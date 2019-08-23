Group seeks 60 days’ repair for Enugu airport

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Sector Commander Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, Major General AbdulMalik Bulama Biu, has assured the residents that his men would do all within their power to ensure they give the insurgents a bloody nose.

Major General Biu gave the assurance recently, while giving an account of what his men have been doing to give no space for the remnants to carry out their attacks on innocent citizens.

Also, he said that seriousness is required on all concerned for the enemies to be hurriedly quashed. What we are seriousness. “What we are doing now is to go after them and smoke them out from their enclaves to ensure that we conclude this business that we are very much in a hurry to do.”

“In a speedy move to stamp out insurgents”, he continued, “Army created Operation Alakadodo, which was intended to focus more greatly and more closely under degrading the remaining marauding Boko Haram insurgents.

“Not that Boko Haram has been substantially degraded, so what they go around is to look for some targets or look for a way to make they relevant by attacking here and there on some of these targets.”

Since his redeployment as the Commander sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole he said: “We have been engaging with the terrorists, on a daily basis, on hourly basis, a minute basis, my business is to look out for Boko Haram and look out for those that are very adamant.

“In spite of the fact that they have been given the opportunity to lay down their arms , so that they can be integrated into the society, but for those of them that have remained adamant, we are on the watch every minute, hour for everyday, and for every week for them.

“And in most of these timings that I have outlined to you, there are occasions, that we have engagement with them. But every day that we go out, we locate them in some of their hideouts. We make contacts with them as they maraud about. As they run here and there, we try to bring them to book.

“I must say that, if you look at the fight against terrorism before now, it has been so difficult, because of the issue of perception. The issue of understanding of the people and that is why we have always been on top of our game in terms of our civil military relations.

“We’ve tried to also up of our game or trying to call on the civil populace to understand that this war is not about the war against the army alone, or the security agencies.

“It is not even the war against the Borno State, but this is a war that seeks to undermine the corporate existence of Nigeria, as a people to undermine our national security.

“So our call has been very consistent that the people must be together with us, share with us, understand the problem together, and then we find the solution together. And I think if I look at it days back or years back and now, there is a lot of achievement.

“Today, I can say we are enjoying a lot of good level of information from the civil populace. We have seen some individuals, but not trying to condemn the sector and their activities. What we are trying to say which is very fundamentalist is the fact that we are still not there.

“There is a need for everybody to continuously come on board, so that we can all together in unity, strength put hands together, so that we will be able to complete this business.

“Because this is the only sure way in getting this done, as far as possible, so we will continue to encourage people to have faith in the Nigerian military, to have faith on the security agencies that they are also stakeholders, so that we work together and be able to conclude the problem.”

He, however, debunked the speculation that the three neigbouring countries were working against the Nigerian military, “I will tell you that, the neigbouring countries Niger, Chad and Cameroon, we are working together. As I speak, Operation Yankytanshi, the Chadians are there with us, they are operating operation Yankytanshi.

“Two days, we had an encounter in Wulgo, which is on the border, between Nigeria and Cameroon. We are jointly with the Nigerian Defence forces cleared in those areas and defeated the insurgency on that land.

“So one cannot say that we are not working together, you see the expectations of human beings are always very high. And a times we just assumed something, but I can tell you, we have multinational task forces belonging to the countries that are contiguous for us.

“We are working together, whatever we are doing as far as this insurgency is, there is gap, however, whatever we are doing, we can do better and work better than what we are doing.”

He assured Nigerians,“I think it is a stale news now for Nigerians to say that if the military is optimistic of the winning the war on terrorism, they know that. Nigerians we are winning the war, that is why, the hope of the Nigerians is increasing on a daily basis.

“And we saw that as amply demonstrated by their commitment, by giving information and to collaborate with us. I tell you any of the movement of the Boko Haram, we are getting the information.

“Their movement wherever they are, I can tell you, only few of them are marauding within the few of the ungovernable spaces and we will close up one day certainly.”

With all successes recanted in defeating Boko haram by the Sector 2 Commander, the army Chief, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai during the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, (NADCEL), July 6 presented awards and cash of two million naira each along with other officers for the commendation of excellence.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the accelerated promotion and subaltern of the Nigerian Army, along with others two officers and were granted promotion for their extra-ordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter insurgency operation in the North Eastern part of the country.

Reacting to the army Chief’s recognition, Biu said: “It was an opportunity for me to show myself, I have gone there and I had put in my very best.

“The Chief of Army Staff has aggregated my contribution there and said indeed it is worth commending and this is how, I have been awarded this Chief of Army Staff Award of Commendation for Excellence.

He said the award gingered him to work harder: “It is something that will continue to inspire me to continue to put in my very best as a professional military officer and to the service of my country, Nigeria.”

Biu, who was not excited on the cash attached for his excellence performance, said, “I feel great of the excellence award, it is not even the issue of the monetary value that goes with the award.

“How else will I appreciate the Chief of Army Staff for bringing me before the Mammoth crowd and says I appreciate what you are doing?

“What you are doing is worth being recognized, that is a great thing for me, like I say today, I have been challenge once again to put in the very very best.

“If I have every other thing that would do more than I have done leading me to this award today, I am ready to bring it out and I will continue from there.

Recalling, “All that is going in 7 Division, Maiduguri, is ensuring that the Operation Lafiya Dole continue to work towards a very speedy resolution of the war against terrorism that we have been undertaken, and this will do with fashion, focus with a lot of strategist.”

Like this: Like Loading...