‘How I became Eiye confraternity leader after arriving Lagos’
A self-acclaimed Eiye confraternity leader, Tunde Sani (39), recently arrested by detectives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, Lagos State Police Command at Amukoko area of the state, has revealed how he became the leader of the Eiye confraternity.
Sani said that he left Ilorin, Kwara State, for Lagos to recruit and initiate more members into the cult group in Lagos.
It was learnt that the suspect, who had been on the police Wanted List for long, was eventually arrested on July 26, at Ifelodun Street, Amukoko area of the state after much surveillance by a Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP) Akaninyene Etuk, his Operational Officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Stephen Kuti, and other members of the unit.
A police source said: “The suspect has been on our Most Wanted Cultists List in the state. He was arrested at their hideout at Amukoko when he was about to initiate more members into their confraternity.”
The source added that it was an achievement for them, to have finally succeeded in arresting Sani. According to the policeman, it was one of Sani’s members that gave the police clue on how to hunt, locate and arrest him.
The source said: “We recovered charms, cutlass and other weapons when we went to search his house. We’re not relenting on our efforts to arrest other members of the gang who are still at large.”
Sani, while speaking with our correspondent, confirmed that he was a member of the Eiye group. The suspect, however, insisted that he denounced the group in 2005, which he said was four years after his initiation.
He added: “I was very young when I was initiated into the group in 2001 by my cousin in Ilorin. On the fateful day I was initiated, my cousin came to call me that I should accompany him to a party. It was at the party that I was initiated into the cult group. I was threatened not to tell anybody. After I was initiated, I still didn’t understand what I was supposed to do as a member. But after a few years of being with them, I travelled down to Lagos. When I got to Lagos, I didn’t know how Eiye members in Lagos identified me. I was automatically made their leader. As a leader, my role was to coordinate and bring more members. After I got married, I reduced my participation with them. I didn’t want my wife and children to know that I belonged to such a group. I was doing my bricklaying job peacefully. I was with my friends at Ifelodun Street when police came to arrest me.”
When one of the policemen ordered Sani to remove his shirt, an eagle was tattooed on his back. The police alleged that the tattoo indicated that Sani was a cult leader.
In another development, two men, Afeez Muhammed and Fatai Ibrahim, were arrested on July 26 for allegedly peddling Indian hemps at the Amukoko area of the state.
Muhammed said that it was as a result of his broken leg that led him into the selling of Indian hemp.
He said: “In December last year, when youths from Akpasa and market boys were fighting, I broke my leg. I broke it in the process of trying to restore peace in the community. I fell down while trying to run from being arrested by soldiers. It’s true; I was once a member of Eiye. But I denounced my membership after I got married. I’m only selling the Indian hemp to sustain my family. It was when the policemen came to search my house that they found charms, cutlasses, axe and two bags of Indian hemps.”
Ibrahim, on his part, said that he was learning vulcanizing job, because his parents didn’t give him enough money. This made him to start assisting Baba Moshood to sell Indian hemp.
He said: “I make between N20,000 and N50,000 on the sales of Indian hemp every day. I would be given N1000 as my commission. I was also arrested at Ifelodun Street. I regret my action. I don’t want my parents to know that I sell drugs.”
I’m still searching for my son three years after –Dad
…says ‘my daughter also died during childbirth’
When Mushafau Bilesanmi’s wife had a baby boy, there was joy and jubilation in his family.
Mushafau named the boy Saheed and poured all the love in his heart into nurturing him.
When Saheed got to a certain age, Mushafau’s mother asked that the boy should be allowed to stay with her in their village at Ijebu-Igbo area of Ogun State.
Mushafau was happy with the idea because he didn’t want Saheed to grow up in Lagos State. He said he didn’t want the boy to be influenced by Lagos bad boys.
Just when Mushafau thought that it was time for his son to start taking care of him, the boy simply disappeared from the face of the earth.
It’s been three years now, but Mushafau still believes his son is alive.
