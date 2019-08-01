Metro and Crime
Gunmen raid UniUyo female hostel
Gunmen raided a female hostel in the Town Campus of the University of Uyo late on Wednesday, dispossessing students of money and other valuables.
The incident, which occurred at W6 Hostel on the campus, is coming few days after some female students were attacked by bandits in one of the hostels.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the hoodlums went from room to room dispossessing students of their belongings.
A source on the campus, who pleaded anonymity, said that although no life was lost during the incident, some of the students sustained injuries in their bid to escape.
“Some hoodlums broke into W6 Hostel at the University of Uyo, Town Campus at about midnight when the students were sleeping.
“They carted away property such as phones, laptops, jewellery and cash. No life was lost but some of the affected students sustained minor injuries.
“We also learnt that some female students were attacked the previous day in one of the hostels,” the source added.
Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP. Macdon Odiko, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed, had ordered deployment of policemen to all the hostels.
Odiko said that Ahmed had held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Enefiok Essien, and the management of the university with a view to finding lasting solution to the frequent invasion of hostels by bandits.
“The command is aware of the incident that occurred at the University of Uyo, and the commissioner of police has ordered deployment of officers to all hostels in the campuses.’’
Odiko advised students to go about their normal activities, assuring that the command was committed to ensuring peace and security on the campuses of the institution.
Girl, 3, gang-raped and beheaded in India
Two paedos allegedly raped and beheaded a three-year-old girl who was kidnapped while sleeping beside her mum at a railway station in India.
Government railway police said the toddler was decapitated with a sharp weapon after she started crying while being sexually assaulted.
While the girl’s torso has been recovered, and is currently undergoing a post-mortem, her head is still missing, say police.
After sharing CCTV footage of the girl’s abduction, cops arrested Rinku Sahu, 36, and Kailash Kumar, 38, for abduction, rape and murder, reports ‘Times of India’.
The little girl had been sleeping beside her mum at the Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand last Thursday when she was carried away, unbeknown to her mother.
The child was taken to a fabrication yard a few miles from the station and gang-raped, before being beheaded.
HEAD NOT FOUND
Early the next morning, the decapitated body was placed in a bag and dumped near a wall.
Government railway police deputy superintendent Noor Mustafa Ansari said her torso has been recovered from shrubs near a water treatment plant, reports the ‘Hindustan Times’.
He said: “We arrested Sahu on Tuesday night following a tip-off after we shared CCTV footage of the abduction with the media and on social media.
“He led us to the place where he had dumped the body.”
The girl’s mum, 26, tried to identify the remains, but was unable to do so as she repeatedly fainted.
Although a sniffer dog squad has been used to try and find her head, “so far this has been to no avail”, said Ansari.
‘The Hindustan Times’ reports that police had a difficult time keeping an angry mob at bay when they returned to the murder scene.
Ansari told the paper that Sahu said he had not beheaded the girl, although he allegedly said that he had killed her when she started sobbing.
The cop said that Sahu had previously been found guilty of abducting a seven-year-old child in April, 2015.
Ansari added: “A local court convicted and sentenced him to a two-year-jail term in March 2018. He came out of jail a few weeks ago.”
*Courtesy: The Sun
Father gets 21 years for raping 17one-year-old daughter
An Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court near Benin the Edo State capital on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old herbalist, Jacob Alonge to 21 years imprisonment for rape and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter, Miss Gift Alonge.
The man, an indigene of Ososo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, was sentenced on a three-count charge of unlawful possession of fetish wrap of his daughter’s pubic hair; unlawfully and indecently having canal knowledge of his biological daughter and repeated sexual assault and impregnating her.
Sadly, Miss Gift, who was five months pregnant, and four others out to prosecute the father had died in a ghastly motor accident on January 16 this year.
The five victims were travelling to Benin for the judgment when they met their untimely deaths.
Other victims in the accident were Miss Rhoda Braimoh, Miss Promise Ezekiel, a staff of a non governmental organisation (NGO) known as ‘BraveHeart Initiative for Youth and Women’ (BHI), which had been assisting prosecute the case, the victim’s maternal uncle, Mr Ukere Adagbogu and the driver of the vehicle in which they were driving in, Mr. Paul Opashi.
