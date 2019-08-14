Metro and Crime
How soldiers on illegal duty killed two civilians in Ogun – Police
The Ogun State Police Command has said some soldiers, who allegedly killed two persons at a community festival in Isheri Olofin area of the state on Tuesday, were on illegal duty.
New Telegraph learnt that two persons were fatally shot during a fight that broke out at the annual Isheri Day celebration.
Isheri Olofin is a border town between Lagos and Ogun states.
According to the police, the soldiers that fired the shots were from the Ikeja Cantonment of the Nigerian Army and posted to Kara Market.
However, the soldiers left their beat and went to Isheri Olofin, where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual festival, the police revealed.
On arrival, the soldiers were said to have had some disagreement with youths of the town and in the ensuing melee, they shot one Damilare Adelani.
One of the soldiers and three other civilians were also injured in the incident.
Robbers attack Catholic convent, steal car in Benue
- As police arrest two suspected kidnappers after rescueing victim
Armed robbers have reportedly attacked the Reverend Sisters at Nativity Convent in Okwunga area of Ugbokolo in Okpokwu, Benue State.
The attack on the Convent came as the Police in Gboko Local Government Area in the early hours of Wednesday arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, one Chile Kama, 32, and kidnappers kingpin, Mr. Terna Tsega, 61, at Mbaamandev, Mkar near Gboko after they rescued a victim unhurt.
The attack on the Convent took place on Tuesday.
According to Reverend Fr. Ojaje Idoko in a statement, said the bus belonging to the church which was branded Sisters of Nativity was stolen during the robbery attack.
Rev. Ojaje gave the registration number of the car as APP786AS, while its state of registration is Lagos with everything number 2TR8466172.
He disclosed that the vehicle which is a white Toyota Hiace, has its chassis number as JTFO2P20O045264.
Rev. Ojaje, who, however, said there was no casualties, appealed to anyone with useful information that could lead to the recovery of the vehicle to contact the nearest police station.
Biafra: 70-year-old cleric, 14 others arrested during convention in Ebonyi
A 70-year-old cleric, Rev. Ogonna Nnachi was among15 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) arrested in Ebonyi State while
planning to hold their 2019 convention in the state.
The arrests came after the state government reminded IPOB that it
remains an unlawful group after its proscription in 2017, warning that
it cannot tolerate its activity in the state.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, in a release, said the arrests were made possible through the collaborative efforts of other sister security agencies in the state.
She disclosed that some of the Biafra insignia that were recovered from the group were Biafra currency (2 pounds), branded Biafra T-Shirts, caps and bangles.
Police dock randy soldier, remanded in custody
A randy soldier accused of raping a 300 level student of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Sunday Awolola was on Wednesday docked before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the state capital.
Already, Awolola, 33, who was a lance corporal as at the time the offence was allegedly committed, has been dismissed by the Army authorities for the alleged offence and was brought before a Magistrate Court over a one-count charge bordering on rape.
The authorities of the Nigeria Army had handed over the suspect rapist to the State Police Command for prosecution having dismissed him for the alleged offence.
The arraignment of the randy soldier at the court had attracted public outcry and interest from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ministry of Women Affairs and Office of the Wife of the Governor.
Awolola was brought to the Court III of the Magistrates’ Court by officers of the State Police Command following his involvement in the rape of the female student from the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university on July 31.
The suspect, attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, allegedly committed the offence which is contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the criminal code cap 37 vol. Laws of the Ondo state of Nigeria at the military checkpoint situated in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government area of the state.
Tanzania gov wants database for married men to curb infidelity
The governor of Tanzania’s largest city has announced a plan to create and publish a national database of married men to protect women from “heart breaks.”
Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda said he has received a lot of complaints from women who were abandoned by their lovers after a marriage proposal, and that the planned database will help combat infidelity.
“I have been receiving complaints from women who have been promised marriage by men, yet the men didn’t fulfill the promise. I know women who have been paying bills yet the men walked away …” Makonda said in native Kiswahili.
“If possible we will set up a database in the regional commissioner’s office in each region that every man who promises a woman marriage, this should be registered in the database which will allow women to check to see whether the person asking is married …,” Makonda said at a Monday news conference.
Makonda said the government is looking at other countries in the Southern African Development Community to understand how they have dealt with such challenges.
CNN has reached out for comment from the governor but hasn’t received a response.
A proposal similar to Makonda’s data base plan sparked debate in neighboring Kenya in August after a governor there vowed to expose politicians who abandon their lovers with children after an affair.
Nairobi’s Mike Sonko posted two telephone numbers on his Facebook page and asked aggrieved women to contact his office with pictures and evidence of affair.
“From today all great women of this country, if there is an MP, Senator, Governor, civil servant or businessman who has impregnated you and denied responsibility send me their details we expose him and seek DNA tests when he’s still alive,” Sonko wrote on his Facebook page.
*Courtesy: CNN
…13 rescued
Muritala Ayinla
Tragedy struck Irewe community in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State late Tuesday when a boat capsized, leaving 3 dead, scores missing including a baby.
