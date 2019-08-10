How we delivered 10-year-old rape victim of her baby –Doctor

Suffers self-hate, depression, societal stigma

Undergoes series of tests, seek help

Fate has a way of affecting the life of people positively or otherwise. People talk about luck in all spheres of life and it could work for or against. For 25 years old Afam Okeke, fate or life itself has been cruel. Growing up stage was smooth as a little boy but gradually, feminine traits developed in his body like hips and breasts.

For the purpose of this piece, Okeke popularly called Sherry by friends will be referred to as a lady with feminine pronoun. She said: “I was naive and didn’t know about myself. I was born with a functional penis and scrotum, raised up as a boy and had boy looks too as well as boy’s voice. But I felt so much like a girl and preferred f e m i n i n e things, feminine oriented movies, clothes etc.

My body language: walking, sitting, standing, bending all read female so people used to make fun of me that I was acting like a girl. Sometimes, when I talk, people will hear a girl’s voice, sometimes when they see me, they tell me ‘I look like a girl. I didn’t know what all these meant.

My friends tell me I catwalk like a girl. I didn’t know what all these meant. I wasn’t really close to my parents or siblings. We are three boys and I am the second. My mum used to tell me nothing is wrong with me and I should not worry about what people were saying.

I believed her but sometimes, when I look at myself in the mirror, it seems it’s a girl I am seeing both in face and body. With hips, curves, thighs, girl structure, I was confused because I thought I am a boy and boys don’t have these features.

As puberty came, I started getting sexually attracted to boys. I couldn’t believe it because I watched other boys liking girls. I hide it and tried to fight it out but the feelings were still there. I didn’t tell anyone these things happening to me. I continued faking to be a normal boy but of course people suspect something is wrong with me from my behaviour.

They call me a gay, bullied me and keep away from me. I thought at some point that I was a gay bec a u s e I like b o y s , so I joined g a y group in an online s o c i a l m e d i a , a d d e d gay people, even on Facebook. They told me I am the feminine gay type.

I met the feminine gay type, chatted with them but I couldn’t really relate with them.” Okeke’s case is intersex/ bisexual condition. Intersex is a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with any of several variations in sex characteristics including chromosome, gonads, sex hormones, or genitals that do not fit the typical definitions for male or female bodies.

Bisexual or intersex is more prevalent in animals than man according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. It means having physical characteristics intermediate between a true male and a true female Intersex/ bisexual anatomy doesn’t always show up at birth. Sometimes, a person isn’t found to have intersex anatomy until he or she reaches a certain age or finds himself/herself an infertile adult or dies of old age and is autopsied.

Some people live and die with intersex anatomy without anyone (including themselves) knowing. intersex persons may also be assigned and raised up as a girl or boy but then identify with another gender later in life. (this is the case of Okeke), while some continue to identify with their assigned sex at birth.

Intersex conditions/trait or difference of sex development (DSDs) may include, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, five-alpha-reductase deficiency- androgen insensitive syndrome, gonadal dysgenesis, Turner syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, mullerian agenesis, aphallia, ovotestes etc.

A medical Doctor and the Chief Executive Officer of All Souls Hospitals in Lagos, Dr Bola Adeyemi, said Intersex or Bisexual condition was complex but there are solutions in Nigeria to deal with it.

He noted that many illnesses people rush abroad to treat could be handled by competent doctors in Nigeria. Dr. Adeyemi noted that dealing with intersex issues would start from which sex the person involved thinks he/she belongs. In the case of Okeke, after growing up as a boy, she developed feminine traits including full-grown breasts and she feels more comfortable as a girl than a boy especially because she is attracted to a man sexually.

“There is need to determine many things through tests and investigation. Does the person have uterus, ovary and other feminine attributes? “In this case, Okeke is comfortable as a female and so if she does not have vagina, she could go for Vagina Noplatic. It is being done at the University Hospital in Ibaban (UCH).

With investigation, we should have other places in Nigeria. We have competent hands in the country to handle all medical cases but people do not respect doctors here. It is unfortunate.

“The case here is redeemable through several tests and surgery and the person will live a normal life,” Dr. Adeyemi explained. Okeke, currently in Port Harcourt has undergone a series of tests to determine her status sexually but money has been the handicap for her to achieve it. It was tough for her in her later stage in school and she barely managed to graduate at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology. She read Chemistry.

The stigma in the society has been a strong issue she faced over the years. She added: “I have been hiding my intersex traits for years now pretending to conform to the binary norms. I was scared to come out due to the ignorant, hateful, judgmental and cruel things I read and hear people say when they are talking about intersex.

