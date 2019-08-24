Sports
I will ‘end’ Joshua’s career in Saudi Arabia – Ruiz Jr
Unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr says he wants to finish Anthony Joshua’s career after confirming he will contest a rematch in Saudi Arabia.
United States-born Mexican Ruiz, 29, shocked Britain’s Joshua in New York in June to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles.
They are set to meet again in the Middle East on December 7.
“I took it to AJ in the Big Apple and I’m looking forward to ending his career in the desert,” said Ruiz.
The fight was announced by 29-year-old Joshua’s camp earlier in August, but Ruiz had not confirmed his participation.
But on Saturday he posted on social media: “I’m excited to announce my rematch with Anthony Joshua.
“In the first fight I made history and became the first ever Mexican/American heavyweight champion of the world.
“I am grateful to Saudi Arabia for inviting me.”
Human rights campaigners have questioned the choice of venue, citing Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, reports the BBC.
Amnesty International has said the move provides “opportunity for the Saudi authorities to try to ‘sportswash’ their severely tarnished image”.
Mauricio Pochettino fears the transfer market uncertainty over Christian Eriksen is hurting the player and Tottenham, as he expressed surprise that the situation had not been resolved.
Eriksen said at the end of last season that he was open to a new challenge at another club – having been at Spurs since 2013 – in a move that was interpreted as being designed to encourage Real Madrid to bid for him.
The 27-year-old, who is out of contract at Spurs next summer, has long been linked with a switch to the Bernabéu.
But as yet, neither Real nor Juventus – his other oft-mentioned suitors – have made a firm offer. Atlético Madrid made contract with Spurs about Eriksen earlier in the summer at the time they signed the full-back Kieran Trippier from them, but they also appear to be playing a waiting game.
Spanish clubs and those in Germany and France have until September 2 to complete their incoming business, unlike Premier League clubs, for whom the window closed on August 8. Pochettino remains frustrated at the disparity, mainly because it puts Spurs in a vulnerable position with regard to Eriksen.
Pochettino, who has signed two central midfielders this summer, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, has been unable to say whether he thinks Eriksen will remain at Spurs or, indeed, sign a new contract, which has come to feel increasingly unlikely.
The impression Pochettino gave before Sunday’s home game against Newcastle was that he was bracing himself for a bid for Eriksen before September 2. If one came from a club that Eriksen wanted to join, Spurs would have a major problem. As an aside, Spurs go to Arsenal on September 1.
“It’s not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone,” Pochettino said. “It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimalise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances.
“I am always open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel [Levy, the chairman]. I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”
Eriksen is set to feature against Newcastle, with Ndombele out with a minor thigh injury and Lo Celso lacking match fitness. Lo Celso had an extended holiday after his involvement with Argentina at the Copa América, which finished for him on July 6, and he signed for Spurs on August 8 after a week without training at Real Betis, reports The Guardian.
“Lo Celso is in a situation that is not going to be easy,” Pochettino said. “He’s training well but is still so far away from what we expect.”
Mauricio Pochettino fears the transfer market uncertainty over Christian Eriksen is hurting the player and Tottenham, as he expressed surprise that the situation had not been resolved.
Eriksen said at the end of last season that he was open to a new challenge at another club – having been at Spurs since 2013 – in a move that was interpreted as being designed to encourage Real Madrid to bid for him.
The 27-year-old, who is out of contract at Spurs next summer, has long been linked with a switch to the Bernabéu.
But as yet, neither Real nor Juventus – his other oft-mentioned suitors – have made a firm offer. Atlético Madrid made contract with Spurs about Eriksen earlier in the summer at the time they signed the full-back Kieran Trippier from them, but they also appear to be playing a waiting game.
Spanish clubs and those in Germany and France have until September 2 to complete their incoming business, unlike Premier League clubs, for whom the window closed on August 8. Pochettino remains frustrated at the disparity, mainly because it puts Spurs in a vulnerable position with regard to Eriksen.
Pochettino, who has signed two central midfielders this summer, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, has been unable to say whether he thinks Eriksen will remain at Spurs or, indeed, sign a new contract, which has come to feel increasingly unlikely.
