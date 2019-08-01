Politics
Guber poll: Kogi citizens in Ekiti declare support for Yahaya Bello
Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti
Sequel to the preparation for the November governorship election in Kogi State, Kogi natives resident in Ekiti State have thrown their weight behind Governor Yahaya Bello in his second term ambition.
The Kogi indigenes, under the auspices of ‘Kogi Youths in Ekiti’, said they are drumming up support for Bello to save the state from sliding into recession caused by political instability and policy somersault that has held the Confluence State down since its creation in 1991.
The group, comprising the three major ethnic groups; Ebira, Igala and Okun, noted that the second term of the youthful Governor Bello would afford him the opportunity to complete his legacy projects across the state.
Bello has been facing stiff opposition from Mohammed, the son of the late Governor Abubakar Audu, and some powerful political gladiators in the state.
In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday and signed by its President, Mr. Nasir Suleiman, the group described Bello as the face of the Nigerian youth in governance, saying “one good term of Yahaya Bello deserves another”.
Suleiman further said that the incumbent governor had shown exemplary leadership in spite of the paucity of funds and tension in the land, adding that he had made tremendous impacts in his first term in office in the areas of road construction, quality healthcare system, youth and women empowerment, among others.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Politics
Osoba: We’re being called names for supporting Buhari
Chief Olusegun Osoba is a former Ogun State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, restructuring and recent attacks against him over his involvement in the June 12, 1993 annulment struggle, among other issues. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
The chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) and Third Republic Chief Whip, Hon. Wale Oshun, claimed that during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) years, you donated 5,000 Pounds to the pet project of Mrs. Maryam Abacha, but when National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) had issues during the June 12 struggle and sent former Edo State governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to you in London, you gave them just 250 Pounds. What is your reaction to that?
I have answered Wale Oshun in my book. I titled that paragraph on Wale Oshun “Unkindest cut.” His was the unkindest cut I could ever think of because he and Senator Femi Okurounmu claimed to be Secretary-General of NADECO; that was a bloody lie because he was not part of the 49 of us who formed NADECO. NADECO was formed in General Adeyinka Adebayo’s house in Ikeja and it was a collection of so many forces and that was why we called it NADECO. They were not present, so they cannot tell the stories of their forefathers.
The closest person to me in exile in London was Wale Oshun. He was a regular visitor to my house. He should tell you first what transpired between me and him as individuals. When he was briefly detained in Ikoyi prison before he ran away to the United Kingdom, I was regularly going to his house with Segun Adesegun and Sule Onabiyi to help his wife. When I speak, I speak with records and witnesses. What transpired between us, as an elder, I will not say it, but he was a regular visitor to my house.
I was to have a surgery in 1993, when MKO Abiola begged me as the foremost governor behind him to face General Ibrahim Babangida, which I did. I was the only one who went and met Babangida and said under no circumstance would I support interim government. And when the Egba now said “ikan eni ki n di meji, ki nu bi ni” (that now we have two), they accepted the two but I was the only one who came out and blasted the resolution. My passport was seized, I had a nerve problem and my nerve was almost cut into two.
Efforts were made by Felix Adenaike and Peter Ajayi to get my passport released to me to go for the operation. My wife’s passport was seized, so she could not travel with me. I had a surgery that lasted for three hours at Princess Grace Hospital. Wale (Oshun) is alive. If my relationship with him was that sour, how come he was the first person by my bedside by the time I came out of anesthesia after about three and half hours of operation? We were that close and he knew when I went to hospital and I came back to life, he was beside me. But I know his problem.
What was his problem?
His problem was that under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), he was playing his politics in Lagos; he lost out and came to Ogun State. Both of us were at the Constituent Assembly in 1988; that was where I met him over 30 years ago. He came to me and said he would like to be my running mate and I said Papa Obafemi Awolowo was a democrat who practiced democracy to the core, so I am not going to handpick my deputy; he is free to come in and it would be thrown open to contest.
In his local government, he defeated my deputy in Ogun East (Waterside) Local Government and he emerged through Option A4 at the first level. At the second level in the federal constituency, he lost out to Rafiu Ogunleye. At the state level, he lost out in Ijebu, so he was not one of the candidates who we considered at the state level where Ogunleye won by a narrow margin. So, that is the genesis of his attacks on me because he could not forgive me for not handpicking him as my deputy in 1991. He is still carrying that burden till today.
At that time, there was party discipline and the party then decided to compensate him after failing in Lagos and Ogun. We gave him the House of Representatives ticket and I supported him to become the Chief Whip as his governor then. We were that close to the point that Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, who was in the Senate and wanted to become a principal officer became bitter that since Wale Oshun had been appointed Chief Whip, there was no way we can get another principal officer from Ijebu or Ogun State.
Okurounmu and Oshun have not gone beyond that level ever. But, by God’s grace, I got beyond the level of governor one time as I became governor for a second time. I am ready for Okurounmu, who said he wants public debate, but I will not descend to dancing naked in the market at the age of 80. There is a saying that when a mad person picks your cloth at the riverside while you are swimming and instead of you to cover your nakedness with leaves, you decide to run naked after the mad man to retrieve your cloth, everybody will say they saw two mad people running on the road. Okurounmu is not a mad man, but I will not join him in dancing naked on the street.
Is there any possibility of Afenifere being revived?
Although I was brought up by a foremost prophet and evangelist, Joseph Ayo Babalola, who was my uncle and founding father of Pentecostal movement in Nigeria, I don’t pray to be a prophet at all. I don’t prophesy. The future of Afenifere is in the hands of God, and the God of Yoruba will not abandon its own. The death of Papa Obafemi Awolowo, Abraham Adesanya, Adekunle Ajasin and Bola Ige will not be in vain. I am confident that at the right time, another Awolowo will emerge. But for now, at the age of 80, I must tell you that all of us must take the blame for what is happening in Afenifere.
We don’t have any succession plan. We wasted our time and energy on acrimony. Till today, Afenifere has no constitution. How can you have a body that all you do, when you go for a meeting, is to settle quarrels? There were many quarrels, today it is between Bola Ige, tomorrow Ganiyu Dawodu and Bola Tinubu or it will be Okurounmu making insinuations against Bola Ige, attacking him. He claims that they are the authentic Afenifere, how many of the young age group are with them that they are going to hand over to?
They now call us renegades; even Yinka Odumakin declared us persona non grata in Yoruba land. I met them last week at former Lagos State governor, Alhahi Lateef Jakande’s 90th year birthday and they pretended not to see me. I went to their table and shook their hands. Odumakin himself has been declared many times persona non grata. And last time, it was a reputable and well-known pastor that took him to go and beg Ayo Adebanjo. I am suffering what he has suffered many times. So, I thank him for saying all of us who are now in APC are persona non grata. They now attack us for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari. They too at one point or the other supported Buhari, so I thank them.
But they claimed that their support for Buhari was based on restructuring, which those of you who are presently with Buhari are not championing…
One of the problems we have and I wrote it in my book is that Awolowo had one quality of ability to listen to other peoples’ opinion, maybe because he was a journalist. Awolowo had respect for dissenting voices. Awolowo had an expansive ability to accommodate conflicting opinions; they don’t have it. When we were in government, we fought through the courts. Bola Tinubu in Lagos, in the name of all the states, instituted major cases that we won.
