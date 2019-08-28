The Mega City / Life
‘How we survive selling sugarcane’
n their efforts to earn a living and support their aged parents and siblings, youths in Burga community, Dull ward in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area have engaged themselves in various petty businesses including sugarcane business which they described as lucrative.
Interacting with some of the youths in Burga village, they said that there is nothing like small business so far life is sustained; hence, it is better than being idle.
Mohammed Hassan a sugarcane seller told New Telegraph that, he started the business with his father at the age of seven, and now he is 15-year-old doing the business and no regrets doing the business because they have been able to meet most of their needs like clothes and feeding.
Hassan said, “from the profit of this sugarcane selling, I was able to pay my school fees in secondary school at Bununu Government Secondary, and I am hoping with same business, I should be able to sponsor myself to the polytechnic or University to my further education.”
He said when the sales is good, he made between N1000 and N1500 daily but when the market is not good, he made N500 daily.
He advised youths to wake up from sleep and start a business; no matter how small the business may look instead of depending on parents to provide for their needs or following politicians always. The sugarcane seller also observed that, “if you have nothing doing, nobody would like to assist you because they thought you are not important or serious with your life. So, if you want to be relevant in life, start something on your own no matter how small, you will have something to depend on rather than roaming the streets or take to drugs.”
Hassan who is yet to marry said he is hoping that in the next two years to come he would be married from the sugarcane business while praying to God to bless his business this year.
“I have seven brothers and I do help them from time to time from the business especially when the market is good for me.” Hassan whose dream is to become a military man said, he is hoping that one day he would gain admission into a tertiary institution and after his study, he will became a military officer.
“I will study hard, I want to become a military man so that I can assist in protection of lives and properties of all Nigerians, I am not happy with the way security is being handled in this country. Our security needs to improve better than this, our leaders have failed us on the issue of security and I am disturbed.”
Also Sagir Ibrahim who is popularly known as Sagir Kwada said because of their involvement in various trade is difficult to find youths in Burga community engaging in criminal activities or political thuggery. He explained that, youths in Burga are very skillful and innovative. “We all have our handiwork, we are engaged in petty business like sugarcane, tomatoes, onion, suya, farming and many others that keep us engaged daily, that is why it is very difficult to find our youths wanting for criminal activities.”
Ibrahim who sells fertilizer and herbicides, said they are in need of government intervention in form of soft loan to boost their farm business.
He said, “We make money from this business monthly and we use it to support our parents and young ones, that is why we need more government intervention so that the business will be better than this.”
Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, a food vendor who is popularly call Mama Burga, 29 said all they need is a little push either from government or philanthropist in terms of loan or credit to boost their business.
“You know things are hard and we don’t have much money in our hands to buy enough food stuffs that we will need to be able to meet the demand of our customers, but I believe with little help, we will do better in our businesses in this community than this,” she said.
Aisha, mother of four, three boys and one girl said she feed and clothe her children from the business and sometimes the children do assist her in washing plates and run some minors errands for her especially at home.
While a community leader, Alhaji Musa Talle, 63 said Burga as a community is faced with challenges of communication as they do trek long distance to seek for network services in order to make calls to their relatives. He also called on government to come their rescue.
A memorable, colourful Sango festival in Oyo
Africans believe in the existence of gods who are regarded as agents of Eledumare (God in the Yoruba mythology). One of the notable gods in the Yoruba belief is Sango also known as Jakuta.
He is the god of thunder and lightning and one of the most worshipped gods all over the world.
Historically, Sango was a royal ancestor of the Yoruba and the third King of the Oyo Kingdom. Notable for his symbol of double-headed axe, which represents swift and balanced justice, Sango succeeded Ajaka, son of Oranmiyan.
Sango was a great warrior, whose major weapon is ‘Edun Aara’ (Thunderbolt) with which he strikes his enemies to death. Owing to awesome power, traditionalists in the Oyo kingdom could not but venerate Sango. It is believed to be the husband of Oya (a goddess) of great repute too.
Whenever Sango was angry, he was used to emitting fire from his mouth. His worshippers invoke his spirit to send thunderbolt and strike anybody that does anything against the norm. There had been instances where thieves would steal and escape but when Sango was appeased to track the person, thunderbolt would be invoked to strike the person and recover the stolen item. It has been happening, but the thunderbolt would only strike during light rain.
To sustain the potency and relevance of the god of thunder and lightning, Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, annually celebrates the ancestor. Worshippers would gather and display their colourful traditional performances to the admiration of non-adherents.
Celebration of this year’s Sango festival took place on Saturday in the ancient palace of the “Iku Baba Yeye (the one called “Alase Ekeji Orisa), Oba Adeyemi Alowolodu bii Iyere.
Alaafin had been propagating the Yoruba culture across the globe as history has it that he had been part of the Sango celebration at festivals held in Brazil. Alaafin was attending and giving moral support to the Black Africans in the country, as well as, many natives in Brazil who also share in the tradition.
The occasion was very colourful with many traditionalists and Sango worshippers dressed in red apparels converging on the Aganju Square of the ancient palace in Oyo Town. Sango being a kind of god being worshipped in Brazil where many Africans were sold into slavery many years ago, foreign worshippers who still identified with Africa also witnessed the celebration on Saturday.
A series of cultural displays were churned out by the Sango worshippers right from the morning till the afternoon period when the Alaafin emerged in red flowing garment, accompanied by some of his Oloris. The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, was also not left behind as he represented the governor of the state, Engineer Seyi Makinde.
Speaking on behalf of the governor, Olatubosun, who appreciated the organisers of the festival, noted that Sango festival was being celebrated not only in Oyo State, but all over countries of the world, reason some foreign nationals attended the Sango festival.
Olatubosun impressed it on the mammoth admirers present that the Sango festival was an annual remembrance of the impact of Alaafin Sango as one of the Alaafins and also as a deity, who will forever be remembered as far as Yoruba land is concerned.
According to him: “By next year, the state government will have promoted this festival to be included in one of the UNESCO programmes and celebrated like that of Osun Osogbo festival. Sango is one of the most celebrated in the world”, he asserted.
While urging people of the state to always appreciate the difference between religion and tradition and never mix the relevance of the two, Olatubosun urged the people to always promote Yoruba culture and tradition, so that Yoruba land can move forward.
His words: ” The Yoruba should always associate and rally around their culture. Our culture should be celebrated more than those of the Western world. Let us all go back home and teach our children our culture because there is a difference between religion and culture”, he said.
In his extempore address delivered before the excited gathering, Alaafin espoused the relevance of culture and tradition to the development of any race or community. He expressed worry at the alarming manner with which many Yoruba people, especially traditional rulers, were relegating their culture for foreign ones.
Lest African culture and tradition go into extinction, the foremost monarch specifically called on traditional rulers in Yoruba land to uphold Yoruba culture and tradition, failure which according to him, could spell doom for the race.
To the Alaafin, generation unborn will not forgive any traditional ruler who fails in his duty to his subjects in his domain.
According to the Alaafin:”Generations unborn will not forgive us if we fail to promote Yoruba cultural heritage. I want to charge you to promote our cultural heritage in your respective domains. It is a challenge for us in Yoruba land if we forget our culture and tradition. Let us teach our children the Yoruba culture and tradition. There is a difference between religion and culture. Don’t be ashamed to dress in Yoruba attires. Our culture should even reflect in the way we eat”, the monarch said.
Speaking on the importance of the “World Sango Day” festival, Alaafin described Sango as one of the Alaafins of Oyo before he later became a deity, saying that “Sango possessed the ability of fighting his opponents without physical encounter.”
Appraising the aesthetics of the festival, Alaafin said that it was for the promotion of Yoruba culture and heritage, adding that people should start teaching their children Yoruba Language in their different homes and schools because according to research, someone cannot be fluent in English speaking without good knowledge of Yoruba Language, and that Yoruba Language is being taught in over 26 Universities in America.
“So, there is a need for us to take our culture very seriously”, he cautioned.
One of the Sango worshippers in Brazil, who was present at the event, Marli Olubunmi, (a Brazilian married to a Nigerian) in her contribution, said that although there are other Orisas being worshipped in Brazil, “Sango is very important to us.”
