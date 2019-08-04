Harry Akande steps out

Deborah Anaja is a fashion designer, makeup artist and an interior decorator. Deborah derives joy and satisfaction from clothing people and has quite a number of celebrities as clients. The young CEO of Omalaluba Signature speaks with DEBORAH OCHENI about the ‘fashion meets art’ show she hosted recently in Abuja and the challenges young fashion entrepreneurs face in the country

Is there anyone in your family who inspired you to become a fashion designer?

My mum of blessed memory was a designer of repute in her time and the best in my entire community. Growing up as a child, I think tailoring skill is something I picked by natural instinct. I am in the fashion business today by merely watching my mom carrying out the act of tailoring and just somehow without any formal training, I picked up the skills. I remember how I would put one or two pieces together to practice what I watched my mom do.

Does your background influence who you are now?

Yes it did, my background has influenced me a lot; everything I am today is a product of where am coming from. In fact, my background is the foundation to who I am today without my background, I wouldn’t have been where I am today.

Amongst all the skills you have, which do you have passion for?

I derive joy and satisfaction from clothing people, I love fashion designing.

Fashion designing business seems saturated, how do you intend to keep afloat?

Well it’s no longer a secret that the fashion business in Nigeria is saturated right now but I will remain afloat with my level of creativity. With my creative sense I am sure of remaining afloat in this fashion business for a very long time.

As a fashion designer, what is your unique selling point?

Simplicity and cool touch of my unique style is my major selling point. When you believe in yourself and creative in all you do, then clients have no option than to be glued to you no matter what.

You recently hosted a financially intensive fashion show ‘fashion meets art’. Who funded it?

The resources that went into the ‘fashion meets art’ show was majorly from my personal savings and support from family and friends who believed in my dream.

What was the inspiration behind the show?

To promote arts and culture and also showcase to the world the uniqueness of our brands and styles and to also empower people with ideas they could make a living with.

If you were to be a fashion item, what will you be?

I will certainly be shoes.

Who are your popular clients?

I have designed for celebrities like lamirose Ali, a Nollywood actress, Ambassador Wahala, a popular comedian and OAP and so many others.

Which outfit takes up most space in your wardrobe?

That will be Jumpsuits. I love the simple, unique fit it gives and its suitability for all occasions.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Size has nothing to do with my business; it’s the quality of my product that promotes my business. Actually my physique really works to my advantage I must say. It’s not every day you get to see petit people who are confident about their body; most petite want to hide in their shells but in my own case I’m super proud of my size and how gorgeous I look in my dresses with my size.

My unique physique and the courage I exude when I’m dressed in my designs really call good attention and that automatically gives me the opportunity to sell my brand. My physique really works tremendously to my advantage.

One has to break a bank to get your services; does that encourage patronage?

You mustn’t break banks, I have made my prices flexible, so I give you value for your money.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?

The government has done nothing yet, but we are hopeful.

What does this present administration’s ‘Next Level’ slogan mean to fashion designers?

Well, I would like to say a very big thank you to the federal government for what they have done so far. The creative industry is so large that the role of government can’t be rolled off. We still need government to do more for creative people in Nigeria.

What is the challenges young fashion designers face in the country?

The challenges young fashion designers are facing in this country cannot be over emphasised. Young designers are really facing lots of challenges; it’s not easy to breakthrough in this fashion industry, it’s so competitive, people don’t want to trust young designers with their work. Everyone is looking for already made designers with big names forgetting that these big designers started from somewhere. The major challenge young designers’ face is denying them the platforms they need to showcase their talents.

A lot of people want to see what you have done, which celebrity you have styled, how many celebrities have you worked for and so on. People prefer to use the big designers with names forgetting that most of them aren’t very good at what they do but became famous because of their connection. Believe you me; most young designers are raw talents, fresh out of the oven and highly creative with more innovative ideas but lack the platform to show what they have to offer.

What is your advice to young entrepreneur who wish to attain the height that you are now?

Don’t despise the days of little beginning; the road to success is not an easy one. Keep pushing; it takes hard work, dedication and discipline to attain success.

