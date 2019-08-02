Islam
Hajj 2019: 45 Nigerian pilgrims sick, on medical observation in Saudi –NAHCON
45 Nigerian pilgrims are on observation for variety of illnesses in the four facilities in Madina and another five in Makkah. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, which disclosed this, confirmed the death of five Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. The Chairman of the National Medical Team, Ibrahim Kana, released the figure in Madinah from the commission’s National Medical Team Electronic Health Medical Records.
He maintained that 108 referrals were made to various Saudi Arabian hospitals. “So far, Nigeria has lost five pilgrims including three females and two males; out of which one died in Madina while the remaining four died in the city of Makkah.
“They all died of various illnesses including heart and lung diseases. “Records shows that so far in both Makkah and Madina, we have made 10, 485 diagnosis with Makkah accounting for over 60 per cent. “Additionally, 108 referrals were made to various Saudi Arabian hospitals after keeping 45 pilgrims on observation for variety of illnesses in the four facilities in Madina and another five in Makkah. “In order to ameliorate suffering of pilgrims, all the clinics are located within a stone throw to pilgrims’ accommodation in both Makkah and Madina,” he stated. Over 150 million drugs had been consumed by Nigerian pilgrims at no cost to them, the record showed.
“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria prepared a drug forecast for the entire operation, including drugs for HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis, donated by the Federal Ministry of Health. “The remaining was procured by the commission, both onshore and offshore, following government due process. “In terms of wellbeing of pilgrims so far on the medical side, we are yet to encounter any serious situation or potential outbreak of any disease, except for the extreme temperatures. “We admonish our pilgrims to stay indoors as much as possible.
“If they must go out, they should cultivate the use of umbrellas and consume plenty of cold water,” he said. Regarding concerns of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Corona Virus (MERSCoV), Mr Kana said pilgrims were strongly advised to stay away from camels which were the reservoir and vector for the transmission of the disease. “We appeal to pilgrims to eat healthy and not patronise illegal food vendors to prevent cases of gastroenteritis as a result of food poisoning.
“Similarly, pilgrims are strongly advised not to consume stale foods which get easily contaminated as a result of the high temperatures.” He also advised pilgrims to attend the health centres opened for them, reminding them that they were free to make use of the free services and called on the health personnel to be cautious and humane to “the guests of Allah.” Mr. Kana said all the NAHCON clinics were fully computerised, “therefore, pilgrims with the habit of patronising clinics just to receive drugs would not be able to do that this time.”
Islam
Insecurity: Don tasks Nigerians on strategy adoption
Nigerians have been urged to exploit the strategies employed by the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as antidotea to curtail the prevailing security challenges in the country. An Associate Professor of Applied English and Peace Linguistics, Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Ilorin, Dr Mahfouz Adedimeji, in his presentation tagged: “Prophetic Responses To Security Threats In The Formative Years Of Islam”, said: “Despite the immense success of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his tremendous impact in the world of almost two billion Muslims who loved and followed him, his life was far from being a bed of roses; in fact, his life was difficult – a bed of thorns.”
Adedimeji, who spoke at a Lecture of the Ola Olu Muslim Society of Nigeria, held at the Wings Schools, Iwo, Osun State, said a cursory look at the world, in which Nigeria is an illustrative microcosm, revealed a dismal picture of horror.
“It is as if the devil, Shaitan himself, has completely taken charge of the global affairs,” he said. Citing security challenges in countries of the world, he said China, Palestine, Syria, Libyan, Afghanistan, Somalia and other Muslim-majority countries like Nigeria are hemorrhaging under the intense pressure of war, conflict and social crisis. “Hunger, poverty, misery and hopelessness are making many people commit suicide as life is a hell hole for a vast majority.
“In fact, Nigeria was placed fifth in the list with 15,000 suicides committed in every 100,000 in the world, making Nigerians the most suicidal people in Africa. “Among us and all over the world, sins have become standardized, faith deregulated, greed upgraded and wickedness celebrated.
