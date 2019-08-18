Faith
How I keep myself from sexual sin –Pastor Femi Bankole
The Senior Pastor of Love of God Church, Pastor Femi Bankole speaks about challenges attached to the office of pastors, in this interview with AKINYOMBO DEBORAH IYANUOLUWA
Could you introduce your self and ministry
I am Pastor Femi Bankole, Senior Pastor of Love of God Church, Ikorodu am 39 years old and married to Pastor Titi Bankole and we have two lovely boys. The love of God Church has branches at Abuja, Lagos and Abeokuta.
What were you to earn a living before you became a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ?
I was a farmer and I trained as an animal nutritionist, at the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.
How has it been serving in the vineyard and do you have any regrets?
I have never had any regrets being a pastor; not that there are not challenges. There are lots of challenges that pastors go through, especially, at the begining of working as a pastor.
The job is spiritual, emotional and financial. Talking of the spiritual aspect of pastor’s task, the pastors fast and pray. It entails lots of emotional challenges in sense that when a pastor begins to see people with their problems and sometimes when after fellowships people want the pastor to counsel them. Hearing people’s problems from the singles, about joblessness, marriage crisis are indeed delicate.
In terms financial issues, people come and tell me that they need money; so a pastor needs to share what he has with an army of needy people. The challenges are always there; but I found it enjoyable because it is what I have been called to do Sometimes people tell me that I am 10 times younger than my age. I am able to enjoy ministry work because it is what I am called to do.
What is you opinion about some ministers of God who get entangled with sexual immorality with members of their congregation or take advantage of the opposite sex?
My opinion is strike the shepherd and the sheep will scatter. Every congregation should pray for their pastor because we are human beings. I am not for or against the issues trending on social media about pastors and their members. Every member of the church needs prayers. I tell church members to please pray for me because nobody is perfect.
Many people have lost their faith due to immoral acts in church. Many people that God has called are weak. For that reason, we need to be prayerful. We all need the grace of God to keep us strong in his word. The Bible says pray to overcome temptation. I believe that pastors need to pray for church members and church members need to pray for pastors. Pastors need to be holy and purified to set examples for other people to follow.
Pastors have also been widely accused of exploiting church members to enrich themselves. What is your take on that?
Number one is that I do not believe that; and I will explain it. A lot of men of God are business people. Now look at my case. I have some members who are doing business and doing well. I am also on the board of some their business. As the organisations get bigger and bigger, so some of them can decide to buy me a car, big house and all kinds of things. Does such gestures extended to a worthy board member that I am in those business mean I am exploiting my church members?
Tithes and offerings from such individuals and organisations are commanded in the scriptures. Incidentally, one of the strongest organisation in Nigeria is the church of God. The reason is that an average pastor is one that understands administration structure and systems. If I am working for First Bank, I will be entitled to cars, houses and other things attached to other board members. And as the business grows bigger, one will still benefit from the company. I am not trying to say all pastors are pure; but I am only speaking based on what I know. A lot of pastors who people are attacking today have clean, legitimate businesses and people that God have blessed.
For example, I will never forget a pastor whose members gave a car and he gave it out to someone else. The same member bought him another one and he still gave it out to another needy person. Something like that happen to me whereby people give me gifts and I kept on giving out to others. There time when within a space of one month, I received 10 different wristwatches from 10 different yet people kept on giving me every things. So if you see me every Sunday wearing different wrist watch you may not know that they gifts from people whose businesses are growing and doing well under my ministry are giving me.
They have in one way or the other benefitted from my counsel, wealth of experience and success business strategies so they come to show appreciation from time to time. Hence, I always educate people that it is not completely correct to say that every pastor is a thief. No there are many with legitimate clean money and I pray the Lord will help all pastors to stand right in Jesus’ name.
Insecurity is at an alarming rate in Nigeria. What is your assessment about how government is performing in that regard?
Every body should be at alert about Fulani herdsmen. I believe that it is the Fulanis and people from neighbouring country like Chad who are coming into the country and influencing it negatively. I advise that we work together and always pray over it because it is not normal for a person to kill another person. It is demonic. The law enforcement agencies should be reinforced and government should provide for ammunition for the military, police force. Vigilante groups in the community should liaise with one another; and anytime they sense suspicious movements they should raise alarm. People need darkness to perpetrate injustice and when noticed security agencies should raise alarm. It is possible for people to stand up to insurgence. So my advise is that every body should sensitize each other and when they notice unnecessary movement should call the attention of each other and face the challenge.
