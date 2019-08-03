Show Biz
I didn’t come to Lagos to be a sex symbol –Reminisce
Nigerian rapper, Reminisce, has reacted to being seen by ladies as a sex symbol, saying he understands a little of the sex symbol tag but fully understands and appreciate money symbol instead.
Reacting to the tag made in a tweet by a Twitter user tweeting through the handle, @Afro- VII, the “Ponmile” singer said he didn’t come to Lagos to be seen as a sex symbol.
The Twitter had stated that the indigenous rapper might not know he is a sex symbol, going on to share an answer Reminisce might give to such question if asked such: “I don’t even think Reminisce knows that he’s a sex symbol.
Interviewer: Reminisce, do you know ladies really like you as a sex symbol? Reminisce: Ehen? New level ni yen. Won ni mo sex symbol. Money symbol lo ye mi. But, shout-out to the ladies, I appreciate the love.
Say hi the next time you see me. Much love.” Reacting, the rapper said the response was what he would have said, saying: “I dunno about the “Sex Symbol” kini? But the response is pretty accurate!! It’s no longer news pe mo kala gaan!!!
I am from Ajilete. I did not come to Lagos to be a “SexSymbol”.
Ex-BBNaija poster girl, Tboss, speaks on childbirth, alleged romance
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, has reacted to the rumours making the rounds on the internet that she has given birth to a baby girl.
Tboss took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to deny the news as fake, stating also that there had never been any intimacy between her and, Ubi Franklin, the one alleged to be the father of her child.
Tboss in her recent post on her Instagram page, told bloggers who are always quick to post fake news without a confirmation to be ashamed of themselves. She stated: ” I want to use this opportunity to express my immense appreciation to each and everyone who took out time to send me congratulatory messages, prayers and wellwishes on the birth of my child. May God bless you.
However, I regret to inform you that is not my child, I’m still appalled at the person who took all the time and went through all the trouble to come up with that juicy story and the photo they used has a striking resemblance of me, if I may say to myself.
“Such a cute lil baby , bless her heart. I do think you are in serious need of a job and I would have given you one, but you have shown some serious psychotic tendencies. So, it maybe best you stay really far away from people.
So many people thought I will be mad and flip out, maybe throw out a few shots but this incident has been an eye opener for me. “This is to the bloggers that so hurriedly reported fake news, my God in heaven!
Aren’t y’all even ashamed of yourselves? You didn’t double check anything, didn’t ask anything, didn’t as much ask any questions but just ran with the news to get traffic on your pageshow blooming pathetic can you be? “I am even ashamed of people who follow y’all and believe what you write, no dignity whatsoever, no respect for your name. Don’t you care about your credibility?
“For the very last time, Ubi is a friend and there’s NEVER, EVER been any form of intimacy between us. “Getting pregnant, having a baby or starting a family is a personal journey.
So, if someone wants to keep their business, there’s nothing so hard in letting them and minding your own business. Most of the content on social media is controlled to get a particular reaction from the public, do not fall for everything you see.”
Cee-C makes Nollywood debut in movie starring Nkem Owoh, Saka, others
While TBoss is addressing rumours online about her child and its paternity, another former Big Brother Naija housemate is making her debut in Nollywood.
This time, it is about Cynthia Nwadiora better known as ‘Ceec’ who has finally made her Nollywood debut in a new TV series titled “Faka Liars”. Starring alongside Nollywood veterans including Nkem Owoh, Hafiz Oyetoro, Charles Okocha,
Caroline Danjuma, Broda Shaggi among others, Cee-C, who recently starred in the music video of a musician, Peruzzi, can now be referred to as a Nollywood actress.
Kcee finds long-lost friend courtesy “33″ Export
Nigerian music superstar, Kcee, who was on the social media days ago to enlist the help of his teeming followers to locate a long lost friend has finally found the old ally.
Kcee, whose last interaction with the said friend, Ocheku Osheme, happened over 20 years ago, received the biggest, and perhaps the most unexpected, form of assistance from popular beer brand, “33” Export. An emotional video from the self-proclaimed Limpopo king first appeared on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday July 23.
