IBB to NASS: Remain resilient, determined
Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on Tuesday charged members of the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly to remain resilient despite the complexity of the country.
He said, while urging the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to settle down to do a lot of good work their constituency and for the country, that he has developed a lot of interest in the ongoing happenings across the nation.
The former Military President said this at his Uphill residence in Minna, Niger State when the leadership of the PDP Minority caucus of the House of Representatives led by the Minority Leader, Honourable Ndudi Elumelu paid him an appreciation visit.
He commended the leadership of the House of Representatives along with all members for carrying out their jobs honourably and diligently saying they represent the wishes of the people on the floor of the House.
According to him: “I am passionate in observing what is going on in the country, I develop a lot of interest in the ongoing happenings across the country and I thank the leadership of the House of Representatives, the Speaker, the opposition leadership and everyone, I think you are all doing well.
“You represent the people, and it is what the people wish that you take up. I want to commend you for doing your job honourably and urge you not to give up.
“The country is complex and difficult, because in Nigeria there are as many opinions as there are numbers of people in the country. Nigeria is a very vibrant society and what is important is the determination; you have to remain very resilient in everything you do for the benefit of the country.”
Speaking earlier, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Elumelu said they were in Minna to introduce themselves as the leadership of the Minority caucus of the House of Representatives and thank the former military leader for the role he played in their emergence as Minority leaders.
He said that given the numerous challenges bedevilling the country, the Minority Caucus want fatherly advices from Babangida on how to pilot the affairs of the House of Representatives and proffer solutions to the problems the nation is facing.
Court orders retrial of suits challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory
The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has ordered the retrial of two suits filed by the gubernatorial candidates of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Chief Owolabi Salis, and Labour Party (LP), Ifagbemi Awamaridi, challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the March 9, 2019, gubernatorial election in Lagos.
A five-man panel of the Appellate Court led by Justice Hussein Mukthar, allowed the two appeals filed by Salis and Awamaridi to challenge the dismissal of their petitions by the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ikeja.
In a unanimous decision, the Appellate Court faulted the decision of the Tribunal to dismiss the petitions on the ground that the petitioners failed to file applications for pre-hearing conference within seven days as prescribed by law.
It held that the Tribunal erred when it ruled that the appellants had abandoned their petitions.
It noted further that the Tribunal failed to check its own record of proceedings before determining that Salis and Awamaridi filed out of time.
“From the record, it is clear that the tribunal was wrong to have declared the petition as an abandoned petition. The case is to be remitted to the lower court for expeditious hearing of the matter,” the court held.
Other members of the panel were; Justices O. O. Daniel Kalio, O. F. Ogbuinya, Stephen Adah and B. B. Aliyu.
It would be recalled that the Election Petition Tribunal led by its Chairman, Justice T.T. Asua, had on June 17, 2019, dismissed the AD and LP’s petitions, citing failure of the petitioners to file their pre-hearing conference applications within time.
In dismissing the petition, the three-man panel noted that timely application for a pre-hearing conference was a condition to the hearing of the petitions.
Nigerian Army trains 223 officers in Bangladesh
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has disclosed that the Nigerian Army has trained over 223 of its officers in various military institutions in Bangladesh.
Buratai made this known while receiving the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Shameen Ashan, on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said that his training experience and requisite knowledge garnered in Bangladesh, had helped him to prosecute the war against insurgency and several other military operations in Nigeria.
Buratai sad that Nigerian army had a lot to gain from their Bangladesh counterpart, adding that the Army authorities would continue to train Nigerian soldiers and officers in such institutions.
“Bangladesh is a great country and it is moving very fast in term of development and the country had continued to progress in terms of infrastructure, economy and military.
“The armed forces of Bangladesh are doing very well and we are very happy to associate with you.
“The space is still very wide, we still have more to gain from Bangladesh armed forces and so far, the Nigerian armed forces has trained over 223 officers in the various schools and military institutions of Bangladesh.
“As a sort of exposing our officers to international military education, we shall continue to send our officers to Bangladesh to retrain in tactic, staff duties,” he said.
Buratai also called on the government of Bangladesh to take advantage of the numerous armed forces training institutions in Nigeria to send their officers aside the Nigerian National Defence Collage (NDC).
He disclosed that at the last NDC Course 27 graduation in Abuja, the participants from Bangladesh got the award of the Chief of Defence Staff and also came top among international participants.
“Bangladesh has been a great partner in terms of diplomacy and your effort here is quite commendable. We have a lot to gain from Bangladesh in terms of trade and commerce and military relations,” he said.
Earlier, Bangladeshi High Commissioner, Ashan, said that Nigeria and Bangladesh had maintained cordial bilateral relations in many areas, adding that the two countries shared a lot of similarities.
