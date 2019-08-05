Law
‘I read law to champion cause of fairness, equity, justice’
Abimbola Adekoya, an indigene of Ijebu-East Local Government of Ogun State, was called to Bar on 13th December, 2017. in this encounter, she shares her experience in the noble profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE
Background
My name is Abimbola Adekoya. I am from Ogun State, Ijebu-East Local Government Area. I had my elementary school at Tifedayo International School Alagbado, Lagos and Owen Thomas College, Alagbado, Lagos for my secondary school education.
I obtained a Bachelor of Law Degree (LL.B) from the Lagos State University in 2016. I thereafter proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus, where I finished with a First Class (Honours). I was called to the Nigerian Bar on 13th December, 2017.
Choice of career
As a cliché as it sounds, my desire to study law and to be a legal practitioner was borne out of my passion for fairness, equity and justice for the voiceless and oppressed.
I remember back in secondary school, I was always in trouble for standing up for people and fighting other people’s battle. In fact, I became so notorious that one of my teachers used to call me a ‘Human Rights Activist’. Law seems to be the perfect profession for me to express my passion and love for equity, fairness and justice.
Also, with years of legal education, I realized that the legal profession is all about training people to be problem solvers. So wherever I find myself, I am expected to proffer solutions to difficult issues and give life to hopeless situations, whether I am advising a business entity or representing a person whose fundamental right has been breached, I believe I am solving a problem in my own way and law has given me a platform to do so.
International, human rights and criminal law
I love International law, Human Rights Law and Criminal law but I have recently developed an interest in Corporate Commercial law, Energy law and Labour law. Business is the heart of the economy, and I have come to appreciate the vital role the law plays in ensuring the success of businesses and companies. I find Corporate Commercial law particularly interesting because it is one area of law that is dynamic and challenging. This area of law allows for creativity and resourcefulness in providing pragmatic solutions to complex legal issues.
Law school experience
I had one of my best learning experiences at the Nigerian Law School. I met awesome and intelligent people from across the country and I was exposed to the practical aspect of law during the Court and Chambers Attachment.
Contrary to dreadful popular opinion, law school is not as bad, sacred or mighty as people think. I think law school is one of the best learning institutions in Nigeria. Compared to most Law faculties in Nigeria, the Nigerian Law School is more structured and organized. Students know what to expect in every lecture and they have compulsory study group meetings to prepare adequately for the class. Also, there are unending learning resources available to students beforehand.
Reforms in the Nigerian Law School, including Law Faculties in Nigeria
The only issue I have with law school is the volume of work. Students are expected to absorb so much information within a very short time. This accounts for the high failure rate in law school.
I suggest that the duration of study in law school be increased to 18 months to 2 years. This will provide students with more time to learn and undergo pupilage before the Bar Exams. I honestly feel that the 5 years period of study for Bachelor of laws Degree (LL.B) should be reduced to 4 years. We need to spend more time teaching the technical side of the law.
The Nigerian Law faculties also need to do better in terms of the method of teaching, structure and organization as the teaching method adopted by most Nigerian universities are outdated. Nigerian Law Faculties should embrace the use of technology to make learning easier. Teaching should be student focused and not lecturer focused. Also, Nigerian Law Faculties should encourage and make Internship programme compulsory for Law Undergraduates. This will go a long way in preparing students for the Nigerian Law School and practice.
Embarrassing moments
I can’t remember having an embarrassing first time court experience. But I had an embarrassing and memorable first time meeting experience with a client. I was instructed to attend a negotiation meeting with a client a few hours before the meeting. I knew next to nothing about the case, I was scared and confused because I was barely 3 months at the Bar at the time. The client was disappointed when she found out I was going to represent her at the meeting. At the end I made it through the meeting and all our propositions were accepted by the other party. I sincerely can’t explain how that happened.
Evaluation of justice system
The Nigerian Legal system which includes the laws, courts, personnel of law and the administration of justice system in Nigeria has not recorded much development compared to the Legal system in western countries.
The stunted growth experienced by the Nigerian Legal System can be attributed to the extant laws in Nigeria. Most of our laws are obsolete and are no longer relevant to the needs of the 21st Century Nigerian Citizen. For example, the Land Use Act 1978, the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990, the Criminal Code etc. Isn’t it surprising that the statutes of general application such as the Sales of Goods Act 1893, Partnership Act 1890 and the Bill of Exchange Act 1882 which were in force in England on January 1, 1900 are still the extant laws in Nigeria even when some of these laws have been re-enacted in England.
Also, another problem facing our Legal system is the will power to implement the laws enacted. The Administration of justice system in Nigeria has made enforcement of laws difficult. As long as we don’t enforce our laws, the Nigerian Legal System will not develop even if we make the best laws.
It is pertinent to state that the Superior Courts in Nigeria have also not helped in the development of our jurisprudence in recent years. There are conflicting decisions of the superior courts particularly the Court of Appeal due to the unnecessary focus on technicality rather than seeking to do substantial justice. In recent times, the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court hardly give judgment on the substance or merit of the cases before them instead most cases are decided or dismissed based on non-compliance with procedural laws. For instance the recent Supreme Court’s judgement on the election petition appeal in Osun state.
Insecurity
I consider the idea of using licensed vigilante Fulani herdsmen as security agents across the country demeaning and an affront to Nigeria’s security apparatus. It is indeed disappointing that we are considering the idea of resorting to non-state actors in securing lives and properties when the motion to introduce state policing was vehemently opposed.
What is the aim and objective of establishing and licensing Fulani Vigilante Group? Is it for the purpose of providing support to the security agencies in the states or to protect Fulani Herdsmen from reprisal attacks from members of the host community? The underlying motive for the implementation of Licensed Fulani Vigilante Group by the government is tainted with folly as it seeks to advance sectional or vested interests as against the common interest of all the citizen.
First, the Federal Government has in time past made efforts to ban and disarm local Vigilante Groups across the Country, licensing Fulani Vigilante group in the states where local vigilante groups have been disarmed would mean that the government is acting in the interest of the fulani herdsmen.
Secondly, some Fulani Herdsmen have been a threat to the security of communities in the Northern Part of the country, licensing them to act as security agents in the states could lead to a monumental national tragedy seeing that they have been empowered by the government, they can take laws into their own hands, engage in extra judicial killing and dispense justice as they see fit.
Also, using untrained groups as security agents is detrimental to the security of any state as they could evolve into an ethnic militia or be used to promote political agenda.
In the interest of the public, the federal government and the state government should not in any way adopt this proposition as in the short to long term, will do more harm than good to the peaceful existence of citizens across the country and National Security as a whole.
Why judiciary should steer clear of INEC’s boss’ appointment, by Uduafia
Gabriel Uduafi, in this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, speaks on Federal Government’s proscription of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Edo Assembly crisis and sundry issues
What is your take on the controversies trailing the proscription of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) by the Federal Government?
The Constitution is very clear; everyone is free to practice his or her religion. However, I am a bit skeptical when people are saying that because the IMN is a religious organization, they cannot be proscribed by government.