What is the role of the church in nation building?
The role of the church in building the nation is equipping the saint. Our assignment basically as a church is to raise people of love to change the world. For example, I believe I raising generation of people who will rise in organisation, show love to the people and do what is right in the nation. The activities of the generation in society and our system will then ensure that there is justice and loyalty.
Nigeria can only change when the church succeeds in training and more good people who are released into the society with the capacity to reduce bad behaviour in the society. The church will train people and send them to the system to ensure there is morality, justice and loyalty. That way people with good heart will rule the nation.
I see the church doing great things; let me tell you the truth, the church in Nigeria is doing great things. If you go to the United States, there is adequate light, good roads, water supply, jobs and security. But all those things are not in Nigeria yet we enjoy relative peace. The problem we have here is that people tend to put the deficiency or failure of government on the church. That is the mistake we make that result to many people revolting against church leaders. The deficiency of the government should not be placed on the church. The church is playing it’s role which must be completed if government does it’s own bit.
What is your reaction to fake miracle makers within the church of God?
How do you keep out of trouble when pretty female member of your congregation make passes at you.
How doing you prevent yourself from falling sexual immorality in such very common circumstances?
I have seen lots of females in the church who tell me that they love me. I was able to manage it by calling some of them and making them realise that I am their spiritual father. I have seen so many of them. Sometimes what I do is to set protocols; I have protocols and standard that makes it open when people want to see me. If any person wants to see me, that person must pass through my secretary. When I want to counsel people, I make sure it is done in an open environment where everyone can see me. You see, as a pastor I set boundary to protect myself and I pray to Jesus to help and keep me from falling.
Faith
Apostle Suleman inducted as Fellow of Nigerian Books of Record
T
he Nigerian Books of Record Research Institute will today honour the senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman and induct him as a Fellow of the Nigerian Books of Record.
Suleman’s untiring spirit of using the pulpit to fight on the side of the oppressed, has earned him a place among eminent personalities like Pastor E.A. Adeboye, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and more, who are on the list of the Nigerian Books of Record’s Circle of Eminence.
A statement by the Director-General, Nigerian Books of Record, Dr. David David, recognises Apostle Suleman as one example of a true Nigerian who is doing so much to improve the international image of the country, especially by using the pulpit to contribute positively to issues of national interest.
The statement said that the Institute is honouring Suleman for his hard work, youth empowerment, humanitarian liberation and nation building.
The DG added that attitudinal re-orientation recognised as the best way to address the myriad of societal problems confronting the Nigerian society is the philosophy by the Nigerian Books of Record’s behind honouring selected Nigerians in which Apostle Suleman belongs who are making remarkable achievements in their chosen professional callings to break the gap between history and achievers in Nigeria and using it to spread the message of value re-orientation and social harmony.
With this honour, Apostle Suleman, who since his knowing and accepting Christ, has not relented in fighting for justice and fairness, has been listed among such individuals in Nigeria who are elevated and positively positioned as role models for future generations to emulate their virtues and accentuates the value system of the Nigerian society.
Faith
CAN charges govs to defend lives, properties in 36 states
G
overnors of the 36 states of the federation have been charged to rise up and defend lives and properties of citizens within their territories from rampaging bandits.
The call was made on Tuesday by the Oyo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which lamented the current security situation in the country.
In a statement issued by its chairman in the state, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, while addressing journalists at his residence in Ibadan, on Tuesday, CAN also queried the statutory responsibilities of the Federal Government as well as the National Assembly.
The statement by CAN reads: “Looking at the situation we found ourselves now in Nigeria; the only alternative available to us as someone that God has entrusted into his hands the care of His people is to turn to Almighty God and our governors for protection of lives of every individual living in their various states.
“Nothing to hide again; the federal government has failed Nigerians; so also are those we elected to represent and fight for us.
“A nation that could not find solution to insurgency that consistently claim lives of quite a number of its armies for more than two years is a failed nation. That could not have happened in a nation where lives of citizens are valued. Have we forgotten that those soldiers killed by the terrorists were children to some parents, breadwinners to some families and parents to some children?”