On local governments, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo went to court and the court ruled that then President Olusegun Obasanjo had no power to interfere with the local government as they are under the states. Is that not restructuring? Obasanjo was spending money anyhow. Again, Osinbajo went to court under Tinubu and the court ruled that all money must go to the federation account, which is now Treasury Single Account (TSA).
My quarrel with them (Afenifere) is this. APC as a party rejected the idea of going to the National Conference. I was nominated by the Former Governors’ Forum not by Afenifere as he claimed. The Forum under Jim Nwobodo nominated me to go and represent former governors, which I did. We came to many conclusions, a lot of them that should be implemented by executive action. The report was submitted in August 2014 and President Goodluck Jonathan left office nine months after the submission. He never executed one through executive action.
After he lost the election in February 2015, he had two or three months to execute some of the recommendations through executive action, but he did not. A man who had time to appoint all statutory boards could not implement one executive action. A lot of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are still holding appointments in an All Progressives Congress (APC) government. In most universities, Jonathan appointed most of the pro-chancellors and chancellors. They didn’t see anything wrong with him.
Are APC leaders in the South-West in support of restructuring?
What I am saying is that we from the South-West are not fools or bastards as our governors said. Devolution of power is provided for in our constitution, go and google it. They may use the word restructure, which also means devolution. Today, power is being devolved from British Parliament to Scotland and Wales centuries after been together. My argument is this: You were so close to Jonathan that couldn’t implement a report of a conference he set up. I am not saying that all is well in Nigeria. No! I will be a fool to say everything is well. It cannot be well with any government. Even recently in Britain, Theresa May was thrown out over Brexit.
Governance and politics is dynamic. I am for true federalism, which we have been fighting for and which we have tested in courts. And we will continue to test more and more in courts. I disagree with our Afenifere leaders on two issues. Yes, I am for the Sovereign National Conference; I am also for referendum. Where we disagree is this: Unless we have a military coup, which by the grace of God will never happen again in Nigeria, where a military man would decree it.
As of today, if you want a Sovereign National Conference, the National Assembly will pass an act to set up that National Conference, and the National Assembly must cede part of its power to that body. Also, in that act, any conclusion from that conference will become binding on the different nations in Nigeria. A referendum must also be passed by the National Assembly. I have asked them (Afenifere), how many House of Representatives members or senators did they produced in the last elections.
My third question to them; they drafted a reply to Papa Edwin Clark, which I knew where it was drafted from because Papa Edwin Clark is very close to me and we have relationship of over 40 years. When he was Minister of Information under General Yakubu Gowon, he knew that I was one journalist who did not compromised on what they call brown envelope. I asked a simple question and the problem with them is that instead of given you intellectual reply, they resort to insults and name calling.
All I asked was that towards the tail end of the Eighth Senate, they went to meet the principal officers of the Senate. The delegation was led by Papa Edwin Clark. I knew what that Eighth Senate did in terms of revision of the constitution and many of the provisions were passed by the states Assembly. When they met Senator Bukola Saraki, I urged them to tell the world what transpired at the meeting they held with the then President of the Senate and his principal officers and why they did not follow up from there? That was the question I asked and they started calling me names. I am asking them to tell me the way out.
Which other ways out do you see?
The other way I see as a student of political history is either to go the Yugoslavian way. President Marshal Tito held Yugoslavia together for years. We thought it was one united country; suddenly neighbours who lived together for many years were killing each other; they broke into two and they are still having cases in World Court. God forbid that in Nigeria.
The other option is to go the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) way. We thought communism was one united body. We used to preach communism, when we were young because we thought communism was everything until USSR broke and you now have a state like Ukraine where a comedian just won an election. You will think that democracy has been practiced in Ukraine for years after USSR broke into pieces and Solvent Union was dissolved and Russian now remained. That is another anxiety for Nigeria. It was negotiated under Gorbachev.
The third alternative is Czechoslovakia. The Czech and Slovakia were different nations and they negotiated their separation and we now have Czech and Slovakia. The last option is United Kingdom. About two years ago, there was a referendum in Scotland to break away from United Kingdom and they lost narrowly. But the difference is still not settled. We used to hear of United Kingdom, the kingdom is not united anymore. Power is being devolved regularly to British Parliament and to Scotland and Wales. These are all options.
What I am saying is that let us engage in intellectual discussion. I want them listen to me and I listening to them and let us come to a concession, but they won’t agree. We have a vice president and instead of engaging him and the National Assembly, they are resorting to unprintable languages. The vice president was described publicly and in major newspapers dailies by an elderly leader as a dishonest intellectual and that he is a disgrace to the Yoruba nation.
Those were unprintable words used to describe a gentle man, a pastor, a man of honour, an intellectual and a success in his own career by one of our elders. How do you now engage the vice president that you have described as dishonest intellectual? What dishonesty? Did he plagiarize? This is what I am saying; insults, abuse, defamation.
In any case my children have told me that I should go and clear my name. It is an order from them, not me and I can assure you that very soon, you will hear from me. I am going to go to the right place to clear my name. I must clear my name. I owe my children that before I die.
Some people described you as double agent during the June 12, 1993 presidential annulment struggle. How would you react to that?
Again, God gave me talents as a reporter; I did not bury that talent. As far back as 1964, I had telephone in my house. Is it an offence for God to make you a super reporter? I am not being immodest; in my field I used my talent to get wide contacts, right from the days of Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa. These contacts that I have, I never used them for my own benefits. I used my contacts to help people.
For example, Papa Awolowo was a beneficiary of my contact. When his passport was seized and he couldn’t travel out for his regular medicals, including many others, I was the one who got their passports back when General Ibrahim Babangida got to power. All the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) people who were detained, I retrieved their passports for them, including Chief Bisi Akande, who is still alive. Many who were on death row, I got their passports back.
Politics
Only devolution of powers’ll save Nigeria – Uko
Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and Deputy Secretary of the Prof. Ben Nwabueze-led Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), Elliot Uko, in this interview with FELIX NWANERI, speaks on the state of the nation and the way forward
The nation seems to be tottering and tension is high across the land over insecurity. What is your take on all these?
Point of correction, we don’t have a nation yet. I don’t want to repeat myself. Everybody knows the solution to our problem, but for some strange reasons, they kept the solution in the archives to gather dust. I will be playing to the gallery if I speak every day. For decades, I screamed myself hoarse to authorities on the need to reconstruct our polity through a new peoples’ constitution that will enthrone true federalism, devolution of powers and equity. Ninety-five of our troubles flow from the unworkable unitary constitution inspired by the military.
You talked about the need to restructure Nigeria, but the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari seems not believe in it…
That is unfortunate, but his stand cannot change the truth. If we do not restructure our polity, our problems will only get worse. So, it is unfortunate if Mr. President has chosen to address the symptoms instead of the root cause of our malaise. Our problems are beyond constitutional amendment by the National Assembly. Our problem is that the framework of our constitution as designed by the military cannot move the country forward in unity and cannot also engender economic and political growth of any country.
We are only surviving as a country purely as a result of the oil money shared by all tiers of government. The day the oil stops flowing and cash stops coming in, Nigeria will disintegrate. Our structure is crazy, strange and funny at the same time. The regions and states can only develop when they source their own resources and manage them to develop their region to the envy of other regions. The healthy rivalry between regions will engender competition like it did in the First Republic, forcing each region to look inwards, think outside the box, explore their mineral resources as well as discourage sleaze and waste.
