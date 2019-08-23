Hajj 2019: How 9 Nigerian pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia –NAHCON

More details have emerged on nine Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2019 Hajj pilgrimage died in Saudi Arabia. Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) medical team, Dr Ibrahim Kana, who gave confirmed the death of the pilgrims, noted that the number of fatalities increased following the collapse of a female pilgrim from Lagos state, Alhaja Folashade Lawal. Lawal is from Oshodi local government area. “We lost a pilgrim Sunday at the Jamarat (during the symbolic stoning of Shai’tan). She actually collapsed. She was immediately evacuated from the Jamarat area to a facility called Mina Adisu Hospital. She eventually died. She is a known hypertensive.

“There is a possibility that the fact that she is a known hypertensive, she may have had fully heart disease that actually triggered the collapse and she subsequently died. She is from Lagos,” Kana said. He had earlier that three pilgrims from Kano, two from Katsina, one each from Sokoto, and Nasarawa as well as one international pilgrim had died in this year’s Hajj.

The commissioner-in-charge of health matters said the newly medical caravan had reduced the rate at which patients were referred to the Saudi hospitals except those who were critically ill, adding that it was now much easier for the pilgrims to walk into tents where the clinics were located to present their complaints.

“For example, one of the patients came with congestive cardiac failure. In that case, we resuscitated the person and referred the patient to Saudi hospital. Otherwise, most of the patients were actually dealt with inside our mobile facilities. So far so good, it’s really working for us but not without its own challenges.

“In each of the field offices that we have so far, in the last two days, there is a minimum of 300 patients a day. We are still collating the statistics. By the end of tomorrow, we should be able to put our statistics together to actually show how many patients we have seen, the number of females and the disease pattern, the challenges observed and therefore proffer solution for future Hajj operations insha Allah,” he said. Most of the complaints from the patients, he said, included body pain as a result of long distance trek as well as infections induced cough, catarrh, and very few cases of severe chest infections.

“Those are the major complaints. We treat them and they go,” he added. Meanwhile, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has so far transported 2,737 people back to Nigeria out of some 45,450 Nigerians, who performed hajj in Saudi Arabia this year.

Four hundred and twenty-eight pilgrims from Lagos State and four from Oyo State departed Jedda on Tuesday aboard a Flynas Airways flight back to Nigeria. The flight brings the number of flights that have departed the holy land to six, the command and control centre of NAHCON announced in a statement in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an officer of NAHCON, told the News Agency of Nigeria: “Nobody can say for now when the return flights will end. However, we are looking at mid-September for the completion of the exercise.”