We should not forget that the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists group started like a religious organization. The ISIS also started in the name of religion. Every militant organization in the world today took off in the name of religion.
So, sometimes, it is better for us to look beyond what a group called itself. You can tell me you are a journalist and you are talking to me like a lawyer. Once, you start behaving as a lawyer, I will draw your attention to the fact that you told me you are a journalist. That is what is called checks and balances.
There must be a mechanism of checking people so that they will not engage in excessive propagation of a notion they claimed to hold, so that it will not pose a risk to the entire society. If the action of any group is posing a risk to the society, then those in authority should not fold their arms.
So, taking a look at the activities of the Shi’ite Movement in recent times, can we say all their actions genuinely tend towards the propagation of any religion?
Let me ask you a question, will you be free to move around on a day you learnt that the Shi’ite Movement will be going on a procession? Of course, it will be impossible for you to do so.
For a group to attack the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff and attempt to shut down the National Assembly, I think all these go beyond the propagation of any religion.
I am in total support of government’s plan to check the excesses of this group. Even, if it is a Christian group that is indulging in such nefarious activities, it should not be spared.
Don’t you think government should also be blamed for all these crises having failed to honour the court’s order releasing the Shi’ite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on bail?
I am a student of history. Let us deal with our immediate history before going to our remote history as a people. We all knew for how long Major Hamza Al-mustapha, the former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late General Sani Abacha, was imprisoned when he was facing trial over the murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola. Throughout Al-mustapha’s stay in prison until he was subsequently freed, no individual or group was involved in any protest whatsoever.
For every legal challenge, there is always a legal solution. The issue of bail is neither here nor there. I don’t believe that the only way to address a perceived injustice is to perpetrate more injustice. It is by continuing to seek justice legally.
We should not forget the reason behind the arrest of El-Zakzaky in the first place. You will recall that this man raised an army and his group was being funded by a foreign government. We should also be concerned about the role played by the Iranian government on the issue. These are some of the facts that we should looked at and not just the issue of bail granted the man.
If government is right at all times, then, citizens may no longer be relevant. We can never have any perfect government. Any government that does not make mistake is not a government of this world. This is because human beings are prone to mistakes. But, the point I am making is that we should all pursue our grievances in an orderly manner. There is no justice anywhere in the world, even in the United States.
My advice for the IMN is to pursue their grievance in an orderly manner. If they have issues with the proscription order, they should seek judicial remedy and prove that they are not terrorists. After all, they were not proscribed by Executive proclamation but by a court order.
What is the legality of the National Assembly’s request that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State should issue fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the State House of Assembly?
The situation of things regarding the Edo State House of Assembly is quite unfortunate. If I recall very well, the Edo Assembly is a 24-member House. If the governor is making a proclamation for the Assembly’s inauguration, I want to believe he is not unaware of the number of members elect.
My expectation is that for the effectiveness of the proclamation, all the elected members should have been duly informed of the exercise by the clerk.
The office of a governor is not a comedy theatre. Governance is serious business. As a human being, I was embarrassed by that inauguration, as a lawyer, I was scandalized and as a democrat, I think the exercise was undemocratic.
It is undemocratic for the governor to inaugurate only five members in a House of 24 members. Can the five members validly and legally passed a resolution that will be binding on the House? We all have to agree that the inauguration was improper, otherwise we have a problem.
If that inauguration was improper, is it something that we should promote? The governor was elected as a politician and if he has a political problem, he must solve it politically. So, irrespective of the party affiliation of members of the House, there was a constitutional infraction regarding their inauguration. In my view, that House was not competently inaugurated. What happened was a shame on our democracy.
Even if you go by a simple majority, it means we must have at least half of the entire House members inaugurated. With this, there can be a basis for discussion. There is a popular saying that whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing well, I think the inauguration has to be properly done again. The governor should do what is right.
Do you share the view by a former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that a way of having credible election in the country is by transferring the President’s power to appoint INEC Chairman to the judiciary?
I completely disagreed with him. That will be unconstitutional because we run a presidential system of government. Once a country has adopted a particular system of government, every other thing will revolve around it.
In the United Kingdom parliamentary system of government, everything revolves around the parliament. The Heads of various Ministries and Parastatals were appointed by the Prime Minister and they were accountable to him. This is because the bucks stop at his table.
If I may ask, why should the judiciary appoint the INEC Chairman? What will the country benefit? This is very wrong. It is the President that appoint the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), he also appoints the Justices of the Supreme Court as well as the Justices of the Court of Appeal.
Aside all these, the judiciary is a special instrument that must be insulated from partisan politics. The position of INEC Chairman and the electoral body’s Commissioners were not created for the performance of judicial functions but political functions. Therefore, they cannot be accountable to the judiciary.
I think the problem is not really in the process of appointing these individuals but their character. If we have a credible person in charge, he will surely discharge his functions and move on. We must look for the right individuals to perform the right functions.
Are you in support of the clamour for the creation of Electoral Crimes Commission to investigate and prosecute electoral crimes?
This is an idea that I supported because there are penal provisions which were never evoked in our Electoral Act. This is happening either by reason of our weak institutions or the unwillingness of those in charge to perform.
So, I wish we should have an Electoral Crime Commission just like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This will among other things help us to deal with criminal violations of our electoral law. At the moment, we have an electoral system that is marred by massive personal interest that makes people to go to any length to achieve their political objectives.
N100bn suit: Lagos residents petition police over invasion of property
A
ngered that a property under litigation was allegedly invaded and demolished by hoodlums, residents of Ashamu Estate, Elemu Bus stop in Isolo area of Lagos State have petitioned the police, asking them to intervene as their lives were also in danger.
According to them, the alleged invasion which may spark violence if not nipped in the bud required police intervention as masterminds were agents of mayhem.
The aggrieved residents also alleged that their lives were now in danger due to the menace constituted by the masterminds, expressing worry that the ugly trend was capable of breaching public peace in the area especially since July 21 when the masterminds allegedly descended on the innocent residents.
A residents and community leader, Alhaji Teslim Almaroof while condemning the alleged criminal act, said the community would do everything within the ambit of the law to resist further demolition of property and a breach of public peace in the area.
He, however, called on the police to ensure that there was a full-scale investigation into the matter, and in order to bring the culprits to book while urging the residents to remain calm and continue in their legitimate daily routine without fear or favour.
However, in a petition to Commissioner of Police, Lagos State by Andrias and Co, on behalf of Almaroof and the residents stated that the alleged perpetrators were residents of Omowunmi Street off Alafia Street in Mushin area.
The petition, which was signed by Olumide Oyewole, reads: “Our client is the accredited agent of the administrators of the estate of late Chief Emmanuel Oyedele Ashamu, having been sole appointed by virtue of the agency agreement dated September 26, 1995.
“The late Chief Ashamu is the owner of vast area of land situates at Ashamu Estate and covered under the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria dated November 4, 1986 in appeal number SC43/1986. And the Court of Appeal judgment dated July 16, 1985 in appeal number CA/L/111/84.