Moments after the convict learnt that his daughter had died later same day recanted his plea from guilty to not guilty prompting the case to be started afresh.
Soldiers accused of allegedly raping Ondo varsity student
- The victim should report to us – Brigade Commander
A student of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) was on Wednesday evening allegedly raped by some soldiers at a military checkpoint at Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the state.
The soldiers of 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, at Ikare-Akoko according to sources serially raped the lady whose identity has not been disclosed as at the time of this report.
According to a source, the soldiers, who were attached to the Ikare Akoko checkpoint allegedly raped the victim, a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of AAUA, while she was coming back from the campus.
A student of the institution, who witnessed the incident but did not want her name in the print for fear of harassment, said the soldiers at the Ikare checkpoint were fond of molesting the female students who passed-by the checkpoint.
But the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, however, said he was not aware of the incident.
Joseph said: “I have not been briefed about the matter, I will have to call the Ikare Division and I will call you back when I get the details.”
But reacting on behalf of the military, Brigadier General Zakari L Abubakar said if there is such a complaint, it should be presented at the Brigade Command in Akure for proper action.
Abubakar, who said it would be difficult for any of his men to be involved in such, said anyone found guilty knows the penalty because military authorities do not take it lightly. He, however, appealed to the people of the state to assist them in ridding the state of kidnappers and other criminals.
Oyo Police parade 4 illegal ammunition dealers, recover 10,000 live cartridges
- ‘I sell arms to local hunters’, says suspect
Police arraign trader for allegedly beating, stripping neighbour
The police on Thursday arraigned a 30-year-old trader, Ruth Godfrey, in a Magistrates’ Court in Minna for allegedly beating up and stripping her neighbour, during a fight.
The police charged Godfrey with three counts of assault, inciting disturbance, criminal force and criminal intimidation. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ahmed Ali, told the court that the matter was reported at the Tudun Wada station on June 24.
Ali alleged that a fight broke out when the defendant removed a table from a shop belonging to her neighbour, Peace Iyke.
He alleged that when the complainant asked the defendant why she removed the table, she invited thugs to beat her up.
Ali alleged that the complainant was also stripped naked.
He alleged that the defendant also threatened to kill the complainant’s husband.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 114, 265 and 397 of the Penal Code Law.
When the charges were read to her, she pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for adjournment to enable the police conclude investigation into the matter
In her ruling, the Magistrate Sa’adatu Gambo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety in like sum.
Gambo adjourned the matter until August 8 for further mention.
‘One Chance’ robbery: Court remands woman pending bail
A Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Wednesday ordered a woman, Joy Maduka, be remanded in prison custody, pending bail application for allegedly robbing a passenger.
The police charged Maduka, who resides at Idu , Abuja, with joint act and cheating.
The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Prisons until August 20.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on April 12.
Lawal, informed the court that the complainant, Ms Maryam Augu, who resides in AYA, reported the matter at the Durumi Divisional police headquarters.
The prosecutor told the court that Augu reported that on April 12, she boarded a vehicle at AYA Area 1 roundabout.
He informed the court that during the trip, Maduka and four men, who are at large, drove the complainant to an unknown location.
He alleged that when they got to the location, the defendant and accomplices beat her up and ordered her to give them her ATM password.
The prosecution alleged that the defendant and her accomplices, drove the bank and withdrew N350,000.
Lawal said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code law.
After the charge was read to her, the defendant pleaded not guilty.
Dad slits 10-year-old daughter’s throat
Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, Adamawa State, are now battling to save a 10-year-old primary three pupil, Zahrau Bello, whose father attempted to murder.
The father, Saidu Bello, allegedly attempted to kill Zahrau by slitting her throat.
Reports indicated that Saidu, who has a record of psychopathic disorder, had been exhibiting violent behaviour towards his wives and children for a long time.
It was learnt that on the fateful day, the girl, who attends Damare Primary School, didn’t go to school that day due to illness.
Her mother, Fatima Bello, said the incident occurred about 10a.m. yesterday at their home at Damare in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
She said her husband was being treated for mental illness.
According to her, there was even a time Saidu was admitted for about 30 days because of the illness.
A neighbour, Zainab Mohammed, said she heard screams from next door and suddenly another neighbour, Mamudu, shouted that Saidu was slitting the throat of his daughter, Zahrau.