Faith
Fani-Kayode to Gowon: God won’t hear your prayers yet
F
ormer Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told former Military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, that the various prayer sessions he is conducting would be wasted if he (Gowon) does not apologise to the Igbos over the genocide against them during the 1966 Civil War.
The former minister conveyed this in a statement he signed on Monday, adding that 300 Igbo army officers, including an Igbo Head of State, were murdered on July 29, 1966 by northern army officers.
He also reminded the war lord that 30,000 innocent and defenceless Igbo civilians were slaughtered between September and December 1966 by savage and barbaric Northern mobs in three separate pogroms in the north before the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War.
“Finally three million innocent and defenceless Igbo civilians, including one million children, were targeted and butchered by the Nigerian Army and the northern ‘Gwodo-Gwodo’ auxiliaries and militias during the Nigerian civil war between 1967 and 1970.
“General Yakubu Gowon can conduct all the prayer sessions that he wants for Nigeria but until he acknowledges the fact that the genocide that the Igbo people were subjected to under his watch between 1966 and 1970 was unacceptable and until he appeals to the Igbo nation to forgive Nigeria for what we did to them, things will get from bad to worse.
“Though it is unknown to most, our nation has been afflicted with a deep spiritual wound which was inflicted as a consequence of our barbaric actions over the years and particularly before and during the civil war. This is a spiritual matter and sadly and regrettably we see its consequences unfolding in the physical realm before our very eyes every day.
“The shedding of innocent blood always results in divine retribution and it goes from generation to generation. Unless remorse is displayed, forgiveness sought and national repentance is established the cycle of divine retribution and judgement will continue unabated and affect the lives of millions.
“The civil war “Gwodo-Gwodo” militias, made up of savage, bloodthirsty, heartless, godless, dark and evil men from Chad, Niger Republic, Mali and parts of North-western Nigeria are the spiritual forefathers and the same dark forces that have resurrected as terrorist and killer herdsmen that are slaughtering our people all over the country today.
“The whole thing has come back to torment and haunt us and only God can deliver us from their hand. The fastest way to make your nation the land of the accursed and rejected is by continuously shedding innocent blood and showing no remorse for it.
“We must recognise and accept this, we must endavour to stop the violence and killings, we must beg God and our victims for forgiveness and we must do the right thing. Anything short of that will not put us on the road to redemption and restoration. May God open our eyes to see and accept these harsh realities and may He guide, help and lead us in all our endeavours.”
The PDP chieftain said Nigerians needed to ask the Lord for forgiveness for what they did and what they were still doing to the Igbo nation if they really wanted to be restored to the great and prosperous nation and people that they once were.
Faith
God has given us all things
1
Corintians 3:21-23 says ‘’Therefore let no man glory in men, for all things are yours; whether Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, or the world, or life, or death, or things present, or things to come; all are yours; and ye are Christ’s; and Christ is God’s.
Beloved, everything under the earth was created by God for use, and need of mankind. The birds of the air, the trees, the castles, the lands, the seas, and all other good things of this world were created by God, and handed over to man for control. Though the [OLD] first generation of mankind, represented by Adam, and Eve deviated, and altered this original concept of God for man as a result of their sin.[GENESIS CHAPTER 1 VERSE 1-31]
However, because God is love, and in the spirit of love, He decided to restore to mankind those rights, and privileges that was lost as a result of the sins of Adam and Eve. God gave us a new beginning through our Lord Jesus Christ. The visit of our Lord Jesus Christ marked the full restoration of mankind to the lost glory.
Therefore, every believer must realize that all things in this world belong to us. All things belongs to us from the days of Adam, their sins notwithstanding. As a result, we should not be crying or begging for them. Rather, we should possess, and make use of them whenever the need arise. Psalm chapter 115 verse 16 ‘’THE HEAVEN, EVEN THE HEAVENS, and ARE THE LORD’S: BUT THE EARTH HATH HE GIVEN TO THE CHILDREN OF MEN’’.
