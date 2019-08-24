News
Hong Kong police fire tear gas in renewed clash with protesters
Hong Kong police have fired tear gas and baton-charged protesters who retaliated with a barrage of stones, bottles and bamboo poles as a standoff in a working-class neighbourhood descends into violence, breaking an uneasy peace that had lasted several days.
Thousands of demonstrators, many wearing hard hats and gas masks, on Saturday marched through the industrial Kwun Tong area, where they were blocked by dozens of riot police with shields and batons outside a police station.
Frontline protesters – known as the “braves” – pulled together a barricade of traffic barriers and bamboo construction poles. As the afternoon wore on, some fired stones from slingshots, prompting a charge from police, wielding batons and pepper spray.
Tears gas swept across the road as protesters retreated, leaving a trail of broken bottles and at least one small fire in their wake as pro-democracy protestsentered their 12th week on Saturday.
Several of the black-clad protesters were detained as officers swept through.
Four metro stations were shut down around Kwun Tong, a densely populated area on the east of the Kowloon peninsula, but thousands packed the streets anyway, most carrying umbrellas against the sun despite hazy skies in the former British colony
Hong Kong’s police force have become the target of the protesters’ ire for their perceived heavy-handed response to the months of demonstrations.
Antipathy has soared towards the police, who have used baton charges, rubber bullets and tear gas against hardcore protesters, but are also accused of beating peaceful demonstrators.
What’s been happening is that police have slowly been clearing the streets following a large peaceful protest,” Al Jazeera correspondent Adrian Brown said from the streets of Hong Kong.
Protesters were allowed on the streets between 1pm and 4pm, but when they did not leave after 4pm, the police moved in.
“It’s a reminder that after twelve consecutive weeks of protests that the streets of Hong Kong in some places still resemble a bit of a battleground,” said Brown.
Saturday’s protest focused mainly on the installation of a large number of CCTV cameras in the city, with residents fearing their privacy might be at risk.
In mainland China, facial recognition technology has allowed the government to follow the whereabouts of citizen.
Although Saturday’s protest was not as large as last week’s, when 1.7 million people took part, Brown said it was a solid reminder that the movement has not been running out of steam.
Earlier during the day, protesters once again tried to interfere with the operations at the Hong Kong airport, but their attempts to disrupt the passengers’ commute to the airport failed.
The demonstrations, which have occasionally shut the airport and businesses, still have broad support, despite some violent clashes between police and protesters, said Brown.
On Friday night, thousands of protesters chanted slogans and formed human chains around the city in a peaceful protest dubbed the “Hong Kong Way”.
Organisers said 135,000 people took part in the demonstration, inspired by the one in 1989 when an estimated two million people joined arms across three Baltic states in a protest against the then-Soviet rule that became known as the “Baltic Way” or “Baltic Chain”.
Friday’s protest, which included people shining lights on sidewalks and atop Kowloon’s Lion Rock mountain, followed warnings from Beijing and city leader Carrie Lam to stop the demonstrations and restore order.
Earlier this week, Lam announced that her office would “start immediately a platform for dialogue with people from all walks of life”, while promising to conduct an investigation into alleged police abuse.
According to Brown, those conversations have started, but it is doubtful that they will lead to concrete results.
Court slams N30m fine on Ogun govt over illegal land acquisition
An Ogun State High Court sitting in Ota has awarded the sum of N30million against the state government for trespassing and destruction of buildings and crops on a family land.
The court, presided over by Justice O. O. Majekodunmi, also restrained the state government and its agents from the land situated at Sokelu-Efulege village in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.
In a judgement delivered in suit number AB/330/2012, Justice Majekodunmi barred the state government and its agents from further entering or interfering with the land measuring 8.652 hectares.
The family, represented by Alhaji AbdulGaniu Kayode and four others, had dragged the state Attorney-General, the state Bureau of Lands and Survey, the state Housing Corporation and four others to court for illegal acquisition of their land.
The family also claimed that the land was acquired without proper notice of acquisition neither was adequate compensation paid for the inhabitants of the village.
Though the state government had in 2006 acquired the parcel of land for Asero Housing Estate Phase II, the claimants argued that the land was later allotted to individuals who had connection with the government.