Recalling her experience, she said: “This festival is a good experience. This is my second time of attending this festival. We also worship and celebrate Sango in Brazil, but Brazilians over there don’t have idea that Sango is celebrated in an elaborate way like this. Alaafin also came to Brazil in 2014 to celebrate Sango festival with them; so, it is an interchange”, she corroborated Alaafin’s position.
Argungu fishing festival: 10 years in limbo
Stakeholders are worried that for 10 years, the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival has not been celebrated. The festival, which is usually staged in March of every year held last in 2009.
It attracted fishermen within and outside the country, including Niger Republic, Chad, Benin Republic and Cameroon.
Even infrastructure at the venue of the festival is now at great state of decay owing to the abandonment.
The Argungu Grand Fishing Hotel by the side of the Matan Fada River, where the event normally took place is also in a bad state. The pavilion and its environs are over grown with weeds, indicating inactivity.
Alhaji Hussaini Makwashi (Sarkin Ruwa), the `chief of fishermen,’ in the area, who also oversees the Matan Fada Fishing River, pleaded that the festival should not be allowed to die.
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), he recounted the history of the festival, which he says dates back to 1934. Makwashi said that it started during the reign of Muhammadu Sama, as emir of Argungu.
He said that the emir invited Sultan Hassan Dan-Muazu as a way of cementing relationship and fostering unity between the Fulani people and the Kabawa people.
Makwashi said that Dan-Muazu slept in Argungu, making him the first Sultan to pass the night in the area.
“The emir sought the opinion of his people (Kabawa) to know what to do in order to impress the Sultan.
“The people came up with the idea of organising a grand fishing festival to entertain the Sultan, who was the first Sultan to visit the area.
“That proposal resulted to stronger ties between the Fulani and Kabawa people and even gave birth to inter-ethnic marriages between the two ethnic groups who were once sworn enemies,” he said.
Makwashi said that fishermen in the area had incurred losses as a result of the suspension or stoppage of the fishing festival. “It is disheartening that this colourful and wealth generation event, which tourists from within and outside the country attend will just be abandoned like that.
“We were told some years back by the government that the event was put on hold because of the deteriorating security situation, especially when Boko Haram activities were devastating.
“And you know the festival attracts large number of people, who come in their thousands to watch the events.
“We reasoned with them at that point in time but now, we have overcome such threat as we have no Boko Haram fear or attacks,” he said.
He lamented the economic difficulties faced by fishermen and their families, adding that they depended on the festival to get money to feed their families and sponsor their children to schools.
He said that the festival hosts over 30,000 fishermen from different places and countries, stressing that many people depend on the festival for their livelihood.
“We call on Governor Atiku Bagudu, to fulfill his promise of reviving the fishing festival and also renovate the dilapidated structure at the fishing village,” he pleaded.
Alhaji Musa Argungu, a fisherman also told NAN that it had not been easy for the fishermen for the past 10 years. He said that the stoppage had caused them great economic havoc.
“This has been our business and we do it to earn our living. No one will be happy when he wakes up and discovers his means of livelihood is stopped.
“Whenever the fishing event holds, we earn reasonable amount of money that will solve many monetary challenges of our families, including money to `marry off’ our daughters.
“ Put yourself in our shoes and imagine life without such an income for 10 years.
“Do you know that on a good day at the climax of the festival, we could get as much as N50,000 to N70,000 and in just one day,” he said. Argungu pleaded with the government to revive and restore the lost glory of the event.
Alhaji Aminu Abubakar, Chairman of Kebbi Hoteliers’ Managers Association, said the managers had lost huge source of revenue due to delay in holding the festival.
“We have over 30 functional hotels in the state and we have been managing them well. Should the festival be staged tomorrow, we are ready for the visitors.
“The business, if not because of non-governmental organisations that do come for workshops and trainings as well as wedding events, the hoteliers may close down their businesses.
“We contribute a lot to the employment generation in the state, as whenever the festival is to take place, we increase the number of our staff or employ ad hoc staff”, Abubakar said.
The manager appealed to the government to quickly organise the event to enable them get more patronage.
Alhaji Shu’aibu Aliero, the Permanent Secretary, Kebbi Ministry of Information and Culture, noted that the festival had not been held for 10 years.
Aliero said that whatever the reasons people outside the government circle might give other than the following reasons could be described as figment of their imagination. “The festival is suspended due largely to security situation in the country.
“We are living witnesses to the deteriorating security situation in the country that ranged from Boko Haram, kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry.
“Though Kebbi has been adjudged as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, the fact remains that the state has borders with states like Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger that have intermittent security challenges.
“Furthermore, there is the issue of climate change; it is observed that the low water level of Matan Fada River cannot allow the climax of the festival to take place over the years because fishes are believed to be no longer there due to the absence of free flow of water from its tributaries,” he said.
According to him, the government waited for security situation to improve and for the water level to rise to enable her make preparations for the festival.
The permanent secretary said that the security situation had improved and the water level had risen, which prompted the state government to start preparations for the festival to take place either this year or early 2020.
Alhaji Umar Bena, Director of Tourism in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Co-operative and Tourism, also attributed the suspension of the event to security challenges. “You see, basically security concern in the country is the main reason why the ceremony has not been held for 10 years. “Argungu Fishing Festival is an international event; people from different parts of the world assemble in Argungu; it will be too risky to hold such an event in an uncertain security situation,” he said. Bena expressed optimism that the event might soon hold because of the improved security situation in the country.
• Bello writes for News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)
Locked palace: Crisis brewing in Henshaw Town
Cross River State has been described by many crisis managers in the country as the hotbed of communal crises. This assertion may not be far from the truth as all the three senatorial districts in the state have had a fair share of crisis over the years. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar on one of the brewing crises
o doubt, the rate of crises in the state, whether communal or cult crisis, in the last couple of weeks have made danger unpredictable. It is either that the state has had to witness intra-communal crisis or inter communal, cultism and kidnapping, as well as other forms of social menace. All come with the common features of loss of lives, destruction of property and the entrenched hatred among and between the combatants.
In most cases, such crises begin with an argument over a piece of land, hall and other forms of structures or cultural contention with various levels of intimidation which often snowballs into full blown crisis.
This, more than any other factor, has contributed to the dwindling fortunes of Carnival Calabar, which before now was the flagship of tourism in the state. Unfortunately, in most, if not all of the cases that the state has witnessed crisis, both security agencies and government have arrived late in finding solutions, through passive or retroactive means.
Perhaps, to avert such crisis in the heart of Calabar, the President of Henshaw Town Traditional Council (HTC) and Clan Head of Ewa Ekeng/Effiom Nsa clan in Calabar South, Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon, has cried out over the sealing of his palace and his alleged removal as the president of HTC.
Speaking to New Telegraph in his house last week, Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon said the current crisis that has hit Henshaw Town Traditional Council was capable of generating “unpalatable consequences”, given the fact that those behind his travails were simply taking laws into their hands.
The crisis, which has already resulted in the locking up of the Henshaw Town Council hall where Etubom Okon held court, by a faction of the community leaders, has moved to the court, but there are indications that youths from both sides of the contesting groups, could lose patience and attempt to reopen or secure the locked hall forcefully.
New Telegraph investigation reveals that Henshaw Town Council (HTC), formed in 1901 by the people of the Henshaw Town community, is made up of five Royal houses or families namely; Ewa Ekeng family, Ekeng Iwatt family, Effanga Offiong family, Andem Ankoi family and Effiom Ewa Nsa family with an ‘Etubom’ as head of each of the families.
In the 1980 amended constitution of the HTC, it advised that each family should produce five members to constitute the Council and that one of the five members sent to the HTC must be an Etubom elected by the family.
It further stipulated that the HTC must be presided over by a President elected by the Council, who also must be an Etubom. It also provides for other offices “for the smooth running of the council.” Interestingly, the HTC has piloted its affairs for decades peacefully before the current crisis.
