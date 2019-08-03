How new Sports Minister c an succeed, by Eke ji

•Says enactment of NSC law ’ll revamp sector

A Former Director General of the National Sports Commission Dr Patrick Ekeji has said the country needs a sports minister that will work with stakeholders and also pursue the enactment of law establishing the NSC.

The former Green Eagles defender is not surprised that no one among the minister listed by President Muhammadu Buhari has a deep knowledge of sports administration, insisting that any one chosen could still succeed if he or she will work with the critical stakeholders especially officials in the ministry.

He noted that many previous ministers failed because they failed to harness the potential of professionals in the ministry He said: “There is really no one on with that pedigree in administration of sports out of those on the ministerial list; maybe the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Paulen Tallen is the only one that is close and probably could get the portfolio. “However, what stakeholders like myself want is a minister that will be ready to work with those on the ground; the professionals who are in the ministry.

Most ministers come with a perception regarding how they will re-late with the officials they meet on ground in the ministry based on what they heard about these technocrats but they usually get a different perception when they start working with these people and by the time they want to retrace their steps they are out of the place. “I hope the new minister coming in will be able to work with people on ground because they have gone a long way in the administration of sports and they will be able to adequately guide him and show him the way.

“As a good manager the best infrastructure that you need is human capital, you have to know that you are in a sector where you determine the future of at least seven millions young Nigerians, sports is a veritable vehicle of wealth creation and you have to be ready to sacrifice.” He said sports might not grow in the country until it’s run in a professional way. He insisted that the most important thing is the re-establishment of the NSC which is expected to be birthed through an Act of Parliament and he expects the new minister to midwife that.

“The success of a new minister should be gauged by how he or she vigorously pursues the establishment of the National Sports Commission through the Act of Parliament. The NSC is Special Purpose Vehicle through which sports growth will be guaranteed. Because you are going to have experts, trained in the management of sports administering the sector for effective results. “Football would not have achieved anything today if there was no law establishing the Nigeria Football Association as a parastatal of government back then.

The National Institute for Sports is still standing today because it was established by law and the National Youth Service Corps would have been scrapped if not that it is backed up by an Act, and it is bizzrare that sports is not backed up by any legal instrument. “I expected the last minister to fight for the re-establishment of the NSC but I was surprised he never wanted to hear about it. Sports has suffered from policy somersaults from governments; if there is sports commission that is backed by law such fate won’t befall it anymore.

He said just like many agencies of government, the proposed NSC would have a part time board and a Director General with a four-year tenure that is renewable based on performance. “These people will be professionals and the minister can be a politician; they formulate policy and provide direction for sports development. No corporate entities is ready to work with a agency that is not recognised or backed by law and that is why we don’t get enough of funding coming from the private sector,” he said.