Ashan said that his visit to the army chief was part of his efforts geared towards strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.
He said that Bangladesh was currently working in closer cooperation with Nigeria in the areas of agriculture, education and increased military cooperation.
“My meeting with the Chief of Army Staff today and interaction with the senior officers will mark a watershed in taking our relations in military cum military cooperation forward.
“You know that Nigeria has been hosting Bangladesh senior officers at the National Defence College and happy to announce that some of you may be allowed to attend some training in Bangladesh which is a big opportunity.
“I am working towards that to ensure that we explore more opportunities because apart from NDC, there are other institutes where Nigerians can have opportunity.
“Both Nigeria and Bangladesh strongly believe that they can contribute to global peace process beyond their borders in an era of growing violence, intolerance and conflicts,’’ he said.
Mrs Buhari launches campaign to boost exclusive breastfeeding
The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has launched the National Zero Water Campaign towards reducing stunting and severe acute malnutrition in the country.
Buhari, represented by Dr Mairo Al-Makura, the wife of former Nasarawa State governor, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, said the campaign would go a long way in improving the nutritional indices in Nigeria.
She said the campaign was aimed at changing the narratives of nutrition in Nigeria and pushes the exclusive breastfeeding rate to above 50 per cent which was the global target.
She lamented that Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent among children under five.
She added that an estimated two and a half million of our children suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), but only two out of 10 children affected are currently reached with treatment.
Buhari said there were lots of benefits of breastfeeding for the mother, child, family, community and indeed for our nation.
According to her, breastfeeding specifically contributes to the health and well-being of mother and child.
“It helps in child spacing and it is also known to contribute to reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancers. While it is a secure way of feeding, it is safe for the environment.
“Apart from the fact that it reduces infant mortality due to childhood diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia, it also creates bond between the mother and child,’’ she said.
The first lady affirmed her commitment to align with all relevant stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the Zero Water Campaign through her Future Assured Programme.
Earlier, the Director, Department of Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Adebiyi Adebimpe, said breastfeeding was known to be the most single cost-effective high impact method of feeding infants and young children.
She added that breast milk provides adequate nutrients from the first day of birth up to two years.
However, the director lamented that exclusive breastfeeding rate in Nigeria remains one of the lowest in the world.
According her, the 2018 National Nutrition Health Survey (NNHS), shows that only about one in three of our children are exclusively breastfed.
“The National Zero Water Campaign to address the low rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the country,” she said.
Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdulaziz Mashi, said the ministry in collaboration with partners has developed the campaign.
Mashi, represented by the Director, Health Research and Statistics, said the campaign would run for two years and it would draw the attention of the community to the importance of early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding.
The campaign was designed to harness the potential of different social mobilisation strategies as articulated in the National Social and Behavioural Change Communication Strategy (SBCC) for infant and young child feeding (2017).
Taika Waititi to receive TIFF Ebert Director Award at Tribute Gala
The award recognises and honours a distinguished filmmaker for their outstanding contribution to cinema. Taking place on Monday, September 9 at Fairmont Royal York, during the 44th TorontoInternational Film Festival, the Gala is an annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s year-round programmes and core mission to transform the way people see the world through film, and to celebrate the film industry’s outstanding contributors.
“Taika Waititi is one of the most innovative, bold, and exciting filmmakers working in the industry right now,” said Vicente.
“TIFF is thrilled to honour his extraordinary talent with the inaugural TIFF Ebert Director Award.”
“Taika Waititi is the rock star cinema needs right now,” said Bailey.
“His films are full of razor-sharp humour, faultless style, and boundless generosity. Somehow he manages to stuff both indie hits and massive crowd-pleasers with big, radical ideas. We’re thrilled to be premiering his latest, Jojo Rabbit, at the Festival and to hand over the inaugural TIFF Tribute Award for direction to this 21st-century master.”
Waititi directed the superhero film Thor: Ragnarok, which made over $850 million at the box office worldwide, and will write and direct the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. His films aswriter-director also include Boy and Hunt for the Wilder people, and he co-wrote, co-directed, and co-starred in What We Do in the Shadows with Jemaine Clement.
He was nominated for an Academy Award for his short Two Cars, One Night. Waititi’s upcoming anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Waititi himself, will have its world premiere at TIFF and will be released by Fox Searchlight on October 18, 2019.
The TIFF Ebert Director Award is an evolution of the organization’s former Roger Ebert Golden Thumb Award, which celebrated a remarkable filmmaker who reflected renowned film critic Roger Ebert’s passion for cinema. Past recipients include Claire Denis, Martin Scorsese, AvaDuVernay, Agnès Varda, and Wim Wenders.