It is impossible for one man to effectively run a population of aboutn200 million people from Abuja. It is also impossible to force down the same rules, style, format and system on the people of Sokoto and Akwa Ibom at the same time or on the people of Borno and Bayelsa. So, Nigeria will only experience growth and peace, when the various regions are allowed to develop at their own pace. We have tried this unitary structure for decades, but we have failed woefully. So, why do we find it difficult to face the truth and restructure Nigeria without further delay?
Where did we get it wrong?
Through the militarily inspired constitution! It all began in the late 1960s, when General Yakubu Gowon unilaterally created 12 states through a decree, thereby destroying the regions and burying the 1963 Constitution. He also set up the Chief Dina Committee that advised the central government to annex all revenues and grant allocations to states according to their needs. This made Nigeria’s head of state the most powerful in the world. There was a civil war going on and everybody thought that was okay to enable the Federal Government prosecute the war effectively, especially since General Gowon had not borrowed money externally to prosecute the war.
Most Nigerians do not know that for the first year Gowon ruled Nigeria; the revenue formula of 1963 still applied; that each region kept a certain percentage of its earning and contributed a certain percentage as enshrined in the 1963 Constitution to the centre; that the military governors shared, received and distributed the revenues and earnings of each region strictly according to the dictate of the 1963 Constitution. Hassan Kastina, Adeyinka Adebayo and others ran the governments of their respective regions according to the revenue sharing formula of the 1963 Constitution.
Most Nigerians do not know that it was General Gowon and not General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, who unified and centralized all the revenues in order to prosecute the war. Ironsi’s decree 34 of May 1966 merely changed the nomenclature from regions to group of provinces. Ironsi never altered the revenue sharing formula. After Gowon centralized all the resources at the centre, the victorious cabals at the end of the war, who now saw that power was so sweet, especially with oil boom, decided that it will be difficult for any other region to ever take power out of their hands.
They therefore preferred centralizing all the resources and the revenues only to be dispensed by whoever was in charge at the centre. They decided at the end of the war to inspire and influence a new constitution that will centralize power because they believed they will always be in charge and control of central power in Nigeria. Both the 1979 and 1999 constitutions were influenced, inspired and manipulated by this line of thought of the victors of the war. For them the East has been pacified through military force, the West has been co-opted and settled, the minorities were so excited that they all are now being empowered by the total exclusion of Ndigbo.
During the heady days of the 1970s, nobody saw that this unitary structure will only make Nigeria the poverty capital of the world 50 years later; where states cannot pay salaries, where a huge unemployment rate has turned kidnapping into a profitable business venture and lotto betting as the only pass time, as the hope in winning bet actually helps in reducing suicide rate. Nobody knew that 50 years later, the fierce struggle for central power in Nigeria will deepen our ethnic and religious fault lines to the point where hatred, division and acrimony rule the land. Nobody knew that this structure would ironically make the region that has produced 80 per cent of the rulers of Nigeria the poorest region.
So, the mistake of 50 years ago that inspired the post-civil war constitution brought us where we are today. Everybody made mistakes, but some are so proud to accept their mistakes. For instance, the delegation led by Okoi Arikpo after their meeting with Chief Obafemi Awolowo borrowed Awolowo’s telephone to call General Gowon to give him the good news that the Chief has finally agreed to join the government. General Gowon was so elated that he gave instructions for the news to be announced immediately.
How would you react to agitation for secession in some quarters in the South-East?
I have said all I have to say on the rejection of Nigeria as presently constituted by the younger generation in the South-East. There is nothing new to add except, may be, to repeat myself or play to the gallery by making noise everyday. I don’t want to do both. I am on record as having warned past governments that the younger generation of Ndigbo will not accept the continued humiliation and maltreatment. Right from the Ibrahim Babangida to Sani Abacha and Olusegun Obasanjo governments till date, I have remained consistent through God’s grace.
My message has always been simple and direct. Restructure Nigeria, devolve powers back to the region and enthrone equity by giving everybody a fair sense of belonging. The younger generation will not accept this continuous oppression of Ndigbo. They will resist it. If you don’t believe me, time will tell. I screamed from the mountain to the roof tops for decades. I have nothing new to say or add except that delay is dangerous, the earlier we restructure the better for everybody. No region benefits in real terms from this unwieldy unitary structure, whereas every region will definitely gain from a restructured Nigeria.
So far, how would you assess the Buhari-led government?
I don’t want to talk about Buhari’s government. It wasn’t the Chinese or Mexicans, who brought in this government. It was Nigerians, who brought him. Those who brought him should enjoy him. I humbly suggest that Nigerians should amend this sick constitution to make him life president. Those who brought him must enjoy him to the full.
Moreover, I am not going to criticize Buhari’s government when it is obvious to everybody that the opposition party leaders are all mute, crawling discreetly at night to the same APC government to ask for favour and protection. I will not do the job of opposition for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, who are hiding under their bed in fear. Let them enjoy Buhari. The entire political class on both divides are selfish, ruthless, uncaring and blinded by greed.
Politics
Reps committee: How Dogara, loyalists lost out
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, last week announced the leadership of standing committees of the chamber with the former speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and his close allies dropping on the perking order. PHILIP NYAM reports
N
ot many people expected that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila would release the names of chairmen and deputy chairmen of the 105 standing committees of the House last Thursday. This was because, a week earlier, the speaker had disclosed that he would only appoint the chairman and members of the House Services committee to take care of the welfare of lawmakers; and every other committee chairman will be appointed when the House reconvene from the long vacation due to commence on July 25. However, on July 23, the speaker inadvertently hinted that he would actually release the appointment of committee chairmen and deputies before proceeding on the annual recess.
Hence, on July 25, no one was sure as to what would happen until the speaker once again gave an inkling that the appointment would be made that day. After taking the report of the House ad hoc committee on ethics and privileges led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason; and after the resolution that Hon. Gogo Bright, who was investigated be pardoned, Gbajabiamila also chipped in that “I also have to apologise because I know many people will not be happy with me today”, indirectly referring to the outcome of the announcement of committee leadership, which he had planned to make.
The appointment of committee chairmen and deputies was the last item handled by the speaker before adjourning the plenary. Eventually, when the list was announced by the speaker, it left many tongues wagging because it was full of surprises and shock. First, some of the ranking members who held sway in the Eighth Assembly under Gbajabiamila’s predecessor, Hon. Yakubu Dogara were conspicuously missing from the leadership of the standing committees and indeed four other ad hoc committees that were constituted by the speaker.
The non-appointment of Dogara as a committee was expected because being a former speaker, it is believed that making him a committee chairman may be tantamount to dropping down the ladder having led the entire chamber for four years. But many analysts had hoped that with the support the speaker got from the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and with Dogara as their leader, some of the lawmakers that played key roles in the Eighth Assembly would be reappointed. In fact, Dogara is first former speaker since 1999 to be reelected to the House.
All his predecessors never made it back to the House. Senator David Mark sat as a floor member for four years after serving as Senate President for eight years. He was hardly heard throughout the period and this may happen to Dogara too. Since the inauguration of the House on June 11, Dogara has not been seen on the floor of the chambers.
