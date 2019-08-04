Body & Soul
Harry Akande steps out
Indeed, if history of billionaires in Africa were to be documented, Harry Ayoade Akande’s name would stand out. He is blessed with a larger than life image. It is no exaggeration that he is respected by all, including the Americans, the Europeans as well as the Asians, not only for his wealth but also for his uncommon brilliance. He dines and wines with the most powerful across the world. He is one of the Nigeria’s early billionaires that learnt the rudiment of making billions very early in life. It is on record that his private jet was one of the most expensive then and this was when one can easily count the numbers of private jets in the whole world.
However, among many things that Akande stands for, there is one thing that is almost synonymous with him and that is keeping a low profile. He’s comfortable with his shell that he’s one of those who are hardly sighted at public places or in social gatherings. The Agbaoye of Ibadan land was however spotted recently when he decided to unwind. It was a pleasant surprise to many when the handsome stylish man sauntered into the exquisite hangout, Echos of Calabar. In company of a friend, spotting an up and down, simple but fitted white apparel, the ageless former Presidential aspirant looked simply dashing that everyone could not but steal glimpse of him. Many were also apparently surprised to have seen him interacting freely with everyone around him.
Akin Adeshina, wife celebrate wedding anniversary
President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina and his beautiful wife, Yemisi are over the moon as they will still be basking in the euphoria of their wedding anniversary. It is officially 35 years the lovers have been together as man and wife. The couple took time off to enjoy a boat cruise to celebrate the anniversary.
Also, unable to conceal his happiness, the former Minister of Agriculture, Akinwunmi took to his social media page to appreciate and express his love for his lovely better half. In the message he penned down he said, “Today is a special joyful day for me: 35 years ago I married my sweetheart, Grace Yemisi. I would not be who I am today without her. I will marry you again, honey, 35 times over. Happy 35th anniversary my sweetheart, rock and friend.”
Obaro Ibru evades limelight
Popular saying that, change is the only inevitable thing in life readily depicts what the narrative between the social radar and son of late money bag, Olorogun Michael Ibru, Obaro, has become. Many would have argued it if anyone had suggested there would be a time when Obaro would avoid the limelight like a plague. Avid watchers of the social radar from time would readily attest to the fact that Obaro had once been a factor on the radar such that he was nothing less of the toast.
Of course, just like a few of his siblings who have been under the spotlight, Obaro rode on the influence of his late father to public consciousness, however, his good looks, flambouyant lifestyle and of course his great dress sense gave him a lead such that his influence could not be put aside with the wave of the hand. His admirable dress sense didn’t only make him a dream for lots of young ladies; it actually fetched him an official recognition from a reputable brand like St. Morizt years back. However, self-styled Obaro has long kept a distance from the public view as he now prefers to run his life in a rather private form.
Of course, his decision has nothing to do with lack of resources as findings revealed he’s still kicking in that aspect but just decided to adopt a low profile for reasons best known to him. Recently, the dude added another year but unlike what would have happened in his prime on the social radar, Obaro simply kept it cool even as he was out of the country on the day. However, many are of the view that he may have been affected by the deal her mother went through. His mother, Cecilia, it is on record was embarrassed and convicted by law court on account of sharp practices while she reigned as the boss of defunct bank, Oceanic. Obaro, just like his mother has actually withdrawn into his shell since
Inspirational world of Oyebisi Ilaka
Lujidi of Oyo Kingdom, Luqman Oyebisi Ilaka, today, stands tall as a man whose success and way of life is inspirational to many who have fashioned their life after his. The successes and other great things that are inspiring about this handsome and well-built grey beards spotting personality did not come out of the blues but for his self-belief, consistency and doggedness he has stuck to as his principles.
Coming from a noble background, Ilaka didn’t see what his background could offer as all in all, rather, he strived to build on it and consolidate on the successes recorded by his parents. This aim he has no doubt been able to achieve even as the indications are laid bare for all to access. As a lawyer who specializes in tax matters, Oyebisi has written his name in gold both in England where he sojourned for years and back at home. His remarkable and commendable activities endeared him the people of Oyo Kingdom and the Alaafin who in turn decorated him with the high esteemed title, Lujidi.
The brilliant and sound speaking lawyer decided to impact his people with his wealth of experience by seeking to represent a district in Oyo State at the Senate, but a few times he has tried, he could not achieve it even though his losses have questionable traits. However, rather than quit or jump ship to identify with the power that be especially in Oyo State, Ilaka applied his principles by remaining with his party, PDP even as he didn’t quit his aspiration. Even while some thought he was foolish, he stood his ground.