The impression Pochettino gave before Sunday’s home game against Newcastle was that he was bracing himself for a bid for Eriksen before September 2. If one came from a club that Eriksen wanted to join, Spurs would have a major problem. As an aside, Spurs go to Arsenal on September 1.
“It’s not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone,” Pochettino said. “It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimalise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances.
“I am always open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel [Levy, the chairman]. I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”
Eriksen is set to feature against Newcastle, with Ndombele out with a minor thigh injury and Lo Celso lacking match fitness. Lo Celso had an extended holiday after his involvement with Argentina at the Copa América, which finished for him on July 6, and he signed for Spurs on August 8 after a week without training at Real Betis, reports The Guardian.
“Lo Celso is in a situation that is not going to be easy,” Pochettino said. “He’s training well but is still so far away from what we expect.”
Mauricio Pochettino fears the transfer market uncertainty over Christian Eriksen is hurting the player and Tottenham, as he expressed surprise that the situation had not been resolved.
Eriksen said at the end of last season that he was open to a new challenge at another club – having been at Spurs since 2013 – in a move that was interpreted as being designed to encourage Real Madrid to bid for him.
The 27-year-old, who is out of contract at Spurs next summer, has long been linked with a switch to the Bernabéu.
But as yet, neither Real nor Juventus – his other oft-mentioned suitors – have made a firm offer. Atlético Madrid made contract with Spurs about Eriksen earlier in the summer at the time they signed the full-back Kieran Trippier from them, but they also appear to be playing a waiting game.
Spanish clubs and those in Germany and France have until September 2 to complete their incoming business, unlike Premier League clubs, for whom the window closed on August 8. Pochettino remains frustrated at the disparity, mainly because it puts Spurs in a vulnerable position with regard to Eriksen.
Pochettino, who has signed two central midfielders this summer, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, has been unable to say whether he thinks Eriksen will remain at Spurs or, indeed, sign a new contract, which has come to feel increasingly unlikely.
The impression Pochettino gave before Sunday’s home game against Newcastle was that he was bracing himself for a bid for Eriksen before September 2. If one came from a club that Eriksen wanted to join, Spurs would have a major problem. As an aside, Spurs go to Arsenal on September 1.
“It’s not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone,” Pochettino said. “It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimalise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances.
“I am always open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel [Levy, the chairman]. I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”
Eriksen is set to feature against Newcastle, with Ndombele out with a minor thigh injury and Lo Celso lacking match fitness. Lo Celso had an extended holiday after his involvement with Argentina at the Copa América, which finished for him on July 6, and he signed for Spurs on August 8 after a week without training at Real Betis, reports The Guardian.
“Lo Celso is in a situation that is not going to be easy,” Pochettino said. “He’s training well but is still so far away from what we expect.”
Mauricio Pochettino fears the transfer market uncertainty over Christian Eriksen is hurting the player and Tottenham, as he expressed surprise that the situation had not been resolved.
Eriksen said at the end of last season that he was open to a new challenge at another club – having been at Spurs since 2013 – in a move that was interpreted as being designed to encourage Real Madrid to bid for him.
The 27-year-old, who is out of contract at Spurs next summer, has long been linked with a switch to the Bernabéu.
But as yet, neither Real nor Juventus – his other oft-mentioned suitors – have made a firm offer. Atlético Madrid made contract with Spurs about Eriksen earlier in the summer at the time they signed the full-back Kieran Trippier from them, but they also appear to be playing a waiting game.
Spanish clubs and those in Germany and France have until September 2 to complete their incoming business, unlike Premier League clubs, for whom the window closed on August 8. Pochettino remains frustrated at the disparity, mainly because it puts Spurs in a vulnerable position with regard to Eriksen.
Pochettino, who has signed two central midfielders this summer, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, has been unable to say whether he thinks Eriksen will remain at Spurs or, indeed, sign a new contract, which has come to feel increasingly unlikely.
The impression Pochettino gave before Sunday’s home game against Newcastle was that he was bracing himself for a bid for Eriksen before September 2. If one came from a club that Eriksen wanted to join, Spurs would have a major problem. As an aside, Spurs go to Arsenal on September 1.
“It’s not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone,” Pochettino said. “It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimalise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances.