Out of the 105 committee chairmen, the speaker allocated 80 to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC); 21 to PDP, two to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and one each to the Action Alliance (AA) and Allied People’s Movement (APM). He also awarded 31 deputy chairmen slots to the PDP, making a total of 51 committee headship for the party.
Among Dogara’s men who lost out include Leo Ogor, Chukwuka Onyeama, Kingsley Chinda, Tajudeen Yusuf, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, Terser Gbilla and Yakubu Barde.
Leo Ogor (PDP, Delta)
He came to the House in 2003 together with Speaker Gbajabiamila and like the speaker; Ogor had been both majority leader and minority leader of the House. He was majority leader under Speaker Waziri Tambuwal while Gbajabiamila was the minority leader. In 2015, he became the minority leader and Gbajabiamila climbed up to the position of House leader. Ogor is a close ally of Dogara and came close to becoming the deputy speaker in 2015, when Dogara rebelled against his party, APC, contested against the zoning arrangement and defeated Gbajabiamila who was the anointed candidate of the party. Ogor subsequently became the minority leader but worked closely with Dogara. Unfortunately, he took ill half into their tenure and was out of the parliament for a long time before returning towards the end of their tenure in June 2019. He was not given any committee by Gbajabiamila and would spend the next four years as a floor member having served as majority and minority leader respectively for four years each.
Chukwuka Onyeama (PDP, Anambra)
The case of Onyeama is very pathetic because he lost out on two fronts. First, as the deputy to Leo Ogor in the Eighth Assembly, it was largely expected that the Anambra State born lawmaker would be given benefit of first refusal to vie for the position of minority leader or continue in his position as deputy. But he was not lucky and hence not considered for either. When Ogor was away on medical grounds for a long period of time, Onyeama, a close friend of Dogara held sway as acting leader and was the coordinator-in-chief of the caucus during the speakership campaigns. After giving the impression at some point that they were favourably disposed to the candidature of Gbajabiamila, Onyeama with the Dogara group allegedly teamed up with the Hon. Umar Bago campaign team. A ranking member, who was in the House from 2007 to 2011, Chuchu as he is popularly called by friends fell out of favour and did not get any committee leadership from Gbajabiamila.
Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers)
Also conspicuously missing from Speaker Gbajabiamila’s appointment is Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), a staunch supporter of Governor Nyesom Wike and preferred candidate of the PDP national leadership for the position of minority leader. As the chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Eighth Assembly, Chinda was one of the shinning lights of that assembly and also enjoyed the confidence of then speaker, Dogara. Although, he rebelled against the leadership of Gbajabiamila, when Hon. Ndudi Elumelu was recognised as the minority leader instead of him as directed by PDP, it was thought that based on his ranking status and alleged declaration of support for Gbajabiamila by Governor Wike during the speakership campaign visit to the state, he will be considered for committee leadership. But Chinda was left with noth ing as Rivers State was schemed out of the committee allocation.
Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP, Kogi)
Popularly called TJ, Hon. Yusuf, who was a close confidant of former Speaker Waziri Aminu Tambuwal and Yakubu Dogara lost out in the scramble for committee leadership. His exclusion from the chosen ones list was expected because he campaigned openly against the candidate of Speaker Gbajabiamila and was one of the foot soldiers from the PDP caucus in the Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago’s campaign team. TJ, who chaired the committee on capital market under the leadership of Dogara also stirred the hornet’s nest by taking sides with Chinda who had fallen out of favour with the leadership of the House. On the day, Chinda usurped the seat of the minority leader to protest Gbajabiamila’s recognition of Elumelu instead of him; it was TJ that fought gallantly behind him to upturn the decision. He consequently lost out in the power game alongside Chinda.
Uzonma Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Abia)
Hon. Abonta headed the Public Petitions Committee in the Eighth Assembly. He was very conspicuous during the leader of Speaker Dogara and in fact held the record of sponsoring the highest number of bills in the Eighth Assembly, a feat that earned him an award from the House Press Corps. Although, he was largely ambiguous during the campaign for speaker of the Ninth Assembly, it was gathered that he worked against the emergence of Gbajabiamila, being a loyal party man. A ranking member, having been first elected in 2007, Nkem-Abonta was expected to land a juicy committee in the current Assembly, but his ranking ship failed to fly.
Kwewum Rimande Shawulu (PDP, Taraba)
Hon. Shawulu was first elected to the House in 2015, but he was able to warm himself into the heart of the Dogara-led leadership and that earned him the chairman of the committee on Army. Shawulu was also in charge of publicity in the PDP caucus of the House. Like TJ, he is said to have worked closely with Chinda and by extension supported the candidature of Hon. Bago against Gbajabiamila. The committee on Army has been given to Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, the erstwhile spokesperson of the House, who withdrew from the race for speaker to support Gbajabiamila.
Mark Terseer Gbillah (PDP, Benue)
A very vocal lawmaker, Hon. Gbillah was the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) in the Eighth Assembly. He stanchly supported Dogara to emerge in 2015 against the wish of the APC. Gbillah, who left APC to re-contest election on the platform of the PDP in February 2019, was very active in the campaign team of Hon. Bago. At the emergence of Gbajabiamila as speaker on June 11, Gbillah alongside like minds floated the G-70, which contested the outcome of the speakership election and threatened to go to court. He is also the spokesman for the group. A staunch supporter of the Chinda group, Gbillah was one of the few lawmakers who were courageous enough to openly oppose the emergence of Elumelu as minority leader. He did not get any committee leadership neither has he being named on any ad hoc committee since the emergence of Gbajabimila as speaker. He, alongside TJ had made desperate efforts to raise a point of order and cause Speaker Gbajabiamila to recognise the list of minority leaders endorse by the PDP, but his orders were not sustained.
Yakubu Barde (PDP, Kaduna)
A ranking member, Barde was the minority whip in the Eighth Assembly and was expected to land another leadership position in the Ninth Assembly. However, he lost out as other minority parties teamed up with Elumelu and majority members of the PDP to thwart the letter from the PDP Secretariat. Barde, who was among those who worked tirelessly to make Dogara speaker in 2015, could not get a committee as consolation and would also remain a floor member for the rest of the tenure.
The committees’ chairmen
The committees’ chairmen include Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) for appropriation, Ahmed Idris (APC, Plateau) for constitution review, Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun) for ecological fund, Abdullahi Garba (APC, Niger) for FCT, Wale Raji (APC, Lagos) for House services, Tunji-Ojo Olubunmi (APC, Ondo) for NDDC, Khadijah Bukar Ibrahim (APC, Yobe) for NEDC, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) for public accounts, Jerry Alagbaso (PDP, Imo) for public petitions, Adamu Fagen Gawo (APC, Jigawa) for constituency outreach, Abubakar Kusada (APC, Katsina) for federal character, Munir Babba (APC, Kano) for agric colleges and institutions, Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina) for agric production and services, Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) for Airforce, Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) for Army, Nnoli Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for aviation, Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta) for banking and currency.