“Since the demise of Chief Ashamu on August 20, 1992, the following people were appointed the legal administrators of his estate: Mrs. Mary Oyedoyin Bandoh, Miss Jadesola Ashamu and Miss Titi Ashamu, and therefore, entitled and permitted by law to take decisions on behalf of all the beneficiaries of the estate.
“Our client informed us that on July 21, some hoodlums from Mushin, moved on to the estate and began to demolish structures belonging to other people and threatened the lives of anyone who attempted to stop them. Our client also informed us that these elements promised to deal ruthlessly with him and his staff should they go near the land.
“Sir, there is a pandemonium in the community, and except the police wade in immediately, there is a likelihood of complete breakdown of law and order in the area.”
Our agenda for CJN, by lawyers
- Lawyers: CJN must provide right leadership for judiciary
L
awyers were unanimous at the weekend that the newly sworn in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, must swiftly commence a process of restoring citizens’ confidence in judiciary barely six days after he took the oath of office as the 17th CJN.
Justice Muhammad was sworn in last week Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari following his confirmation by the Senate.
He succeeded Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen who was unceremoniously removed by the president over allegations of non-disclosure of assets.
Prior to his confirmation as the nation’s substantive CJN, Justice Muhammad has been functioning in Acting capacity since 25th January, 2019.
President Buhari nominated Justice Muhammad as CJN through a letter dated 11th July, 2019, following a recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).
The letter, titled, ‘Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria,’ reads: “In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the President the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate, I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honorable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.
“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
The nomination of Justice Muhammad was subsequently confirmed by the Red Chamber on 17th July, 2019.
CJN’s profile
Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, was born on 31st December 1953. An indigene of Doguwa in Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Justice Muhammad attended Giade Primary School for his primary education between 1961 and 1968. He then proceeded to Government Secondary School, Azare for his secondary education from 1969 to 1973.
His Lordship was also at Abdullahi Bayero University College, Kano for his IJMB from 1975 to 1976. After successfully completing his course, Justice Muhammad got admission to read Law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1976 to 1980. He also attended the Nigerian Law School from 1980 to 1981.
In furtherance of his educational career, Justice Muhammad went back to the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, for his Masters’ Degree in Law (LLM) on a part-time basis, from 1982 to 1984. In order to update himself in the field of Law, His Lordship went back to ABU, Zaria from1987 to 1998 and obtained his Doctorate Degree (PhD) in Law, also on a part-time basis.
Hon. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR was appointed as Magistrate Grade II from 1982 to 1984 with Bauchi State Judiciary and was Senior Magistrate Grade II from 1984 to 1986. His Lordship was appointed as the Provost, College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Bauchi from 1986 to 1989.
He was appointed Chief Magistrate/Deputy Chief Registrar, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja from 1990 to 1991. From 1991 to 1993, he was appointed as Khadi (Judge) of the Sharia Court of Appeal in Bauchi State.
Justice Muhammad was elevated to the position of Justice of the Court of Appeal in 1993 and he was there until 2006 when he was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He was sworn-in as a Justice of the apex court on the 8th of January 2007.
CJN’s promise
The newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) has in the meantime promised to tackle corruption in the judici8ary headlong. He said the judiciary under his watch would be more transparent and corruption-free.
Speaking with State House correspondents after his swearing-in by President Muhammadu Buhari, the CJN expressed his concerns about corruption within the judiciary system saying his administration will focus on fighting the menace.
A way of achieving this, according to the CJN is by dealing with those who try to pervert judgement by negotiating bribe for persons standing trials.
He described as unfortunate the situation where judges allowed some people to serve as links between them and people standing trial in court, saying such scenario must stop.
The CJN consequently challenged journalists to rise to the occasion by alerting him or expose suspected cases of corrupt practices in the judiciary.
He, however, warned that allegations of corruption against any judicial officer must be substantiated to guide against tarnishing the good image of the affected individual and the system.
He said: “Anybody who is not satisfied with the job and he wants money, the judiciary or judicial line is not a place for money-making.
“Some people were posing as go-between, which is between a judge and perhaps somebody who is standing trial.
“These go-betweens, go around asking people for money here and there to settle judges and facilitate judgments.
“I’m sure any judge or any justice who is in his real sense can never ask somebody to go and collect money for him because he knows that he is being paid by the government for what he does.
“I’m telling you that the judiciary under my watch by God’s grace would be better in tackling all these kinds of corruption.
“You people or any other person who know about corruption allegations, please let him write to me or let him have contact with me and tell me.
“But remember, the thing that is difficult is when we ask you to substantiate, you will be able to substantiate. Don’t just make hollow allegations. Be sure that you are quite in possession of facts you will be able to establish when we ask you to establish your allegation, and we will deal with it.
“I want to see Nigerian judiciary, if according to my wish, as the best judiciary in the world. But you see, we are still learning. But I’m proud to say that Nigerian judiciary I’m sure is one of the best in Africa.
“Now if you take a look at judicial officers, all of us are fully trained and all of us are almost, at interval, going on courses so that we remind ourselves of the ethics that are binding on us.
“Therefore we pray that with the cooperation of citizens of this country, Nigerian judiciary will be a very big judiciary and we hope it will be successful during our tenure.”
Lawyers agenda for CJN
Some members of the wig and gown have been talking about their expectations of Justice Tanko Muhammad as he steers the wheel of the judiciary.
The lawyers, both of inner and outer Bar, while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend emphasized the need for Justice Muhammad to provide the right leadership for the judiciary.
They thumbed up the CJN for his resolve to tackle corruption in the judiciary and also asked him to lead by example saying this is the only way the third arm of government can regain its lost glory.
Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, called on Justice Muhammad to make ‘justice for all’ his watchword.
He said: my agenda for the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad, is to ensure justice for all, at all times and at all cost”.
Ahamba was corroborated another member of the inner Bar, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, who also asked the CJN to always pursue the cause of justice.
“The only agenda he needs to pursue is to provide the right leadership to the judiciary so that the Supreme Court can deliver sound judgements and always pursue the cause of justice”, the silk said.
Mr. Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN) also want the new CJN to ensure the enthronement of the era where legal disputes are decided on their merits.
He said: “The job of the judicature is to decide disputes on their merits. The public will have confidence in a just, rational and progressive rule of law.
“If this Chief Justice wishes to live down the ridicule of his notorious confirmation hearing, then he might wish to consider three small things which can be solved with some energy and a bit of imagination.
“First, the dramatic eradication of cases idling away in the docket of Appellate Courts.
“Second, administrative efficiency of Federal Courts as well as root and branch reform of their clumsy and incompetent registries and lastly, the basic training of superior judges on judicial philosophy and their orientation towards societal order and progress”.
In his own comments, a law teacher, Mr. Wahab Shittu, want the CJN to change the narration about frequent disobedience to court orders by other arms of government.
“The CJN should always lead by example and demand such impressive examples from other judges. Secondly, the CJN should institutionalize a policy of zero tolerance for corruption across board.Thirdly, he should banish impunity from our collective consciousness.