While millions of people suffer untold hardships and deprivation, a tiny few live in voluptuous luxury. “In Nigeria, we seem to have systemic breakdown at virtually all levels and our security is perpetually at risk.
Alcoholism, drug abuse and sexual immorality, including rape and pedophilia have gained unprecedented ascendancy,” he stated. In combating this unfortunate situation, Adedimeji said it was high time the Nigeria and its citizens adopted the prophetic responses to security threats.
He recommended at least eight strategies the holy Prophet (SAW) deployed to the various threats that dogged his life. “It covers three secondary strategies which are migration (hijrah), peace (as-silm), and dynamism. Prevention is the strategy that is intended to alleviate the threats and risks.
It covers two secondary strategies which are vigorous image (propagation) and harm prevention (daf’ al-darar) while engagement is face-to-face or bumper-to-bumper type of response. It covers three secondary strategies which are jihad, swiftness and steadfastness (asSabr),” he highlighted.
Islam
Hajj: 75, 919 more Nigerian pilgrims expected in Makkah
No fewer than 75, 919 pilgrims from Nigeria are still being expected to arrive the holy cities of Makkah and Medinah for the 2019 Hajj operations. These numbers of pilgrims are those remaining from the 95,000 pilgrims quota allocated to Nigeria by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Already, the number of pilgrims from Nigeria to Madinah, for the 2019 Hajj, has reached 19,081 in 39 flights.
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said this in Madinah. With this, xhecks by New Telegraph showed, it remains 75,919 for the 95,000 hajj quota to be met. NAHCON’s Command and Control Centre said that MaxAir NGL1049 had departed Ilorin for Jeddah at 05:40 a m, comprising 369 Kwara pilgrims with 187 males and 182 females.
The centre also disclosed that Kano pilgrims, made up of 121 males and 64 females, left Nigeria for Madinah. Meanwhile, Nigerian pilgrims have been conducting their religious obligations toward the fulfillment of Hajj requirement in Makkah peacefully. Officers of NAHCON and their counterparts from the states have been doing their best in enlightening pilgrims of what is expected of them to attain acceptable Hajj. Other officers were seen attending to accommodation and health needs of pilgrims and ensuring that pilgrims are served with good food among others.
However, in spite of the advice from NAHCON officers to the pilgrims to concentrate on the religious aspect of their journey to the holy land, some of them have embarked on shopping.
They claimed that the materials were meant to serve as gifts for their families and friends at home. Newsmen in Madinah reported that the least article available for purchase as a gift is 5 Riyad, equivalent to N500. Many pilgrims, however, told journalists that they had engaged in serious prayer for peace in Nigeria, besides doing so for their families and friends.
Some said they made friends among fellow Muslims from other parts of the world. According to them, Islam is a religion of peace, which enjoins its adherents to show love to others, irrespective of religious, tribe and colour.
Islam
How pilgrim slumped, ‘resurrected’ in Masjid Nabawiy
Morer details have emerged on how a non-Nigerian pilgrim slumped and was revived at the Masjid Haram/Nabawi in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The pilgrim, a report showed, collapsed shortly after a prayer offered around 7:05 PM Saudi time. “About five of the emergency responders battled hard to revive him unsuccessfully,” a Nigerian journalist, Tajudeen Adebanjo, who witnessed the incident, reported.
“Their colleagues,” he continues, “were chasing other pilgrims, who wanted to catch glimpse of the situation, away.” He continued: “Two of the responders told the pilgrims not to stay there. They chanted Hajji! Hajji!!, go as they were telling the pilgrims to leave the scene.”
The situation was brought under control when this reporter and a medical practitioner with the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSMPWB), Dr Abideen Aro got to the scene. Aro introduced himself as a medical practitioner to the visibly troubled emergency responders before they allowed him access to the slumped pilgrim.