The current crisis, investigation revealed, is about who presides over the affairs of the HTC. While the over 95 year-old Etubom Inyang George Duke Henshaw, who was until 2013, the President of the HTC, is insisting that he remains life president of HTC, Etubom Nyong Effiong Okon insisted the former handed over to him since 2013 as the most senior Etubom in the HTC in a letter transmitted to the HTC in which Etubom Henshaw said he could not continue as president due to failing health and old age.
Some of the letters in custody of our correspondent shows that trouble started for Etubom Okon when, on November 28, 2018, Etubom Inyang G. D. Henshaw, who had reportedly tendered his resignation in 2013, wrote to Etubom Okon, the current President of HTC, requesting for a progress report in the last three years. Perhaps not satisfied with the reply, Etubom Henshaw wrote to the Secretary of the HTC, revoking Etubom Okon’s appointment as the “Acting President of the Council.”
Interestingly, a day before writing to the Secretary of the Council, Etubom Henshaw had in another letter dated May 22, 2019, invited a private security group, Manhatan Security, to lock up the HTC secretariat located at No 1, Inyang Ekeng street for three weeks, and on May 23, 2019, he wrote to the Secretary of Henshaw Town Council informing him of the sealing up of the secretariat.
Investigation further revealed that the same day, 23 May, 2019, Etubom GD Henshaw also dispatched a letter to the Secretary of Council, Chief Effiom Ewa Magnus Henshaw, “revoking” Etubom Okon’s appointment as President of Council, noting that the latter “served at my instance, pleasure and disposition from 2013 till date.”
Henshaw said he needed back the position he allegedly handed over to Etubom Okon.
The letter said the sealing was “to secure the Council for a temporary period after which we expect to restore regular order of business at council upon series of consultations with relevant stakeholders.” Since then, the secretariat has remained sealed to the angst of some members of the council.
Responding to the letter sealing the Council, the Secretary, Elder Chief Effiom Ewa Magnus Henshaw, rejected the idea of employing services of any group or agencies to seal up the secretariat.
In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police through Anti-cultism wing of the force, the secretary alleged that 12 thugs invaded the Council secretariat.
He alleged that Etubom Inyang ED Henshaw, “who purportedly masterminded the sealing does not have the power, even when he was an executive president, to seal the Henshaw Town Council premises, offices and disband a meeting of the Henshaw Town Council,” adding that the said sealing happened “even when there was no criminal complaints against Henshaw Town Council or any report or evidence of a fracas or conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.”
Apart from the Police, the Department of State Service, DSS, has also been brought into the matter but since peace remained elusive, the matter was taken to the Cross River State High court in suit HC/186/2019 which was adjourned for hearing to October 2019.
The case is between Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon and four others against Etubom Effio-Ita Effiom and others. Interestingly, Etubom Effio-Ita Effiom was capped as ‘Etubom’ by Etubom Nyong Okon.
However, adjourning the case seemed not to have calmed frayed nerves as the faction loyal to Etubom Inyang GD Henshaw insisted, in an advertorial published in the Nigerian Chronicle of Wednesday August 21, 2019, that Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon, who had presided over the affairs of the Council since 2013 had been removed. Seven Etuboms signed the Public Notice which did not however give reasons for the said removal.
This may have whipped up tension as many high ranking members of the Council feared that such move could lead to the breakdown of law and order since those who were bent on removing Okon should have exercised caution pending the determination of the case.
New Telegraph was able to gather that there are three major allegations against Etubom Okon which are; Henshaw Town Council under him had sold the premises of Trinity College and had collected about N40 million in advance; that the premises of Atimos Nursery and Primary school located within Henshaw Town was also sold and that landed property around Marina, which once hosted SCOA, CFAO and other international companies, long abandoned, was also sold, all of which Okon denied.
Okon, who addressed journalists on Wednesday last week in his house, insisted that he remained the head and leader of the Henshaw Town Council despite opposition from some quarters.
He said that the 1928 constitution of the Council, which was amended in 1980, does not place powers on any one or group of individuals to overtly remove a sitting president, saying his purported removal as head of the council was a figment of his opponents’ imagination.
The Royal Father also berated some signatories to a public notice carried by the Nigerian Chronicle of August 21, which purportedly removed him, saying some of the signatories in the public notice were none members of the Council and so do not have any power whatsoever to remove him.
“The people who said they have removed me have no right. Before you become a member of the HTC, your immediate family must elect you and present you to the HTC for screening and induction. I was presented and screened by HTC and so nobody on earth can remove you from the Council except your family withdraws you.
“Those signatories in the said publication are impostors. The person who signed for Ewa Ekeng House is not a member of the HTC and he has never been presented to the Council by his own Family or House as we call it. The person we know for that House is Etubom Clement Nta Henshaw. The person who signed the purported publication is not an Etubom in his family and is not HTC member.
“The person who also signed for Ekeng Iwatt House is not an Etubom in his family and in fact, we do not even know him. For that House, the person who was Etubom was late Etubom Dan Ekpo Henshaw. Since after his death, that House has not replaced him. They sent two representatives who they later withdrew their nomination and candidature.
“Yes, I know Etubom Inyang GD Henshaw as Etubom of the Efanga Offiong House. But since 2013, he has not been coming to Council. He sent a letter to the HTC that because of his health and age, he would no more continue in the Council. I know Etubom Ewa Bassey Ekeng as Etubom-elect of Andem Ankoi House, and I also know that his family/House also withdrew him not to represent them again.
“I know Etubom Effio-Ita Effiom, who I just capped as Etubom in Henshaw Town Council. He has issues in his family and I gather that his House did not give him their mandate to sign that notice on their behalf. “Etubom Alex Otu Edem of Edet Nsa House was not duly selected by his family to become Etubom. In the 1928 and lately the 1980 amended constitution, his House is not even mentioned. In fact, he is just under probation; as such, he has no right to sign any document concerning Henshaw Town community.
“I know the man who signed for Efio-Efanga as retired Judge and not ‘His Royal Highness’ as indicated in that publication. The man is neither a village head nor clan head. He is also not an ‘Etubom. He is not and has never been a member of HTC. I received a letter last May from Effanga Offiong Royal House Council which applied to me as President of HTC to please fix a date to screen the man. We are yet to discuss about his screening,” he stated.
Etubom Okon opined that the 1928 constitution of the Council, which was amended in 1980, does not confer powers on anyone or group of individuals to overtly remove a sitting president, saying his purported removal as head of the council was “the figment of my opponents’ imagination.”
The Royal Father also berated some signatories to the public notice, saying some of the signatories were none members of the Council and so do not have any power whatsoever to remove him, adding “the people who said they have removed me have no right. Before you become a member of the HTC, your immediate family must elect you and present you to the HTC for screening and induction. I was presented and screened by HTC and so nobody on earth can remove me from the Council except my family withdraws me. Those signatories in the said publication are impostors.”
According to him, he was elected substantive president of the Council in March, 2019 after six years of serving in acting capacity through the endorsement of the Council members. He described the said publication as a facade which would not stand.
However, checks revealed that the community is only having peace of the graveyard as factions and stakeholders are threatening fire and brimstone over the lingering feud.
Whereas Etubom Henshaw and his camp is believed to be bent on ensuring Etubom Okon ceases to preside over the affairs of Henshaw Town, Etubom Okon, backed by the Secretary to the HTC and other senior members of the council are calling the other group’s bluff.
Meanwhile, those who signed the Nigerian Chronicle public notice insisted that Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon “is no more a member of HTC as we have decided not to associate with him anymore on HTC platform.”
It is a matter of time, if the two groups decide not to wait for the resumption of the courts in October, before another crisis of great magnitude occurs in Henshaw Town, while the government and security agencies watch, before rushing to the scene after the deed would have been done. This is so given the fact that Calabar South is known for violent reaction to situations that have to do with their culture and tradition.
Monarchs, Araromi-Obu, Ikale battle over land
BABATOPE OKEOWO reports that the Ajobu of Araromi-Obu in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Aderemi Adelola and the Abodi of Ikale, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, are at war over the ownership of large hectares of land
uring the struggle for the abolition of Apartheid regime in South Africa, Late Sunny Okosun sang a song titled “who owns the land?” between the White minority and Black majority. This song is now apt in Ondo South Senatorial district of the Sunshine State where the Ikale and Araromi-Obu people are battling over the ownership of land.