Julius Ihovebere (APC, Edo) for basic education, Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo) for communication, Yusuf Kila (APC, Jigawa) for customs and excise, Jimi Benson (APC, Lagos) for defence, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) for electoral matters, Johnson Oghuma (APC, Edo) for environment, Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for federal judiciary, James Faleke (APC, Lagos) for finance, Yusuf Buba (APC, Adamawa) for foreign affairs, Nicholas Mutu (PDP, Delta) for gas resources, Pascal Obi (AA, Imo) for health institutions, Tanko Sununu (APC, Kebbi) for healthcare institutions, Nasir Zangon Daura (APC, Katsina) for interior, Tajudeen Abass (APC, Kaduna) for land transport, Legor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River) for local content, Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra) for maritime, Shaban Sharada (APC, Kano) for national intelligence, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) for Navy, Mahmaud Abdullahi Gaiya (APC, Kano) for petroleum resources (downstream).
Also on the list are Musa Sarki Adar (APC, Sokoto) for petroleum resources, Bello Kumo, (APC, Gombe) for police, Garba Datti (APC, Kaduna) for ports and harbours, Aliyu Magaji Dau (APC, Jigawa) for power, Nasir Ali Ahmed (APC, Kano) for public procurement, Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) for rules and business, Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano) for tertiary education, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) for water resources, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (APC, Kano) for works, Safana Dayyabu (APC, Katsina) for aids, loans and debt management, Ibrahim Babangida (APC, Katsina) for capital market, Kabir Idris (APC, Kano) for civil society), Femi Fakeye (APC, Osun) for commerce, Mohammed Bago (APC, Niger) for cooperation and integration in Africa, Sylvester Ogbaga (PDP, Ebonyi) for delegated legislation, Tolu Shadipe (APC, Oyo) for diaspora, Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) for emergency and disaster management, Tijani Damisa (APC, Kogi) for FCT Area councils, Ifeanyi Momah (APGA, Anambra) for FCT judiciary and Femi Bamisile (APC, Ekiti) for FERMA.
The list also has Abdullahi Ibrahim Dutse (APC, Jigawa) for financial crimes, Mustapha Dawaki (APC, Kano) for housing, Dolapo Badru (APC, Lagos) for industry, Abubakar Lado (APC, Niger) for ICT, Segun Odebunmi (APC, Oyo) for NOA, Darlington Nwokocha (PDP, Abia) for insurance, Danjuma Chedeh (APGA, Taraba) for internal security of National Assembly, Mohammed Jega (APC, Kebbi) for Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), Zakari Galadima (APC, Yobe) for inter parliamentary relations, Ozurigbo Ugonna (APC, Imo) for justice, Ali Wudil (APC, Kano) for labour, Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) for legislative compliance, Gaza Gbefwi (PDP, Nasarawa) for legislative library and research, Benjamin Kalu (APC, Imo) for media and public affairs, Olododo Cook (APC, Kwara) for national development, Essien Ayi (PDP, Cross River) for Niger Delta Ministry, Alhassan Rumrum (APC, Kano) for pensions, Lawal Idrissu (APC, Kogi) for populations and Abdullahi Salame (APC, Sokoto) for poverty alleviation.
Others are Sani Bala (APC, Kano) for public service matters, Tijani Jobe (APC, Kano) for rural development, Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) for science and technology, Michael Okon (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for solid minerals, Sumaila Suleiman (APC, Kaduna) for special duties, Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) for sports, Ali Ibrahim (APC, Kogi) for steel, Rotimi Agunsoye (APC, Lagos) for SDGs, Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti) for youth development, Nicholas Shehu (PDP, Kaduna) for anti-corruption, Ibrahim Bukar (APC, Borno) for climate change, Ihama Ogbeide (PDP, Edo) for culture, Francis Agbo (PDP, Benue) for drugs and narcotics, Kolawole Lawal (APM, Ogun) for ethics and privileges, Mayowa Akinfolarin (APC, Ondo) for FRSC and Cornelius Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for FOI and government reforms.
There are also Sarki Dahiru (APC, Nasarawa) for HIV/AIDs, John Dyegh (APC, Benue) for human rights, Ashiru Mani (APC, Katsina) for Lake Chad, Mike Etaba (PDP, Cross River) for legislative budget and research, Akin Alabi (APC, Oyo) for governmental affairs, Abubakar Nalaraba (APC, Nasarawa) for pilgrims affairs, Gudaji Kazaure (APC, Jigawa) for political parties matters, Garba Gololo (APC, Bauchi) for privatization, Ogbee Lazarus (PDP, Ebonyi) for reformatory institutions, Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) for treaties, protocols and agreements, Patrick Asadu (PDP, Enugu) for water ways, Jide Jimoh (APC, Lagos) for urban development, Wunmi Onanuga (APC, Ogun) for women affairs and Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun) for women in parliament.
Politics
Ihedioha names ex-minister, 16 others as commissioner-nominees
E
xactly two months after his swearing-in as governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has made public, a 17-man commissioner-nominees’ list.
A former minister, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, made the list alongside the former deputy speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Chief Chuma Nnaji.
Nnaji was running mate to Governor Ihedioha, when he first ran for the governorship of the state in 2015. However, he was dropped for Engr. Gerald Irona in 2019 and it is believed that his nomination, beside competence, is a well-deserved reward for loyalty.
Also on the list is Dr. Vin Udokwu, a medical practitioner who was the Director General of the Ihedioha campaign organisation and former Chief of Staff to then Governor Chief Achike Udenwa.
The list of commissioner-nominees has two female in the persons of Prof. Onwuliri and Mrs. Ibekwe Nkeiruka Imma.
Others on the list include Reginald Ihebuzor, Barr Felix Ebiliekwe, Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme, Prof. Joseph Uwaleke, Nicholas Amaefule, Barr Christopher Nzekwe and Johnbosco Okeahialam.
Others are Meekam Mgbenwelu, Umez-Eronini Okechukwu, Dr. Vincent Udokwu, Sir Bon Unachukwu; Engr. Sly Enwerem; Chief Emmanuel Nwaogu and Hon Tony Okere.
Politics
Snake invasion: Ondo Assembly fires back at Akeredolu
T
he Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, tackled Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the claim that the Assembly members lied over the invasion of the Assembly by snakes.
The Assembly in a communique signed by 25 out of its 26 members insisted that the snake prevented its sitting on Wednesday and Thursday contrary to the governor’s claim.
Akeredolu had come hard on members of the state House of Assembly over their clam that snakes prevented them from carrying out their legislative duties.
The governor, who visited the Assembly complex after the report that a snake chased out lawmakers from plenary session accused the legislators of trying to blackmail the state government for pecuniary gains.
But the lawmakers, who found their voice four days after the governor visited the Assembly complex, also accused Governor Akeredolu’s media team of doctoring the video tape of the event that happened when the governor inspected the Assembly complex.
In a communiqué they issued yesterday after a parliamentary meeting held at the official resident of the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, the lawmakers described the Ondo Assembly complex as the worst in the country in terms of infrastructure.
They said the current administration of Governor Akeredolu and previous administrations in the state failed to release money for the renovation of the complex.
The lawmakers, who had earlier claimed not to have financial capacity to carry out any project on the Assembly complex, also called for total autonomy of the legislative arm of government for proper functioning.
The communique read by the lawmaker representing Ese Odo State Constituency, Hon. Success Torukerijo, reiterated that the Assembly complex is in a state of dilapidation and needed urged renovation.