TIFF previously announced that three-time Academy Award–winning actor Meryl Streep will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, sponsored by RBC, and that Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award at the Gala, accepted by Founder and Chairman Jeff Skoll and CEO David Linde.
One other recipient of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award will be announced in the coming weeks, in addition to the recipient of the inaugural Mary Pickford Award, honouring a female emerging talent in the industry in celebration of United Artists’ 100th anniversary.
The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5–15, 2019.
Death toll from Texas shooting rampage rises to 22, Trump to visit El Paso
Two more victims of a shooting rampage at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, died of their wounds on Monday, police said, raising the death toll to 22 in the massacre as U.S. President Donald Trump planned a visit to the stricken community.
The latest fatalities bring to 31 the number of victims killed during the weekend in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, that have touched off a new furor over gun violence in the United States.
Patrick Crusius, 21, has been charged with a single count of capital murder in the El Paso case, court documents show, in what is likely a legal place holder to keep him in custody while the investigation is under way.
Authorities have cited a lengthy anti-immigrant manifesto, apparently posted online by the suspect before the Saturday morning shooting in the heavily Hispanic border city, which they said was evidence the bloodshed was racially motivated.
Eight of those killed in the attack were Mexican citizens, according to the Mexican government.
The four-page statement uploaded to 8chan, a largely unmoderated online message board often used by extremists, called the Walmart attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
It also expressed support for a gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March.
The El Paso killings prompted 8chan founder Frederick Brennan, in an interview with the New York Times, to call for the site to be shut down. Brennan no longer has control of 8chan, which is now run from the Philippines by a U.S. Army veteran, the Times reported.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Saturday’s rampage appeared to be a hate crime and federal prosecutors called it domestic terrorism. A Texas prosecutor said the state will seek the death penalty against Crusius if he is convicted.
Trump said Americans “must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy” and blamed the internet and violent video games for fostering violence, reports Reuters.
Police abort #Revolution protest, arrest campaigners
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared the planned revolution against his government has failed. A group known as ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria’ had planned to organise nationwide revolution tagged #RevolutionNow, beginning Monday, to demand a better Nigeria. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the planned protest was an attempt to incite Nigerians against their own democratic rights. He said: “The Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria’s attempt to incite citizens into a revolution against their own democratic rights and interests has failed – as will all attempts to take away from the people their hardwon rights and freedom to choose who leads their country.” According to the presidential aide, “today (yesterday), millions of Nigerians went about their businesses – work, seeking employment, attending school/college and caring for their families.
By doing so, the millions defended our country’s hard-won democratic rights – by ignoring calls on social media to join a phantom ‘revolution’. “There were a few hundred persons today who, for their own reasons, decided to act upon the demands of a group calling itself Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria, which went on social media to ask everyday Nigerians to overthrow the government they only elected some six months ago.
“The president is humbled by the support – not for himself, or the governing party – but for the democratic values of modern-day Nigeria through the wisdom of those millions of citizens who preferred democracy and decided not to undermine an elected government. “Today, joining those millions of Nigerians was not only the president and governing party at federal level, but many state governments from the opposition, trade unions, civil society organisations, media and NGOs with focus on freedom of speech. All have, rightly, united in protecting Nigeria’s young democracy and the rights of all to elect leaders and lawmakers.”
Graft: EFCC raids ex-Zamfara Gov Yari’s home
- Operatives search brother, associate’s properties
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided the home of immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, located at Talata Mafara town, headquarters of Talata Mafara Local Government.New Telegraph gathered that the operation, which lasted several hours on Sunday, was carried out by a team of operatives number ing about 15.
The operatives simultaneously raided the homes of the former governor’s younger brother and that of a state official of the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was gathered that the operation was in continuation of EFCC’s investigation of how the former governor spent the Paris Club refund that accrued to the state. Yari was chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).
The former governor is presently in Saudi Arabia for hajj. A witness, who is a neighbour of the former governor, Malam Yusuf Mafara, said that the well-armed operatives spent about five hours ransacking Yari’s house. “I was at the gate to return a cell phone owned by one of the security personnel attached to the house given to me for repairs. Then a large number of operatives from EFCC arrived and asked everybody there to vacate,” he said. Another witness, Arma Ya’u, said that the EFCC operatives took some items from the former governor’s residence. “I cannot say what exactly were in some bags brought out from the residence of the former governor by the operatives at the end of the operation, but some inquisitive neighbours who happened to go very close, contended that they saw money in bulk being taken away,” Ya’u said. Also, an eye witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the EFCC operatives arrived the house situated off Sokoto Road in Talata-Mafara about 6p.m. amidst tight security and blocked the front and back entrances of the residence.