Although the exact time of the incident could not be ascertained but New Telegraph reliably learnt that the tragic incident occurred at about 6:10pm when two passenger boats had a head on collision along the creek in Ojo.
Although the exact numbers of the passengers in the two boats could not be confirmed but it also learnt that there were 10 passengers in a boat coming from Ojo jetty and eight passengers in the other coming from the Irewe community when the incident occurred.
But as at the time of filing this report, 13 passengers had been rescued, while three were confirmed dead and two, comprising an adult and a baby, were still missing.
Although there were fears that more passengers might still be missing since the exact number of people in the boats were unknown.
Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Agency, LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel said that search and rescue operation was still ongoing by relevant state agencies and the local community who were the first responders.
According to him, preliminary investigations by the authority revealed that the incident was caused due to reckless driving on the part of the boat captains as one of them was said not to have been on the right side of the river.
The LASWA boss assured that further investigations would be thoroughly carried out by the Authority and those found wanting will be sanctioned accordingly.
I supplied kidnap kingpin, Wadume, AK47 rifles –Gunrunner
…‘70% of us are graduates’
A
mild-drama played out yesterday at the Abuja office of the operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).
A 45-year-old suspected gunrunner, Gbenga Ojomo Adebowale, who was in detention, heard operatives discuss the killings of their men and how suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, was at the centre of the storm.
When Adebowale heard the name, something jugged his memory and he remembered that he had encountered someone with that name.
When he asked more questions from IRT operatives and checked out the pictures of Wadume, he confirmed that it was the same brazen young man he supplied six AK47 rifles and four cartons of ammunition in April in Benue State.
Adebowale, who said that it was not his business to probe clients who buy guns from him on what they needed them for, recollected that one of his partners, Moses, told him that Wadume claimed that his frequent demands for rifles and ammunition were to confront herdsmen attacking in his community.
Adebowale denied knowing that Wadume, who appeared to have disappeared into thin air, was an alleged multi-millionaire suspected kidnap kingpin.
He said: “Our arms come from Burkina Faso and Ghana. Sometimes, about four or five years ago, I went to supply goods. The connection for the supply came from Moses. He said that the final destination was Markudi in Benue State. We used to create compartment in trucks, where we concealed the arms and ammunition, making it difficult for security agents to detect.
“When we got to Benue State, Moses introduced me to four men, including Julius and Hamisu. Back then, I thought Hamisu was from Benue State. But the other men with him were Tiv. In mafia business, we don’t really interact with our customers. After that encounter, Moses and I started going to Benue State to meet Julius, to supply weapons.”
Adebowale, who was arrested sometimes in June, disclosed that his gang imports the arms and ammunition from North Africa through Burkina Faso, Ghana and Benin Republic to Shaki in Oyo State.
He said that the police seized 6,000 live ammunition from him and his gang.
The suspect also explained that each box of ammunition contains 750 rounds and sold for N300,000. The AF47 rifles, depending on the grades, were sold between N600,000 and N900,000 per carton.
Adebowale, who is married and has children, confessed that he had been in gunrunning business for 15 years and was based in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Speaking with New Telegraph yesterday, he said: “I have a contact from Onitsha called Moses. He is a partner. While I’m based in Ibadan, Moses is based in Onitsha. We used to exchange goods. If he has, he would give me, if he didn’t have, I would give him.
“In 2016, I started having problem and had to travel out of the country. I returned last year. Early this year, a private number called me, the person asked if I had heard that one of our partners, Denise, had been killed. I asked who was calling, he said Hamisu. I remembered that he was the fourth guy with us on that day in Benue State.
“Denise was also our partner there. He explained to me how Denise was killed and asked for 10 AK47 rifles. I told him that I didn’t have up to 10 rifles with me at that moment. I told him that someone promised to enter Nigeria the following day with six AK47 rifles and four boxes of ammunition. I wanted us to meet at Onitsha, but he insisted that I should come to Benue. I asked him to pay N800,000 per one and he accepted. I went to Benue in April with six AK47 rifles and four cartons of ammunition to give to him.
“I later heard that Abba Kyari and men were hunting for me. I started switching off my phones and running helter-skelter, but they eventually arrested me.”
Asked if he asked Wadume his reasons for always asking for guns and ammunition, Adebowale said that it was Denise and Moses that had the connection to Wadume and had been doing the supply. He only had to supply directly to Wadume following Denise’s death.
He added: “I didn’t want to probe too much on what Hamisu uses the guns for. He is Moses’ customer, not mine. But I heard that they were buying the guns because herdsmen were seriously troubling them. They were tired of the attacks and were ready to confront the herdsmen, hence the several guns they were stockpiling. When they were saying this, I thought they were from Benue State. It was later I got to know that Hamisu was from Taraba State.
“I know him only as a don; I didn’t know anything other than that about him. Those of us in gunrunning business are called dons. Don simply means ‘mafia.’ When I heard about how the policemen were killed, I felt bad. I supplied Hamisu guns. At least 70 per cent of us in gunrunning business in Nigeria are graduates.”
