With the injured Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez watching on from the stands, Griezmann stepped up with two strikes while Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal also scored as the La Liga champions came back from Nabil Fekir’s opener for Betis to secure a 5-2 win.
Griezmann’s first came just before half-time as he athletically steered a delightful Sergi Roberto cross into the net with his outstretched left foot, while his second on 50 minutes was a sublime curled effort from the edge of the box.
The Frenchman celebrated by taking a handful of confetti from the sidelines and throwing it into the air as he made his mark following his €120 million switch from Atletico Madrid in the summer.
Perez steered in a third for the hosts on 56 minutes – his first goal for the club – before Alba added a fourth four minutes later after collecting a Sergio Busquets pass.
Vidal then added a fifth on 77 minutes but there was still time for a 25-yard rocket from Loren to serve as a consolation for Betis.
With the win, Ernesto Valverde’s men put their opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao behind them while they still have the boost of Suarez and Messi to return from injury.
Tokyo 2020: Falcons set for Algeria win
ine-time African champions Nigeria begin their race to the Women’s Football Tournament of next year’s Olympics in Tokyo with a determination to earn an away win over Algeria on Wednesday (today) in order to make the second leg in Lagos next week an easier session.
Coach Thomas Dennerby and squad arrived in Algiers on Monday after travelling through Turkey, and had training sessions on Sunday evening and on Monday. Their final training session was scheduled for 6pm Algeria time on Tuesday.
Dennerby is in the North African country without a number of his key actors, principally the Europe-based legion who are involved in club duties. First choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is also with the U-20 squad at the 12th African Games in Morocco.
Yet, there is quiet confidence in the squad that victory is the target and the Super Falcons will borrow a leaf from the Falconets, who hammered their Algerian counterparts 3-0 in Algeria on Monday to qualify for the gold medal match of the ongoing African Games.
Veteran midfielder Osarenoma Igbonivia said on Tuesday: “We have not been to the Olympics for several years now, and we are not happy about that. We will put up our best effort on Wednesday in order to make the second leg a formality.”
The Super Falcons last played at the women’s football tournament of the Olympics in China 11 years ago. They were bumped by Cameroon in the African qualifying series for the London 2012 games and then lost to Equatorial Guinea in the race to Rio 2016 Olympics.
The Algeria Football Federation has scheduled the match for the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida (outside Algiers), to kick off at 7pm Algeria time (same time as in Nigeria).
Malian Teneba Bagayoko will be the referee, with her compatriots Mariam Coulibaly (assistant referee 1) and Djeneba Dembélé (assistant referee 2) also on duty. The fourth official will be Dorsaf Ganouati from Tunisia while Mana Dzodope from Togo will serve as referee assessor and Oumou Kane from Mauritania will be the match commissioner.
The 18 Falcons in Algeria
Goalkeepers: Christy Ohiaeriaku; Tochukwu Oluehi
Defenders: Ugochi Emenayo; Glory Ogbonna; Margaret Etim; Maryam Ibrahim; Abidemi Ibe; Blessing Edoho; Ihuoma Onyebuchi
Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia; Amarachi Okoronkwo; Regina Otu; Cecilia Nku
Forwards: Alice Ogebe; Lola Philips; Adejoke Ejalonibu; Joy Eke; Rafiat Sule
U.S. Open: Serena too hot for Sharapova
erena Williams made the perfect return to the US Open after last year’s controversial final by thrashing her long-time rival Maria Sharapova.
Williams, 37, won 6-1 6-1 in a first-round meeting which ended up lasting just 59 minutes. She beat the 32-year-old Russian for the 19th time in a row.
Eighth seed Williams, who is bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and a first since returning from giving birth two years ago, broke Sharapova’s serve five times as she eased into a second-round meeting with fellow American Catherine McNally.
From the moment Williams and Sharapova were drawn against each other on Thursday, the latest meeting between two of the biggest names in the sport was the main talking point of the first round at Flushing Meadows.
The arena barely had an empty seat for the opening night session of the tournament, with former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson and Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin among the 24,000 fans.
Williams, moving well and showing few signs of a recent back problem, out-powered her from the baseline and wrapped up the first set in just 25 minutes.
“That winner at 3-1 in the second set was a big point for me. She’s the type of player who can get momentum so I was really excited I could get the winner,” Williams added.
“Obviously, I’m going against a player who has won five Grand Slams and reached the final of even more so I knew it would be tough.
“I was super intense and super focused because it was an incredibly tough draw.
“Whenever I come up against her I play my best tennis.”
Meanwhile, Roger Federer overcame a brief scare to beat Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal in his first-round match of the competition.
The 38-year-old Swiss, who is bidding for a record sixth title in New York, lost the first set before recovering to win 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-4.
Earlier on Monday, world number one Novak Djokovic progressed with a straight-sets victory over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.
The Serb kicked off the defence of his title with a 6-4 6-1 6-4 win.