The battle for the ownership of the land has stoked bitter rivalry among the people who have intermarried and have been relating with one another for centuries. But the judgment of an Akure High Court, which ceded some lands to Ikale has stoked bitter war between the two neighbouring communities.
An Akure High Court presided over by the Chief Judge; Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu, had resolved the dispute over the ownership of the land where the state-owned Araromi Obu Rubber plantation is located in favour of Ikale people comprising Okitipupa and Irele Local Governments in the South senatorial district. Justice Akeredolu granted the customary ownership of the expanse of land where the plantation is located and many other lands in dispute to the Ikale.
The court’s verdict came 15 years after the case was instituted by the monarch of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola against his counterpart in Ikoya; Oba Faduyile. Another defendant was the Lisa of Ikoya, Chief Aderoloye Netufo. The disputed land ceded to the Ikale by the court’s pronouncement included Araromi-Obu, Ajebamidele, Aiyesan, Tenola, Koseru, Oniparaga, Kajola, Imorun, Laleipa, Aiyetimbo, Ajebambo, Adewinle, Akinseye, Okefara, Omowole, Agoidogun, Obadoore, Ogunlepa, Onipetesi, Mile 49, Labon, Temidire, Sakoto1 and 11, Basola 1 and 11, Ago Alaiye, Ayetoro 1 and II, and Onitea. Others included Enujowo, Agirifon 1 and II, Igo, Sidigi, Komowa, Oke-Ojakoparun, Lokuta Libara, Araromi Oil Palm Estate Camp, Fesojoye 1, Oduduwa village, Mogaji Village, Chief Marcel’s village, Ajibodu and Bolorunduro 1 and II. The disputed land measured about 43,212.612 hectares.
Justice Akeredolu, in her verdict, held that the defendants (Ikale) have by traditional history been able to prove that the disputed lands belonged to them.
She said: “I hold that they (defendants) are entitled to the customary right of occupancy over the lands.”
Armed with the verdict of the court, the Ikale moved to implement the judgment by writing to the management of the Rubber Plantation and occupy some farmlands in Ago-Alaye, a community in Odigbo Local Government.
A bloody clash that broke out in the community led to the death of four persons and the destruction of properties and farmlands worth millions of Naira. In fact, the traditional ruler of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola escaped being killed by suspected hoodlums when his convoy was attacked when he was returning from an official trip from Akure, the state capital. The first-class monarch, according to residents, escaped death by the whiskers as his vehicle and the backup car were attacked by suspected hoodlums, who were laying claim to the land in the community.
Since the incident, July 16, the Ikale and Araromi-Obu people have held several press conferences where they laid claim to the disputed territory. The contending communities back their claims with history and law.
In one of the press conferences held by the Ikale recently, the traditional rulers described the Araromi-Obu people as settlers in their hand who migrated from Ondo town because of the dispute over who occupies the exalted stool of Osemawe.
The Ikales said the Ajobu and his chiefs were settlers in Ikale land after Ajobu attempted to wear a crown and escaped from Osemawe’s wrath into Ikaleland as a refugee, and finally settled at the current site of Araromi Obu as customary tenants of Ikale people by the Lisa Oladokun of Osooro.
Hence, they adopted the new name “Araromi-Obu” (Araromi meaning: we are at ease at Obu)
Speaking on behalf of the Ikale, a former military chief, Major Gen Oluyemi Bajowa, said: “Under the Colonial administration, the Ajobu resumed the wearing of a crown and wore it to the Palace of the Osemawe for a meeting. Osemawe seized the crown and imprisoned his chiefs. Ajobu escaped arrest and went into exile, first at Ubu, and later at Lomiro. It was at this time that Baale Nigwo of Igbotako-Osooro installed Adetimehin as the Baale of Obu after consultation with the Abodi of Ikale Land. “Obu settlers were largely farmers who easily intermarried with Ikale people. The letter written by Rev David Hinderer in 1875 about Obu is documentary evidence, from a third party that had no interest to serve and at a time when the current dispute was not anticipated, supporting the claim of Ikale people as the Landowners of Araromi-Obu and its environs.”
The Araromi-Obu people however described the claim of the Ikale as false and an attempt to falsify historical fact about who is the owner of the disputed land. They said the history of the town dated above 500 years contrary to the claim of the Ikale.
Bajowa said the Ago-Alaye where the bloody conflict started belonged to Ikale contrary to the claim of the Araromi-Obu people. He explained that, “the Ikale people both at home and abroad, are disturbed by the turn of events between them and Araromi-Obu settlers who have lived and settled on our land since the 19th century. Over the years, the Ikale people living around Araromi-Obu, have had to put up with a lot of indignities from the Araromi-Obu settlers because almost every Araromi-Obu settler has his mother or wife of Ikale origin. For example, the mother of the current Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, is from Agirifon-Osooro, in Ikale Land.
“Since Oba Adelola ascended the throne of the Ajobu, the relationship between Ikale people and the Araromi-Obu settlers nose-dived on all fronts. These settlers began to address the Ikale landowners as non-indigenes. This unwholesome non-indigene narrative wrongly enjoyed the full support of Odigbo Local Government.
“Consequently, the relationship between Ikale people and Araromi-Obu settlers deteriorated. In 2004, Oba Adelola with some leaders of Araromi-Obu and Odigbo Local Government itself, filed an action in Suit No: HOR/2/2004, where they sought to evacuate the Ikale people from what they described as Araromi-Obu land which extended to and covered over 50 Ikale communities, all around Araromi-Obu.
“When this suit was filed in 2004, Ikale people pleaded for out of court settlement, not because we had a bad case, but because the Ikale people did not intend to waste money on litigation and most especially, because almost every Araromi-Obu person is related, through their mother side, to Ikale people. The Ajobu, his Chiefs and Odigbo Local Government, derisively shoved aside our request for out of court settlement and chose the option of litigation!
“While the case was on, Araromi-Obu settlers, including the Ajobu, embarked on a dubious scheme to take over the lands being used by the Ikale people for farming and started planting cash crops on the lands. For a period of 15 years, the Ikale people struggled with the case. We placed before the court hard facts which effectively contradicted the unfounded stories of Araromi-Obu settlers that they came from Ile Ife and not Ondo, amongst others. Apart from solid historical facts, records which supported our claims were effectively placed before the court.
“Amongst such records is a letter written by Revd. David Hinderer, one of the Christian Missionaries from the CMS in England, who spent three nights at the then Araromi-Obu camp and, in his report back home dated May 14, 1875, he confirmed that the Araromi-Obu settlers were from Ondo living within Ikale territory.
“Another is a document which reported a meeting held at Aiyesan on 12th and 13th of October, 1922, where “Desami the Ajobu”, confirmed his Ondo origin and the seizure of his crown by the Osemawe of Ondo. The land case HOR/2/2004 ended in favour of Ikale people on May 13, 2019, when the court, in large measure, granted our “counter-claim” and restrained the Araromi-Obu settlers from trespassing unto the lands confirmed by the court of law to belong to the Ikale people.
“The Ikale people waited for well over a month after the judgment, primarily to avail Araromi-Obu settlers the chance to evacuate whatever they may have on the land and to see if Araromi-Obu people wanted to disobey the order of injunction restraining them from further acts of trespass on our lands.
“While this was on, we caused necessary court forms to be issued and served with the notice of the judgment on the leadership of Araromi-Obu settlers. Having discovered that they have stayed away from the land, the Ikale people decided to continue their farming on the lands, as pronounced by the court.”
Giving the side of Ikale to the bloody clash that took place on July 16, Bajowa said “when a group of Ikale people were on their way to their farms located on the way to Araromi-Obu, they were ambushed and attacked by Araromi-Obu boys, who were armed with cutlasses and sophisticated weapons, so badly that the intestines of one of the Ikale farmers spilled out, while others received severe gunshot wounds. There were also unfortunate losses of lives during the sporadic firing by the aggressors.”
But speaking on behalf of Araromi-Obu Development Council (ADC), Senator Omololu Meroyi, described as false the claim that his people migrated from Ondo over who occupied the throne of Osemawe.