It read in part: “We want to restate and reaffirm that on Wednesday July 24, 2019, a snake fell from the ceiling into the chamber of the Assembly. On Thursday July 25, 2019, part of the ceiling caved in and fell into the chamber, preventing us from holding a schedule meeting inside the chamber.
“We take exception to the doctored video released from the media office of the governor as it did not reflect what transpired, when the governor visited the Assembly on Friday July 26, 2019 and we will not want to join issue by releasing the original version of the tape.
“We reiterate the constitutional status of the legislature as an independent arm of government, which therefore, deserve to be accorded as such.
“We want to state without any equivocation that no fund has been released to the Assembly for the capital projects in the last five years, in spite of the yearly budgetary provision and there has not been any cash-backing for the renovation of the Assembly for the past 10 years.
“It is pitiable that the Ondo State House of Assembly is the worst in terms of infrastructure in the whole country. It will also interest the public to know that the office of the speaker and the deputy speaker have no official cars.”
The lawmakers declared that they will not waiver in their responsibility as representatives of the people of the state.
When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, declined comment on the matter.
Politics
Senate: Lawan unfolds 69 standing committees
…APC gets 49, PDP 20
T
he President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, announced the reconstitution of the upper chambers 69 standing committees with the appointment of their chairmen and vice chairmen.
A breakdown of the committees according to geopolitical zonal arrangement shows that the North got a total of 37 committees, while the South got 32 committees.
Further statistical distribution of the committees also indicated that North-West produced 16 chairmen; North East (11) and North Central (10).
In the South, the South-West got 13 committees, South-South (10) and South East (nine).
Senators adjudged to be loyal to the President of the Senate were expectedly given key committees.
Some of the committees are Appropriations Finance, Police, Defence, Army, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Agriculture, Petroleum Upstream, Downstream, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Communications, among others.
The committees’ chairmen as announced by Lawan are as follows: Appropriations, Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North); Agriculture, Abdullahi Adamu (APC Nasarawa West); Interior, Kashim Shetima (APC Borno Central); Finance, Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West) and Communication, Oluremi Tinubu (APC Lagos Central).
Others are Petroleum (Downstream), Sabo Mohammed (APC Jigawa North West); Marine Transport, Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central); Customs, Excise and Tarrif, Francis Alimikhena (APC Edo North); Judiciary, Human Rights xOpeyemi (APC Ekiti Central); Federal Capital Territory, Abubakar Kyari (APC Borno North) and Health (Secondary and Tertiary), Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC Kwara Central).
Among the 20 committees allocated to PDP senators as chairmen are Petroleum (Upstream), Albert Bassey Akpan (Akwa Ibom North East); Public Accounts, Mathew Urhoghide (Edo South); Gas Resources, James Manager (Delta South); Power, Steel and Metallurgy, Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East); Aviation, Dino Melaye (Kogi West); Local and Foreign Debts, Clifford Ordia (Edo Central) and Sports, Youths and Development, Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central).
Other chairmen of the committees across party lines are Army, Ali Ndume (APC Borno South); Airforce, Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi South); Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Suleiman Kwari (APC Kaduna North); Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central); Capital Market, Ibikunle Amosun (APC Ogun Central) and Cooperation and Integration in Africa and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East).
Otbers are Culture and Tourism, Rochas Okorocha (APC Imo West); Defence, Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto North); Diaspora and NGOs, Bashiru Ajibola (APC Osun Central); Drugs and Narcotics, Hezekaiah Dimka (APC Plateau Central); Ecology and Climate Change, Mohammad Gusau (PDP Zamfara Central); Education (Basic and Secondary), Ibrahim Geidam (APC Yobe East); Employment, Labour and Productivity, Ben Umajumogu (APC Imo North); Environment, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu West) and Establishment and Public Service, Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano Central).
The Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions committee is headed by Patrick Akinyelure (PDP Ondo Central); Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, Danjuma Laah (PDP Kaduna South); Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Gershom Bassey (PDP Cross River South); Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bulkachuwa (APC Bauchi North); Housing, Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi North); ICT and Cybercrime, Yakubu Useni (APC Kogi Central); Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South); Industries, Adebayo Osinowo (APC Lagos East); Information and National Communication, Danladi Sankara (APC Jigawa North East) and Inter-parliamentary Affairs, Godiya Akwashiki (APC Nasarawa South).
Others are Land Transport, Abdulfatai Buhari (APC Oyo North); Legislative Compliance, Oriolowo Adeyemi (APC West); Local Content, Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo Central); Media and Public Affairs, Adedayo Adeyeye (APC Ekiti South); National Identity and National Population, Sa’idu Alkali (APC Gombe North); National Planning, Olubunmi Adetunmbi (APC Ekiti North); National Security and Intelligence, Abdullahi Gobir (APC Sokoto East); Navy, George Sekibo (PDP Rivers East); Niger Delta, Peter Nwabaoshi (PDP Delta North); Police affairs, Dauda Jika (APC Bauchi Central); Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Programme, Lawal Gumau (APC Bauchi South ) and Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, Chuwkuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North).
Others are Privatisation, Theodore Orji (PDP Abia Central); Public Procurement, Shuaibu Lau (PDP Taraba North); Rules and Business, Sadiq Umar (APC Kwara North); Science and Technology, Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central); Senate Services, Sani Musa (APC Niger East); Solid Minerals, Mine, Steel Development and Metallurgy, Tanko Al Makura (APC North); State and Local Government, Lekan Mustapha (APC Ogun East); Special Duties, Yusuf A Yusuf (APC Taraba Central); SDGs, Aisha Dahiru (APC Adamawa Central); Tertiary Institution and TETFUND, Ahmed Baba Kaita (APC Katsina North), Trade and Investment, Rose Oko (PDP Cross River North); Water Resources, Bello Mandiya (APC Katsina Central); Women Affairs and Youth Development, Betty Apiafi (PDP Rivers South) and Works, Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi Central).
Politics
Ministerial screening: Senate in endorsement hearing
CHUKWU DAVID reports that the 9th Senate, unusually reduced the 2019 ministerial screening to largely, a mere endorsement hearing as more than half of the nominees were asked to just “take a bow and go,” without answering questions from the senators as well as went through the process without submitting their certificates of assets declaration as required by law
T
he word screen in simple English means to examine in order to test suitability. In other words, to screen ministerial nominees means to thoroughly scrutinize the nominees with a view to ascertaining their suitability or competence to hold such exalted office as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
At the country’s return to civil rule in 1999, those who were nominated as ministers by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, were thoroughly grilled before they were finally confirmed for appointment to various ministerial positions.
However, in the process of time, particularly in 2003, the lawmakers saw the need to make some provisions in their rule book, for former members of the National Assembly, who are nominated for any level of appointment, which requires Senate confirmation, to be granted a privilege to “take a bow and go,” thereby making confirmation and appointment of such people automatic.
This privilege was limited former members of the National Assembly in the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Senate, and never extended to any other categories of nominees.
However, at the commencement of the 2019 ministerial screening by the Ninth Senate, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, urged his colleagues to widen the scope of beneficiaries of the privilege, by extending it to nominees who have served in the states Assembly.
They senators also resolved to extend the privilege to female nominees and nominees from constituencies of presiding and principal officers such as the President of the Senate, the Deputy President of the Senate, and the Majority Leader of the Senate, among others.