“He should demand and insist upon obedience to court orders. Fourthly, he should put in place measures to avoid delays in our justice delivery system. Fifthly, the CJN should restore public confidence in the judiciary by emphasizing competence, integrity, character and capacity in judicial appointments and justice delivery services.
“The CJN as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) must overhaul the operations of NJC by enforcing consequences for judicial infractions. The CJN must deliver quality and sufficient infrastructure to the judiciary. Of particular significance is enhancing the quality of the judiciary through the deployment of information communication Technology.
“In summary the CJN must strengthen constitutionalism, respect for the rule of law, due process, accountability and transparency and enhance our democratic institutions. The CJN as the symbol of justice in our country must deliver as a jurist and ensure that judges deliver too as jurists.The goal at all times should be the attainment of justice as the hallmark of his tenure”, he said
National President of the Campaign For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, wants the CJN to introduce greater transparency and inclusiveness in the recruitment processes of Judges and Justices to attain greater competence, integrity, legal knowledge and established sense of justice.
“For the newly confirmed CJN, I humbly make the following recommendations as agenda: The weak and vulnerable in the society should have greater access to justice in terms of general cost of litigation and restraining principles of law and technicalities including locus standi. “Institutional reforms to create capacity and empower state bodies like National Human Commission, Legal Aid Council, etc to play greater roles in granting access to the public to justice.
“See through the campaign for greater independence of the Judiciary and confront known and perceived corruption in the judiciary.
“Institutionalise regular and continuing legal education and training for judges and judicial officers on new areas of the law while also strengthening disciplinary institutions and procedures to serve as deterrent”, he said.
A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Destiny Takon, should stamp his authority as the Head of the third arm of government without minding whose ox is gored.
He said: “Justice Tanko should open his eyes to the constitutional reality that even though nominated by the President, he is the Head of the judiciary and of one of the three separate arms of government. He should not denigrate the sanctity of the the judiciary.
“He should always remember that he personifies the citadel of justice in Nigeria, which itself, represents the last bastion of hope for the common man. The courts are ideally, the surest safeguard against lawlessness and unconstitutionalism and it is his province to uphold that expectation for all Nigerians.
“I say this especially because of the outrageous outcome of the the Osun Governorship election judgement that came out of the Supreme Court under his watch.
“Justice Tanko must remember that he is the Chief Justice of Nigeria and not of the party in government or of the President who nominated him. Justice Tanko must ensure that the courts do justice, even if the heavens fall”.
The Coordinator of Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Lagos sub-region, Prince Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, want Justice Muhammad to encourage judges to deliver judgement without fear or favour.
“Judgements in our courts must not only seem to have dispensed justice but also must be seen to deliver justice to litigants. Judgements must be based on merit and not technicalities.
“The National Judicial Council (NJC) under his watch must rise to the occasion to promote excellence and punish incompetence.
“He must also encourage and elevate quality and competent, scholarly members of the Bar in the appointment of judges in our courts and eschew tribalism. Training of judicial staff for the 21st century work environment must also be prioritized”, the lawyer said.
To Mr. Ige Asemudara, the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) should put machinery in motion to restore the lost public confidence in the judiciary.
He said: “The CJN should focus on building public confidence in the judiciary. He should ensure that the public perception of the judiciary is improved to its best.
“It is important that the independence of the judiciary is not only a concept but a practical term seen to be in action, manifesting in judicial acts and decisions. The courts must not only be courts of law but courts of justice.”
Review of court rules’ll hasten justice dispensation’
Uju Ude, an indigene of Anambra State, obtained her LL.B from Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State. She was called to Bar in 2017. Ude shared her post-call experience, career and sundry issues with JOHN CHIKEZIE
Background
My name is Uju Ude and I am from Anambra State. I currently work as a lawyer in the law FIRM of ‘Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie in the real estate and Banking and Finance teams. I finished from the Nigerian Law School (Augustine Nnamani Campus) with a first class and was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 2017.
I graduated from Babcock University with a first class as the Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Law(2016). While at the University, I was awarded a number of prizes for academic excellence. I completed my secondary school education at Queens College in 2011.
I recently received two awards for being the best student in Corporate Governance in the June 2018 examination for the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN).
Why law?
I always had the dream of becoming an Engineer when I was barely a teen. However, as time went on, I realised that what I loved doing was more of writing, reading, commentaries, etc, rather than solving complex equations. I chose to study law, partly for this reason and partly because I did see myself in the nearest future as a judge adjudicating on complex cases. My view about the latter changed when I was in my 300 level at the University.
Challenges as a young lawyer
It has been tasking, especially when I was fresh from the law school. Practice is not exactly on all fours with what we learn in school. Yes, there are areas of similarity but a brilliant knowledge of school work alone would not be of much use in the workforce. Although, I can say that I have learnt quite a lot from the departments at the law firm where I work, I acknowledge the fact that there’s always room for improvement and continuous learning.
Evaluation of Nigerian legal system
The Nigerian legal system still has a long way to go vis-à-vis the western system. Firstly, the laws. So many laws are due for change, take the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 for instance. The Companies and Allied Matters Bill calls for more laudable reviews in order to enhance business activities in Nigeria and ultimately, improve our economy. But, it’s sad that despite the fact that the Bill has been passed by the Senate, it still has not been assented to by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Another case is the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) 2018. This Bill has been passed by the Senate but the President has refused assent of this Bill as well.
Considering the fact that the country places heavy reliance on its Petroleum resources, one would expect that this would be given priority.
Also, the issue of cases being prolonged in courts; thereby increasing the number of awaiting trial inmates in prisons involved in criminal matters.
However, the western legal system would appear to be doing far better in this regard.
Way forward for Nigerian judiciary
Cases stay a longer time in court on grounds of technicalities, inadequacy of the court rules, etc. Thankfully, in Lagos, the judiciary has been forward thinking in making new rules to enable more efficacy in the judicial process as well as the quick disposition of cases.
I think the way forward would be reviewing the rules of the court to make for efficiency, effectiveness and timely dispensation of justice.
Plea bargain agreement
Plea bargain agreement is very important and useful in both the dispensation of justice and decongestion of the prisons. It is often said that ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. Plea bargain agreements make for quick and efficient justice dispensation. It is an advantage both for the victim and the accused person. An advantage for the victim because there are options of repayment of stolen funds. For instance, as opposed to the accused person just spending time behind bars. An advantage for the accused person because he or she is able to agree to terms of a more lenient punishment which may not have been the case without a plea bargain agreement.
RUGA
I do not think the RUGA settlement is an appropriate response from the government to the several killings perpetrated by herdsmen in the southern part of the country.
The settlement is to among other things put an end to the constant clashes between farmers and Herdsmen, but I don’t see how this is a solution and not a problem.
Saying RUGA settlement is a solution, is like saying that because a person is always stealing from your house, the best way to end the stealing is to invite such person to live in your house.
Aside this, there are more pressing issues in Nigeria at the moment and I don’t see land allocation specifically for ‘animal farmers’ as being one of them. No matter how laudable the intentions for this settlement is, I don’t think it is the best solution to the problem it intends to solve.