Meroyi, who was flanked by prominent people of Araromi-Obu, including Prince Olu Falolu, Bisoye Monebi and Taiwo Adedimeji, said: “Although, it is not in our character as responsible citizens to join issues with a rabble-rousers masquerading as a community leader considering his jackboot background, we are however compelled as peace loving people to set the record straight and inform the public of the true position as our silence could be misconstrued as acceptance of the tissue of lies being churned out by the Ikale people.”
Meroyi, on behalf of Araromi-Obu people said: “It is imperative to inform the public that contrary to the deliberate falsehood, untruth, half-truth and sophistry being peddled by General Bajowa and his cohorts, Araromi-Obu has been in existence for over 500 years with the present Ajobu, Oba Aderemi Adelola as the 18th occupant of the throne in the ancient town. It is therefore shocking that in spite of the avalanche of documentary evidence freely signed by the Ikale as tenants of our forefathers spanning over a century, they could turn round to assert that Araromi-Obu people are settlers in their own land.”
He added: “It is pertinent to enumerate the roles played by the Ondo State Government and the security agencies towards averting the mindless bloodletting, arson, wanton destruction of lives and property and general state of insecurity unleashed on the people of Araromi-Obu by the Ikale on the instruction of the Abodi of Ikoya and General Olu Bajowa before, during and after the July 16 invasion of Araromi-Obu.
“It is on record that in order to prevent the outbreak of hostilities, several peace meetings were initiated by the Ondo State government, the Police and the Directorate of Security Services, all of which were attended by the Ajobu and his people but surprisingly shunned by the Abodi of Ikoya without genuine reasons.
“Also, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, in a bid to avert the looming clash visited the area and appealed to both Araromi-Obu and Ikale people to maintain peace and allow the judicial process to be exhausted since Araromi-Obu has appealed against the judgment.
“However, in a dramatic move, shortly after the visit of the Commissioner of Police, the attack on the people of Araromi-Obu by the Ikale assumed a more frightening dimension as farmlands were invaded, farm produce harvested and carted away, people molested, harassed and abducted on their farms and while pursuing other legitimate businesses.
“It is worthy of note that all the aforementioned nefarious activities of the Ikale people were reported to the security agencies, including the Police and Directorate of Security Services, while several letters were dispatched to the Ondo State Government for their intervention in order to nip the impending violent clash in the bud.
“We gathered from credible sources that the Ikale hooligans were being sponsored by the Abodi of Ikoya and General Bajowa (rtd) for selfish economic benefits, their intention being to turn the Rubber Estate Nigeria Limited to their the cash cow. It is therefore not a surprise to discover that following the judgment both the Abodi and General Bajowa have written several letters to the Araromi Rubber Estate Limited, demanding monetary gratification.
“We are deeply saddened by the event of July 16, 20,19, when the crisis reached a boiling point with the Ikale mobilizing in their numbers with sophisticated arms and ammunition, invaded Araromi-Obu township and when the dust settled, two indigenes of Araromi-Obu were brutally murdered, several injured and houses and other property belonging to Araromi-Obu people living in Ago Alaye which is predominantly populated by the Ikale people were set ablaze.
“These condemnable, unfortunate and dastardly activities of the Ikale people prompted the intervention of the Ondo State Governor as Chief Security Officer of the state, accompanied by the Heads of Security agencies to pay an unscheduled visit to the area for on-the-spot assessment of the situation and to put an end to the orgy of violence.
“It should be noted that the governor should be commended for the unscheduled visit by all peace-loving citizen as his prompt intervention and the deployment of security men has ensured that the return of peace to the area.
“We also wish to debunk the claims of the Ikale people who were arrested for their involvement in the wanton destruction of lives and property that they were part of the delegation to appraise the governor of their position and to state that their assertion in an afterthought fabricated to deceive the public as the visit of the governor was impromptu necessitated by the need to stop further bloodshed and break down of law and order.”
As if the vituperation was not enough, the Ikale and the Araromi-Obu also disagreed on the role of the governor and Odigbo Local Government where the disputed land is located.
Bajowa said:“Odigbo Local Government should desist from sponsoring the hate campaign by Araromi-Obu settlers in the unlawful and unethical demand for the evacuation of the Ikale people from their ancestral lands, and debarring the Ikale people from performing their traditional and customary rights in the land of their heritage.
“The Rubber Estate Nigeria Limited (RENL), should be prevailed upon to stop treating our people as slaves on their land and give equal opportunities to Ikale people and indeed all citizens of Ondo State, in conformity with the recent court judgment and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
In reply, Meroyi said: “We condemn in strong terms the ignoble conduct and vituperation of General Oluyemi Bajowa whose language is not only uncouth but deliberately concocted to tarnish the image of our governor as the Chief Security Officer of the state whose major preoccupation has been the maintenance of peace and the wellbeing of the inhabitants of Ondo State. We need to remind General Bajowa and co-travelers that we are no longer under military dictatorship and need to accord respect to constituted authority derived from the mandate of the people of Ondo State through the ballot and not through the barrel of the gun. We wonder what manner of legacies he wants to bequeath to the younger generation of Nigerians as a retired General and elder statesman. We are however surprised about his sudden emergence as a latter-day “messiah” and champion of Ikale people as no visible landmark achievement could be ascribed to him in the whole of Ikale land and Yoruba land as a top military officer who has held various positions in government both at state and federal levels.”
The state governor, in order to settle the dispute between the warring communities set up a panel of inquiry headed by Mr Tunde Atere to look into the immediate and remote causes of the crisis.
The panel, which has swung into action, has called for memoranda and it is yet to be seen if the solutions to be preferred would resolve the dispute between the warring communities.
Putting smiles on their faces
t was a moment of smiles for Bauchi state communities especially the people of Sabon Kaura, Miri, Muda Lawal, Sultan quarters and Ibrahim Bako estate when Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir awarded road construction in their areas.
For the people, it was a miracle from above as their dreams for having a nylon road was becoming true.
The people living in those communities could not hide their feelings as it was visibly seen in their faces and expression that their most awaiting dream has come to fruition.
Speaking to New Telegraph, in Sabon Kaura a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, Mr. Joshua Hassan said that the roads would reduce their daily hardship playing the raid especially during raining season.
Mr. Hassan said the roads, if completed would further boost business activities and reduce movement conflicts and travel time. She said, for years it has not been easy for them to travel out during raining season and a journey of 10 minutes would take them longer time to get to main road due to the deplorable condition of the road.
He said, “if the road construction is completed, it will boost more economic activities and ease traffic congestion within the town and area.
Also speaking, the District Head of Galambi, Alhaji Shehu Jumba presented a Horse to Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir as a sign of appreciation for awarding the road construction in their communities, “it was unbelievable to see the long awaiting roads that have cut them off, are now reality of being in good condition. This definitely will go a long way towards enhancing the economy, safety, livelihood and physical development of the affected communities.
Flagging off the roads projects, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir said that, the roads construction include, Gombe Road to Maiduguri road Bye-Pass, Sabon Kaura to Miri, Jos road Bye-Pass and rehabilitation of Sultan Abubakar Road to Muda Lawal Market road and Yakubun Bauchi Quarters Road and Azare. He said his administration is embarking on the roads construction and rehabilitation and other projects in order to deliver on its campaign promises before his first 100 days in office.
The Governor who said the contract for Gombe Road to Maiduguri Road Bye-Pass and Yakubun Bauchi Quarters was awarded at the cost of over 2 billion naira, noted that, that, that of Sabon Kaura to Jos Road Bye-Pass and Sultan Abubakar Road to Muda Lawal Road was awarded at the cost of over 2 billion naira while Azare to gulped N2.3 billion naira.
The Governor noted that the contracts for the road construction and rehabilitation required compensation of lands and other properties calling on the people to corporate with his government for success of the projects. He assured the people that his government was ever ready to pay compensation. On his part, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Works and Transport, Engineer Stephen Abubakar, explained that the construction of Gombe Road to Maiduguri Road bye- pass is 4.4 kilometers, Sabon Kaura to Jos Road bye-pass is 6.2 kilometers, Yakubun Bauchi Quarters is 1.8 kilometers while that of Muda Lawal market road is one kilometer.