Alaafin charges Yoruba Obas to uphold culture, tradition
The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has called on traditional rulers in Yoruba land to uphold Yoruba culture and tradition, failure which generation unborn will not forgive them in their respective domains.
The Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs said this on Saturday, during this year’s “World Sango Day”, which held at the Alaafin’s palace, in the ancient Oyo town.
According to him: “Generations unborn will not forgive us if we fail to promote Yoruba cultural heritage. I want to charge you to promote our cultural heritage in your respective domains. It is a challenge for us in Yoruba land if we forget our culture and tradition. Let us teach our children Yoruba culture and tradition. There is a difference between religion and culture. Don’t be ashamed to dress in Yoruba attires. Our culture should even reflect in the way we eat.”
Speaking on the importance of the World Sango festival, Alaafin described Sango as one of the Alaafins of Oyo before he later become a diety, saying that “Sango possessed the ability of fighting his opponents without physical encounter”.
He noted that the beauty of the festival was for the promotion of Yoruba culture and heritage, saying that people should start teaching their children Yoruba language in their different homes and schools.
EFCC proposes rehabilitation programme for Yahoo Yahoo Boys
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is proposing the rehabilitation of suspects arrested in connection with cyber crime (Yahoo Yahoo Boys), saying most of them were undergraduate students of universities and other tertiary institurions.
Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who suggested this in Abuja over the weekend, said the EFCC was working with universities towards stemming the ride of cyber crime in the country.
While expressing worries over the surge in internet-related fraud cases, Magu vowed the anti-graft agency’s readiness to isolate and apprehend all suspects, regardless of wherever they may be hiding.
“We also have to see how we can rehabilitate, because I realised that most of them (suspected Yahoo Yahoo Boys) are very young boys in the university; they are students.
“Now, if we arrest all of them and jail…them, it is a very sad story. I think we should also adopt a rehabilitation situation.
“We must work with the universities, higher institurions, to see how we can curtail, arrest the menace of Yahoo Yahoo,” Magu said.
According to him, the anru-graft agency had set for itself a task of testoring the country’s good image, pledging never to waiver in that commitment.
Okorocha committed crimes against humanity not just against Imo – Ihedioha
Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, has said that his administration will remain focused on the task of rebuilding the state from the ruins of misrule and maladministration of the former administration and would not allow itself to be distracted by those who committed crimes against humanity by plundering the state and its people into deficits.
Speaking to over 3500 youths, who thronged the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport to receive him on his arrival from Abuja on Sunday, the governor said his administration will not be distracted by those who destroyed the legacies of the founding fathers of the state.
He said he had set up various committees at the inception of his administration, pointing out that by the time the various committees conclude their assignments, Imo people will understand the depth of roguery and the rot in various sectors of the state, as perpetrated by the Okorocha administration.
Governor Ihedioha said his administration, despite the enormous challenges, booby traps and landmines laid on its path by the past administration, has made significant progress in such sectors of the state like health, education, agriculture, environment, security and many others.
He decried the deplorable state of roads within and outside state capital in spite of huge cash receipts by the past administration, assuring, however, that palliative measures such as filling of potholes have already commenced, and that, reconstruction of roads in the state will commence after the rains, assuring that it will be quality roads in the standard of roads built by Late Sam Mbakwe’s administration.
NCAC DG: My problems with BBNaija
National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) says though the reality show Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) platform has united and empowered youths, its erotic content is inimical to the Nigerian culture.
The Director-General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja frowned at sexual scenes aired on the show, saying it undermines values that define the culture of Nigerian people.
According to him, the BBN platform has united and empowered youths from different background, but its erotic contents are alien and inimical, especially to young Nigerians.
He said: “Big Brother Naija is Okay, but the content needs to be looked into because it does not reflect the culture of us as a people.
“There is nothing wrong with Big Brother Naija, it is a good product where so many Nigerians meet, youths in particular, so we are happy for it.
“But the content is wrong; you cannot be making love, with our children, our youths watching, on air.
“We will not because of the money Nigerians will win to destroy our tomorrow because of some economic strategy.
“We are not claiming to be saints, but even the British Police have condemned their own person who was involved in the act.
“We want to build a Nigeria with better tomorrow, and make our environment to be seen as culturally friendly, not to promote nudity and immorality, “he said
The DG, however, debunks reports that the NCAC was prevailing on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to shut down the BBN programme and replace it with another one that would be broadcast by Startimes.