Hobby
Asides legal practice, I like to write, poems specifically. I also enjoy reading and engaging in thought-provoking conversations.
Pre and post law school experience
Well, I’d say both experiences were both tasking and interesting on their own right. During my undergraduate studies, I think the pressure was less because it was stretched over 5 years of study. While in law school, the pressure was more intense because it was just a year of study and a week- long exam which would determine quite a lot. Despite the pressure in law school, I think I had more of a social life there than during my undergraduate studies.
Future Ambition
In summary, I hope to become a force to be reckoned with in the legal profession.
Although, I admire being a professor, I’d much rather love to become a partner at a law firm.
Becoming a partner represents the peak of the professional basically, especially because I am not into the idea of going to court, etc. I prefer corporate law and practicing in different practice areas in that aspect of law. Becoming a partner whilst in corporate practice is the peak for that practice.
Court remands Indian hemp keeper in prison
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a 56-year-old man, Opara Elisha, in prison for allegedly keeping 57.36 kilograms of Cannabis, also known as Indian hemp in his Ikotun, Lagos, home.
The judge gave the order for Elisha’s prison remand following his arraignment over the alleged offence by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
He was docked on charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession of the banned weed and illegal use of his house for keeping the narcotic.
The defendant however denied the alleged offence following which the NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, urged the court to remand him in prison pending the conclusion of trial, while also seeking for a trial date.
Responding, defence lawyer, Mrs. V. I. Ekwegh, drew the court’s attention to a bail application she filed on her client’s behalf. She added that the prosecution has equally being served with a copy.
After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Oweibo, adjourned the matter to 14th August 2019, for the hearing of the defendant’s bail application. The judge however ordered that the defendant should be remanded in prison till then.
The NDLEA has alleged that the defendant used his house situated at 4, Aina Street, Ikotun, Lagos, to warehouse 21.20kg of Indian hemp. He was also alleged to have allowed his house to be used by one, Ifeanyi, who is said to be at large, for storage of 36.14kg of the same substance.
The offences are said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 12 and 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.
One of the counts against the defendant reads: “That you Opara Elisha on or about the 20th June, 2019 at No 4, Aina, Ikotun, Lagos being the occupier of the said premises, without lawful authority permitted and also caused the premises to be used by one, Ifeanyi for the purpose of processing of 36.14 Kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, a Narcotic drug and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.
Why security votes for governors should be scrapped, by Akingbolu
Mr. Kabir Akingbolu is a rights activist and member of the Ekiti State Judicial Commission. In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on corruption associated with security votes for governors, state police and sundry issues
Despite several millions of naira being received by state governors monthly as security vote, insecurity has been worsening day by day in the country. Do you think there is any justification for governors to continue to receive security votes?
The issue of security vote is corruption personified. The Constitution does not recognize it anywhere and there is no law of the land that recognize security vote. It was just coined out from nowhere.
Now, the most dangerous trend about the whole issue is that each governor will determine his own security vote. Where do you see any country being run that way?
It is the state governor that will determine how much he want to collect on a monthly basis and when either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) want to beam their searchlight on state finances, nobody talked about security vote.
The least a state governor collect as security vote in Nigeria at the moment is N300 million per month. As poor as Ekiti is under Fayose, it was N350 million monthly. That tells you that some other states can be collecting as high as N900 million per month.
So, when you look at some of these issues, you will begin to ask questions about who is deceiving who in this country? What the governors normally do each time they collect the security vote is that they will just give a small part of it to the Commissioner of Police and pocket the rest. They don’t do anything with it.
No government in Nigeria has ever come out to disclose how security vote was expended and questions were never asked by those that are expected to do so.
Why do you think it is difficult for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to fight the corruption associated with security votes’ allocation to governors?
Before we even go to the issue of corruption associated with security votes, generally, we must ask ourselves, is the government of the day truly fighting corruption? How many cases have the EFCC won?
We see the greatest of all offenders escaping justice. We have seen someone who was convicted of stealing money running into several billions of naira that was given an option N750, 000 fine.
You say you are fighting corruption, your language suggest it, but your body language abhors it. A lot of people were in government and accusing fingers were pointing in their direction. Nothing has happened to them till date.
If these individuals were not questioned, how can the Buhari’s government convinced people that it is fighting corruption? I don’t see government fighting any corruption, at all.
As a rights activist, why have you not filed a lawsuit regarding the corruption associated with security vote when you see that government is not forthcoming?
In Nigeria, our laws have become a burden, particularly to some of us who are rights activists. When you want to fight injustice, you will be the first victim of the same injustice.
I recalled when I was a Corp member in Yobe State, N500 was being collected from each corper before we can do clearance and I had to take NYSC to court. I later got a court’s order stopping the illegal payment. The court order stopped the NYSC officials from removing the money from our accounts. My colleagues could not believe this could happen.
However, I paid a price for what I did. Up till today, my discharge certificate as a corper was never released to me. With all these, am I not a victim of injustice I was trying to fight?
This is the problem in Nigeria. It is like our law has refused to develop. Look at what happened in South Africa where former President Jacob Zuma was asked to refund huge sums of money to the nation’s coffers after he was found to have spent state funds on personal issues.
This kind of thing is rare if not non-existent in Nigeria. What we usually hear from court is that there is no ‘locus standi’. The court will ask you to demonstrate how your interest is far and above others. This is the predicament we found ourselves.
It may also interest you to know that the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi never won any public interest case till he died.
Are you in support of the creation of state police as a way of stemming the growing trend of insecurity in the country?
I don’t think Nigeria is mature for state police. I want to liken the creation of state police to what is happening with the States Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs).
From the time SIECs have been conducting local government elections, have your hear of when an opposition party is declared a winner anywhere? The SIECs are under the firm control of state governors and that is why each time local government elections are held in any state, it is the governors’ parties that prevail.
So, if state police is created in Nigeria, the problem will be that another department of state government will be created and this will be used to witch- hunt the opposition. I don’t think we are matured enough to operate state police.
What I think we should do is to examine the challenges that are making the existing police structure ineffective. One way of doing this is to ensure that what is due to every state command go directly to their respective Commissioner of Police.
This will address the issue of paucity of funds at each command and better positioned the officers to render quality services to the people. I believe with all these, we will have some sanity in the system.
The solution to insecurity problems does not lie in creation of state police but making the one in existence to work effectively.
The legal tussle over the Osun State governorship election was recently resolved by the Supreme Court on ‘technical ground’ without any pronouncement on the conclusiveness or otherwise of the election. What is your take on this?
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has hinged its appeal against the Tribunal’s ruling which upheld Adeleke’s victory on procedural lapses and this is fundamental.
Even though majority decisions went the way of Senator Adeleke at the Tribunal, it was unfortunate that on the day an evidence was given, one of judges who upheld Adeleke’s victory at the poll was absence.
Majority of the Supreme Court Justices that sat on the matter believed that it is wrong for the Tribunal judge to pass judgement when he was not around on a particular day that an evidence was given. When this was decided, the apex court will no longer go into the merit of the case. There was a procedural lapses which is very fundamental and this is what the Supreme Court looked at.