Engineer Stephen Abubakar commended the Governor for awarding the contract, observed that, it will go a long way towards enhancing the economy, safety, livelihood and physical development of the affected communities.
The Managing Director of TRIACTA Nigeria Limited, the company handling the projects, Mr Elie A Farhat assured the State Governor that will justify the confidence reposed in them by completing the projects within six months.
Tackling open defecation in Nigeria
Open defecation is still very rampant in Efut Akaietta-Mbutu community, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River.
The residents whose main occupation is fishing defecate in the same river, the source of water supply for their domestic use.
“We defecate in the same river we fetch our drinking water, bath and also fish to earn our living, because there is no standard place for defection in our community,” Mr Kufre William, a fisherman said.
“Most times, people in our community go to the river to defecate, due to lack of adequate toilet facilities,” Enobong Ekong, a resident of the community echoed.
William and Ekong spoke during a field trip to the community organised by UNICEF.
William and Ekong, attributed the prevalence of open defecation in the area to lack of toilet facilities.
They said that digging of pit latrine was very expensive because of the topography of the area.
William said: “We have appealed several times to the local and state governments to intervene, but we are yet to get help or get positive response from them.
“We know that as long as we use water from this river, it will affect our health, but we don’t have any alternative.
“To worsen the situation, there is no hospital or any medical centre within our community; we pay N500 transport to the nearest general hospital.
“Many families do not have toilets; most of them indulge in open defecation when the need arises for them to respond to the call of nature.”
The traditional ruler of the community, His Highness Ndabo Eyamba, who spoke, appealed to the government to come to the assistance of the community.
“Our people are facing a lot of challenges, the pit toilets we usually dig do not last up to six months before collapsing, because of the swampy nature of the environment.
“The people as a result of poverty cannot afford modern toilets with solid materials and proper sewage disposal facilities.’’
Eyambo lamented the absence of government’s presence in the community, pointing out that there is no public toilet, pipe borne water, good roads and hospitals in the community.
“We do not have pipe borne water here, the few boreholes we have here are through community efforts and few individuals, making it difficult for many villagers to access potable water, we do not have clinics and hospitals for handling emergency situations when our people fall sick”, he said.
A community leader, Chief Ene Antigha, said that open defecation had impacted negatively on the health conditions of the residents.
He said that drinking water from unhygienic sources had contributed to cases of cholera, diarrhea, ringworm, among others recorded in the area.
According to him, the main challenges facing the community are lack of toilets, potable water and good roads.
“Adults in the community defecate in the river and gutters; we are begging government to come and look at how they can stop this, because of the bad water, diseases are rampant here.
“We do not have good source of potable water and as such, many lives are lost due to infection from water borne diseases.”
UNICEF Communication Specialist, Dr Geoffrey Njoku, says open defecation portrays Nigeria in bad light before the international community.
“Nigeria loses about 1.3% (N455 billion) of GDP annually due to poor sanitation as a result of illness, low productivity, loss of learning opportunities, among others.
“More than 100,000 children under 5 years of age die each year due to diarrhea, of which 90 per cent is directly attributable to unsafe water and sanitation.
“Nigeria is the second country with the highest children’s deaths due to diarrhea,” he said.
Mr. Ibrahim Conteh, Chief Field Officer, UNICEF, Enugu, who also spoke, said that by 2030, Nigeria was expected to achieve adequate sanitation by paying attention to the needs of women and girls, as they are the most vulnerable to water borne disease infection.
According to him, when that is done, it will reduce impact of open defecation on child development.
Conteh said: “1 in 4 children less than 5 years of age exhibit severe stunting, while 1 in 10 is wasted due to frequent episodes of diarrhea and other Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) related illnesses.”
According to available records, Nigeria ranks second among countries practising open defecation globally.
The 2018 WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) survey showed that 24 per cent of the population (47 million), still practice open defecation.
A survey carried out by UNICEF and other partners, showed that only 13 out of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria have been certified Open Defecation Free (ODF).
Great effort is needed to ensure that Nigeria becomes Open Defecation Free by 25, and does not take over from India as the number one country practising open defecation, as India was expected to be open defecation free by 2019.
The State of Emergency in WASH, declared by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2018, should be boosted through sustained support and commitment by all stakeholders.
All stakeholders should show commitment to the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” campaign and enlighten Nigerians on the dangers of open defecation and the need to sustain the universal access to safely managed sanitation in the country.
With sustained enlightenment and massive provision of toilet facilities, Nigeria may realise its ambition of becoming open defecation free by 2025.
• Musa writes for News Agency of Nigeria
Umunya monarch, subjects at war
The crowd chanted war songs, carrying placards, calling for the intervention of Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano. They believed he is the only solution to a seven-year-old land dispute involving the Traditional Ruler of their community Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.
Most of the protesters, who were women, lamented what they called intimidation and molestation of their husbands and children by some thugs allegedly being used by Igwe Kris Onyekwuluje, the traditional ruler.
According to a petition signed by two of the leaders of Odumodu Ebonabo Improvement Union Umunya, Mr. Obed Nweke as chairman and Sunday Esedo as secretary, they alleged that: “On or about May 2015, Igwe Umunya , assembled some of the “never do well” and miscreants in our villages and promised to make them millionaires, only if they can do his biddings. He thereafter took them to ‘Ada Achalla’ Shrine through one Sunday John Oneze, a notorious fetish doctor, where they were made to swear an irrevocable oath of allegiance to become Igwe’s hit men.
On the 24th May, 2015, Igwe Kris Onyekwuluje summoned the miscreants whom he had labeled “Odumodu youths” and demanded that they sign an already prepared formal petition to him complaining about the leadership of Odumodu Community, so as to enable him swing into action of doing away with the leaders of Odumodu as that can only pave way for him to start selling our Community’s land.
Upon signing the aforesaid spurious petition, Igwe Onyekwuluje subsequently approached his police friends at all levels and falsely complained that he had discovered a plot to assassinate him, which he claimed were covered in a video tape. He mischievously included all the Executive members and principal officers of Odumodu Community as the alleged culprits. Having falsely conscripted the police into the plot to annihilate the leaders of Odumodu Community and consequently force the people into submission to his whims and caprices, the Igwe then illegally inaugurated his hit men, now labeled “Odumodu Youths” as parallel Executives of Odumodu with the mandate to machete, gun down and viscously attack any principal officers of Odumodu Community on sight.
“Recall your Excellency, that on the 1st day of August, 2015, five leaders of Odumodu Community, including the eldest man then, Ichie Dennis Nweke (now late), were physically assaulted and seriously wounded with axes, machetes, etc, by the so called “hit men” on the orders and directives of Igwe Kris Onyekwuje. Subsequent attacks were carried out (as our people were ever defiant) simultaneously for two weeks thus forcing all the reasonable men and leaders into exile for fear of their lives.
“As the people of Odumodu took refuge in exile, Igwe used the opportunity to call in a surveyor who surveyed all Odumodu lands. With the survey plan, he has been able to use his exalted position to illegally dispose our lands, using his surrogates in Odumodu to deceive unsuspecting new allies of his who are yet to ascertain his dubious nature.
It has therefore dawned on every Odumodu indigene that they do not have where to farm or where the future generation of ours will live.”
“Your Excellency, may we with utmost respect remind you that apart from our various letters to your humble self, the IGP, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State and the State Director of Department of State Security etc, other concerned individuals and organisations have written as well to request for your urgent intervention in our ordeal. It is most pertinent to state that in spite of these appeals aforementioned, the police deliberately or tactically failed to rise to the occasion as no meaningful investigation was ever carried out since 2015 till date. Indeed, the police and the Umunya vigilante appeared to be tools in the hands of Igwe Kris Onyekwuluje with which he oppresses and victimizes our community. For three weeks running, our people are being hounded, attacked, unjustifiably detained and unjustly victimised by both the police at Nteje Division and the Umunya Vigilante for daring to stop unknown trespassers and illegal land speculators like FECAN Ltd, Coje Motors Ltd, Zikan Nigeria Ltd, Ikemba Int’l Market, Adkan Ltd etc, into their communal land. What a brazen intimidation and naked show of power!” “It is in the light of the above that we, once again appeal to you, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, to use your good offices to: urgently call Igwe Onyekwuluje to order as an immediate measure, direct Commissioner of Police, Anambra State to order the DPO Oyi Division to respect our dignity and freedom as citizens of Nigeria, set up high powered commission of inquiry which will include officers of the police force and the DSS to investigate our allegations and events in Umunya in general.”