Attracted by the scream, neighbours rushed to the scene, beat up the man, tied his arms and took him the police.
The doctor at the Emergency Ward at the FMC, Dr. Elkana Patrick, said the girl had only 50:50 per cent chance of survival as the injury inflicted on her was severe.
According to Patrick, the girl’s airwave has been secured.
The doctor added that with this development she cannot speak until taken to the theatre where medical team will try to rectify the situation.
He said: “The larynx of the throat has been secured for medical team to commence the necessary steps.”
Also, the Deputy Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Yerima Sulaiman, said the hospital would administer free treatment on the girl because she was from a poor family.
He said: “We have a fund to bail patients out more so that the man has a psychiatric problem.”
Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the suspect was in custody while investigation was ongoing.
Proprietress diverts students’ N5m WAEC registration fees, convicted
Proprietress of Dala Standard Secondary School, Maiduguri, Josephine Udeh, has been convicted for collecting N5,059,000, WAEC registration fees from 284 students of her school and converting it to her private use. Udeh was arrested and arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). She was arraigned before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, sitting in Maiduguri on a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N5,059,000. She pleaded not guilty upon her arraignment on April 24, 2019. In the course of the trial, the prosecution presented 10 witnesses and 10 exhibits which pushed her to enter into a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.
At the resumed hearing, yesterday, prosecution counsel, Benjamin Manji, prayed the court to substitute an earlier charge filed on April 9 with an amended charge of the day, July 31. Udeh pleaded guilty to the amended charge in line with the plea bargain agreement she opted for.
Following her guilty plea, the prosecution counsel prayed the court to convict her as charged. However, the defence counsel, B. G. Sanda, prayed for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant had already re-paid the misappropriated sum. Consequently, Justice Kumaliya pronounced her guilty as charged with a fine of N150,000 and to spend one year in prison custody in default of the payment of the fine.
Shi’ites suspend protests, to pursue judicial process
Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) yesterday disclosed that it was temporarily suspending its street protest for the release of its leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.
A statement by the group made available to journalists in Kaduna said the move was to “allow for some new openings into the resolution of the problems, especially the court case instituted by our lawyers on the proscription order made by the Federal Government this week”.
The President, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, said in a statement that, “IMN do hereby announce to the general public and the international community that it has temporarily suspended its ‘free Zakzaky street protests’ to allow for some new openings into the resolution of the problems”.
He said: “It has taken this step in good faith out of respect for some eminent people and groups, whose input in the resolution of the problems appears genuine and we sincerely hope an amicable way could be found to solve the crises surrounding the illegal detention of our leader for almost four years now.
“If at all any protests occur anywhere in the country, it might be this notice hasn’t reach those in the field or this message is misunderstood or it is some security agents who are mischievously behind it as they have been doing in an attempt to smear our image and be seen as unruly people rather than as victims of savage oppression since 2015.”
Midnight visit: Borno gov suspends medical director, four others
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of the Medical Director, Dr. Audu Usman, of the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital, Maiduguri, and four doctors who were absent while they were supposed to be on call.
The governor had on Monday visited the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital and the State Specialist Hospital from midnight to 2a.m. during which he discovered that none of the 19 resident doctors, including the two on call, were available to look after patients.
Zulum had instructed nurses to call the doctors on the phone during his visit but none responded.
“Governor Zulum has ordered the suspension of the Medical Director of Umaru Shehu Hospital, Dr. Audu Usman, for his failure of leadership. Furthermore, Dr. Musa Chuwang and Dr. Chijioke Ibemere, who absented themselves while on call, have also been suspended while Dr. Baba Ali Malgwi who was second on call is suspended arising from his inability to respond to telephone calls during the governor’s visit. At the same time, frantic attempt to reach him was impossible even when he lives within the doctors’ quarters located around the hospital.
“Similarly, Dr. Esther of the Paediatric Department, who was supposed to be on duty, was found absent and hence, she is also suspended. All medical doctors attached to the Accident and Emergency Unit are to be queried for their absence and the lack of duty roaster. Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospitals Management Board is directed to comply with the governor’s directive while he is to take measures that should ensure all gaps are filled,” the government said in a statement.
It added that Zulum was determined to ensure that all hospitals across Borno State provided adequate healthcare delivery at all times.