What reforms should be expected about the Ekiti State Judicial Commission while your membership lasted?
We are trying to make Ekiti State a model. In essence, we want to see a judiciary that does things differently. For instance, we want to look at the length of time spent in prosecuting cases and ensure that this is done at a faster pace. We now have the Ekiti State Civil Procedure Law and efforts are on to also reposition the Ministry of Justice.
Oil marketer remanded in prison over N260m fraud
Mr Olatunji Amushan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cast Oil and Gas Limited has been remanded in prison by an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos over an alleged N260 million fraud.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Amushan alongside his company, Cast Oil and Gas Ltd, on a count charge of stealing.
The oil marketer, who pleaded not guilty, was alleged to have dishonestly stolen and converted the sum of N260, 350, 000 (Two hundred and sixty million, three hundred and fifty thousand naira) property of KNG Energy Ltd.
Following the defendant’s non-guilty plea, EFCC’s lawyer, S.O Daji, applied for a trial date and asked the court to further remand the defendant in prison.
Presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, thereafter ordered the defendant’s remand in Ikoyi prison and adjourned the matter till October 2 for trial.
Daji had in the course of proceedings, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 5, 2015 in Lagos.
He added that the alleged offence contravened Sections 278 and 275 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, Nigeria, No. 11, 2011.
However, in a petition to the EFCC dated July 29, 2015, Amushan was alleged to have received the sum of N260, 350, 000 from KNG Energy Ltd for the supply of 3, 250, 000 litres of automotive gas (AGO).
According to the petition which was written and signed by the Managing Director of KNG Energy Ltd, Nkasi Onyung, the defendant was alleged to have received the money and failed to deliver the product.
Mr Onyung said that the contract letter signed by both companies stated that the date to supply KNG Energy Ltd with the product would be between 17-19 June, 2015.
According to him, “On the 20th of June when we didn’t receive the cargo at the storage tank at Apapa, we notified Cast oil and Gas about it. They gave us a letter stating another laycan date as 16-18 July.
“After the second date was given to us, we still didn’t receive any product as at July 21. So we requested for a refund of our funds and all the cost of demurrage in the total sum of N320, 600, 000 from Cast Oil and Gas Ltd.
“Mr Tunji Amushan replied us stating that he would refund us before the close of work on July 24. We waited, but there was no refund.
“We called his office and mobile phone severally but he refused to pick any of our calls.
“I later sent one of our company’s directors to his office, but till this moment, Cast Oil and Gas Ltd has refused to pay us nor supply the AGO,” he said.
Why insecurity worsened under Buhari, by West-Idahosa
Ehiogie West-Idahosa holds a Ph.D in law. West-Idahosa, Principal Partner of West-Idahosa & Co., in this interview with TUNDE OYESINA speaks on insecurity, corruption, Edo House of Assembly crisis and sundry issues
Going by the events unfolding in Edo State House of Assembly, do you think the House Representatives has the constitutional powers to enforce shut down directive?
Under Section 11(4) and (5), what the house is empowered to do is that where it becomes impossible for the House Assembly of a state to conduct its business, principally for two reasons. First, if there is so much breach of the peace in that state and the house cannot be reasonably be expected to conduct its business in a rancorous environment or secondly where from all indication, it is clear that the house itself is unable to sit for other extraneous reason in which case, the House of Representatives can then invoke its constitutional powers to take over the conduct of the business of that house and in order to do that it can order the house to be shut down.
But, I think in the present scenario whether those two conditions have been met is something that needs to be thoroughly examined. As at today, can it be said that Edo state House of Assembly is so much in rancour cannot be reasonably expected to sit? I think in my humble opinion from what I have read and observed, the answer is No. The second point is can it be said that for any reason whatsoever, that house cannot sit? Again from what I have heard and observed, the answer is No. The house is sitting, screening commissioners and doing all sort of things which appeared to be apparent legislative duties. So, what exactly is the House of Representatives trying to do? I think they are trying to solve a political problem by using legislative instrument. And I am not too sure that it can address the problem in Edo.
I think the problem in Edo is intra-party crisis within a political party, and it is now clear that one side is led by the national chairman of the party and the other side being led by the governor of the state.
So, there is no way to regard that problem apart from describing it as a political one. And in choosing to use legislative instrument, the house has made a number of decisions. A big question is does the house has legislative oversight over the work of governors? There is no provision of the Constitution that allows a House to supervise the proclamation exercise made by any governor. So, to that effect, I am not sure there is legal backing to that recommendation that Governor Obaseki should make another proclamation. It is purely a political advice.
The Constitution does not make provision for double proclamation. As we speak, the condition for take over did not arise. If the house did, it will be an abuse of the provision of the Constitution and a misunderstanding of the process of a takeover.
On inviting the police, can an arm of the government invite agencies of the executive arm of government to shut down another arm when there is no threat to peace and tranquility?
No breakdown of law and order, no threat to life and property, I am not sure that was a correct advice.
Moreover, the issue is before the court. The house should not interfere with a matter that is before the court. Could it be that Speaker did not realize that his order will affect the case before the court? For example, one of the reliefs the lawmakers are praying for is to stop any one from shutting down the house. But you say police to go there and shut the house. That will invariably affect the proceedings of the court because you are rendering the proceedings nugatory. I think if there is any arm of government which should protect the judiciary more than any other arm is the legislature .
What do you think is the way out of unending killing in the country?
First of all, my greatest regret as a Nigerian citizen is that I witness this era. I could never have believed growing up as a young man even while serving at the National Assembly some years ago, that we can reach the point we are now with respect to insecurity. I could never believe that a day will come in this country when people will be killed in this manner outside the frame work of law. I could never have believed that a day will come when the police and the security agencies can be easily overwhelmed over compromise that they can abandon their primary duty of protecting lives and property.
I am so disappointed with the government of Nigeria with respect to its performance of its fundamental duty of protecting the lives of her citizens. It is so clear to me that what is happening, we are a little mile away from state of nature as described by Hub as brutal, shut and nasty. You will see a man today, and tomorrow, he is gone. Not because he is sick; not accident , but he was on his way from one place to another, exercising his fundamental right of movement and that some people will storm out of the bush and kill such a man. And we have a government unable to respond, to overhaul the security outfit but what we keep hearing is a repeat of promises and promises; re-assuring us that all will be well even when we see that you are doing the same thing over and over and expect a different result. I think something is basically wrong with the appraisal strategy of this government as far as the performance in security sector is concerned. To those who man the sector, I have nothing but shame for them. How will I be Chief of Army Staff and allow the army to get to the point of expressing a loss of confidence in themselves and moral? And who is even telling us that? No other person than the Chief of Army Staff himself that his troops are dejected and lost their morale. And these are the same troops that we are counting on to deal with Boko Haram insurgency and banditry. We rely on safety by prayers to God. Government has been sidelined. In place of government we should rely on God for our safety. So, why then do you ask us to pay taxes, tenement rate and to fulfil our civic duties if you as government cannot perform your duties by protecting the individual sovereignty? That is my view and I am in tears.