He explained that the council as a custodian and promoter of Nigerian culture was planning to work with relevant stakeholders to present a reality program that will promote Nigerian rich culture and values.
He, however, added that it was not an initiative being conceived to rival the Big Brother Naija brand.
“What I said is, if they don’t change the content of Big Brother Naija, I will make a formal report to NBC, and I have done that.
“I have respect for constituted authority and I will do the right thing the way it should be done by following due process.
“We are not planning to replace Big Brother, we want to have something that reflects Nigeria to the world culturally.
“It will showcase Nigerian food, Nigerian cloth and all that represent whom will are as a people positively,” he said.
The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), established in 1975 is charged with the responsibility of coordination, development and promotion of the Living Arts and Culture of Nigeria at national and international fora, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
It coordinates, preserves, promotes and presents the best of our Crafts, Textiles, Cuisines, Traditional Dance, Drama, Opera, and Cinema, and Photography to deploy them as tool for forging national unity and identity.
Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian scripted version of the Big Brother reality competition television franchise.
The first season of the show aired on DStv Channel 37 in 2006, a second edition premiered on January in 2017, a third season premiered in 2018 and a fourth season started on June 30, 2019 in Nigeria.
Five killed in chopper, plane mid-air collision
At least five dead people have been killed in Mallorca when a helicopter and an ultralight plane collided in mid-air.
The crash took place near Inca, in the north of the popular tourist island off the coast of mainland Spain.
At least one of the victims is understood to have been under 18.
Spanish media report that at least three passengers – a couple and the minor – were travelling together in the helicopter.
The other two deceased are believed to have been flying in the ultralight – a type of small aircraft with a maximum of two seats.
The government of the Balearic islands, to which Mallorca belongs, confirmed at least five deaths.
Regional President Francina Armengol said emergency teams were working on the scene and one of the regional government’s ministers had been dispatched.
Local newspaper Diario De Mallorca said the collision happened in the air over the Inca Hospital at about 13:36 local time (12:36 GMT). Emergency teams were trying to determine if two other potential victims were on board at the time, it said.
Photos made available from the local fire service showed wreckage from the aircraft in the town. The tail section of one landed in the road, while another photo showed twisted and blackened metal on fire in a garden, reports the BBC.
Spanish media outlet La Sexta said the wreckage had landed in a nearby farm.
We struck Syria to send message to Iran – Israel
Israel said on Sunday an air strike against an arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Syria that it accused of planning “killer drone attacks” showed Tehran that its forces were vulnerable anywhere.
A senior Revolutionary Guards commander denied that Iranian targets had been hit late on Saturday and said its military “advisory centers have not been harmed”, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.
The Israeli military said its aircraft struck “Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel from within Syria over the last number of days”. The elite Quds Force is the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).
Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, told reporters “a number of attack drones”, each armed with several kilograms of explosives, were to have been launched simultaneously at targets in northern Israel on Thursday but the plan was thwarted.
He did not disclose what measures Israel took that day. He described the “killer drones” – designed to slam into targets – as highly accurate.
Conricus said the drones, accompanied by “Iranian operatives”, had arrived at Damascus airport from Iran several weeks ago and were taken to a Quds-controlled compound in a village southeast of the city.
Israel carried out Saturday’s attack, Conricus said, after learning that another attempt to launch drones was imminent.
Writing on Twitter after Saturday’s Israeli strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression. If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.”
A war monitor said on Sunday that two members of Tehran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah and one Iranian were killed in the attack.
Syrian state media said Syrian air defenses intercepted “hostile targets” over Damascus, the capital, on Saturday night. Witnesses in Damascus said they heard and saw explosions in the sky.
The Syrian army said in a statement that “the majority of the Israeli missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets.”
Conricus, however, said the impact of the Israeli attack was “significant.” Israeli forces in the north, he said, were now on “elevated alert” for any retaliation.
Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against Iranian targets trying to establish a permanent military presence there and against advanced weapon shipments to Hezbollah.
Iran and Hezbollah are helping President Bashar al-Assad in the eight-year-old Syria war. Russia, which is also aiding Assad, has largely turned a blind eye to the Israeli air strikes. Netanyahu spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the Israeli leader’s office said.