All things belong to us, and we must take them back. All that were lost through Adam have been restored through Jesus Christ. 2 Corinthians chapter 6 verse 9-10 ‘’As unknown, and yet well known; as dying, and, behold we live; as chastened, and not killed; As sorrowful, yet always rejoicing; as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, yet possessing all things’’. All things belong to us as believers.
Therefore, Jesus Christ is the only qualification, and authority for this restoration. Consequently, we all, and whoever that desires this restoration must be born again, and living right. Being born again entails accepting Jesus Christ as our Lord and personal savior, and forsaking the old sinful ways.
However sinful you may have been, you may have been a member of kind of secret or open cult, in which you may have participated in any kind of killing, or abetted it in any way. You may have been a homosexual, or lesbian, a liar, a dupe, a thief, among other kinds of unrighteousness. All unrighteousness is sin. No matter the type you are involved in, repent, and accept our Lord Jesus Christ. Only then can you be qualified to receive all things from God.
Faith
Who nurses a woman who just gave birth: Her mother or the man’s mother?
T
he arrival of a baby that should bring joy to the young couple, turned out to be one of their worst moments. The two mothers struggled over who will bathe the child and over other things.
They had mothering styles that were totally different. And these were two powerful mothers whose opinions no one challenged in their homes.
The young couple were not wise and strong enough to know what to do. It was therefore a big relief and a thing of joy to them when both mothers eventually left for their homes after about three months.
I love my mother very much but when we had our first child thirty something years ago, I made her not to come immediately. It was about six weeks later during the dedication of the baby that she came on a Friday, took part in the dedication service on Sunday and traveled back home about two days later. It was my wife’s mother that nursed Carol, my wife and the baby and in fact all our four biological children.
I can remember my mother-in-law cooking delicious fresh fish pepper soup and different types of delicacies for Carol. Carol refused to eat those expensively cooked delicacies. Instead she told her mother to prepare for her pap and dodo (fried riped plantain). Her mother told her that a woman who had just been delivered of a baby should eat better food. But Carol insisted.
With looks of amazement on her face, her mother went and prepared for her pap and dodo.
Boy, trust me, I ate the fresh fish pepper soup and the other delicacies.
The question now is, do you think that it would have been easy for Carol to tell my mother to prepare pap and dodo for her after she had labored to prepare the other delicious dishes? Who then nurses the mother and child under the extended family system practiced in Africa and other parts of the world?
I seriously recommend that the person the nursing mother is most familiar with should do so. In most instances, it’s likely to be her mother as it was in Carol’s case. In very few instances, it may be her husband’s mother. This is very rare. In some other instances, it could be a relative, an experienced friend or a friendly church member. In Ruth 4:13-17, when Boaz married Ruth and she gave birth to Obed, the father of Jesse who was the father of David, it is written in Ruth 4:16 “And Naomi took the child and laid it in her bosom and became nurse unto it”. Ruth’s mother-in-law by name Naomi(who was now like her real mother) nursed Ruth and her child because she is the person she was most familiar with. It was not Boaz’s mother or aunty that did it.I pray that we will all have the wisdom and courage to handle simple but potentially complicated matters of who should nurse mother and child immediately after child birth. Love you.
Columnists
A kidnap victim told this story
I
n another kidnap instance, those who went to collect the ransome had communication gap with those keeping the victim. Network was bad so those keeping the kidnapped victim released the victim thinking that the money had been given as agreed. The man was set free.
In another case, a victim was put in the boot of the car and when they came to the place where the road was bad, unknown to kidnappers, the car boot opened and the man jumped out. When the kidnappers arrived at their destination, they discovered he had escaped. They then called him to tell him to pay certain amount of money to their account or they would come after him or family members. The man had to oblige without reporting to Police to save the lives of his family.
In another instance, the kidnappers asked someone to travel to a place in one of the South – South States to drop the money. The man travelled to the place and was directed to enter church premises – a popular prophet’s church premises and they took him to their room where they were staying and collected the money but warned him not to tell anybody. The church has a lot of work to do. The prophet was not aware of it but hears from God. How?
THE CHURCH AND KIDNAPPING
In one of the cases mentioned, the pastor’s bank details were used to receive money. Truly, the minister did not know – he was just told that some used his bank account to collect the money.