Djokovic, 32, has reached the final on his past three appearances in New York but was taken to four sets in his opening two rounds last year.
12th African Games: Flying Eagles beat Mali, to battle for gold Friday
igeria’s U-20 boys, Flying Eagles, will be battling for the gold medal of the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco after penalty shoot-out defeat of Mali in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Both teams failed to find target in regulation and extra time, with Nigeria’s captain Abubakar Ibrahim inexplicably failing to convert a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Penalty shoot-out again came to the rescue as happened when both battled to a 1-1 draw in the semifinals of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic in February.
In Niamey, Mali triumphed 4-3 after the shoot-out. But the session in Rabat on Tuesday proved comical, with the Flying Eagles showing inefficiency from the spot by throwing away their first three kicks even as goalkeeper Detan Ogundare kept saving the Malian kicks. Mike Zaruma, Rabiu Mohammed and Emeka Chinonso wasted their kicks.
Skipper Abubakar Ibrahim and Success Makanjuola scored the fourth and fifth kicks, just as the Malians did, to take the shoot-out into sudden death.
In sudden death, Samuel Nnochiri and Adesina Gata scored just as their Malian opposite numbers. But after Adewale Oladoye scored, Mali’s next kick was saved by the inspired Ogundare to take Nigeria to Friday’s final.
The Flying Eagles will be up against the winner of the second semifinal between Senegal and Burkina Faso.
It is the first time that Nigeria will reach the final of the men’s football tournament of the African Games since losing the gold medal match to Cameroon at the National Stadium Complex, Abuja in 2003.
Nigeria won the gold medal of the football event (no women edition then) of the 2nd African Games she hosted in Lagos in 1973 and then lost in the final to host nation Algeria in 1978.
Abiodun to inaugurate Abeokuta Sports Club exco Friday
gun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will on Friday inaugurate the 2019 executive council of the Abeokuta Sports Club.
In a statement issued by the Inauguration Committee Chairman, Chief Soji Ogunjobi and Publicity Secretary, Hon. Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, the inauguration venue is the club’s Oba Oyebade Lipede Garden starting from 5pm.
The statement stated further that the event which will also serve as investiture of vice patrons, will be graced by the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Gbadebo (CFR).
The new exco, which will be in office for the next two years, is headed by Deacon Atilade Bolarinwa as President, while Dr Oludayo Akibo is the Vice President.
To serve as the new General Secretary is Mr Tola Odusot, while Mr Gboyega Sogunle will serve as the Club’s Sport Secretary and Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo is the new Social/Publicity Secretary.
Founded in 1904, the Abeokuta Sports Club is reputed to be the oldest on the West Coast of Africa.
U-20 Women World Cup: Minister commend state of facilities in Kaduna
s part of preparation for the hosting of 2020 FIFA U-20 Women World Cup in Nigeria, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, yesterday commended the state of facilities at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
Speaking on Tuesday when he visited Kaduna to assess the facilities at Ahmadu Bello Stadium and Murtala Mohammed Sports Square, Sunday said the facilities had stood the test of time after 54 years.
He also disclosed that the ministry would work assiduously on the upgrading, management and maintenance of the sporting facilities across the country with particular attention on ABS, National Stadium Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu to bring them back to global standard using public, private partnership initiative.
The minister, who did the inspection under rainfall also said, “I’m here to look at the facilities, the main bowl pitch, the dressing rooms, training pitches, the gymnasium, the media center because of the U-20 FIFA World Cup next year. I have the athletics tracks which is of international standard.
“Our focus is on the upgrade, management and maintenance of the facilities. We are working on a business model that would be enticing to investors and facility managers. Our approach will be public private partnership venture.”
The minister said, “We will be meeting with the sports commissioners of all the states, sports federations and the sports ambassadors for their input on how best to achieve sports development in the country.
“We will remind the federations of their responsibilities. We are going to look at what worked and what has not. We will be bold in taking initiatives to turn sports around.” He declared.
AG’s fastest man, Ekevwo, proud to be Nigerian
ompeting in his first international championship for Nigeria, Raymond Ekevwo, on Tuesday became the fastest man at the on-going African Games, racing to the 100m gold medal, claiming a national record in the process, here in Rabat.
The US-based athlete breasted the tape in 9.96secs to finish first ahead of Cote d’Ivoire’s Arthur Cisse, who finished the race in 9.97secs while Usheoritse Itsekiri, who came third in 10.02secs completed the top three as Nigeria won the gold and bronze medals.
Speaking after the race, Ekevwo expressed his joy winning the title , insisting he is happy to be a Nigerian.
“I want to give glory to God,” he said. “I have been working for this day, I just came here, did the right thing and executed my race, I feel very happy.
“I feel proud as a Nigerian; I am now looking forward to the World Championship, this is like a strategy race, I am looking forward to the tournament in Doha.”