He said: “Without him, I don’t think I want to be alive. I have also visited different spiritual homes for prayers, and their responses remain the same, that Saheed is alive, that I should have faith.”
Mushafau (55), however, believed that his uncle’s son, Seun, knew the whereabouts of Saheed or what had happened to him.
Mushafau accused Seun of allegedly luring Saheed from Ijebu-Igbo to Lagos.
The distraught father said that the 26-year-old Saheed was working as a bricklayer at Ijebu-Igbo when Seun went to the village and advised him to come to Lagos to make more money.
Mushafau said that when his son was planning to return to Lagos with Seun, he was not informed. He said that if he had been informed, he wouldn’t have allowed it.
Mushafau, however, blamed his daughter, Folashade, for allowing Saheed, who is her younger brother to leave for Lagos with Seun.
He said: “I’m the only child of my parents. When my wife gave birth to Saheed, my mother begged me to allow her take him to Ijebu-Igbo so as to have someone that would stayed with her in the house; that was how I allowed him to stay with my mother. Whenever my mother needed anything, I would send it to her. She was living well with her grandson. After my son finished secondary school, he told me he wanted to learn bricklaying. I blessed him and asked him to go ahead, that he would prosper.
“I spent a lot on his graduation and bought him some of the tools to work with. After a while, he called me on the phone that bricklaying work was not thriving at Ijebu-Igbo. He said that he was planning to relocate to a better place where he could make more money. As a father, I advised him to exercise patience, that God would make a way for him back home in Ijebu-Igbo. I reside in Lagos; I don’t want him to join me there, so that he wouldn’t mix with bad boys.
“While Saheed was complaining to me about non-availability of work in Ijebu-Igbo, I didn’t know he had also informed my uncle’s son, Seun, that he wanted to leave Ijebu-Igbo. Seun promised to get him a better place to work in Lagos.”
According to Mushafau, when this entire plan was going on, both Saheed and Folashade didn’t carry him along.
Mushafau said that on February 16, 2016, he called Folashade just to greet her, only for her to tell him that Saheed had left for Lagos with Seun that same day.
He said: “I didn’t bother myself too much. I believed they were both families and would take care of each other. The third day, after Saheed had arrived Lagos, Folashade called his phone and that of Seun, but both lines didn’t go through. All efforts to get through to them were impossible. The phones remained permanently switched off. When I couldn’t bear it anymore, I went back to Ijebu-Igbo and reported the matter at Topon Police Station, at Ijebu-Igbo. Seun’s father, who is my Uncle, was arrested and detained. He was, however, later granted bail. Since then, I have not seen my son.
“When our family in the village intervened in the matter, it was then Seun’s father said that he had warned his son not to travel, because what he saw about him was terrible, that he was going to board a one-chance vehicle. When I returned to Lagos, he also called to tell me that Saheed and Seun had been found at Igbeba village. He promised to go there.
“I have visited Oba Prison in Abeokuta and Kirikiri Prison in Lagos, to look for my son, but he was not there. I was at home one fateful day, thinking of what next to do and just decided to try Seun’s phone number again. It went through; immediately he heard my voice, he cut the call and switched off the phone. Since then, the line had not been going through.”
Mushafau said he suspected that Saheed had been sold to ritual killers.
He added: “It was as a result of the incident that Folashade also died when she was about to give birth. I fall sick every time I think of my daughter and son. I just came back from hospital on Monday. I’m the one caring for my daughter’s baby and my aged mother. I’m ready to sacrifice my life to find my son.”
‘We used fake Customs car auctioning to defraud people’
A Lagos State-based businessman, Adeniyi Adegboyega, has narrated how some fake officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), who he met on Facebook, defrauded him of N4.3 million.
Adegboyega was defrauded of the sum in a phony car auction deal. Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police, Special Response Team (IRT), led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, have arrested two members of the syndicate.
It was learnt that the operatives had to travel to Ewan area of Akoko, Edo Local Government Area, Edo State and walked into a village, which local security operatives claimed was infested with criminals.