“I am always open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel [Levy, the chairman]. I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”
Eriksen is set to feature against Newcastle, with Ndombele out with a minor thigh injury and Lo Celso lacking match fitness. Lo Celso had an extended holiday after his involvement with Argentina at the Copa América, which finished for him on July 6, and he signed for Spurs on August 8 after a week without training at Real Betis, reports The Guardian.
“Lo Celso is in a situation that is not going to be easy,” Pochettino said. “He’s training well but is still so far away from what we expect.”
Sports
Mum forced me to play basketball; my first love was volleyball –Adaora Elonu, D’Tigress captain
Adaora Elonu led the D’Tigress as captain to the 2019 Afrobasket in Senegal, beating the host in the final to defend the title they won two years ago in Mali, becoming the second team to defend their title after Angola. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the player from Enugu state, but born and brought up in the USA said Nigeria is not doing enough for the team despite recent successes. Excerpts…
How does it feel winning the Afrobasket in Senegal?
It feels great. This is the first time for me to win it back-to-back for Nigeria; the other team that did it was Angola. It feels great to be part of the team that did it, it feels amazing.
The final was so tensed with over 22,000 fans cheering Senegal, were you ladies intimidated?
I was not intimidated; I was in awe and amazement actually. The Senegalese government are doing an amazing job, investing in basketball, creating the arena that gave them the opportunity to host. This is something our government needs to look into definitely. The support they had around the city, everywhere we went, everyone knew who we were, just because of that Nigeria needs to follow suit and create a basketball culture. I was in awe with the crowd because they were amazing, they were basketball fanatics, they were 100 per cent basketball, 100 per cent Senegal, although they had some crazy ones, but they were all doing it in a positive way. I wasn’t intimidated at all, I was impressed, and awe is the word.
During the game against Senegal, was there a moment you had a doubt that you might lose the title?
I think it is important you train your mind you are going win, you are going out there to win, whatever outcome, if you lose, you lose, but my mind was telling me we were going to win. There were a lot of obstacles, we had a lead in the game, just look at the environment alone, it’s hard to describe. Even when they were leading, I was okay, the coach was okay, like we knew we were champions already, we just had to make the move and show it on the court. At the end of the day, we had the victory.
It was only D’Tigress that had a flawless victory at the Afrobasket, winning all your games…
Everyone said that it feels amazing, we had the feeling when we won in Mali 2017, the feeling is amazing, we still had the same feeling, we had our supporters, although the government could have done better to support us. Look at Senegal, they finished second but they were rewarded with lands, houses, 10 million Cefas. We called ourselves the giant of Africa, we need to prove it, show that you appreciate the work we have done, it can be stressful competing for Nigeria at times. Although that does not mean they are not proud of us in a different way.
Everybody knows D’Tigress, you won the Afrobasket back-to-back, finished eight at the World Cup, now you are going back to Senegal in November for the Olympic Games qualifiers, what needs to be done?
We didn’t have the correct preparation, we did well at the championship but our preparation was not up to it, we could have done better than we did. We didn’t have enough preparations, we actually prepared during the tournament, that’s not acceptable, we should be doing better than we did. We need to put more effort, more support from the government, the federation and other corporate organisations. If we have proper training, it will take us a long way.
With what you have been able to achieve, do you think Nigeria will qualify for the Olympic and probably go all the way in Tokyo 2020?
Sure, why not, but we still have one obstacle, we need to play the first round of qualifiers later in November before the main one. We need to be focused, we must get ready and make sure the team get ready for the qualifiers and we must not underestimate our opponent.
Olumide Oyedeji yesterday; he said this team has been together since 2016 during the Olympic Games qualifier. Would you say staying together for this long really helped the team to get to this level?
Keeping the core of the team together has been very important and that has definitely helped us a lot. We are like family, I enjoy coming to play for the national team, I enjoy coming to play with everybody here, the family atmosphere actually helped us to stay together and it helped us overcome some difficult and complex situation like lack of resources, lack of funding but having high dynamics and the core that we have for the past two years or four years helped. Hopefully we can keep that going forward, but we want the government, the federation to do their part so we can move forward especially in the area of funding, they have to do better.
Could you describe your World Cup experience?