He quickly collected some medical instruments, including the one used to check the pilgrim’s heart if it’s still active. After administering some medical therapies, the pilgrim opened his eyes and responded to further first aid treatment. The pilgrim was quickly put on emergency vehicle and driven to the hospital for further treatment.
The emergency responders thanked Dr Aro for his heroic feat. According to Dr Aro, who is working with the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Centre, the pilgrim was dehydrated. He said the high temperature in Saudi Arabia could be the cause. Aro, who was formerly with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), said the pilgrim needed to be placed on drip to regain some energies.
Islam
200 families of Christchurch massacre victims invited for Hajj
King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has ordered invitation and hosting of 200 of the families of the victims of Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. The hosting is part of the Saudi King Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah that is implemented and supervised by the Islamic Affairs Ministry. Minister of Islamic Affairs and General Supervisor of the Program, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, said in statements to the Saudi Press Agency that the initiative was part of the Kingdom’s counterterrorism efforts. He said that ministry would follow up the required procedures through the Saudi embassy in New Zealand to finalize their departure to the Kingdom and provide them with all facilities to perform the pilgrimage. The Saudi king had ordered hosting 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims this year. The Christchurch mosque shootings were two consecutive terrorist shooting attacks at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during the Friday prayers on March 15, 2019, which left 51 Muslim worshippers killed. King Salman also ordered Saudi Arabia to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims from the families of martyrs to perform Hajj next month. The pilgrims will be part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah. The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh expressed his appreciation for King Salman’s “generous gesture towards the Palestinian state and its brotherly people,” the Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday. Al-Asheikh said the ministry would work swiftly on executing the king’s order by following up on the pilgrims’ traveling process through its embassies in Egypt and Jordan. The ministry would also finalize all procedures needed for their travel to the kingdom on private flights, and offer services to help them perform the duty of Hajj.
Islam
Hajj 2019: NDLEA gives last warning to pilgrims
…says gum, kolanuts’ imports attract death penalty in Saudi
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned intending pilgrims from Nigeria that smuggling of gum and tramadol as well as kolanut and bitter cola still attract death penalty in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Ogun state NDLEA Commander, Alhaji Ishaku Yusuf, gave the warning at a seminar organised by the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB) held at the Valley View Auditorium, Government House, Abeokuta.
Yusuf said illicit drugs trafficking attract death penalty in Saudi Arabia and must be avoided by all means. The commander, who was represented by Muazu Aliyu Dan-Musa, also cautioned pilgrims against carrying other improvised hard drugs, including gum and tramadol as well as kolanut and bitter cola. He urged them to be extra vigilant at the airport and refrain from carrying any other person’s luggage as this may put them in avoidable mess.
He said, “I wish to draw the attention of all intending pilgrims to the stiff penalty attached to drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia. Anyone caught, faces a death penalty. “As intending pilgrims, it is an offence for anybody to traffic or carry drugs such as marijuana, hashish, cocaine, heroin and other form of illicit drugs from Nigeria to the Holy Land.” Also speaking, the Wakil of Remoland, Sheikh Musbau Salako, enjoined the intending pilgrims to be disciplined and respect the law.
He admonished them to be moderate in both hand and main luggage, saying their luggage should not be more than 40 kilogrammes. Salako urged the pilgrims to seek for God’s favour and mercy while in Mecca and Medina so as to complement Hajj rites, adding that they should fear God during the exercise.
At the seminar, the Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Abdulhakeem Kalejaye, disclosed that July 19 will be the take-off date for the first batch of the state’s pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Kalejaye added that the board will start with the first batch of 315 passengers whose names will be pasted at the notice board.
Islam
Nigeria’s pilgrims land in S’Arabia as countdown to Hajj rites begin
- 400 Lagos pilgrims first to reach holy land
The first batch out of 95,000 pilgrims from Nigeria have landed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the countdown to 2019 Hajj rites begins. Checks by New Telegraph showed that over 400 pilgrims from Lagos state are already in the holy land for the Hajj rites.