However, in the second case where a popular prophet in Nigeria has his church and conferences, how come he is not aware? Yes the man of God converted them on 31st Night, called them out and warned them openly and decided to give them some rooms in the camp / premises to stay. As a prophet of God, should he not know? I can’t say exactly what happened.
TYPES OF PRAYERS (Type 1)
A good word is a good word, and a bad word is a bad word even if it is used in prayers or in a joke. For example the scripture says that light excels darkness; goodness excels bad / evil; live excels hatred, mercy excels judgement; life excels death, and wisdom excels folly. Also forgiveness excels unforgiveness, health excels sickness or disease; cleanliness / holiness excels sins or grace excels calamity and Blessings excels curses. Better, Stronger, Sharper.
Wisdom is better than folly as light is better than darkness (Ecc. 2:13)
In other words, wisdom exceeds, excels, and is more powerful than folly as light exceeds, excels, is preferred, is pre-eminent and defeats darkness, misery, destruction, death, ignorance, sorrow, wickedness – in all areas. Whether in praying or in blessing, wisdom and light are better, stronger and defeat folly (silliness) and darkness. Better, Stronger, Sharper.
Also the scripture says mercy triumphs over judgement (James 2:13). In other words mercy (forgiveness) exceeds, excels, wins out, triumphs, and more powerful than judgement and justice. Calling for justice is judgement, vengeance, as opposed to forgiveness and mercy.
Mercy is stronger and better than judgement and justice. Better, Stronger, Sharper. St. Paul says in Rom. 12:21 (Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good). This simply means that good is better, excels, exceeds, more powerful and stronger than evil, in every area. Evil can’t equal good. Infact the scriptures state in Rom. 12:20, (therefore if thine enemy is hungry, feed him.
To be continued
Faith
Called to a glorious career
MEMORISE
And so was also James, and John, the sons of Zebedee, which were partners with Simon. And Jesus said unto Simon, Fear not; from henceforth thou shalt catch men. Luke 5:10
READ:
Luke 5:4-11 (KJV) and Mark 10:28-30 (KJV)
MESSAGE:
Peter was one person who made several efforts in life but failed. On one occasion, he toiled all night long but did not catch a single fish.
However, the day Peter met Jesus was the day his story changed for good, as the yoke of frustration was broken in his life.
On that very day, he had thrown his nets into the sea several times and caught nothing, but the moment the Anointed One stepped into his situation, everything changed for him.
There are many people who have worked very hard with nothing to show for it. Many have been struggling with their God-given assignment in life, and despite all their best efforts, the results are not impressive.
We must realise that outstanding all-round success cannot be achieved by human efforts alone; we need to enter into a partnership with God by launching into the deep at His command. Jesus said in John 15:5:
“I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.”
Launching into the deep does not always mean venturing out into new grounds.
It can also mean remaining at your duty post as a believer, doing all that God expects you to do at all times, such as sharing the good news of salvation. God wants us to be passionate about getting the lost to experience the salvation of the cross because He wants everyone to be saved.
Preaching the word of God activates the power in the word. God’s word can be used to create, bless, transform and also to destroy the devil’s activities in people’s lives. It was the spoken word that transformed Peter from being a fisherman to becoming a fisher of men.
Peter realised that the Lord’s word was the source of the remarkable change in his life, and so he knew he could not afford to let go of Jesus. After he managed to bring his boat to land, he turned his back on it, forsaking all to follow Jesus.
Up until that moment, that boat symbolised the security and livelihood, because fishing was his life. He however chose to put an end to his struggles and pursue after Christ with great passion.
What are those things hindering you from preaching God’s word? You would do well to become wise like Peter by holding on to the One who has your interest and permanent security at heart.
If you are doing God’s will the way it should be done, you will never have to worry, because He is the Great Provider who will always meet your needs. Hallelujah!
PRAYER POINT:
Father, fill my mouth with Your words as I open it up to declare Your gospel, in Jesus’ Name
Faith
Unveiling the degrees of faith
W
elcome to another exciting week. I hope you were blessed by the teaching of last week. Today, we shall focus on: Unveiling the Degrees of Faith! From scriptures, we discover that Faith is a virtue and the master key to a world of unlimited power. It is also the most potent force in the universe. There is nothing on earth and in the kingdom that will not answer to it because as far God is concerned, faith is key to accessing all that He has in store for us in His Kingdom. However, faith is in degrees and it is the degree of our faith that determines the level of returns we command. Let us recognise that the different between the winning believer and the losing one is the degree of their faith. This is the reason why some people’s faith produce great returns and others don’t?