Although members of the syndicate fled, the operatives were able to arrest two, Saturday and Lucky Amos.
The hunt for members of the syndicate started after Adegboyega wrote a petition to the IG, Mohammed Adamu. In his petition, Adegboyega complained that the suspects, who he met on Facebook, made him to believe that they were genuine Customs officers on auction exercise.
He said: “I became friends with a Facebook user, Olaiya Funke, since 2019. On May 23, Olaiya Funke sent me an advertisement on the Nigeria Customs Service auction sales for 2019. Olaiya Funke introduced me to Mohammed Mutari and Bello Abbas who claimed that they were Customs officers. They offered to process some vehicles and deliver them to me. They asked me to pay N650,000 for a Lexus RX330, but I didn’t make any payment.
“Again, another set of individuals, who identified themselves as Uduak Effiong, Khadijat and Garba approached me on Facebook. They also asked me to buy a Mercedes Benz E350, 2010 Model sets and another two sets of Toyota Hiace buses for N650,000, each.
“They sent me account numbers belonging to Mbu Ebhat, Obhasi David, Jacob Dennis Okiemute and Kokten Monday Kinben, using UBA, First and GT banks. I paid a total sum of N4.3 million into those accounts. After making the payments, all the officers refused to pick my calls. I reported the matter to IRT, who trailed the suspects to their home town in Edo State and arrested them.”
The IRT operatives were said to have used one of the phone numbers, used by the suspects in defrauding Adegboyega, to track them.
During investigation, IRT operatives discovered that the community was a haven for internet fraudsters. It was also learnt that the suspects used to take advantage of the single road leading into the community to prevent security operatives from arresting suspected fraudsters in the community.
A police source said: “When we got to the local police station, nearest to the community, we were warned to be careful as most of the young men in that community were into crime. We were also told that they do not allow police to come into their community to make arrest. The police there said that such attempt usually leads to policemen being ambushed. We were able to sneak into the community and arrested two of the suspects in their sleep. They have since confessed to the crime.”
One of the suspects, Saturday, 24, claimed he embraced fraud because of unemployment.
He said: “I was arrested because I have been impersonating the Nigeria Customs Service officer in charge of auctioning. I started this fraud this February. It was Jimoh, who ran out of our community during the last communal crisis that taught me the business.”
Revealing his modus operandi, Saturday said: “I’ll open a Facebook account, displaying me as a Customs officer in charge of auctioning. I will also advertise lots of vehicles and bags of rice, claiming they were available for auctioning. I also used to place cheap prices on the vehicles, so as to make them attractive to greedy people.”
Recollecting his first achievement, Saturday said: “I defrauded one Samuel of N45,000. He wanted to buy bags of rice. I offered him the bags of rice for N5,500; he said that he wanted to buy 50 bags. He said he would deposit N15,000 and promised to balance up after he received the delivery. I accepted and he paid us the money, but we then changed the story and told him that the bags of rice had been seized by another set of Customs officers. We told him that we needed N30,000 to resolve the matter. He sent the money and immediately after that, we stopped picking his calls.”
Saturday explained that he wasn’t the person that started or brought the job of defrauding Adegboyega. He confessed that other members of the syndicate were China and Junior. He described Junior as the ‘catcher’ in the syndicate.
Saturday said that he thought Adegboyega was defrauded only of N450,000, but was shocked to hear that it was N4.3 million after he was arrested and taken to police station.
Recounting the role he played in the business, Saturday said: “I called Adegboyega that to deliver his vehicle; I needed money for fuel and oil. He gave me N150,000. I called him after a while and told him that the vehicle had been seized. I told him to call the people that sold the vehicle to him. When he called them, they collected more money from him. Yes, they were my members, but they didn’t tell me the amount they collected from the man. If they had told me they collected such a huge amount of money from Adegboyega, I would have known how to deal with it. The only money I took from the man was just N150,000, and I got N50,000 as my share.
“The boys who defrauded the man are still walking free in my village. I wish that the police would arrest them.”