What is your assessment of the anti-corruption fight of this present government?
Well, I can say that with respect to improving the consciousness of corruption and the ills of corruption, i think they have tried. This government has placed corruption on the table and not under the table. Corruption has become a major decimal in the discussion that goes on in Nigeria. But in terms of indices of corruption fight, the perception is that corruption fight is targeted at a given community. And those in the community include leading members of the opposition, prominent and vocal lawyers and rights activists, business people who are unwilling to support the ruling party financially and not on the side of government and other prominent citizens who called a spade a spade and not agricultural tool. Now, this is the perception. That is not to say that a few of the people in the corridor of power themselves have not been visited with corruption charges.
But when you compare the statistics, you will find out that the probability that you will be visited with corruption charge if you belong to the camp is very low. You will remember what it took Nigerians to get Babachir Lawal to be tried. You will recall that even that trial has gone underground, nobody knows where we are after that has played the politics of it. We found out recently that Danjuma Goje was asked to come and strike a deal. Renounce your ambition for Senate President and we will talk to you. And the talk was simple, EFCC withdraw the suit and send it to the AGF. And the next we heard was that it appeared that a nolle had been entered. I am not quite sure. I want to believe that the purpose of the withdrawal is to file a fresh charge against him. I am not too sure whether they can take the risk of nolle to chagrin of the charge against him. Nigerians are already upset at the lopsided nature of the corruption fight .My prayer for them is to get it right that even in the fight against corruption, there should be no selection.
Transparency International in a recent report named police, politicians and judges as most corrupt. What is your take on that?
Well, I have no question that the police is the unchallenged champion of the Nigeria corruption space. No question at all. I have always argued that had I the chance of being the President of Nigeria, I will spend a minimum of two years of my first tenure re-hauling the police. In fact, I may even have to scrap the police and allow the civil defense as a standby police until the police is re-structured. A big state in Mexico was ashamed to contract that out for a man. If a huge country like Mexico can contract out police to reform it and today, they are better for it, so I am not sure the structure of police is curable.
I think the structure of police is defective and too difficult to cure it. The quality of our politicians is degenerating. In those days, we have men of timber and caliber, like Awolowo, Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello, even if they slant into ethnicity, at a time, they were always ahead of their contemporaries. They talked Nigeians, dreamt Nigerians and worked Nigerians. Today, we don’t have ideological leaders. Our manifestoes are similar, they are copycat of others with moderation of language and semantically difference. Like the NBA for example has its own disciplinary committee, the political party has ombudsman. The only ombudsman is when they claim that you commit anti-party activities, and they send you to one disciplinary committee and they suspend you or expel you.
How many politicians have been suspended or expelled for corruption or malpractice? Political parties don’t call their leaders to order for corruption practices. They don’t do that. They don’t even have the time. Although the political class is not as dangerous as the police with time more modern people will get into the class and things will become better. Political parties should mind the type of people they elect as national chairman because they are vision bearers. If the leader does not have the vision, the party is gone. Now, significantly, you talk about the judiciary.
The judiciary is part of the Nigeria community. Like other components of Nigeria, it is also degenerating there is no doubt about that. It is still the last hope of the common man.
It is now the duty of the community to save the judiciary from itself. If you do not, when you need the judiciary, it will not be available for you. We must therefore work hard to save the judiciary by ensuring that we as community members stopped trying to influence the judges; stop bribing judges, stop trying to reach them, stop influencing them. Learn to shame this that you know are arbitrarily involved in bribing judges. Name them, shame them, bring them to public ridicule.
Three, do not hesitate to petition judges with verifiable fact to the appropriate body. Do not be afraid. But do not accuse a judge of corruption mainly because you lost a case in the court and not because a judge made a mistake on the point of law.
Remember, the judge is a human being. If a judge makes a mistake in law, it is not corruption. But if a judge asks you for money in order to go in a particular direction, that is corruption. If we agree to fight judicial corruption, it is easier to fight. The biggest one is the police corruption.
The Senate just confirmed Justice Tanko Muhammad as the CJN, what agenda will you like to set for him?
He should decongest the matters in the Supreme Court. I expect a minimum of three courts to be computed and a minimum of three panels should be sitting .I think that they are working in that direction. The President himself has called nomination of more Justices. It is an indication that Supreme Court is getting to alleviate the pains of litigants in respect to congestion of matters.
Secondly, a number of the Practice Direction should be reviewed. It will take time to review the laws, but I think the practice direction will do. This should be in line with the effect that certain cases should be concluded within a given time. There should be practice direction with respect to matrimonial matters.
Knocks for Reps over Edo Assembly crisis
Can the House of Representatives take over Edo House of Assembly under Section 11 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)? Lawyers say no. TUNDE OYESINA writes
Lawyers were yesterday unanimous that the House of Representatives lacked the constitutional power to shut down any State House of Assembly without going through the laid down constitutional process.
According to a constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, a former Chairman of Public Interest Lawyers League, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, Chiefs West Idahosa, Iheke Solomon, a law teacher, Dr. Ishaku Wobin, among many others said it was illegal, null and void for the House of Representatives to contemplate to shut down the Edo State House of Assembly over an internal legislative crisis rocking the lower assembly..
The lawyers spoke at the weekend against the background of an order made by the House of Representatives on July 17, asking the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the DSS to shut down Edo State House of Assembly.
The order followed an adoption on Wednesday of a report of the house’s ad hoc committee set up to investigate the crisis rocking the state assembly.
Members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly had on July 9, considered a motion seeking to take over the functions of the Edo Assembly in line with the Constitution.
They also constituted a committee to investigate the crisis and recommend actions to be taken by the federal parliament.
Shortly after considering the report last Wednesday, the lawmakers asked the police and the DSS to seal off the crisis-ridden state assembly.
The federal lawmakers said Governor Godwin Obaseki “should issue a fresh proclamation within one week in line with Section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), stating the date, time and venue (of the inauguration), and publish in any national daily and television station.”
They added “that all actions taken by the 7th Assembly members should be declared null and void pending proper inauguration.
“That all members of the Edo State House of Assembly, both those who have been inaugurated and those who have not been inaugurated should dissolve their factions in the interest of peace and stability of the House, with the view to moving the state forward.
“That the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of Department of State Services should shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by members-elect.”
The lawmakers also resolved that “where recommendations 1, 2 and 3 above fail, the National Assembly should invoke the provisions of Section 11 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to take over the state House of Assembly until the situation normalizes.”
But Ozekhome and others disagree.
To Ozekhome, it was illegal. He said “no as there are constitutional guidelines for taking over a state House of Assembly, not by brute force like it was done in this case.”
Ozekhome went on: “We are in a democratic system of government and not military or autocratic where someone can wake up in the morning and make a proclamation. There are steps to follow.
“And until such steps are followed, any action taken will be ultra vires, null and void in the face of the law.
“Such directives will be an exercise in futility as it does not have a legal basis.”