Today, Ilaka is not only having a good laugh, he’s also a toast whose ways are now point of references and that is because his virtue has eventually exonerated him. Upon the emergence of PDP as the party in power in Oyo State, many who knew the sacrifice Ilaka had made naturally indicated he must be involved in the scheme of things and his appointment as the Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde was the first to be announced. Presently, the man at the centre stage is not only respected as a top functionary in the state but as model of loyalty, consistency and strength of character.
Mum’s tailoring skills made me a fashion designer –Deborah Anaja
Deborah Anaja is a fashion designer, makeup artist and an interior decorator. Deborah derives joy and satisfaction from clothing people and has quite a number of celebrities as clients. The young CEO of Omalaluba Signature speaks with DEBORAH OCHENI about the ‘fashion meets art’ show she hosted recently in Abuja and the challenges young fashion entrepreneurs face in the country
Is there anyone in your family who inspired you to become a fashion designer?
My mum of blessed memory was a designer of repute in her time and the best in my entire community. Growing up as a child, I think tailoring skill is something I picked by natural instinct. I am in the fashion business today by merely watching my mom carrying out the act of tailoring and just somehow without any formal training, I picked up the skills. I remember how I would put one or two pieces together to practice what I watched my mom do.
Does your background influence who you are now?
Yes it did, my background has influenced me a lot; everything I am today is a product of where am coming from. In fact, my background is the foundation to who I am today without my background, I wouldn’t have been where I am today.
Amongst all the skills you have, which do you have passion for?
I derive joy and satisfaction from clothing people, I love fashion designing.
Fashion designing business seems saturated, how do you intend to keep afloat?
Well it’s no longer a secret that the fashion business in Nigeria is saturated right now but I will remain afloat with my level of creativity. With my creative sense I am sure of remaining afloat in this fashion business for a very long time.
As a fashion designer, what is your unique selling point?
Simplicity and cool touch of my unique style is my major selling point. When you believe in yourself and creative in all you do, then clients have no option than to be glued to you no matter what.
You recently hosted a financially intensive fashion show ‘fashion meets art’. Who funded it?
The resources that went into the ‘fashion meets art’ show was majorly from my personal savings and support from family and friends who believed in my dream.
What was the inspiration behind the show?
To promote arts and culture and also showcase to the world the uniqueness of our brands and styles and to also empower people with ideas they could make a living with.
If you were to be a fashion item, what will you be?
I will certainly be shoes.
Who are your popular clients?
I have designed for celebrities like lamirose Ali, a Nollywood actress, Ambassador Wahala, a popular comedian and OAP and so many others.
Which outfit takes up most space in your wardrobe?
That will be Jumpsuits. I love the simple, unique fit it gives and its suitability for all occasions.
When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?
Size has nothing to do with my business; it’s the quality of my product that promotes my business. Actually my physique really works to my advantage I must say. It’s not every day you get to see petit people who are confident about their body; most petite want to hide in their shells but in my own case I’m super proud of my size and how gorgeous I look in my dresses with my size.
My unique physique and the courage I exude when I’m dressed in my designs really call good attention and that automatically gives me the opportunity to sell my brand. My physique really works tremendously to my advantage.
One has to break a bank to get your services; does that encourage patronage?
You mustn’t break banks, I have made my prices flexible, so I give you value for your money.
Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?
The government has done nothing yet, but we are hopeful.
What does this present administration’s ‘Next Level’ slogan mean to fashion designers?
Well, I would like to say a very big thank you to the federal government for what they have done so far. The creative industry is so large that the role of government can’t be rolled off. We still need government to do more for creative people in Nigeria.
What is the challenges young fashion designers face in the country?
The challenges young fashion designers are facing in this country cannot be over emphasised. Young designers are really facing lots of challenges; it’s not easy to breakthrough in this fashion industry, it’s so competitive, people don’t want to trust young designers with their work. Everyone is looking for already made designers with big names forgetting that these big designers started from somewhere. The major challenge young designers’ face is denying them the platforms they need to showcase their talents.
A lot of people want to see what you have done, which celebrity you have styled, how many celebrities have you worked for and so on. People prefer to use the big designers with names forgetting that most of them aren’t very good at what they do but became famous because of their connection. Believe you me; most young designers are raw talents, fresh out of the oven and highly creative with more innovative ideas but lack the platform to show what they have to offer.
What is your advice to young entrepreneur who wish to attain the height that you are now?
Don’t despise the days of little beginning; the road to success is not an easy one. Keep pushing; it takes hard work, dedication and discipline to attain success.
Olamide: Talented rapper
O
lamide Adedeji popularly called Badoo is a talented music rapper. He was born on March 15th 1989 in Bariga, Lagos State among six siblings. He attended both primary and secondary school Lagos but for his tertiary education, Olamide attented Tai Solarin Univerisity of Education where he studied Mass Communication as a part time student.