This year Hajj fall in August and Muslims from across the globe, particularly the first batch of pilgrims from Lagos, have already begun to arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of the holy period. Hajj 2019 is expected to start on Friday, August 9 and end on Wednesday, August 14.
The Lagos State Government had earlier announced the departure date for the first batch of pilgrims from the state. Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who made the disclosure while inaugurating an 11-Man Committee for this year’s Hajj at Alausa, Ikeja, said the first batch of pilgrims would leave on July 10. He also said that 2,234 pilgrims from the state would be participating in the 2019 Hajj to Saudi Arabia. HAJJ is a holy pilgrimage to Mecca made by hundreds of thousands of Muslims every year.
This is when Hajj 2019 starts and ends. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and every able-bodied Muslim who can afford to is expected to make the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. Once a year hundreds of thousands of Muslims make the journey to Saudi Arabia, to the holiest city in the world, according to Islamic faith – Mecca. The Islamic calendar is lunarbased so while Hajj is always in the 12th month of the Muslim calendar, its dates change every year.
The 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar is called Dhul-Hijjah, and Hajj takes place between the eighth and 13th days of the month. Last year more than two million Muslims arrived in Mecca for Hajj. During Hajj Mecca becomes one of the most densely-populated locations on earth as hundreds of thousands come together there to observe religious rituals. The ritual of Hajj unites Muslims of all nationalities, ethnic groups and backgrounds to stand and worship together in the eyes of God.
The pilgrims are given special garments to wear which are meant to make them appear as equals, despite wealth and status. During Hajj, Muslims come together in front of Kaaba – Islam’s most important mosque. Two million went to Mecca for Hajj last year. According to Islamic tradition, the Kaaba – a black silk-clad stone structure at the heart of the Grand Mosque in Mecca – was built by the Prophet Abraham in biblical times. Around two million Muslims took part in Hajj last year.
The five-day holy pilgrimage disallows sex, smoking, swearing and disagreements are among the things banned during the Hajj. Hajj is a huge strategic operation due to the vast number of people who participate.
Islam
‘Why Umrah visa holders are temporarily barred from entering Mecca’
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has given the reason for slamming a temporary ban on pilgrims with Umrah visas from entering the country. The kingdom had earlier announced Tuesday, July 2, as the last day of entry into the Kingdom for pilgrims who have already been issued with Umrah visas.
In a circular, the ministry informed Umrah service providers that the electronic issuance of Umrah visas was stopped on Monday, June 17, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It, however, said pilgrims who were issued visas before June 17 would be allowed to enter into the Kingdom until July 2.
The ministry asked the service providers to make sure that all Umrah pilgrims left Saudi Arabia for their respective homes. It warned that severe punishments would be applied on Umrah visa overstayers.
More than seven million foreign pilgrims performed Umrah since the season started in late October, 2018. The largest number of the Umrah pilgrims came from Pakistan followed by Indonesia and India. A record number of 7,650,736 Umrah visas were issued this year. Out of them, 7,393,657 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, according to data provided by the ministry. Most pilgrims — 6,550,520 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 707,955 entered by land and 135,182 arrived by sea.
The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (1,657,777) followed by Indonesia (967,125), India (650,480), Egypt (539,045), Algeria (365,628), Yemen (338,618), Turkey (321,494), Malaysia (278,674), Iraq (277,571) and Jordan (216,165). The Chief Executive Officer of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Mohammed Bin Badi, said the ministry would resume receiving applications for Umrah visas from Dhul Hijja 15 (August 16). He said Umrah visas would be issued in five days and would be for a period not exceeding one month.
The ministry expects the number of Umrah pilgrims to cross the 30 million mark by the year 2030. Developing Hajj and Umrah services is among the top priorities of the Saudi government. Saudi Vision 2030 targets to give an outstanding experience to the pilgrims by providing them with excellent services. Hajj Minister, Mohammed Saleh Benten, said the ministry would like to see Umrah companies elevate the sector to unprecedented levels by raising the quality of the services offered, especially in housing, transport and visits to historical sites.