He joined the likes of Chidi Imoh, Davidson Ezenwa, Deji Aliu and Olusola Fasuba, who won the 100m at the All Africa Games in the past.
2019 African Freestyle Football Championship: Feet ‘N’ Tricks names Fashanu, Ikpeba, Tonto Dike as ambassadors
eet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited, organisers of the Nigerian and African Freestyle Football Championships, has named its ambassadors for the 2019 African Freestyle Football Championship to hold in Lagos between September 14th and 15th
Former professional English footballer, John Fashanu; former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba; Nollywood actors, Tonto Dikeh and Williams Uchemba are some of the brand ambassadors for this year’s competition.
Others are Nigerian street dance sensation Poco Lee; hype man/MC, Kunle Oshodi-Glover popularly known as Shody; ex-Big Brother Naija contestant and ex- Big Brother contestant, Iwuchukwu Marianne Ahneeka.
Chairman of Feet ‘n’ Tricks International, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, who expressed delight while announcing the ambassadors, noted that the company is on a mission to make Africa the home of freestyle football.
He said: “Over the years, our selected ambassadors have demonstrated great leadership qualities and have continuously been a part of societal development and youth empowerment across Africa. With their exemplary dedication to the growth of football and entertainment, we trust their ability to engage and inspire our audience as well as promote freestyle football.”
He also noted that since its inception in 2017, Feet ‘N’ Tricks has recorded rapid growth while its championship events were recognized as the Freestyle Football Championships with the widest live coverage globally in 2018. “This year, we returned more grounded as our just concluded regionals – which held in Lagos, Owerri, Warri, and Abuja – pulled in more than 200 freestylers from across the regions with select freestylers in the male and female categories qualifying for the National Championship round,” Ozigbo said.
The national competition of the 2019 African Freestyle Football Championship is a perfect fusion of Freestyle Football and entertainment, with over 120 participants and will feature musical performances, dance competition, and other side attractions.
This event is endorsed by World Freestyle Football Association and proudly sponsored by SuperSport, Red Bull GmbH, Heritage Bank among others.
United, Inter agree Sanchez loan deal
Manchester United and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Alexis Sanchez.
There will not be an option for the Italian club to buy Sanchez as part of the deal, which will last 10 months, reports mirror.co.uk.
More details later…
Carabao Cup: League Two Crawley stun Norwich
League Two Crawley knocked a weakened Norwich out of the Carabao Cup to reach the third round for only the second time in their history.
Former Birmingham midfielder Beryly Lubala scored the only goal – his fifth of the season – with a deflected effort that wrong-footed visiting goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.
That was enough to oust a Norwich team showing 11 changes from their Premier League defeat by Chelsea on Saturday.
The Canaries did hit the crossbar through Emiliano Buendia but largely struggled to break down the hosts, who sit 63 places below them in the English football pyramid.
On a forgettable night for the visitors, manager Daniel Farke was shown a late yellow card and defender Timm Klose was forced off after a clash of knees with Crawley forward Panutche Camara,
reports the BBC.
Barca confident of swift conclusion to Neymar deal
Barcelona are confident that they can complete a deal to sign Neymar before the end of the summer transfer window following face-to-face talks between the Blaugrana and Paris Saint-Germain in Paris on Tuesday afternoon, Goal can confirm.
A delegation that included CEO Oscar Grau, the man with the keys to Barca’s treasury, travelled to France with an offer of €160 million (£144m/$177m) plus bonuses for the Brazilian, to be paid in three instalments in order to keep in line with Financial Fair Play.
PSG, however, are asking for €100m (£90m/$111m) plus full-back Nelson Semedo. And the Catalans would rather not include any of their current crop of players in a deal that would see Neymar return to Camp Nou.
Regardless of the difference of opinion regarding payment, it is understood that Barca are now confident of reaching an agreement with the French champions – so confident, in fact, that they believe a deal could even be reached on Tuesday.
For Neymar’s part, the attacker spoke to PSG Sporting Director Leonardo on Monday and conveyed his desire to sign only for the Liga champions, with Real Madrid seemingly not having shown enough interest to turn the Brazilian’s head.
In doing so, it is thought that the Parisian side are now more open to selling to Barca, having previously preferred to move on their star attacker to any other side due to the previous breakdown in relationship between the two clubs.
The presence of Grau in Paris cannot be understated either, with the Chief Executive Officer fully in charge of Barcelona’s transfer funds. With Grau in France, a transfer would likely be wrapped up swiftly should the two clubs come to an accord on compensation.
Previously, the main sticking point in Barca moving for Neymar had been FFP regulations, with the Catalan club first having to get Philippe Coutinho’s wages off their books to make room for his fellow Brazil international at Camp Nou.
With Coutinho now having signed for Bayern Munich on a loan deal with an option to purchase, the final pieces of the Neymar puzzle could well be put together in Paris in the coming days and see the 27-year-old once again link up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the head of Barca’s attack.