Israel made no comment on what the Lebanese army and Hezbollah said was the crash of two Israeli drones in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut early on Sunday. Hezbollah officials said one of the drones was rigged with explosives and caused some damage to the organization’s media center.
On Thursday, Netanyahu hinted at possible Israeli involvement in a series of blasts in the past few weeks that have hit weapon depots and bases belonging to paramilitary groups in Iraq, many of them backed by Iran, reports Reuters.
On Wednesday, the PMF, the umbrella grouping of Iraq’s mostly Shi’ite Muslim paramilitary groups, said the United States had allowed four Israeli drones to enter the region accompanying U.S. forces and carry out missions on Iraqi territory.
The U.S.-led coalition, in Iraq to fight remnants of the Islamic State group, dismissed the statement and the Pentagon denied it.
On the Israeli YNet news website, military affairs commentator Ron Ben-Yishai described the alleged Iranian killer drone attack plans as revenge by Tehran for the purported Israeli drone strikes in Iraq, noting that the two enemies were using similar weapons.
Two Israeli drones crash in Beirut – Hezbollah
An Israeli drone came down and another exploded in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut, Lebanon, an official from the group said.
Residents of the Iran-backed group’s stronghold in the south of the Lebanese capital reported one large explosion that shook the area early on Sunday, triggering a fire.
They said the nature of the blast in the Moawwad neighbourhood was not immediately clear but said it may have been caused by the drone that went down in the area amid Israeli air activity in neighbouring Syria.
The Hezbollah official, who spoke to Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity, said the drone crashed before dawn close to the organisation’s media centre in the suburb of Dahyeh.
Residents told the Associated Press they heard an aircraft flying just before the blast and reported later that Hezbollah sealed off the area.
One building appeared to be slightly damaged where the drone went down. A man was seen taking away metal fragments in a white plastic bag that he said contained parts of the aircraft that went down.
The Israeli military said it does not comment on “foreign reports”.
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, said it was “a densely populated neighbourhood in the Lebanese capital and also a Hezbollah stronghold”.
Israeli warplanes regularly violate Lebanese airspace and have struck inside neighbouring Syria from Lebanon on numerous occasions.
Israeli attacks
Late on Saturday, the Israeli military attacked targets near Syria’s capital of Damascus in what it said was a successful effort to thwart an imminent Iranian drone attack on Israel, stepping up an already heightened campaign against Iranian military activity in the region.
The raid, which triggered Syrian anti-aircraft fire, appeared to be one of the most intense attacks by Israeli forces in several years of hits on Iranian targets in Syria.
Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Al Quds force, working with allied Shia fighters, had been planning to send a number of explosives-laden attack drones into Israel.
Syrian state TV said the country’s air defences responded to “hostile” projectiles over Damascus and shot down incoming missiles before they reached their targets.
In recent days, US officials said Israeli attacks have also hit Iranian targets in Iraq.
Hezbollah and Israel fought a month-long war in 2006. The volatile border between the two countries, which remain technically in a state of war, has been mostly calm since.
…IPOB breeding enemies for S’East –Balarabe Musa
•Attack destroyed Ndigbo legacies, integrity in global politics –Yakassai
•It’s wake up call for others –Ohanaeze
lder statesman and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has berated the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) for putting spanners in the wheels of the quest for an Igbo presidency in 2023.
Reacting to the agitation for the zoning of the presidency to the South East on the heels of the attack by IPOB on Ike Ekweremadu last weekend, Musa said that he is among those canvassing for Igbo presidency in 2023, but that IPOB is making their job difficult.
Musa said: “They (IPOB) are now breeding enemies for the South East. We are campaigning for the presidency to go to the South East, even though zoning was introduced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that we are opposed to. It is good for us as a country because it gives every person and area a sense of belonging.
“So we support the zoning and we are saying the presidency should go to the South East and we have our reason. Now, they are making our job even more difficult and they are not helping even the people in the South East .”
On the attack on Ike Ekweremadu, the former governor of old Kaduna State said: “IPOB is wrong to have attacked the former deputy president of the Senate. Even though we are opposed to them because they are a separatist organisation, because they are an organisation that wants to separate NIGERIA, but we also have sympathy for them because they have genuine grievances.
“They are now spoiling the little sympathy they have by doing what they did. It is uncalled for, the person they attacked is an individual, not an organisation. I think it’s wrong for them to have done so.