Police nab four arms dealers, recover 10,000 cartridges
Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Olushina Olukolu, yesterday paraded four men said to be arms and ammunition dealers.
Olukolu said his men recovered 10,000 live cartridges from the suspects.
The suspects were paraded at the Eleyele Police Command, Ibadan, along with 18 others linked with sundry offences including armed robbery, burglary and others.
The four suspects were identified as Adekunle Abimbola (32), Abel Kojo (54), Mukaila Ariyo (27) and Ade Adebayo (31).
The Commissioner, Olukolu, said the suspects were arrested in their hideout having been discovered to be selling ammunition to different armed robbery gangs who had been terrorising the public in Ibadan metropolis and other parts of the state, particularly at Okebola area of Ibadan.
He said: “About 2p.m., on 23rd July, 2019, we received information about some notorious hoodlums who specialise in supplying of arms and ammunition to different armed robbery syndicates that have been terrorising members of the public within and outside Ibadan metropolis, and other parts of Oyo State. The SARS team swung into action and in the process, four of the hoodlums were arrested.
“Recovered from them were 10,000 pieces of live cartridges, an unregistered Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos GGE 979 FT.”
But one of the suspects, Kojo, denied selling arms to robbers.
He said: “I sell arms and ammunition for local hunters that I know they cannot use it for illegal means. I have no registration backing up my business. I started the business a year and some months ago.”
However, Olukolu advised residents to be wary of unregistered Okada riders who carry more than one passenger early in the morning and late in the night especially during the Eid el Kabir (Ileya) festivities, which according to him “is a season prone to high crime rate”.
Customs seizes truck, N11.9m smuggled rice
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it had intercepted and impounded a truck carrying 700 bags of smuggled rice worth N11,900,000.
Addressing journalists, the Customs Area Controller, Niger/Kwara/Kogi Command, Abba-Kassim Yusuf, said it was very worrisome that some Nigerians had remained unrepentant even as they continued to lose their goods.
He said: “With our campaigns against rice smuggling into the country, the Anti-Smuggling Command Patrol Team around Minna-Lambata-Suleja axis of the command, seized the truck with registration number XA 297 NAK transporting 700 bags of rice worth N11,900,000.”
A few months ago, a similar seizure of a truck with registration number DAL 769 XA (DSR-1B-019) conveying 520 bags of 50kg rice worth N8,840,000 concealed with 50 bags of sugar worth N697,000 was intercepted along Mokwa axis of the command.
He said: “It is worrisome that some Nigerians remain unrepentant even as they continue to lose their goods. Not even the Federal Government’s visible efforts in transforming the agricultural sector; especially in the area of rice production, has touched their conscience to avoid smuggling of rice.”
The area controller said his officers and men were totally committed.
According to him, the renewed strategy and proactive measures put in place in discovering new tactics of smugglers are yielding positive results.
He said: “The command is set to key into Federal Government’s policies to encourage home-grown rice which will go a long way in creating employment opportunity to our teaming youths.
“We appeal to the general public to always embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all ramifications.
“The eagle eye is all around Niger/Kogi Command to uncover and suppress the smuggling to the barest minimum in the interest of the economic prosperity and national development.”
Father jailed 21 years for impregnating 17-year-old daughter
…victim, others die in accident on way to court during trial
An Evbuoriaria Magistrates’ Court near Benin, Edo State, yesterday sentenced a 52-year-old herbalist, Jacob Alonge, to 21 years imprisonment for impregnating his 17-year-old daughter, Gift.
Alonge, an indigene of Ososo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, was convicted on a three-count charge of unlawful possession of fetish wrap of his daughter’s pubic hair, unlawfully and indecently having carnal knowledge of his biological daughter and repeated sexual assault and impregnating her.
Sadly, Gift, who was five months pregnant, and four others prosecuting Alonge, died in a motor accident on January 16.
The five victims were travelling to Benin for the judgement when they met their untimely death.