It was a different experience, you know as Nigerians we are going to expect more and more even with nothing. We weren’t surprised because we know what we are capable of but no one really knows us outside of Africa, that was why it was mainly big shot for us and even for Senegal when we were both achieving results and winning games in Spain. The World Cup experience was like no other and also in Senegal the environment was outstanding. However my best tournament was the 2015 All Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville, I really loved and enjoyed the tournament, the experience was amazing. Playing alongside other African countries, looking at them that these people are just like me and also from same race made it more interesting. The World Cup is a different experience, you will see the Europeans, Asians, South Americans; in Spain we competed against three different continents; the America, the Asians and Australians, so we had a taste of everything, it was a great experience and I think we have put ourselves on the map.
People now look at Nigeria as a team to beat, how do you want to maintain this status?
Keeping focus and not getting too ahead of ourselves. In Senegal we actually were not the team to beat. Senegal was slated to win in a lot of ways because they were hosting, they are also a strong team and in my mind I was envisaging how it will be winning the trophy at their backyard and how it would be much sweeter. There were a lot of their fans at the stadium, the ticket was sold out, over 22,000 fans, they were a lot, all seats taken, they did a phenomenal job. We need to tell our government, we need an arena in Nigeria, the finance for the basketball community I think it is very important.
How did you come into the game of basketball?
It was by default. In Middle School, Houston, USA, sports is something to do. I started off with volleyball and next game is basketball. I really love volleyball and basketball came to me not necessarily naturally, I wasn’t a good player but my team reached out to me so that I could play in summer but I didn’t want to, I only wanted to play volleyball, but my mum told me if I didn’t play basketball, I would not play volleyball so I obliged as an obedient child and I listened. I joined the 17 in basketball and from there my confidence and skill levels grew and I got a scholarship in college to play. I got to the national t e a m by the grace o f God, some of the past players of the team who also stay in Houston talked to me if I could be part of the team and I said yes why not, that was how I got to the team in 2015. My first competition was in Cote d’Ivoire, which was a qualifier to get into Afrobasket.
How does it feel playing for Nigeria, you’ve talked about so many challenges playing for Nigeria, what gave you that inner strength to continue?
I thank God that my head is straight; the stress can actually kill you. I am very proud of wanting to be a Nigerian, I feel at home, I feel really good here, in a lot of things I do, my mood depends on how comfortable I am and how I feel, although I am not comfortable with the way our situations is going. I want the government to put more funds and consider how we are treated and the things we deserve. Just my feelings around the team and girls that’s what keeps me going.
As the captain, you are like the boss, everybody wants to come to you, how challenging has that been?
There is no challenge, with or without captain title, I just want to be myself, I don’t want to change who I am and that’s important to me, I am speaking for the team, either with or without the captain title, I will always speak for my team. The team is always important to me.
Volleyball your first choice, do you still play it?
No I don’t play volleyball again, its just basketball for me now.
Advice to those coming up
They should be committed and focus, they should not be shy to ask questions. They should just give it their all and don’t allow anything to hold them back.
Advice for the 3×3 team in Morocco for the ongoing African Games, knowing well that AG was your best tournament for Nigeria?
When I was told I wouldn’t be part of the team, I was heartbroken, but for the people going there representing the country, they should just go out there and give it their all, not just the basketball team, but all other athletes representing the country from athletics, taekwondo, to volleyball, football and all other sports. They should go for the experience and also enjoy themselves.
The D’Tigers will be going to China for the World Cup, you already raised the bar, what are you telling them?
They should just go for it. They are Nigerians and that spirit is good. They have done well at the Olympics, now they are going to the World Cup, I am sure the spirit is very high at the moment.
As a Nigerian, could you name the local food you love to eat?
The question should be which local food I don’t take. My best is garri and groundnut, if I have moi moi by the side, then it is better. Ijebu garri is my best, shout out to Uju Udoka, who always brings it for me. Anytime we come to camp, my garri is always ready for me.
Are you a good cook, especially Nigeria food?