Furthermore, Faith is a function of insight and our level of insight in the Word determines the degree of faith we operate in. In Matthew 14, Jesus was walking on the sea towards His disciples, who had earlier left in a boat. Peter saw Him and said, ‘Lord if it be Thou, bid me come unto thee on the water.’ Jesus said, ‘Come’ and Peter began walking towards Jesus on water. But when he saw the boisterous wind, he was afraid and began to sink, he cried saying, ‘Lord, save me.’ Jesus stretched out His hand and caught him, and said, ‘O thou of little faith, wherefore, didst thou doubt?’ (Matthew 14:27-31). The dimension of faith required to keep walking on water was not in Peter, so he began to sink. This shows that little insight in the Word equals little faith, great insight equals great faith, supernatural insight equals supernatural faith because like begets like.
What then, are the Degrees of Faith?
•Little Faith: This degree of faith cannot confront challenges. That’s why we have to accept the responsibility of building our faith. Little faith is susceptible to doubt, when confronted by great challenges. The Bible says in the last days perilous times shall come. That is, the world will be confronted by the worst of challenges. That also goes to explain why Jesus said: I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth (Luke 18:8). The challenges will be so enormous that only those who have paid attention to developing this vital aspect of life will be found standing. As it is written: If thou faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small (Proverbs 24:10). Thus, little insight is the reason for little faith because faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God (Romans 10:17).
•Great Faith: Great faith will always have it the way it wants. Jesus gave us an introduction to great faith in Matthew 15. Responding to the Canaanite woman’s insistence on getting even the crumbs in her request for deliverance for her possessed daughter, Jesus said: Then Jesus answered and said unto her, O woman, great is thy faith: be it unto thee even as thou wilt. And her daughter was made whole from that very hour (Matthew 15:28). Also, we read of great faith in Matthew 8, where a centurion came to Jesus, seeking healing for his servant. The Bible records: And Jesus saith unto him, I will come and heal him. The centurion answered and said, Lord, I am not worthy that thou shouldest come under my roof: but speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed. For I am a man under authority, having soldiers under me: and I say to this man, Go, and he goeth; and to another, Come, and he cometh; and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it.
When Jesus heard it, he marvelled, and said to them that followed, Verily I say unto you, I have not found so great faith, no, not in Israel (Matthew 8:7-10). It will always deliver great victories, command signs and put us in command. Great faith is a degree of faith we operate in when we become addicted to discoveries in the Word. We become unshakeable in any challenge of life. Great faith is taking deep root in the Word of God.
· The Spirit of Faith: The God-kind of faith is when we begin to operate by the Spirit of faith. As it is written: We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak (2 Corinthians 4:13). When we operate by the Spirit of faith, we begin to command the faithfulness of God at will. At this level, we begin to speak things naturally; we are not confessing them but simply proclaiming them. For instance, Joshua and Caleb operated by this spirit. When the other ten spies began to give the people evil report, they shut them up. The Bible records: But my servant Caleb, because he had another spirit with him, and hath followed me fully, him will I bring into the land whereinto he went; and his seed shall possess it (Numbers 14:24). The Spirit of faith is a reactionary force that can’t stand anything contrary to it. In the Spirit of faith realm, we operate in the violent dimension of faith where we look at challenges and deal with them as if they do not exist. Thus, the Spirit of faith is a speaking faith.
In conclusion, faith is a growing force. The Bible says: We are bound to thank God always for you, brethren, as it is meet, because that your faith groweth exceedingly, and the charity of every one of you all toward each other aboundeth (2 Thessalonians 1:3). Thus, faith has its source and strength for growth in the Word of God. In other words, our labour in the Word of God is our access to growing in faith. However, new birth is a fundamental requirement to operate in the realm of the Spirit of faith. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me my sins. Cleanse me with Your precious Blood. Today, I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour. Thank You Jesus for saving me! Now I know I am born again!”