This expansion by the Senate consciously or unconsciously made the list of the nominees qualified to enjoy the privilege very large, and it practically became a problem as well as a scandal to the Senate, to the extent that even some senators were appalled by the trend and attempted to truncate it.
Accordingly, as the Senate commenced the confirmation hearing on Wednesday last week after receiving the list from President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, many Nigerians rose to heavily condemn the approach, describing it as a charade.
Most Nigerians tackled the Upper Chamber on the ground that the “take a bow and go” policy has been abused as well as apparently made mockery of the revered nation’s highest legislative institution. They further decried that it amounted to a waste of Nigerians productive hours.
The critics pointed out that the trend won’t help the country as sentiments are now the indices used to approve the nominees’ appointments rather their intellectual potency and experience.
The ‘take a bow and go’ arrangement began in 2003 and it was introduced as a courtesy and privilege for any nominees who has been elected to the Senate or House of Representatives in the past.
The Ninth Senate has now extended the privilege to all persons with previous legislative experience at state levels. Some Nigerians said that they witnessed the worst screening exercise in the history of the country with nominees, related to lawmakers who were asked to “take a bow.”
Based on the criteria, some of the beneficiaries include Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), George Akume (Benue), Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo), Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo).
Others are Mustapha Shehuri (Borno), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi), Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara) were excluded from being grilled.
The privilege was further extended to Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Chris Ngige (Anambra) and Muhammadu Bello (Adamawa).
The Senate minority leader, Enyinaya Abaribe had called the attention of the Senate to the negative effects of the policy. He stated that in global parliamentary practices, confirmation hearings are conducted for nominees to access their competence and qualification for the appointment of being a minister. He explained that confirmation hearings are different from endorsement hearings.
Abaribe said: “This is a confirmation hearing, it is not an endorsement hearing and I so move that we abide by what the constitution says.”
Section 147 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which granted the Senate the power to confirm appointments does not make a provision for the ‘take a bow’ policy.
Another great flaw that trailed the ministerial screening by the Senate was that the Chamber acted in breach of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) by screening ministerial nominees, who did not submit their certificates of assets declaration before appearing for screening.
Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (Bayelsa West) disclosed this last week Friday, through a point of order. He pointed out that the constitution stipulates that for every nominee by Mr. President, whois supposed to occupy any office, especially a ministerial nominee, that individual has to submit his or her certificate of assets declaration.
The lawmaker, however, observed that the Senate had, since Wednesday it commenced screening of the ministerial nominees, been going through the process including screening those that did not present their certificates of assets declaration.
Ewhrudjakpo stressed that since the Buhari administration has laid so much emphasis on fight against corruption, it must not just be a lip service, but should be practically demonstrated in carrying out all its functions at all levels of governance.
He insisted that since the exercise was just a screening stage, he would insist at the confirmation stage that the nominees who had submitted their assets declaration certificates should do so, failure of which, he would request that they should be disqualified.
The lawmaker pointed out that his observation was not in any way a mark of witch-hunt against the affected persons, but rather, to ensure that the provisions of the law are followed by strictly adhering to due process.
Addressing journalists on the matter, he said: “The constitution requires the president, vice president, the service chiefs and heads of extra-ministerial departments to declare their assets before they are screened.
“But I noticed that it was not the trend with this screening and I decided to draw the attention of the Senate President to this fact. A few of them have complied, but majority of them have not complied.
“It is a breach of the constitution. If we are fighting corruption, we must be seen to be doing so. We should know what they are worth before coming to office and what they are worth at the end of their tenure.
“We are not witch-hunting anybody. Before we go into the confirmation stage, this is just the screening, we will take all the documents, and at that point, if the certificates of asset declaration are not there, we will draw the attention of the Senate to disqualify such candidates.”
The President of the Senate, had while responding to the point of order, noted that some of the nominees complied by submitting their certificates of assets declaration before appearing. He, however, noted that defaulters would do so before confirmation.
Whether this anomaly would be corrected later or not, the belief is that the Senate actually violated the process because the assets declaration certificate ought to be one of the documents to be scrutinized at the confirmation hearing before subjecting a nominee to screening.
Politics
Fashola: Lack of funds, bane of infrastructural devt
…proposes N10trn Infrastructure Bond
The immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, declared that inadequacy of funds is the major problem hindering infrastructural development in the country.
Fashola, who made the declaration, while fielding questions from senators at the ongoing ministerial screening by the Senate, said the challenge of funding is responsible for non-completion of strategic roads infrastructure across the country in the last four years of the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.
He also noted that paucity of funds frustrated the ministry from actualising all its set goals in terms of fully implementing its infrastructural projects in works, power and housing sectors in the just elapsed political dispensation.
According to him, limited budget allocation for execution of critical infrastructure has resulted in government borrowing from multilateral corporations to fund the budget.
To tackle the problem of funding in infrastructural development, Fashola suggested the need to explore other means of funding such as setting up of an Infrastructure Bond to the tune of N10 trillion, which Nigerians could subscribe to as shareholders for critical infrastructure in the country.
Fashola said the major problem that faced his ministry was the fact that Nigeria’s budgets were usually not cash-backed, and so projects captured in the nation’s budgets in the last four years did not receive adequate funding.
Conseauently, he stressed the need to cash-back the budget to fund critical projects, particularly, major infrastructures that will facilitate rapid national development.
He noted that no ministry in the last four years received all the resources in its budget, pointing out that Nigeria is not yet a rich country as many Nigerians had always erroneously overrated her to be.
He urged the Senate to collaborate with the executive arm of government to fashion out solutions to the funding problems facing the country’s economy, so that Nigerians would have the full dividends of democracy delivered to them.
Fashola also observed that infrastructural deficit is a global phenomenon and not peculiar to Nigeria, urging that the country should do what other countries of the world, such as America and Europe, did to make funds available to finance infrastructural projects.
The former governor of Lagos State, however, said that in spite of the huge challenge of funding, he and his team was able to leave the power, works and housing sectors better than they met it in 2015.
According to him, their impressive performance in the midst of all odds, resulted in the construction of some critical road infrastructure and other projects in housing and power.
He said the ministry had secured the release of 720 stranded containers containing transmission equipment in the last dispensation, assuring that there would be need for improvement if given the second chance.
He said the equipment has been utilised to improve transmission lines across the country, noting that the ministry made significant efforts on off-grid electricity within the period of his stewardship.
He listed the off-grid electricity executed by the government to include the electrification of Araria and Sura markets.
He also said a clear road map has been established for the electrification of other 350 markets and 37 federal universities using off-grid electricity.
The nominee also stated that the state governments were empowered by the constitution to generate, transmit and distribute power in the country.
He said that there was the need for all stakeholders to support the regulators in the ministries to fully enforce the provision of the law in the discharge of their duties.
On road projects, Fashola said the ministry under his leadership, carried out huge works in construction and rehabilitation of roads in the 36 sates of the federation.
He also revealed that construction of affordable housing projects were ongoing in 34 states, noting that some of the houses have been completed.
According to him, the ministry had to make do with the about 50 per cent releases to it, explaining that the funding challenge was evidenced in the budget deficit incurred annually.
He recalled his earlier suggestion to the Senate for a funding innovation outside limited budgetary allocation like the Sukuk, which provided N100 billion to fund road projects across the six geopolitical zones in 2018.