His professional music career began in 2010 with the release of his first single, ‘Eni Duro’ which was released under Coded Tunes Records. The song received wide critical acclaim and instantly shot Olamide to limelight.
He released his debut album titled ‘Rasodi’ in 2011 which was an instant success. He went on in 2012 to release his second album titled YBNL, which is also the name of his record label. Songs from his latest album titled ‘Badest guy ever liveth’ virtually became a street anthem.
The Nigerian rapper, whose lyrics are majorly in his native tongue Yoruba, made it big when he signed a deal for luxury vodka Ciroc. The deal makes Olamide the company’s first Nigerian ambassador putting him amongst other international representatives like Rick Ross and French Montana.
Olamide has been nominated for several national and international awards and he won in most of them including the artiste of the year awards.
His fashion sense is synonymous with most rappers. He favours jeans, T-shirts, sunglasses and expensive jewelleries like rings and chains.
Toyin Lawani breaks Internet with naked photos
…says men to pay N2m before dating her
Fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani literally broke the internet on Thursday, August 1 when she posted her naked pictures, baring all! She said she’s using the pictures to launch her new beauty products.
Toyin also stated that she must be paid a whopping N2m by a male admirer before she can go on a date with him.
She said this after getting a throng of direct messages, DMs, from male admirers following her announcement that she is officially a single lady.
The celebrity stylist also said that being single doesn’t mean that she is officially stupid as her taste is extremely high. She added that the money which must be paid into her account before the date takes off is insurance in case it turns out to be a bad one. She also added that a date means they would only eat and share a conversation but sex is not included.
The mother of one went on to list some qualities she expects from a man that intends to date her. Here’s her long list of qualities: “Take note-no social media love, must be God fearing, must love kids, must be good in bed, and strictly no pictures, must not be lazy. I love hardworking people; it’s a turn on for me, must have good sense of humor and must know how to dress good. I was serious when I said no DMS from broke niggas, I’m still seeing some of you; I’ve replied the rich ones.” She said.
I’m going to raise a child with Stefflon Don –Burna Boy
African Giant, as Burna Boy is now being touted, has hinted that he would love to raise a child with Stefflon Don without attracting the public attention.
In a recent interview with Ebro on a radio show, Beats1, on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America, Burna Boy expressed his feelings for the British rapper and singer and how he hopes to raise the kid(s) they would have together.
The singer also stressed that their affair isn’t a publicity stunt and it means so much to them both.
Burna Boy is hoping he raises a child with Stefflon Don the way his parents – Samuel and Bose Ogulu – raised him.
He said, “It’s not the business part of us, it’s our life. I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring no kid into this life and everyone is disturbing the kid and looking or wondering, ‘what’s Steflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing’? I want to raise a kid the way I was raised.”
The ‘Killin Dem’ singer pointed out that his relationship with Stefflon Don is deep and he doesn’t want details out in the public space.
He went further, saying his affair is lovely and he’s unwilling to share all that goes on with fans or the general public.
“It’s lovely (being with Stefflon Don), I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us. I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone,” he said.
Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu shares cute photo on 56th birthday
Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu clocked a new age on August 1. The beautiful actress released gorgeous photos on Instagram as she wished herself a happy birthday.
The multi-lingual, super talented actress recently marked her new age in style as she released sweet photos of herself and announced that she is God’s favourite child as she clocks a new age in beauty and grace. The ivory actress posed in lovely dresses while flaunting her eye-catching, flawless skin. She stated that God has been good to her and opened many doors for her. She looked effortlessly beautiful as she clocked 56 in style.
Do beards right
I
t is commonly said that a man’s make up and beauty is his beard but at the same time if not groomed properly can lead to an ugly mess. In order to avoid that, here are some tips men can adhere to, just to keep their beards looking healthy, neat and sexy.
– Do not shampoo everyday: Many men would say that they wash their beards everyday with regular hair shampoo but that is wrong. Your beard is to be washed with beard shampoo one-three times a week to avoid itchy beards caused by regular shampoo.
– Apply beard oil: After shampoo, it is important to use essential oils like jojoba oil, grape seed oil, etc to moisturize and make your beard shine.
– Use beard balm: Just like your hair, you need sealants that can help trap moisture. You could use beeswax or Shea butter.
– Combing, shaping and styling: Make an extra effort to comb, shape and style your beards. Doing this keeps the beards neat and stylish.
Sexy in Joggers
J
oggers is trending these days and it’s not surprising considering the fact that it’s exceptionally comfortable, loose and practically fits every body shape.
It’s now fashionable to wear gym/sports clothes or athleisure as a fashionable item and lots of celebrities have rocked this trend to different functions.
If you want to spruce up your style a notch higher, you can make your own joggers using the Ankara fabric or wear the two piece joggers to sow off your sexy abs.