“They are also making it difficult for us. Even though we are opposed to them as a separatist group, we have sympathy for them because of their grievances. But this mindless violence is making them to lose sympathy. I expect them to be concerned with organisations, not individuals; they should engage individuals with reasons. They should stop this violence.”
Musa added: “The threat on the South East Governors is not worth it. As a separatist organisation like Afenifere, OPC, Northern Elders Forum and so on, these are separatist groups, what they are doing will further alienate them from people that have any sympathy for them.”
Also weighing in, Elder Statesman and former adviser to late former President Shehu Shagari, Mallam Tanko Yakasai said that the hostile position of the Igbo Nation to Northern Nigeria and not the attack on Ekweremadu would do damage to their ambition.
In a telephone interview with one of our correspondents, Tanko Yakasai, said: “Neither the Ndigbo collaboration with the Yorubas nor the entire South would make them realize their ambition, but the support of the entire country.
“The votes of the entire South can’t produce the president in 2023, neither would the North alone. We need one another, and the Igbos who are being favored by some elites are showing some uncompromising attitudes that would completely deny them the chance of producing the president.
“Although there are strong agitations to allow Igbos to have the 2023 bid, but that is within the elites. What happens to the downtrodden electorates? Northerners are not that stupid.”
Yakasai continued: “Talking about what happened to Ekweremadu, that has proven to the world that these people have problems and they cannot be trusted. That action has completely destroyed their legacies and integrity in global politics.
“Ekweremadu is a leader with no match in the entire South East in the current dispensation. Do not forget he was Deputy Senate President thrice and he has done all he could for the Igbos, but because of the behaviour of some, look at how they disgraced themselves.”
But the apex Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo differs. Rather, it said the Nuremberg, Germany show of shame would enhance the Igbo 2023 presidential ambition.
The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Pan Igbo group, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, drew a parallel to similar attacks on former President Goodluck Jonathan by Ijaw youths as well as rejection of former President Olusegun Obasanjo by the Yorubas in 1999 and yet both still became presidents of Nigeria.
Ibegbu also argued that despite the terrorist activities of Boko Haram and the attendant killings and destruction of the economy of the North East and other parts of the North, both current president Muhammadu Buhari and late President Umaru Yar’Adua still became the president of Nigeria.
The Ohanaeze spokesperson said that the action of IPOB, though misguided to the extent that it was violent and targeted at the wrong person, will serve as wake up call for Igbo leaders, especially the governors, to rise to their responsibilities to the people that elected them into office.
He counseled IPOB not to use illegal means to address their grievances, noting that Ekweremadu was a victim of circumstance; as he had been at the forefront of the fight against the marginalization of Ndigbo and also one of those that secured the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB when he was detained.
“The attack by Ijaw militants on Jonathan did it stop him from becoming president. They attacked him. I was in Yenagoa the day they attacked him, attacked his house, sacked him from his house. Did it stop him from becoming president?
“The refusal of the Yoruba to support Obasanjo, did it stop him from becoming president? Yoruba voted against Obasanjo, they voted for Olu Falaye.
“Boko Haram militants and their killings did it stop Buhari and Yar’Adua from becoming presidents? Why must everything about Ndigbo, even we ourselves we start doubting ourselves?
“There is no effect. It (attack on Ekweremadu) will not stop the Igbo presidency; in fact, it will enhance it. How? Because these young men are not happy with the situation of things in the country. They are not happy that they are politically, economically and socially marginalized. They are venting their anger, although misguidedly. They are venting their misguided anger because I don’t think Ekweremadu deserves that treatment.
“Ekweremadu is seen as being at the forefront of de-marginalisation of Ndigbo. He was one of those that stood for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, he was one of those that worked against Operation Python Dance. So the attack on him was misguided. I think he was a victim of circumstance.
“My advice to IPOB is that they should not use illegal means to approach their grievances. I know they have grievances, but they should not use illegal means and unlawful means; and it will also be a lesson to those who are not doing anything in Igbo land.
“I’m aware some governors owe their workers’ salaries and pensions; I’m aware that infrastructures in some states are dilapidate. I don’t want to mention names. Our cities are dilapidated and the little money that comes to South East, they pocket it. So this is a warning to them that they should live up to expectation,” he said.