I can prepare whatever I want to prepare, or was it because I grew up in the States? No I was brought up well. We have everything even when I travelled to Spain for the World Cup, I took some of these food with me, in fact I went with Abacha, I went with akamu (pap), palm oil, and surely my garri because I need it very much. I took Cray fish, ogbono and some other stuff with me. My parents did a good job and in Houston, they understand the culture very well and we didn’t forget that we are Nigerians, even though we just stay in the States.
Sports
12 clubs for Governor Okowa Pre Season Tournament
Ahead of the inaugural Governor Okowa pre season tournament, 12 Nigerian Professional Football League clubs already signaled their intention to be part of the championship scheduled for Asaba, Delta State, from September 11 to 17.
The clubs already in the running for the tournament are NPFL defending champion, Enyimba FC, Rivers United, Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars, Delta Force, Warri Wolves, Heartland FC and Nasarawa United. Others are Plateau United, MFM FC, Abia Warriors and Wikki Tourists. General Coordinator of the Tournament, Bash Badawir, disclosed to Media that the major objective of the event is to help NPFL sides have the best avenue to prepare for the 2019/20 season.
“The aim is to help the sides have the best platform to prepare well for the 2019/20 season,” the newly appointed Kwara United General Manager said. “We hope to see the very best of all the participating teams. We already have the full support of His Excellency Governor Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State and I believe the good people of Delta will come en mass to enjoy the very best of Nigerian football.” Games will be played between 2pm and 4pm daily at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
Sports
Onyekuru set for Monaco debut against Nimes
Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru, will on Sunday make his debut for his new club, Monaco in the French Ligue 1 and has set his sights on leading the club to their first victory of the new season. Monaco will be hosting Nimes Olympique at home and will hope to get the three points at stake after losing their two games so far in the young season against Lyon and Metz, respectively.
Onyekuru, who was officially unveiled at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday, stated that the squad have already moved on from their opening two league losses and would now focus on securing their first three points of the season. “The whole team is ready for the clash this weekend; we have had a difficult start to the season but I believe this game against Nimes will give us the perfect atmosphere to claim our first win of the season,” he said. “Everybody in the team is working well and we just want to ensure we put smiles on the faces of our fans and kickstart our league campaign.”
Sports
D’Tigress, NBBF present FIBA Afrobasket trophy to Minister of Sports
The victorious D’Tigress team and some members of the Nigeria Basketball Federation board led by its president, Musa Kida, paid a courtesy call on the newly appointed Minister of Sport, Dare Sunday, in his office in Abuja.
The brief ceremony which had the Permanent Secretary and high ranking officials of the Ministry of Sports in attendance saw the presentation of the 2019 Afrobasket Women trophy to the Minister. While presenting the trophy, NBBF President, Kida described the occasion as a significant one which marks the beginning of many things to come for the new minister while in office.
He said the courtesy call was the federation’s way of welcoming the Minister to office while celebrating the 2019 Afrobasket feat with him as the number one sports administrator in Nigeria. “We are glad as a federation that we are the first to welcome the new minister to office with a trophy which we won in Senegal,” Kida said. “This is not just another event for us as NBBF, it is a landmark achievement as we have been presented with such a golden opportunity to interface personally with the Honourable Minister.”
Sports
Sunday Dare and the way forward
I feel like presenting random thoughts on sports issues for the week. I was happy with the recent transfer moves of Nigeria’s top players because they will at least enjoy playing time to boost their performances in the Super Eagles. Again, the African Games started on August 16 in Morocco with Nigeria taking part in 23 sport disciplines.
It ends on August 30 and there are many angles of discourse on this. In Senegal, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, fought hard to retain the AfroBasket championship under tough conditions. All these will be stories of another day because of the development on Wednesday in which Mr. Sunday Dare was named as the country’s new sports minister.
He took over from Solomon Dalung, who completed the entire first term with President Muhammadu Buhari to emerge the longest serving Nigerian minister of sports in history. Dare became the 35th sports minister after Chief Joseph Modupe Johnson started it all in 1960.
Before now, he worked in diverse aspects of the media and has multimedia journalism experience spanning over 25 years. Prior to his nomination for the ministerial position, he served as the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management of the Nigeria Communications Commission. Like many other sports ministers in the past, Dare has no notable background in sports but the checks run on him revealed that he is an upright and sound person of very vast knowledge in many areas.