At palace of the Igwe, scores of reporters had stormed the area, demanding the monarch’s reaction to those allegations leveled against him. The Igwe, while fielding questions on that fateful day said that: “I saw the video of those protesting and most of the women I saw are neither from Odumodu nor from Umunya in general. I however saw some four or five men whom I recognised as people from my community and they are those who have been troubling us. When this issue of land started seven years ago, I tried to invite both parties from Odumodu Ana and Odumodu Enu to resolve the matter but some of them did not accept it. They are the people leading the protest.”
“These same people have been intimidating them and selling their lands and when the Odumodu people wanted to question their activities, they threatened them. In 2011 and 2012, the crisis deepened and there were cases of attack on innocent villagers and as a traditional ruler, I came into the picture.”
“Those allegations are plans to tarnish my image because I was never involved in the act of land grabbing or selling of land. I am going to take a legal action on all those allegations leveled against me,” he said.
Igwe Onyekwuluje further alleged that four persons from his community, who led the protest to government house have been plotting to kill him.
“Go to the state police command, special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and the Department of State Security (DSS) and you will see the records. They also have video clips of where they were holding meeting to assassinate me and they did not know that there was a device planted on the shirt of one of them by the police and it recorded their conversations. The community pleaded that I should forgive them which I did but the plot to assassinate me continued. This protest is aimed at discrediting me and our community and who knows their next line of action. They accused me of using some youths in the community to attack them which you know is not true.
“Even the allegation of conniving with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) against my people is not true. In the last seven years, Oyi Local Government Area must have had about two or three DPOs and I wonder how only one man can pocket them all.”
Also speaking, the President General of Umunya Development Union (UDU) Engr. Kenneth Okafor, told reporters that: “Our Igwe has been doing all within his means to ensure peace in our community but these four people have been resisting it. They are those who have been selling Odumodu lands and pocketing the money and at some point, the people revolted against them and they started blaming our traditional ruler.”
Similarly, the secretary of Odumodu Youths in Umunya, Mr. Okwudiri Okeke, dismissed the claim by the protesters, insisting that Odumodu people are tired of the actions of the protesters, who he said, have been selling their lands without recourse to the community.
Currently, the office of Town Union and Chieftaincy matters are said to be studying all the petitions, though it is not clear when its reports would be made public.
Two years after, Mahin gets new monarch
The Ondo State Government has filled a vacuum created by the demise of Oba Lawrence Omowole in September 2017. Babatope Okeowo reports that the people of the riverine community came out to witness the coronation of new Amapetu of Mahin
wo years after Oba Lawrence Omowole, the Amapetu of Mahin in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government joined his ancestors; Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has installed Prince Oluwasegun Williams Akinyomi as the new monarch of the riverine community.
The Amapetu’s stool is one of the first-class monarchs in the Sunshine State and commands respect both at community, Local Government and State level.
Akinyomi, 61 defeated other 16 other princes of Alagwe Ruling House to emerge as the Amapetu of Ode Mahin.
Although the Osuma Royal Family has dragged the state government to court for allegedly violating the rule of law, the people of the town irrespective of political party affiliations and social status trooped out for the installation of Akinyomi as the Amapetu of Mahin.
Apart from the governor who presented the staff of office, his Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, former Governorship candidate, Chief Olusola Oke, former Commissioner, Chief Olusola Ebiseeni, the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Enitiolorunda Obateru-Akinruntan and other traditional rulers witnessed installation of the new monarch.
The Osuma Royal Family in a suit filed by their counsel, Mr Olusola Oke said the government has given staff of office and instrument of appointment to Akinyomi as the Amapetu despite the pendency of a suit in court and the assurance given by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice that it would obey the rule of law.
The Osuma Royal House had said it is its turn to produce the new monarch of the town and consequently filed a suit to challenge the government’s action, which they argued violated their right. The suit which had Chief Thompson Adepiti, Yemi Saanumi, Chief Omolebi Adepiti and Folorunso Obebe as claimants had Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Akinyomi as defendants.
The governor however presented the staff of office and instrument of appointment to Akinyomi and asked him to reconcile with all princes who contested the stool with him.
Akeredolu said it was natural for all princes to be interested in the throne but added that only one of them would ascend the throne at a time, as such he appealed for their cooperation to bring development to the entire Mahin kingdom speedily. He also advised the newly installed first class monarch to make deliberate efforts to reconcile with groups and individuals not pleased with his enthronement.
In his prepared speech at the ceremony, Akeredolu said his counterpart in the southwest geo-political zone would involve the traditional rulers, local hunters and youth groups in tackling insecurity especially kidnapping in the zone.
Akeredolu who is the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum said the idea was one of the security models agreed at the last security summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State. He harped on the veritable place of the traditional institution in the acceleration of development, and, said in the emerging Security Model initiated by Governors of Southwestern Nigeria, Royal Fathers, local hunters, and youths would be given strategic roles to play to secure the geo-political zone effectively.
While saying that security of lives and property has become multidimensional to be left for the government without citizens’ collaboration and cooperation, Akeredolu said genuine information to burst potential security threats must be made available on time to ward off all forms of criminalities.
The governor showcased some of the landmark achievements of his administration which he called, “share of the developmental strides” of his government. According to him, many of the projects which have been completed and some were nearing completion included the construction of Okitipupa- Igbokoda bypass, construction of Igbokoda-Ayetoro Phase 3 Road, rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Igbokoda-Ugbonla Road Route and bridge repair.
Other projects which have been completed, he said included the clearing, opening, and filling of Igbokoda-Ayetoro Oropo spur and Oke-Ipare-Olopo spur, construction of Aboto-Atijere road and clearing of waterways which are being carried out.
On the Araromi Seaside-Ibeju Lekki-Akodo Lagos Road, which had been facing some challenges, Akeredolu said in no time the project that was originally to be undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Commission, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the State Government would take off.
The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs Lola Fagbemi said the installation of the monarch was a demonstration of the promise made by Governor Akeredolu that all vacancy stools in the state would be occupied in a peaceful manner. The Caretaker Chairman of Ilaje Local Government, Hon Otito Atikase in his speech lauded Akeredolu for the unique way the administration introduced into the presentation of Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to Royal Fathers while ascending their thrones in the State.
In his speech, Oba Akinyomi who adopted the name Alagwe V11 promised to maintain a cordial relationship with the monarchs in Ilaje, fellow monarchs in Yoruba land as well as other traditional rulers in other parts of the country. The new monarch promised to promote peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria and enhance the social-cultural and economic values of Mahin land.
While appreciating the State Government, for his appointment and presentation of Instrument of Appointment, the monarch said his appointment was in due compliance with democratic principles and rule of law. “I promise to work diligently and selflessly in collaboration with individuals and corporate bodies for peaceful coexistence and development of Mahin in particular and the entire Ilaje land in general.
“It is also my desire to maintain a cordial relationship with the Obas in Ilaje land, my fellow Obas in Yoruba land as well as other traditional rulers in other parts of the country. Certainly, this will further promote peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria and enhance the social Cultural and Economic values of Mahin land
“I salute the good people of Mahin land especially the chiefs, elders and elites who strive to ensure that there is no perpetual interregnum in the land for my timely enthronement as Oba from Alagwe Ruling House and the Amapetu of Mahin land.
“Against the foregoing, I humbly call on our people, home and abroad to join hands with me for the peaceful co-existence an development in the land. In my own capacity, I shall make unflinching efforts to make Mahin great again. It is our assurance that my people will at all times co-operate with the state government in order to engender meaningful development in the land.”