Faith
Victory over debts and indebtedness
D
ebt is an entanglement of the devil. Some became debtors not knowing how they got into the situation. They found out suddenly that the value of what they have, if sold is not enough to pay their debts. Today, many people owe the Banks, Money Lenders and individuals. Inability to pay the debts has led a lot of people to commit suicide. Others have had hypertension and some are completely confused.
Debt is one of the weapons the devil uses to imprison people into captive. It is used to steal the liberty of individuals and place them as slaves to their creditors. It can come as spiritual attack through the dream. Some people may find themselves counting money in their dreams and this can lead to debts and indebtedness. It is also possible to find ourselves in the midst of human excreter in a dream. One can find oneself inside erosion water. All these are situations of spiritual mess and the physical dimension or manifestation could be debts and indebtedness.
I was once in debts with no means to pay back. I continue to pray and one day, God instructed me to go and price a Jeep and a house promising to buy both for me within ten days. I did as I was directed and within ten days I paid back all my debts and also bought both the property and the Jeep.
The Bible tells us in 2nd Kings 4:1-7 of a woman whose two sons were taken into custody for the debts that their late father owed. The woman approached Prophet Elisha probably for financial help but rather than help financially, Elisha requested the woman to use her talent for evangelism to get out of the bad situation, the woman did and God paid the entire debt. Same as the woman, a lot of debtors have what it takes to pay their debts and make further money for a comfortable life.
All it requires to destroy the spirit of indebtedness is our commitment to God. Anyone in debts who desires deliverance can meditate daily in the following Bible passages first in the morning and at bed time.
1. 2nd Kings 4:1-7
2. Galatians 3:13-14
“Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree: That the blessing of
Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith.”
3. Col 2:13-14
“And you, being dead in your sins and the uncircumcision of your flesh, hath he
quickened together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses; Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross.”4. Isaiah 55:1-5
“Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price. Wherefore do ye spend money for that which is not bread? and your labour for that which satisfieth not? hearken diligently unto me, and eat ye that which is good, and let your soul delight itself in fatness. Incline your ear, and come unto me: hear, and your soul shall live; and I will make an everlasting covenant with you, even the sure mercies of David. Behold, I have given him for a witness to the people,
Faith
‘No one paid tithe so I stole a car to pay my debt’
The Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad has arrested the Overseer of Jesu Miracle Church, Sango-Ota, Ogun State, Pastor Jeremiah Ehindero, for allegedly stealing a Toyota High Lander valued at N1.2 million from a car dealer.
He was also alleged to have sold the car in Ore, Ondo State, for N600,000 and took to his heels.
Other suspects arrested with him include Lateef Oyetunde, who purchased the stolen SUV; Jamiu Abiodun, 35 and Lukman Moyoyesa, both of who introduced the buyer to the pastor.
According to the police, trouble started for the pastor when he went to a car sales outlet belonging to one Jamiu, to introduce himself as a pastor and that he needed a Toyota Highlander for evangelism purpose.
After the car dealer and the pastor agreed on N1.2m for the car, he trusted him and allowed him to test drive it, only for him to drive off to Ondo State, where he sold it for N600,000 and escaped.
When the dealer waited for 24 hours without seeing the Pastor and his SUV, he reported the matter to the police who got the suspect arrested. Ehindero confessed to the crime and blamed it on the devil.
“I decided to steal the SUV and use the proceeds to settle the N650,000 I borrowed from Mirco-finance bank in Lagos. I borrowed the money to renovate my church and to recover the investment from tithes and offerings.
“I was surprised that for three months, no money was realized to repay the loan. When the pressure from the Micro Finance became too unbearable for me, the devil told me to steal a vehicle from a car dealer to sell and use the proceeds to repay the loan. I regret my action,” Pastor Ehindero said.
Trending
-
News18 hours ago
US issues warrant to seize Iranian oil tanker, Grace 1
-
News6 hours ago
IPOB: We attacked Ike Ekweremadu in Germany
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu appoints 9 new Permanent Secretaries
-
News14 hours ago
Former Niger gov extols IBB at 78
-
Sports18 hours ago
Knee injury puts Osaka’s US Open title defence in doubt
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
Police: Gunmen attack mourners in Benue, kill 4
-
News14 hours ago
Army begins 2019 Annual Shooting Exercise
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Road crash claims 1 on Lagos-Ibadan highway