Islam
2019 Hajj: 2,234 Lagos pilgrims to begin airlifting July 10
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tasked 2,234 pilgrims from the state who will be performing the 2019 hajj exercise to sustain the culture of excellence and discipline which the state is known for during this year hajj exercise.
This was even as the state’s Amirul- Hajj, Dr AbdulLateef AbdulHakeem said that Lagos will commence airlifting of its pilgrims by July, saying that every necessary arrangement to organise a hitch-free hajj exercise had been put in place. Speaking at a seminar organised to sensitise the intending pilgrims Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the state pilgrim board had carved a niche for itself among the committees of pilgrims boards in the country, urging the pilgrims to remember that the pilgrimage to Mecca and and Medina was spiritual one and a fifth pillar of Islam that requires good conduct. Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, also expressed confidence that this year hajj would be better than the previous years.
He assured that every necessary arrangement would be made to ensure that Lagos pilgrims experience a hitchfree exercise in the 2019 hajj. Sanwo-Olu said: “I want to assure you that the Lagos State government will continue to provide the necessary assistance to the board with view to ensuring the hitch-free and successful pilgrimage.
I have no doubt in my mind that this year’s pilgrimage will be better than last year as we have chosen our Amirul-hajj, Dr Abdul Hakeem AbdulLateef, under whose leadership as the immediate past commissioner for Home Affairs, Lagos State recorded outstanding feats with several awards to show for it.”
Urging the intending pilgrims to eschew all what is forbidden by the Saudi Arabia authorities, Sanwo-Olu said: “I implore you all to obey the rules and regulations of the board, take caution respect the state representative, obey instructions be orderly and avoid negative tendencies capable of tarnishing the good image of the state and the nation.” Also speaking, the state Amirul-Hajj, Dr Abdulateef said would sustain the tempo of excellence hajj operation in the 2019, saying that Governor Sanwo- Olu had approved everything necessary to ensure the pilgrims is given top priority.
Dr Abdulateef, who said beyond refund of money to the pilgrims, N141,000, Governor Sanwo-Olu had also given the board the mandate to ensure the security and welfare of the citizen whether at home or abroad is prioritised at all times. “The governor is interested in the happiness of the pilgrims that is why is giving every necessary support,” he added.
At the seminar, Lagos State bagged the 2018 most organised and disciplined Nigerian contingents award by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria after winning 7 of the 8 awards in 2016. According to him, the award presented to the State by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria as the best organised was a clear indication that the state has the culture of representing the state and in deed Nigeria well abroad. Dr AbdulLateef, who commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for reducing the 2019 cost of hajj fees, advised the intending pilgrims to proceed to the Holy pilgrimage by remembering Nigeria in prayers and ensure they intensify their level of peity.
Islam
Sheik Aduralongba turbaned as first Mufti of Bode Olude
- Cleric tasks Muslims on patience, unity
Chief Imam of Bode Olude Muslim Community, Sheikh Mohammed Thanni Abolade Somide, has tasked Muslims on unity as the Chief Missionary of Young Muslim Brothers and Sisters (YOUMBAS) in Ogun state and Republic of Benin, As-Sheikh Najeemdeen Adesina Yusuf Aduralongba, was turbaned as the first Mufti of Bode Olude, Abeokuta, Odeda local government area of Ogun state.
Somide said this at the turbarning ceremony graced by many important personalities including the Baale of Bode Olude as well as the ex-Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mosimi depot branch, Alhaji Surajudeen Adebisi Bada.
New Telegraph reports that about 36 Muslim clerics and leaders were also honoured with different titles.
Imam Somide tasked all the newly turned chiefs to promote unity of purpose among the Ummah.
“The promotion of peace and unity among men should be the pre-occupation of all of us as Muslims,” he said at the event.
