Housewife beats four-year-old daughter to death

A yet-to-be-identified woman on Wednesday night allegedly tortured her four-year-old daughter to death in Akure, Ondo State.

The woman reportedly rushed her daughter to the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure Annex, following a series of beatings given to the girl as marks of horsewhip were all over the girl’s body.

Some workers of the government-owned hospital said they disclosed that the woman escaped with the child’s body which was brought to the Children’s Outpatients Department (COPD).

“The woman brought in the girl to the hospital at the Emergency Ward for treatment.

“As we tried to attend to her, we noticed that she had maltreated the girl to the point of death.

“If you see the body of the girl, it was a case of child abuse as there were marks of beatings all over her.

“By the time the doctor on duty could rush and attend to her, it was discovered that she even brought the child dead.

“The doctor had to quickly tell the woman that the kid she brought to the hospital was dead already.

“Before we knew it, the woman grabbed the body and ran away from the hospital.”

One of the doctors on duty, when the incident occurred, confirmed the incident.

The doctor noted that the child was brought in dead (DOB) by the mother.

The doctor, who craved anonymity, said that “immediately she (the woman) brought in the child dead to the hospital, we tried to resuscitate her but there was no life again”.

“And before we knew it, the woman grabbed the corpse of her child and ran outside the hospital.

“All efforts to trace her have since proven abortive because we did not know how she just managed to escape from the hospital,” the doctor added.

The Administrative Secretary of the hospital, Dayo Owoseni, disclosed that the hospital’s management was already investigating the issue.

Owoseni said the doctor who was on duty when the incident occurred had been called for questioning.

He said: “I only heard about the incident this morning and we have called on the doctor on duty to come over and explain what happened to us.

“Although the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital is not currently around and the remaining top staff are in an emergency meeting.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

He said investigation had already begun to unravel how it all happened.

Joseph said there was no proper record of the case registered at the hospital, but efforts were on to track the fleeing woman.