In it, Kcee pleaded with his followers to share and like the video until Osheme was located. As the search gained momentum, “33” Export stepped in. This turned out not only to legitimise the quest; it also added a much-needed wind to Kcee’s sails.
Having built its entire brand persona around the spirit of friendship, it was only logical that “33” Export would commit itself to helping Kcee, or anyone at all, on his mission to re-establish great friendship. “I’ve been thinking of Osheme a lot of late and I knew I had to find him.
For “33” Export not to only lend its support but also join me on the search? That’s priceless and I’ll forever be grateful,” said Kcee. But why was it suddenly important to find Osheme?
As Kcee explained, he couldn’t postpone it any longer. While he and Osheme were growing up in Ajegunle, Osheme was his best friend, the boy he could absolutely count on to be there for him. But since they lost touch, more than 20 years ago, his hopes of running into Osheme had remained nothing but a dream.
“So, I had to come to social media to find my Day One friend. It’s been too long. I have fantastic fans and followers. Nothing else to do, but to call them to assist me,” he said. However, once it had helped to find Osheme, “33” Export then took its contribution a step further. The leading beer brand rewarded two of KCEE’s fans by helping them reconnect with their own long lost friends too.
Speaking on why the brand chose to join the search, Brand Manager, “33” Export, Aminah Jagun said: “With all of the unique activities “33” Export has championed around friendship in the past, we couldn’t pass off an opportunity like this to show our support and also solidify our stance as a brand that cares. ‘33’ Export has firmly establishing its place in the minds of its loyal consumers as the No 1 friendship beer brand that cares about the relationship it shares with them and their friends.”
Chris Brown brands Davido ‘brother for life’ after dancing in rain for first time
From all indications, Nigerian music superstar, Davido, has blown the mind of popular American music star, Chris Brown, in consonance with the title of their collaboration, “Blow my mind”.
The American music star, who has hit the controversial lane for the past few years especially owing to his often charged relationship with music star, Rihanna, and rivalry with rapper, Drake, has referred to Nigerian music star,
Davido, as his brother for life. In the aftermath of dancing in the rain on camera for the first time in his life during the the shoot of the video of “Blow My Mind”, Davido shared a picture of himself handing a towel to Brown while thanking the singer for dancing in the rain for him.
Responding in the comment section, Chris Brown replied: “BROTHER 4 life.”
Rapper, Falz, hits out at Senator Abbo over controversial award
Disgusted with the award recently presented to Senator Elisha Abbo, and especially with his comment that young people around the world are now learning from him, rapper, Falz, was forced to hit out at Senator on Wednesday.
The controversial senator made the statement upon receiving the Icon of Democracy Award from the Intercommunity Awareness for Change and Development Initiative in Abuja last week.
On Abbo, who is standing trial over alleged assault on a nursing mother at an Abuja sex toy shop, in a viral video and for clashing with Senator Remi Tinubu while appearing before the committee set up by the Senate to probe him,
Falz wrote: “What kind of a joke is this man?!” along with reposting a video of the senator making the statement. “‘Icon of democracy’ award? Shamelessness at the highest level. It’s actually disgusting.
He should be holding a plaque that says ‘Biggest disgrace of the year’, the 28-year-old rapper added, urging both the Senate and the police to move against him.
NO HARD FEELINGS OVER INSULTS I GET ONLINE –COMEDIAN, PENCIL
Since he won the AY’s Open Mic challenge in 2010, Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril, better known as ‘Pencil’ by his fans has grown tremendously as a humourist. In this chat with LANRE ODUKOYA, Pencil talked about his comedy concert tagged ‘Pencil Unbroken ‘The Movie Edition’, reforms for the industry’s growth, take on entertainers who bring their private life to social media amongst other issues.
It’s the second quarter of the 2019 already, how has the year been so far for you?
The year by all standards have been moving on well, we thank God for his infinite mercies, things are getting better.
What has been some of your greatest achievements this year compared to the past year?