Ozekhome was echoed by Mahmud, who said it was illegal and unconstitutional for the House of Representatives to pass such resolutions without the concurrence of the Senate.
According to him, “Section 11 (4) of the Constitution talks about the National Assembly making laws for the state and not the House of Repsentatives.
“Further, Section 11(5) talks about the inability of the state House to convene, which is a condition precedent. But has the EDHA unable to convene? No. Not with the facts available in the public space.
“In view of this, it shows that the condition precedent to shutting down a house of Assembly has not arisen.”
Also, Solomon submitted that the House of Reps had no such powers to shut a state House of Assembly.
He said: “The House of Representatives has no such power. I know no provision of our Constitution under which it can assume such power.
“And surely it cannot hide under its oversight functions to exercise such power. It is the court of law that we must look to for interpretation of the constitution to decide on the constitutionality or otherwise of the conduct of the State House of Assembly or its members.
“The order of the House of Reps is outside its jurisdiction, and to that effect, it cannot stand, neither would it be effective or binding on the state lawmakers.
“There are conditions on which the Constitution says that a state house of Assembly can be shut down. The conditions are sacrosanct and it must be followed strictly.”
Wobin was not different. He said that the House of Representatives lacked the constitutional powers to shut down the Edo State House of Assembly.
He said: “There is nowhere in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where the House of Representatives or even the National Assembly for that matter, is granted the right or power to shut down a State House of Assembly.
“Emergency supervisory powers over the activities of State Houses of Assembly which are contained in Section 11 of the Constitution of our Republic are expressly donated to “The National Assembly” and not one individual arm of it.
“These powers certainly do not extend to issuing directives to a duly elected State Governor to unlawfully repeat an act which has already been fully carried out in line with the Constitution.
“It has further not been alleged or concluded by anyone that the Edo State House of Assembly is unable to sit. In fact, whenever the ‘self-exiled’ members-elect so choose, they can join their colleagues in plenary in Benin City.
“I learnt that while the members of the House of Representatives issued the orders, a fact-finding delegation of the Distinguished Senate (the upper arm of the National Assembly) was in Benin meeting with Stakeholders with a view to fashioning a road map to peace in the land.
“Students of history will recall that the crises in the Western Region Parliament in the 1960s which triggered a conflagration that eventually engulfed the entire nation, was precipitated by a similar attempt to use ‘Federal might’ to muscle, intimidate and overwhelm the functionaries of a Federating unit outside the due process of law.
“Since the situation in the Edo State House of Assembly is a matter currently pending before two courts of competent jurisdiction, it will only be wise and just not to prempt the court.
“Suffice it to say however that there is nowhere in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where the House of Representatives or even the National Assembly for that matter, is granted the right or power to shut down a State House of Assembly, in point of fact such power is expressly excluded by the Constitution.”
Idahosa simply said Under Section 11(4) and (5), what the house was empowered to do was that where it became impossible for the House Assembly of a state to conduct its business, principally for two reasons, for example, that there is so much breach of the peace in that state and that house cannot be reasonably expected to conduct its business in a rancorous environment or secondly where from all indication, it is clear that the house itself is unable to sit for other extraneous reason , in which case, the House of Representatives can then invoke it’s constitutional powers to take over the conduct of the business of that house.
He said: “And in other to do that it can order that house shut down. But I think in the present scenario, whether those two conditions have been met is something that needs to be thoroughly examined. As at today, can it be said that Edo state is so much in rancour that its House of Assembly cannot be reasonably expected to sit?
“I think in my humble opinion from what I have read and observed, the answer is no. The second point is can it be said that for any reason whatsoever, that the house cannot sit? Again from what I have heard and observed, the answer is No. The house is sitting, screening commissioners and doing all sort of things which appeared to be apparent legislative duties. So, what exactly is the House of Representatives trying to do, I think they are trying to solve a political problem by using legislative instrument. And I am not too sure that can address the problem in Edo.
“I think the problem in Edo is intra-party crisis within a political party, and it is now clear that one side is led by the national chairman of the party and the other side being led by the governor of the state.
“So, there is no way to regard that problem apart from describing as a political one. And in choosing to using legislative instrument, the house has made a number of decisions . A big question is does the house have legislative oversight over the work of Governors? “There is no provision of the Constitution that allows a House to supervise the proclamation exercise made by any governor. So, to that effect, I am not sure there is legal backings to that recommendation that Governor Obaseki should make another proclamation. It is purely a political advice.
“The Constitution does not make provision for double proclamation. As we speak, the condition for take over did not arise. If the house did, it will be an abuse of the provision of the Constitution and a misunderstanding of the process of a takeover. On inviting the police, can an arm of the government invite agencies of the executive arm of government to shut down another arm when there is no threat to peace and tranquility? No breakdown of law and order, no threat to life and property, I am not sure that was a correct advice.
“Moreover, the issue is before the court. The house should not interfere with a matter that is before the court. Could it be that Speaker did not realize that his order will affect the case before the court? For example, one of the reliefs the lawmakers are praying for is to stop any one from shutting down the house. But you say police to go there and shut the house. That will invariably affect the proceedings of the court because you are rendering the proceedings nugatory. I think if there is any arm of government which should protect the judiciary more than any other arm is the legislature.”
NBA kicks against special court for corrupt politicians
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikere, Ekiti State chapter has told the federal government to embrace the much touted proposed community policing as a mechanism to rescue the nation out of unending senseless killings being experienced in the country.
The body insisted that it would be difficult for the country to get out of the messy situation being witnessed should the federal government refuse to review the nation’s security architecture. Besides, NBA kicked against special courts to try corruption cases, saying the present judicial arrangement was enough to handle cases bordering on graft.
NBA chairman, Oludayo Olorunfemi, spoke in Ikere Ekiti at the weekend during a press conference heralding the maiden edition of the branch’s law week commencing from today.
Olorunfemi regretted how traditional rulers had allowed their domains to become safe havens for criminals, describing them as the closest political organs to the grassroots.
He said: “We believe the community policing is the best option against these killings that are affecting everybody. Most of those who ought to attend our programme have declined because of the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, which makes Ekiti and Ondo axis looked unsafe.
“Two members of NBA in Ekiti have been killed by bandits when we lost the Secretary of this branch last year December. It was tragic to us. The family is yet to recover from it. “0ur traditional rulers should not allow criminals to use their towns as dens for evil doing.
It seems our traditional rulers are folding their arms. Apart from the state security apparatuses, they are the closest to the people. Ekiti is known as land of Omoluabi and honour. It should not be a comfortable area for criminals.
“Community policing is the best option, You don’t expect the police or soldiers who don’t understand the terrain or who were brought from outside to fish out criminals. What are the local hunters doing?” “All we need to do is to enforce the laws.
The laws are there and once it is interpreted by the judiciary, we must over them. So, the judiciary as constituted is okay to handle corruption cases.” Olorunfemi stated that part of the programme would be Wole Olanipekun Public lecture which would be delivered by the Ekiti State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda. She added that lawyers from the branch will also give free legal and health services to residents as part of the five days event.