According to Fashola, a possible funding opportunity for critical infrastructure in Nigeria can be accessed from the Sukuk or a slight variation of its kind of funding opportunity.
His words: “I think there is some opportunity and I made this presentation during the 2019 budget presentation that one of the ways I think is to expand instruments like Sukuk.
“Maybe it won’t be Sukuk this time, but I think Nigeria can seek to leverage from the large pool of fund with the ordinary people looking for secured investment.
“And some of them are not even in the banking sector keeping their cash. And I propose that we should consider something like a N10 trillion Infrastructure Bond, backed by parliamentary support and secured by the Federal Government with a reasonable coupon issued in tranches each year, as we need to fund infrastructure.”
He pointed out that solar powered projects were successfully executed in Ariaria Market and some others in Kano and Ondo among others.
Fashola, who was grilled by senators on issues in power, works and housing sectors for over an hour was eventually asked to take a bow after several encomia from senators over his steering performance as minster.
Meanwhile, Senator Oluremu Tunubu, in her submission, urged the Fashola to ensure the allocation of employment slots to senators for their constituents, when he eventually becomes minister.
President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, in his submission, said that there was the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive approach to raise fund for critical infrastructure in the country.
Politics
Aregbesola proposes heavy taxation on wealthy Nigerians
A former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, said that he would recommend imposition of heavy taxation on wealthy Nigerians as a means of raising the country’s revenue base.
Aregbesola expressed this view when he appeared before the Senate in plenary in the ongoing ministerial screening. He said that if his nomination as a minister was confirmed by the Senate, he would introduce what he termed “privilege taxes” for those who have huge resources in the country, but were either currently not paying or under paying.
His word: “If confirmed, I will advocate for a just taxation system that will bridge the inequality in the system. I am a federalist and there is a limit to what we can do on taxation as a nation.
“We have left the rich men in Nigeria without allowing them to discharge their responsibilities to the citizens, particularly on taxation. I’m going to pioneer privilege taxes for those who have huge resources or wealth on which Nigerians must tap.
“If I go into details, there could be some ill feelings in some quarters. I will recommend serious taxation for wealthy people in Nigeria. If that will now translate into lifting the burden on the states and the local government councils to reduce their penchant for taxes that made poor people pay from their inadequate resources, I would have been satisfied.”
On controversies that trailed salary payment under his administration in Osun State, Aregbesola said the misinformation about the salary situation when he was governor for eight years was either caused by deliberate mischief or people who were ignorant of the actual situation of things then.
He explained that he stopped the disparity in the payment of salaries in the Osun State in July 2018 before the expiration of his tenure in November.
“The narrative on the issue of salary payment in Osun State is either mischievous or based on ignorance. Nobody can pretend that the Nigerian economy did not suffer a huge downfall from 2014 until when the current administration came in with some palliative to support the states.
“Osun State was hugely affected because we had invested heavily on infrastructure that was totally neglected before. Personnel cost alone was 63 per cent of my total income then. Osun State civil service population is huge and top heavy. Whereas levels one to seven that constitute 73 per cent of the civil servants take less than N1 billion, the fat cats in levels eight and above, were less than 30 per cent of the civil servants, but take over N2 billion.
“I was therefore forced to do interesting balancing short of retrenchment. I had to constitute a panel under the leadership of Comrade Hassan Sunmonu to monitor all revenue income of the state and apportion whatever is left to salaries, which was done innovatively.
“We knew that officers on levels one to seven and pensionrers cannot even survive on their salaries if we didn’t pay their full salaries. We never owed anybody on levels one to seven a dime.
“For officers on levels eight to 10, they earned 75 per cent of their salaries throughout my tenure which ended in July 2018. We stopped all forms of partial payment to anybody in July 2018 and I left office in November 2018. It was only those officers on levels 12 and above that had to earn 50 per cent of their salaries between July 2015 and July 2018,” he explained.
Politics
How to tackle xenophobic attacks on Nigerians – Onyeama
Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the Federal Government needs to hold a high-level engagement with South African authorities to tackle the spate of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the country.
Onyeama, a ministerial nominee, stated this while responding to a question by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during his screening by the Senate yesterday. He explained that a bi-national meeting between presidents of both countries has been set up and the issue should be addressed politically.
His words: “What I believe is the issue, is really one of communication and direct oversight of law enforcement agencies in South Africa. This seems to be the real problem for Nigerians in South Africa.
“We have set up a bi-national meeting at the level of presidents, so it’s important that we organise very quickly the next meeting, so this matter can also be addressed so it becomes an issue addressed with political will and by the highest level of government of South Africa.”
Onyeama added that after consultation with leaders of Nigerians living in South Africa, the trust deficit between them and the South African police remained an issue, which has made a cordial working relationship between both parties suffer.
His words: “Members of the Nigerian Union told me that the problem they were having is that they know the criminal elements among the Nigerian community and they will like a situation where they can go to the law enforcement agencies to alert them of those criminals, so that actions can be taken quickly, but because of the trust deficit between the Nigerians and the South Africa police, they are not able to work with the authorities.
“There has to be a hotline between myself if re-appointed, and the ministry of foreign affairs of South Africa. Once there is any sign of problems on any Nigerian, to get it immediately across to the highest level of government in South Africa to engage with our high commission to start addressing the issue.
“The higher echelon of the police in South Africa can engage directly with the Nigerian Union of South Africa and this is a framework I tried to create. To sign this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), we need high-level engagement with them.”
The former Minister for Foreign Affairs further stated that Nigerians in Diaspora would love to come back to Nigeria, saying: “We know there are a lot of Nigerians in the Diaspora who would love to come back, but they don’t know how to go about it.
“We know of many challenges Nigerians are facing around the world: xenophobia, shops being shut, human trafficking, Nigerians in prison, Nigerians looking for visas and passport renewals; we have seen the reactions of some Nigerians when they are confronted with obstacles in Nigerian embassies.
“We have started to create a 24/7 helpdesk for all Nigerians anywhere in the world that they can contact. The helpdesk will route the information to the necessary officials to speed up the action and it will ensure that Nigerians providing services in our embassies know that there is some oversight.”
Commenting on the issue of xenophobic attack, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, said killing of Nigerians in South Africa is not acceptable.
“In fact, I have written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here in Abuja, asking it to give me all the Nigerians killed in South Africa. We are writing to the Parliament of South Africa; we are taking it to the next level,” he said.
Lawan promised that required steps would be taken as he also asked Onyeama what he would do differently to stop the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.
Trending
-
News18 hours ago
Okorocha’s Eastern Palm varsity belongs to Imo – Committee
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Cambridge student dies after falling from plane
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Judge, DA apologize to man who was exonerated after 28 years in prison
-
News21 hours ago
Benue evacuates 812 state indigene students trapped in Taraba varsity crisis
-
News9 hours ago
NNPC, Dangote strike deals over $12bn refinery
-
Arts & Entertainments22 hours ago
US Navy band thrills Nigerian audiences
-
News9 hours ago
WAEC to Tribunal: We’re not responsible for Buhari’s Cambridge Certificate
-
News18 hours ago
Buhari upgrades College of Agriculture to varsity
Pingback: Guber poll: Kogi citizens in Ekiti declare support for Yahaya Bello - Instanextpost