Other victims in the accident were Miss Rhoda Braimoh, Miss Promise Ezekiel (an official of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), known as Brave Heart Initiative (BHI) for Youth and Women, which has been assisting in the prosecution of the case, the victim’s maternal uncle, Mr. Ukere Adagbogu, and the driver of the vehicle in which they were driving in, Mr. Paul Opashi.
Moments after the convict learnt that his daughter had died, he recanted his plea from guilty to not guilty and the case started afresh.
But in her ruling yesterday, the magistrate, Mrs. D. I. Adamaigbo, sentenced Alonge to five years (count one), two years (count two) and 14 years (count three). They are to run consecutively.
She said: “He (Alonge) consecutively had sex with her (the victim) who is his own daughter and got her pregnant and thereby subjected her to shame and emotional stress; may her soul rest in peace.
“To serve as deterrent to others and would-be offenders, we are of the opinion that the defendant should not have a space in a decent society.”
Adamaigbo said the statement of the victim and the evidence of the PW1 confirmed what the victim said that “she was five months pregnant and that she was demoralised, emotionally distressed is sufficient corroboration that the victim was indeed sexually assaulted.”
She added: “It has been established beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had carnal knowledge of the victim as she said in her statement: ‘My father by name, Jacob Alonge, used to wake me up at night and said I should follow him for prayers when we reach inside the bush, he will force me and have sexual intercourse with me.’
“Then in the second statement which she made at the state police headquarters, she stated and I quote: ‘Last year, which is 2017, my father by name, Joseph Alonge, has been having sex with me. He threatened me not to tell anybody and if I do, he will kill me.’
“She stated further in the same statement that and I quote: ‘One night, he called me and put me on top of a stone and used razor blade to shave my private body and threatened me not to tell anybody.’ This statement was corroborated by the statement of the police in evidence.
“The convict admitted in his statement and the law is that evidence admitted need no further proof. The defence that he was lured into the crime by his own daughter is an afterthought. We therefore find him guilty of each of the counts.”
In her reaction, the Executive Director, BHI, Priscillia Usiobaifo, expressed happiness over the judgement.
She said: “We have seen how resilience can prove a worthwhile. I am very happy that there is no option of fine because we have had several cases that we won and they will give options of fine and this has encouraged us and those that died did not die in vain.”
Madam Anjorin for burial
Mrs. Adeyinka Anjorin aka Iya Jesu is dead. She died on July 7, 2019 during a brief illness. She was aged 57.
According to a burial programme released by her family, her remains will be buried on August 2 at her residence, 24, Olusegun Anjorin Street, Hilltop Estate, Aboru, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, after a Requiem Mass at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 11, Ero Family Street, Aboru, Lagos by 10a.m.
She is survived by her father, husband, children, brothers and sisters.
FAAN official held for stealing pilgrims’ BTA
Police in Adamawa State have arrested a female official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Jennifer Luka, attached to the Yola International Airport, for allegedly stealing money belonging to some intending pilgrims during the 2019 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.
Luka allegedly stole $300 each from the luggage of her two victims in the process of searching for prohibited items to clear them for boarding in the second batch of pilgrims’ plane.
The victims are Hafsatu Mohammed and Aishatu Alhaji Buba, both from Yola North Local Government Area.
The victims, however, discovered that their Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) had reduced to $500 each from $800. The alarm raised by the women attracted the attention of security operatives within the hall.
Security source at the airport said the incident occurred on Monday and that Luka was arrested and thoroughly searched.
The source said when the suspect was searched, $600 and N1,500 were found hidden in her artificial hair otherwise called ‘attachment’ covered with beret cap.
Okonkwo, Ashimolowo for Superfest 2019
Abundant Life Gospel Church, Peace Arena, Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos hosts top ministers at this year’s edition of Superfest, which takes place from August 7 to 9.
According to the General Overseer of the church, Dr. Jane Onaolapo, leading the charge at this year’s event is Bishop of TREM, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, supported by other elite preachers like Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Pastor Wole Oladiyun, Bishop David Adeoye, Pastor Segun Johnson, and Pastor Adeyinka Adegbuyi.