I’ve been improving myself and my craft, because I learn every day that is why I will refer to myself as a student of life, we are just in the middle of the year and it will be too soon to conclude, the year still has a lot in stock for me.
So, it will be too soon to start counting my blessings, I will want you to ask me this same question at the end of the year then I will give you a comprehensive list of my achievements
So what is new about the ‘Pencil’ brand?
The Pencil brand is ever dynamic, each opportunity on stage is a learning experience, it just keeps getting better, there has been positive changes over the years in all ramifications, the style of jokes and delivery have changed over time, the brand will keep growing.
What has been the challenges faced in growing your brand?
Some of the challenges are always being fresh, coming up with jokes to entertain your audience and most importantly not repeating your jokes, it requires lots of hard work especially for my kind of jokes that come with moral lessons. So, keeping up with trends and making sure that my jokes speak about the ills in the society and possible solutions to them is a major challenge. I have gone past the stage of telling fictitious tales which people cannot relate with.
This is because my jokes are now inspired from my day to day activities.
You had the fourth edition of your yearly comedy programme ‘Pencil Unbroken’, what did you do differently?
Fresh jokes, new acts and the packaging and execution this time were flawless; we ensured that everything that happened was as planned.
For every year we are always raising the bar and this year wasn’t an exception. It was pure entertainment and fun all the way.
So why did you choose to tag this year’s show ‘The Movie’ edition?
Every show I do come with its unique theme and the theme determines the dynamics of the show.
This edition raised the bars in the comedy industry because we eventually set a good standard. Every edition, there is a burning issue to tackle and this year couldn’t have been an exception. In the line-up for grand performance this year were comedians like; AY, Seyi Law, Gandoki, Kenny Blaq, Lasisi Elenu, Destalker, Frank Onero and many others. Since you won the AY open mic challenge in 2010, your career has been on a steady rise.
Will you say the challenge opened all these doors for you?
Certainly the platform was just like a springboard for me, and it opened lots of doors, I can’t stop thanking AY for the platform. It also sharpened my craft and added more value to me.
Did you envisage that you will be this big and embraced when you started?
Right from inception I have always had a burning desire to be successful, I knew I would make it, but what time it would be was what I didn’t know.
I won’t regard myself as big yet because my best is yet to come.
In your own opinion what reforms do you think the comedy industry needs right now?
For new guys coming into the industry they should try as much as possible to be original, if you don’t have anything new to offer then don’t take from the existing ones.
Also the government and corporate bodies should buy into our shows more; we can only implore them to do so as it is clearly seen that, overseas their government and policies support talent building. However, there is still opportunities to improve having at the back of their minds that entertainment in Nigeria is one of our greatest exports.
A lot of your colleagues have dabbled into either movie production or turned actor, do you see yourself doing this anytime soon?
I am someone that know little things about so many things. I am multi-talented, I have featured in some movies already and some yet to be released, if I am offered movie roles, why not?
It’s all entertainment and it’s interwoven.
Were there ever moments you felt you were in the wrong industry?
Just like in every other profession I’ve had downtimes, but never for one day have I had the thoughts of quitting comedy.
I have always had an inexplicable conviction that I am in the right profession, I have a strong passion for my profession so the few times I had downtimes, I had to evaluate it and know why and worked hard to prevent a recurrence.
Many of your colleagues take their shows outside the shores of the country, do you have similar plans too?
Yes, I will be having my UK tour this year from October 5 and in due course, other countries will follow, because we are trying relentlessly to make the brand a universal one with global acceptance. How did you feel when you were lambasted on the social media for posting your new automobile some months back?
It’s nothing new, I just laughed over it, posting my car was my own way of counting my blessings and thanking God. Whatever interpretation anyone makes from it is subjective, anyone can type anything from the comfort of their homes in as much as it doesn’t define who I am I don’t feel bothered, I didn’t feel disturbed about it at all.
What is your opinion to entertainers to who bring their personal life to social media?
Well it’s their lives; I’m not in a position to tell a full-fledged adult how to run their affairs.
