2.5m pilgrims performed 2019 Hajj – Report

MAGNIFICENCE

Nearly 2.5 million people fill a site the equivalent of 80 football pitches through the pilgrimage

The airlift of about 65,000 pilgrims from Nigeria has been slated to begin this weekend in about 93 flights from major airports including the King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This came as Hajj authorities in Saudi Arabia face the daunting task of cleaning up after 2.5 million people as the holy pilgrimage comes to an end.

Rubbish bins and the streets around Islam’s holiest sites overflow with empty plastic bottles and other trash during the short Hajj season. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), which announced the commencement of flights noted that the operations will follow the model adopted during flight from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia.

The 2019 Hajj outbound airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia spanned 93 flights that, according to NAHCON, conveyed 44, 450 pilgrims from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Commissions and Agencies. The last Flynas aircraft that departed Abuja on the morning of 6th August transported 301 pilgrims left behind from various states of the federation. Meanwhile, the Hajj authorities in Saudi Arabia believe that most of the empty plastic bottles and other trash mess are caused by undocumented pilgrims – those without official permits.

A report by ARAN News quoted those living and working in Makkah to have aid that some people manage to slip through the pilgrim paperwork checkpoints set up by authorities. “The undocumented pilgrims are usually without bookings or places to stay, instead setting up camp on sidewalks or secret locations.

But there is also the issue of density,” the report read. All areas in Makkah are cleaned before the pilgrims’ arrival, during the Hajj itself and once more after the pilgrims have left. (SPA) All the holy Hajj sites are closely located to each other and the whole area covers eight kilometers square, or around 80 football fields. Maintaining cleanliness among a population of millions on the move becomes a huge feat.

Saudi Arabia spends more than SR2 billion ($530 million) on maintaining the holy sites of Makkah, making it the Kingdom’s largest environmental maintenance program. “The city of Makkah is not big, but the work that goes into it is massive,” Abdullah Al-Sibai, president of the Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, told Arab News.

Mahmoud Al-Saati, general manager of hygiene at the Holy Makkah Municipality, said there were three cleaning phases that took place in the holy sites. All areas are cleaned before the pilgrims’ arrival, during the Hajj itself and once more after the pilgrims have left.

Like this: Like Loading...