Odo Ora: Sitting on keg of gun powder
The crisis rocking the installation of Obalemo of Odo Ora-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government of Ekiti State, Oba Akin Adeyemo, took another turn last week as youths of the ancient community took to the street of Ado-Ekiti to protest.
The youth, totaling about 50 in number, displayed various placards urging the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi to instruct one of his aides, Mr. Wale Fapohunda to stop interfering in the Odo Ora monarch tussle.
According to them:”We demand justice over the protracted Court case instituted to dethrone the current monarch over alleged forgery and irregularities surrounding his installation.”
The aggrieved youths claimed that several attempts had been made to express their grievances but all efforts to do so proved abortive.
Some of the placards they carried read thus: “We want peace in our country home, Odo Ora-Ekiti.” “The rule of Law must prevail.” “Governor Fayemi, please save us from injustice.” “Odo Ora-Ekiti deserves peace, “Judges should not prevent us from getting justice.” “Attorney General should stay-off Odo Ora case,” among so many other placards.
Speaking with newsmen during the protest, one of the leaders of the aggrieved youths, Comrade Sesan Ojo, said all what they want is justice on the Odo Ora Obaship matter.
According to Ojo:“We heard it from a reliable source that the judiciary may be bought-over in order to pervert justice on Odo Ora monarch crisis.
“We are appealing to Governor Kayode Fayemi to ensure that justice prevails. We have been making frantic efforts to see the governor in order to express our displeasure but to our own dismay, we were being prevented from doing so.”
Another protester, Mrs Tayo Ajayi, disclosed that they have no confidence in the matter the way it was going because of the so many challenges facing the community.
She said:“Our purpose of staging this protest is to express our feelings as a community and to tell the whole world that the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General should steer clear from the Odo Ora Obaship case. We appeal to the present government to come to our aid. We want justice and nothing more,” she appealed.
Oba Akin Adeyemo and Chief Samuel Fayigbe were arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti recently for allegedly stealing the community right.
The monarch is currently facing four count charge, ranging from conspiracy, stealing, forgery to fraudulent conversion of the sum of N2.453,000 (two million, four hundred and fifty three thousand naira) belonging to minor Chiefs of Odo-Ora Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.
Oba Adeyemo, alongside Chief Fayigbe were docked for forging the signatures of other Chiefs on the Odo Ora-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local council Chieftaincy payment vouchers.
The Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, had earlier granted bail to Chief Samuel Fayigbe on condition of N200, 000 with two sureties and N250, 000 each while Oba Adeyemo was granted bail on self recognition.
Efforts to reach the monarch for his reactions to the incident proved abortive, as several calls put across to his telephone lines were unattended to.
Executive Order, Sallah: LAWMA begins waste evacuation in Apapa
Following the removal of trucks and containerised vehicles in Apapa axis of Lagos, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA) has begun massive clearing of waste generated during Eid-el-Kabir celebration in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s executive order Muritala AyInla reports
aste generation and management have always remained one of the challenges confronting most developing countries. It is even more in Nigeria given the attitude of most residents towards waste generation and disposal. In Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, environmental challenges resulting from indiscriminate waste generation and disposal remain most daunting that successive governments have to contend with Municipal waste generators in the state including household, commercial, industrial, agricultural and institutional establishments and among others. The quantity and type of waste generated vary from one area to the other. Those of the markets are different from the generated industrial areas. The composition of waste generated at abattoir is certainly not the same with that of domestic waste found in most residential areas.
Yet indiscriminate waste dumping remains the practice among the residents such that public places like, parks, bus stops, markets are easily identified with heaps of refuse and garbage. In Lagos, drains are constantly blocked by refuse, (mostly sachet water pack) on items and highways, roads, kerbs and other places are frequently abused with filth. Virtually, every open space in Lagos have been turned to illegal dump sites.
Worried by the ugly development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed an executive order on the environment which was meant to ensure a total compliance to the environmental laws. The executive order also meant to ensure a better traffic management within the state.
While signing the Order, the Governor declared: “I think we have to make some points about issues that happen around transportation, potholes on our roads, blockages and rest of it, I think it is something we need to tackle immediately.”
The Order is to also ensure the attainment of zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and construction of structures on drainage points and setbacks. Similarly, he directed the Office of Drainage Services in the Ministry of Environment to commence aggressive cleaning of all secondary and tertiary drainage systems across the state to ensure the free flow of rainwater during the rainy season, just as he directed the Lagos State Public Works Corporation to commence patching and rehabilitation of bad roads.
However, following complaints by motorists and other residents on the state of the environment in Apapa after evacuation of trucks and containerised vehicles indiscriminately parked on the road, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has embarked on intensive waste clearing exercise in different parts of the Lagos metropolis to achieve its cleaner Lagos initiative. The agency said that the approach was also to clear state of the waste generated during Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.
Speaking on Apapa area of the state, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin said the exercise was in furtherance of the executive order on zero tolerance for reckless waste disposal. According to him, Apapa has been facing the environmental challenges due to trailers parked on the road which made it difficult for highway managers to clean.
He said: ”We have to seize this opportunity of Sallah break when traffic will be a little free. We decided to come here to embark on massive clean-up of the axis, the LAWMA workers were all over the place clearing the silt and waste accumulated over several years because the area has been abandoned.’’
“We were there to monitor the ongoing clean up exercise of the Lagos metropolis which is in furtherance of the Executive order of the Lagos State Governor on environmental sanitation. You will recall a few weeks ago he issued executive order and we started the clean up exercise from Orile all the way down to Badagry Expressway. As you are aware, Apapa has been a major problem area, its being difficult to access this location. Gbadegesin appealed to Lagos state residents to support the government in its cleaner Lagos initiative and stop indiscriminate dumping of waste within the metropolis. To avert indiscriminate waste dumping, the LAWMA boss explained that the agency had before this year’s Eid-El – Kabir celebration distributed trash bags across the state to aid proper disposal of refuse during the period.
Gbadegesin said: ”We are pleading with residents of the state to use those trash bags to dispose their refuse properly. They should also make sure they have a waste bin at home. We don’t want people dumping their waste by the road side because this is something that can put us all at the risk of epidemic outbreak.’’
On when the government will begin enforcement, he said the state’s environmental laws on infractions are very clear, saying the executive order had since declared zero tolerance for environmental degradation. The agency said it has commenced massive waste evacuation in the Lagos West district which comprise Agege, Ikeja, Badagry, Ojo, Ifako-Ijaye , among others in compliance with the executive order.
He said the agency also commenced bulk waste evacuation from major locations between Lagos State University and Okoko using mechanical process (mechanical shovels, bulldozers, excavators and mechanical sweepers walking floor trailers and long chassis tippers).
Other strategies he said included, “Motorised collection for kerb side collection using compactors; Placement and regular collection of waste from appropriate receptacles and waste prevention activities which involves closure of illegal waste locations otherwise known as black spots, through deployment of waste policing personnel. “In addition to the above, same activities is on-going at the East district which has Lagos Island, Etti Osa, Epe, key, Mile 12 to Ikorodu etc.
“All these three districts are working simultaneously during the day but more at night to avoid activities being impeded by vehicular activities. The Authority is also planning to compulsory the usage of covered receptacles for waste collection,” he said.
According to him, the agency is equally encouraging culture of waste bagging as against loose waste which is unsightly; repositioning PSP operations for optimal services, while intensifying massive public awareness.
For emergency intervention on waste management across the state, the agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Mrs Folashade Kadiri said that the agency had given out numbers of officers to monitor and respond to waste management issues. She explained that: ”We have embarked on activities at West district which comprise Agege, Ikeja, Badagry, Ojo, Ifako-Ijaiye.
”We also carried out waste evacuation from LASU Gate to Seme which involves: bulk waste evacuation from major locations between LASU gate and Okoko using mechanical process (mechanical shovels, bulldozers, excavators and mechanical sweepers walking floor trailers and long chases tippers.
”We also embarked on motorised collection for kerb side collection using compactors and placement and regular collection of waste from appropriate receptacles. LAWMA engaged in Waste prevention activities which involve closure of illegal waste locations otherwise known as black spots, through deployment of waste policing personnel.”