The bottom line is to do what makes you happy, the fact that I might not like it doesn’t make it wrong, it’s just a clear case of individual differences.
Will you bring your private life to the social media?
As a celebrity my life is already in the public space, but I still try to reduce it, like you said it’s my private life and not for public consumption, the part of me seen on social media is the part I want people to know.
For example; no one is poor on social media where as in real life I have my financial challenges just like anybody, but I will certainly not be bringing that for people to feast on social media
Are you in a relationship now?
Sure I am in a relationship with my God at the moment, but if what you mean is having woman in my life then I will say not at the moment, I have a list of things I have set to achieve and their time frames, when it gets to the time to start a relationship you will be the first to know, I promise you but for now I am ‘babeless’.
What do look out for in your future wife?
When it’s time to look for a wife, surely I will create a standard, but for now it hasn’t crossed my mind. I don’t want to make a categorical statement now. All I know is that my wife will be fine.
How will you describe your sense of style?
In the words of Jidenna ‘I am a classic man’. I love dressing in a way that will create an indelible impression in the minds of people.
What is your take on Nigerians patronising made in Nigeria product?
Surely is the way to go, with the necessary support and push these products will become as enviable as the ones we import, so I am totally in support of made in Nigeria items.
Nse Ikpe-Etim pens thankful, heartfelt letter to mum
It was not her mother’s birthday, retirement or even coronation as a chief or anything like that but Nse Ikpe-Etim decided to pen a heartfelt “thank you” message to her via Instagram in appreciation of her many sacrifices to make her happy.
Describing her mother as her friend and confidant, the “Fifty” actress expressed her gladness to let the world know that she doesn’t have the best mother in the world but ‘The Mother’.
“Dear Martha, there are no words to say thank you. “I could never have asked for a better friend and confidant. It’s interesting that I call you mother but what else would you call a woman who will give up her life every single time to make you happy?
“Eka, for all your sacrifices, I doubt I will ever be able to pay you back. But I’m glad I can let the world know that I don’t have the best mother in world, I have THE MOTHER. Thank You,” she wrote via Instagram.
Regina Daniels restates love for hubby, blasts critics in new video
With hardly much to do other than touring and making public appearances with her elderly hubby once in a while, Regina Daniels has once again professed her love for her billionaire husband in a new video.
Along with reiterating love for the businessman and politician, the young woman has choice words for her critics, saying is not bothered with what those she describes as haters say in a new video posted on her Snapchat account.
“Can somebody please just help me tell my husband how much I love him? F**k what you all say, I love you Mr. Ned Nwoko with all my heart,” she wrote.
Zlatan Ibile inks giant tattoo of his face on his leg
One of the raves of the moment in the Nigerian music terrain, Zlatan Ibile, has demonstrated self-love to himself by unveiling a new tattoo of his face on his leg.
T h e music act, who shared a screenshot of his conversations with YBNL lead act, Olamide, on social media not long ago, recently inked the tattoo on his right leg before unveiling it via social media today.
Zlatan, a close pal of controversial musician, Naira Marley, was arrested along with the “Am I a yahoo Boy” singer on the latter’s birthday in May by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before he was released on administrative bail days later.
Davido’s most viewed Nigerian artiste on YouTube
Nigerian music superstar, Davido, has become the most viewed Nigerian artiste on videostreaming platform, YouTube. From trumping Yemi Alade’s “Johnny” with “Fall” to become the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube, the 26-year-old singer has amassed over 500 million views across all uploads he has done on the platform.
But just as the time he emerged the Nigerian music star with the largest streaming numbers on YouTube, Davido was at it again on Wednesday, ranting on social media that many people hate him because of his father’s wealth. In a video posted on Instagram Davido said: “I’m already used to it.
I’ve been in the industry for seven years and nobody supports me. It’s just hate from morning to night, it’s just hate. Because of what? My papa get money, na my fault? I work hard, I deliver hits, I take care of my people. So if you got a problem with me…,” he said in parts.