He is expected to bring his brilliance to bear in the sports industry that is almost in total disarray with obsolete and abandoned facilities nationwide. There are some sports federations that have not known peace since their inauguration close to two years ago; Dare must resolve this fast.
Handball, basketball, athletics, taekwondo and even the almighty football federation are not entirely peaceful as there are some cases in the courts over leadership issues. Basketball till date has two factions of Musa Kida and Tijani Umar. FIBA and the country’s government recognise Kida but Umar is still running some competitions in the country and some stakeholders refer to him as President of the NBBF. This is not healthy for progress. Tijani should team up with Kida to boost the game in the country.
The biggest problem in Nigeria’s sports is the lack of policy template to administer various sporting disciplines. This creates confusion in various areas like reward system, bonuses, allowances and grants for athletes. There should be a document to be followed in the administration of sports but all the committee reports Dare needs are on the shelves in the ministry.
The last was that of Godwin Kienka’s Sports Reform Committee which had top administrators like Chief Segun Odegbami and Mary Onyali as members. We need a document to work with. For example, because of the poor budgetary allocation to sports, funding has been a big problem as federations struggle to send athletes to international events. An example is the recently concluded AfroBasket which D’Tigress won but complained of poor treatment.
The victorious girls did not receive bonuses and allowances all through the competition and as if that was not enough, the NBBF had to secure loan to travel to China for the World Cup. This is very bad. On his first day in office, Dare said: “I am aware of the challenges, the controversies and other things happening in the ministry. It is a ministry that is dear to the heart of Nigerians. Beyond football, we have other sports, which deserve development.” It was great he acknowledged that football must not be over-pampered at the expense of other sports.
Sports like swimming, gymnastics, taekwondo, judo are medalspinning events and the new minister must work towards creating the enabling environment for these sports to flourish while athletics, wrestling, table tennis, boxing need fresh motivation to get better.
Wrestling is doing well but can do better with funding while table tennis requires better technical capacity for the players to compete at global stage. The return of the National Sports Commission will also be a good idea if the new minister can kick-start the crusade to get professionals run the sector. I must stress that Dare should be careful not to allow football overshadow his vision for other sports in the sector. This is important just as one hopes that he will have enough time to execute the plans he has for Nigerian sports. Welcome, Mr. Sunday Dare!
Sports
Sodje: Rohr must shop for good goalie urgently
Ex-international Sam Sodje has said the immediate challenge before Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr is to shop for a reliable goalkeeper. The coach used all the three goalkeepers he took to the last African Cup of Nations with Daniel Akpeyi featuring in five of the seven matches the team played at the championships.
There were questions regarding the ability of the goalies at the disposal of the coach, and Sodje said it was a difficulty the coach has to resolve urgently. He said the occasional mistakes recorded by the defenders at AFCON were as a result of lack of confidence the players had in the goalkeeper behind them.
He said a goalkeeper who lacks confidence usually affects the side with his performance. The former West Brom player said talents abound in the country and the coach needs to work a little bit harder to discover good goalkeepers.
He said: “I played as a defender and I know that if you look behind you and see a goalkeeper that is not good enough or who lacks confidence, you tends to be affected. Our defenders made some mistakes in AFCON because they did not believe in the goalkeepers behind them; the communications wasn’t quite good.
It is a big challenge for the coach and he has to find solution to it. “Rohr has a job to do and that is why he is earning so much and we expect him to solve this problem as quickly as possible. I don’t want to believe that we can’t find good goalkeepers; talents are everywhere, he just needs to roll up his sleeves and work.”
Trending
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Kidnappers’ run riot in Enugu
-
Features8 hours ago
I sought housekeeping job with fake name just to steal –Maid
-
Politics19 hours ago
Supremacy battle: Ortom, Akume resume war of words
-
Perspectives9 hours ago
Wadume: Wicked soldiers, gallant policemen
-
News6 hours ago
MY ESCAPE STORY, BY WADUME
-
Sports14 hours ago
AAG 2019: Flying Eagles qualify for semis
-
Travel and Tourism10 hours ago
Nigerian management takes over KokoDome, Ibadan
-
Show Biz10 hours ago
My movie, You and I, almost sent me to early grave –Saheed Balogun