Alhaji Bada, who doubles as the Baba Adinni of the Bode Olude community tasked the newly turbaned Mufti and all beneficiaries of the Islamic titles to work hard for the progress of Islam in the community and beyond.
In his acceptance speech, Sheikh Aduralongba promised to do his best for the promotion of Islam and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammed (SAW).
Meanwhile, an Islamic scholar, Prof. Taofeeq Abdulazeez, has tasked Muslims on how to achieve greatness.
The Don who also spoke on “Greatness was our past: When shall we regain it?” at a two-day National Seminar organised by the Organization of Tadhamunul Muslimeen (OTM) in Abuja, said Muslims must be ready to follow the best exemplary conduct of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to achieve a peaceful society and reclaim the lost glory.
The scholar, who is the Imam of University of Abuja, said Islam achieved greatness in the past because the Muslim Ummah enjoined people to do good deeds and desist from evil acts as highlighted in the Holy Book.
“Islam is so great that Allah says we are the best of nations created for mankind. It is not greatness due to richness but due to value, integrity and creation of peace.
The prophet raised people on the platform of faith and justice. And they became the greatest community in Madina. Because of this, the Jews subjected themselves to the authority of our Prophet, especially the judicial authority,” he also said.
Islam
Hajj 2019: N4.709bn slashed as NAHCON reduces Hajj fares
- Preparation for Hajj operations has reached 75 per cent
Over N4.709 billion have been slashed on the fares for 91, 000 pilgrims expected to participate in this year’s pilgrimage to holy land as National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) reduced Hajj fares by N51,754. The 91,000 is the quota allocated for Nigeria by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and checks by New Telegraph showed that the N51,754 reduction on fares will amount to N4,709,614,000 if the quota is fully utilized. Noting that the preparation for operations has reached 75 per cent, the commission added the first batch of Kano pilgrims intending to perform 2019 Hajj are scheduled to depart Nigeria for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, 10th of July 2019.
Executive secretary, Kano state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Mohammad Abba stated this while briefing journalists on level of preparation for this year’s exercise. Abba explained that the National Hajj Commission has selected Kano contingents for early depar-ture considering the board’s preparation which he said has reached 75 per cent completion.
The board also announced the reduction of N51,754 Hajj fare for the 2019 exercise. The executive secretary posited that the board has since commenced sensitization across the 44 local government areas to keep intending pilgrims abreast with the rudiment of Hajj and diplomatic dues at the holy. He added that inoculation of pilgrims commenced Saturday.
The board announced the reduction of N51,754 hajj fare for the 2019 exercise. Alhaji Abba stressed that in compliance with NAHCON’s direc-tive, the board has instituted five members committee to refund N51,754 to pilgrims who have already completed the earlier announced fare of N1,535,754. He said the hajj commission has equally extended registration of intending pilgrims to 10th July 2019, adding that interested persons have the privilege to make payment against the earlier deadline.
NAHCON recently announced the downward reviewed of hajj fare 620 Saudi Riyals, which is equivalent to 165 US Dollars, therefore directed all States Pilgrims Welfare Boards, the FCT, and the Armed Forces to immediately announce the review and commence refunds to pilgrims who have completed their fares before the review. The downward review, according to NAHCON was due to re-classification of land transportation routes and reduction of the rates on the portal of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on transportation routes, scheduled for Nigeria pilgrims for 2019 exercise.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
Gunmen raid UniUyo female hostel
-
News23 hours ago
WAEC to Tribunal: We’re not responsible for Buhari’s Cambridge Certificate
-
News23 hours ago
NNPC, Dangote strike deals over $12bn refinery
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Dad slits 10-year-old daughter’s throat
-
Politics23 hours ago
Osoba: We’re being called names for supporting Buhari
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Proprietress diverts students’ N5m WAEC registration fees, convicted
-
News23 hours ago
States’ll use drones to tackle security challenges –Buhari
-
News14 hours ago
Ambode ignored my warnings on waste, environment – Tunji Bello