Onaolapo would minister at the two-day seminar. The theme of this year’s Superfest, according to the woman of God, is “A Burning and Shining Light (John 5: 35).” Each of the ministers is expected to speak on a specific subject during the two-day word feast.
For more than a decade, Superfest has blessed thousands of attendees from across the world. It was the vision of the late founder/General Overseer of the Lagos-based mega-church, Bishop Kola Onaolapo, who went to be with the Lord some years ago. Since the passing of the bishop, his widow has kept the flag flying.
About two years ago, Superfest was remodelled and expanded and is now held across the zones where the 14 branches of the church are located. Few years ago, the church adopted a congress format whereby attendees were given cash support and evangelical aids like motorcycles, megaphones, tracts, musical equipment, etc to promote the gospel.
Gunmen raid UniUyo female hostel
Gunmen raided a female hostel in the Town Campus of the University of Uyo late on Wednesday, dispossessing students of money and other valuables.
The incident, which occurred at W6 Hostel on the campus, is coming few days after some female students were attacked by bandits in one of the hostels.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the hoodlums went from room to room dispossessing students of their belongings.
A source on the campus, who pleaded anonymity, said that although no life was lost during the incident, some of the students sustained injuries in their bid to escape.
“Some hoodlums broke into W6 Hostel at the University of Uyo, Town Campus at about midnight when the students were sleeping.
“They carted away property such as phones, laptops, jewellery and cash. No life was lost but some of the affected students sustained minor injuries.
“We also learnt that some female students were attacked the previous day in one of the hostels,” the source added.
Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP. Macdon Odiko, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed, had ordered deployment of policemen to all the hostels.
Odiko said that Ahmed had held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Enefiok Essien, and the management of the university with a view to finding lasting solution to the frequent invasion of hostels by bandits.
“The command is aware of the incident that occurred at the University of Uyo, and the commissioner of police has ordered deployment of officers to all hostels in the campuses.’’
Odiko advised students to go about their normal activities, assuring that the command was committed to ensuring peace and security on the campuses of the institution.
Girl, 3, gang-raped and beheaded in India
Two paedos allegedly raped and beheaded a three-year-old girl who was kidnapped while sleeping beside her mum at a railway station in India.
Government railway police said the toddler was decapitated with a sharp weapon after she started crying while being sexually assaulted.
While the girl’s torso has been recovered, and is currently undergoing a post-mortem, her head is still missing, say police.
After sharing CCTV footage of the girl’s abduction, cops arrested Rinku Sahu, 36, and Kailash Kumar, 38, for abduction, rape and murder, reports ‘Times of India’.
The little girl had been sleeping beside her mum at the Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand last Thursday when she was carried away, unbeknown to her mother.
The child was taken to a fabrication yard a few miles from the station and gang-raped, before being beheaded.
HEAD NOT FOUND
Early the next morning, the decapitated body was placed in a bag and dumped near a wall.
Government railway police deputy superintendent Noor Mustafa Ansari said her torso has been recovered from shrubs near a water treatment plant, reports the ‘Hindustan Times’.
He said: “We arrested Sahu on Tuesday night following a tip-off after we shared CCTV footage of the abduction with the media and on social media.
“He led us to the place where he had dumped the body.”
The girl’s mum, 26, tried to identify the remains, but was unable to do so as she repeatedly fainted.
Although a sniffer dog squad has been used to try and find her head, “so far this has been to no avail”, said Ansari.
‘The Hindustan Times’ reports that police had a difficult time keeping an angry mob at bay when they returned to the murder scene.
Ansari told the paper that Sahu said he had not beheaded the girl, although he allegedly said that he had killed her when she started sobbing.
The cop said that Sahu had previously been found guilty of abducting a seven-year-old child in April, 2015.
Ansari added: “A local court convicted and sentenced him to a two-year-jail term in March 2018. He came out of jail a few weeks ago.”
*Courtesy: The Sun
