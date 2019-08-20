Huawei founder details ‘battle mode’ reform plan to beat US crisis

After several years of campaign, Nigeria has succeeded in achieving marginal increase in number of registrations for its top level domain name, .ng. Aside other factors, many have cited high cost of registering the .ng as the reason for their preference for foreign domain names. However, recent announcement of price adjustment by the managers of .ng raises hope of more adoption in coming years. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Nigeria’s country code top level domain name (ccTLD) is seen as one of the most under-utilised resources in the country. With millions of domain names available for registration under the .ng domain name, the country had been able to register only 142,476 as at the end of July, according to data from Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA).

While web owners in the country often blamed their choice of domain name on the web developers, who choose on their behalf, developers have hinged their decisions on the fact that cost of registering the country’s domain name is higher than that of generic domain .com being managed by American company, Verisign. For instance, while a .com domain name can be registered for as low as N2,000, a cheap .ng registration is sold for N11,000 while the premium names are sold for as high as N1 million.

Price slash mulled

However, in response to complaints by Nigerians over high cost of registering the country’sNigeria NiRA said it was considering a downward review of the cost. The reduced cost, the Association said would be implemented from next year.

President of NiRA, Mr Muhammed Rudman, who disclosed this recently at a Web Hosting Conference in Lagos, said the Board of the Registrar had listened to complaints from Nigerians and would slash the price to encourage more Nigerians register and use the country’s identity on the internet. According to him, Nigeria is losing a lot of money through the preference for foreign domain name and foreign hosting of data, adding that this must be stopped by encouraging more Nigerians to take up the .ng domain name. He said the government must also come up with localisation policy to ensure that the country’s data is hosted locally.

Explaining other efforts being made to promote the .ng, Rudman said: “We have in the past organised events, participated in several initiatives and embarked on projects in a bid to create awareness and keep the .ng brand in the subconscious mind of Nigerians and the entire world. Recently, we concluded the 2019 Web Hosting conference which attracted several participants from various parts of the country. In all, we are very much aware that the growth in domain name registration is a collective responsibility that more Nigerians should support. We seek the support of the General Public to spread the good word about .ng and join us to make the necessary impact that will project the .ng brand and ultimately grow our economy.”

While noting that the country’s identity should be promoted by all Nigerians, Muhammed said NiRA intends to collaborate with the registrars, data centre operators and programmers in ensuring that the domain name is registered and hosted within Nigeria. He said that stakeholders could come together to create volume so that the economic skills and cost of hosting in Nigeria would significantly drop.

Benefits of .ng

A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority or control within the Internet. The right to use a domain name is delegated by domain name registrars, who are accredited by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the international organization charged with overseeing the name and number systems of the Internet.

According to Mohammed, businesses that register the .ng domain name in Nigeria have the advantage of being ranked first on the search engines during a search online. This, he said, would over time lead to an increase in local traffic.

He said: “Why do you think that Google would rather serve you results using google.com.ng when you search for stuff within Nigeria and if you travel to, say, Ghana, and use the same device, it will go ahead and serve you results via google.com.gh? It is because they want to give you result based on your location. What is even interesting is that, in the case of Nigeria, Google has both .com.ng as well as .ng, an example of a forward looking company.”

The NiRA boss added that .ng domain gives those that do business with Nigerian companies an air of confidence and trust in doing business with them.

According to him, “this is because the domain is managed by NiRA, which is a Nigerian outfit where clients can lodge complaints in case they have issues with your website.”

He said that payment for registering the .ng was in naira as against trying to source for forex for registering a foreign domain, adding that on the aggregate, this would go on to save businesses and the country huge resources in hard foreign exchange.

Unique name

On the uniqueness of the country’s domain name, immediate past President of NiRA, Sunday Folayan, said the Nigerian domain name was one of the most unique names on the Internet.

He explained that “If you look at domain names like .tv, most people think it is for television registration, which is not. It belongs to island Tuvalu, but you see televisions stations registering with it. Same goes for .fm it belongs to country and not frequency modulation, but you see so many radio stations registering with it.

“Similarly, .ng belongs to Nigeria and it is very unique because most action verb in English language ends with ng, for example running, shopping, and others, so these names are attractive. It is also attractive to Asians, cheng, chung, Samsung, they all end with ng, so we have a unique string that appeals to cross spectrum of people all over the world. So, the .ng domain name can be sold everywhere, not only in Nigeria.”

While urging other Nigerians that are still using foreign domain names to join the .ng train, Folayan noted that popular and global brands are now using the .ng for their websites, as well as e-commerce platforms and many critical service-oriented businesses.

A gold mine

Several reports indicated that countries across the world are making billions of dollars from the sales of country code top level domain name ccTLD, which are national identities in the Domain Name System (DNS). Germany, for instance, is reported to have sold 20 million of its ccTLD .de and according to global prices; each is sold for at least $100. Also, Tokelau, a tiny Island with population of about 1,400 people is said to have sold 21 million units of its ccTLD, .tk, and that alone is seen is the economic mainstay of the island.

As at December 2017, a total of 332.4 million domain names was said to have been registered globally. However, Nigeria with a population of about 200 million had registered just 142,476 of its .ng domain name as at the end of July this year.

Opportunities

Speaking on the value of the country’s domain name, the Dean of NiRA Academy, Mr Sikiru Shehu, said Nigerians stand to gain a lot if they embrace the country’s ccTLD.

According to him, the preference for foreign domain names is already denying the country of revenue it could have gotten from selling its own and Nigerians are putting more pressure on the forex situation with their demands for dollars to buy the domain names.

He pointed out that if well exploited, the domain name business is a huge market that could create a lot of jobs for Nigerians if embraced.

“We currently have 65 registrars who have been able to register 142,476 .ng domain names. Let’s assume that each of the registrar has one staff each, if you multiply 65 by two you know the number of jobs have been created. You can imagine what would happen if we have one million registration,” he said.

“With a population of about 200 million and about 30 per cent of this population are Internet users; it’s a strong pointer to a world of opportunities and wealth creation for Domain name entrepreneurs and the general economy. If however, a greater percentage of the population decided to go for non (.ng) domains it could also cause capital flight and affects the economy negatively,” Shehu added.

Last line

From the foregoing, Nigeria, no doubt, has a lot to gain from promoting her online identity. And for this reason, NiRA would have to do more in its current efforts at deepening the growth. Beyond cutting the price of registration, there is need for more awareness to bring the .ng domain name to the consciousness of many Nigerians.