I picked up courage and decided to come out public to be able to educate people as much as possible and help spread awareness on this issue, to reduce the hate, ignorance, confusion and bullying people like myself go through.

“As a result of my intersex traits, I have been exposed to all sort of public ridicule and hostility by ignorant and intolerant people, since we live in a very shallow and judgemental world; although I knew I was weird, I didn’t really know what it was. I used to think that intersex people, also known as Hermaphrodites, are people born with both genitals until I met lot of informative and inspirational people in intersex groups, who taught me that intersex is varied with a lot of classifications.

It doesn’t just deal with genitals alone. “My body wasn’t really male or female. I was born a mix, people didn’t believe when I told them. I was raised up in/living in, isn’t really the gender I identified with.

Everyone could see in my body language, mannerism, and even in my looks, I am more of a girl/lady. As a result, I stopped going outside. As for my genitals, it is complicated. I hate it when people ask me “do you have this or that?” It’s derogatory and annoying.

“I hide myself, trying to conform to a male gender so no one could tell I was different and get discriminated against, bullied or lynched by the ignorant in the society I live in. I was always covered in baggy male clothes to hide my body.

The reason why I continued living as a male even though I didn’t really conform was because switching over to the female side was going to be difficult for a lot of ignorant people in the society to come to terms with or learn to accept my intersex transition.

They won’t understand. My intersex situation affected my health and I had to deal with lot of illnesses such as asthma, depression, mood swings, severe acne, weight gain issues, low libido, cramps etc.

Finding out I was intersex, I went through lot of trauma, self-hate, isolation, depression and suicidal thoughts as well contemplating suicide on several occasions just to end it all. Last year, I took rodent poison due to depression.

When I took it, I felt weak and managed to enter the kitchen to drink palm oil after thinking otherwise. For five hours, I was unconscious and when I woke up, I felt tired and weak.

I drank plenty of water and milk. I guess because I took the palm oil early, it helped. I got better the third day but started stooling and vomiting. It was tough, close shave with death. “I felt I was punishing myself for a condition I had no control over and I did not bring it upon myself.

I felt so odd and unwanted; I didn’t even feel human anymore. I had to cut ties with all friends and family because no one knew or understood what I was going through and I didn’t know how to explain this to anyone.”

A psychologist to the Nigerian national football teams, Mr Robinson Okosun, said the situation of Okeke requires so much guts and self-belief. He explained that it was difficult for the society to embrace a strange situation and so the onus is on Okeke to brace up, confront and fight the odds.

Okosun played a key role in the life of a former national female team player, Iyabo Abade, who came out to confess her hermaphrodite status. “It was a difficult situation but somehow she was strong and now after surgery, Iyabo is now James Johnson, a man.

This case can also be handled following all medical processes and she needs a trained psychologist to be talking to her constantly. It is not easy but she must be strong and bold to face the circumstances around her,” Okosun said. Another medical doctor, Enitan Philips, said it was difficult to determine a bisexual case at tender age but added that the case of Okeke could be blamed on the parents especially the mother. The doctor said: “There are certain features you will see as being strange even from the tender age.

As parents, there is need to take good look at the children. Today, parents leave the care of their children to house helps or their relatives. If Afam Okeke enjoyed adequate care from the mother, some of the features would have been detected early enough. “The earlier this issue is tackled, the better. I have seen many cases and after surgery, they live normal life.

I advise Okeke to move fast on various tests to determine her status and the hormones prevalent in her system. People travel abroad for surgery but I am sure it can also be handled in Nigeria but it will cost so much because many doctors will come together to handle it.” Abade, now James Johnson, also spoke to our correspondent about her travails. He explained that it was tough for him.

He became male in 2004 after an operation at Midway Hospital (now the Olympia Medical Center), Los Angeles by a team led by Dr Gary Alter. The operation cost N5.9m ($29,000) and was funded by the Municipal Affairs Department of the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory.

In 2009, he went for second surgery courtesy of the family Worship Centre in Wuye, Abuja “I was able to get help here and there including a church in Abuja. When I was asked about my preference, I was already aware that I had more of male hormones. The female genitals in me were blocked and the breasts were also injected and my penis grew, so I became a man.

“Today, I can make love to a woman normally but I still need help to complete the surgery so that my sperm can raise children. I am yet to achieve this. It is complex but not impossible. I still need money for my final surgery abroad,” James Johnson explained. Okeke is optimistic of coming out of this precarious situation well. “I am strong and all I need is money. It is not compulsory I travel out. I took some tests in Port Harcourt recently and so much money was spent.

I need my life back as a normal person free to do anything like every other person. “It is a tough call but I seek help from Nigerians and with their help, I am hopeful all will be well very soon.”

Like this: Like Loading...