The source said that they ordered those inside to remain where they were while disallowing any further entry. “These people remained inside until after 11p.m. We were around waiting to see what will happen next only to see them with some bags that no one could tell the contents. “We also learnt that they were at the former governor’s brother’s house as well as that of one of his close associates where they were said to have carried away some things,” he said. The anti-graft agency stated that the raid on Yari’s home was over allegations of economic and financial crimes against the former governor.
While confirming the raid to New Telegraph yesterday, Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said it bothered on ongoing investigations. “It is true we went to the house of the former governor of Zamfara State, Yari, in respect of ongoing investigation. “Like we have always said, we don’t discuss our investigation with the media.
“At the appropriate time, when the investigation is ripe, we shall proceed to prosecution and we shall carry the media along. “What we fight is economic and financial crimes,” Orilade said. Former Special Adviser to Yari on Media and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, confirmed the incidence.
Dosara said: “It is true that operatives of the EFCC were at the residence of His Excellency in Talata Mafara on Sunday. “My principal is aware of their coming and they were able to check all the rooms and offices and after several hours of searching, they left. “This is the highest we can go because we do not know what they are looking for and we cannot pre-empt their investigation. But we are holding on to the issue for now, pending the outcome of their investigation. “Until when they are out with the result of their investigation, we will not be able to go further. When they say something that requires our attention, then we can talk about it,” he said.
Why I withdrew election petition against Buhari – PDM candidate
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), Pastor Aminchi Habu, yesterday revealed the terms of agreement he reached with President Muhammadu Buhari, that led to the withdrawal of the petition he filed challenging the February 23 presidential election. Habu and his party had approached the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja to void President Buhari’s re-election, following the exclusion of the party’s logo on the ballot paper that was used for the presidential election.
In the petition marked, CA/PEPC/004/2019, the party urged the tribunal to order a fresh poll, contending that the noninclusion of its logo on the ballot paper denied it the opportunity to contest the election, after it had spent a lot of money on campaigns. However, on July 24 when the panel was set to commence hearing on the matter, the party announced its decision to withdraw the matter. The petitioners simply informed the tribunal that the decision was based on national interest, saying they found “other alternative ways of seeking redress.” Neither the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Buhari nor his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) opposed the withdrawal request.
However, in a press briefing in Abuja, Habu said he decided to terminate hearing of the petition after President Buhari made promises to him, to improve the security situation in Christian dominated regions of the North such as Southern Kaduna. He said the president also assured him that he would pay more attention to the provision of infrastructure and social amenities to the areas.
However, Habu denied that he was bought over by either the Presidency or APC. According to him, “I have interacted with the respondents and I have been assured that the interest of his constituency will be addressed by the present government. “I withdrew my case because I have been vindicated. I came to the tribunal – Court of Appeal – to seek a remedy for my exclusion and today I am convinced that I do not need to proceed further with this petition for the reasons I am about to state to you. “I represent the marginalized and hardworking people of the Northern Christian Community, Middle Belt and Northern Minorities.
I took the decision to contest so that I will be a voice for the above constituency, which I represent. My people were mobilized and ready to overwhelmingly deliver on my mandate, only to realize that my party and its logo were missing on the ballot paper. We went to the court to seek redress for my unlawful exclusion. “However, in the intervening period since filling my petition, the parties involved have, despite the pending petition, sought political remedies and solutions to address my concern. “But most importantly, I have now discovered that the present government of APC led by President Buhari shares my vision and that of my people.
“The reasons for which I decided to contest the February 23 election is the same vision and zeal, which the government of President Buhari operates. It is an all-inclusive government where the voices of the minority are heard despite the majority having their way. “I have presented the wishes of my people, the majority of Nigerians and their desires to this government which has listened and promised to act on these wishes. “Instead of heading to tribunal to annul the election, I have decided to work with this government to deliver on its electoral promises and mandate.”
Ageing could be ‘curable,’ death ‘optional’, say genetic engineers
Two genetic engineers said that dying would become ‘optional’ within just 27 years and that the ageing process would become ‘reversible by 2045.
This development was revealed during a book presentation entitled, ‘The Death of Death’ at the event was held in Barcelona, Spain on Monday.
The book was written by José Cordeiro, who was born in Venezuela to a Spanish parent and mathematician, David Wood from the United Kingdom (UK).
According to the report, Cordeiro, who is based at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the U.S. said he had ‘chosen not to die’ and that in 30 years’ time, he would be ‘younger than he is today’.
The report published in ‘Think-Spain’ news revealed that the duo, who founded the operating system ‘Symbian’, said that immortality was a real and scientific possibility that could come much earlier than originally thought.
On the cost, the report said that initially, it would be expensive, but with a competitive market, the price would gradually fall because it would benefit everyone.
The report said the cost of anti-ageing treatment would be compared to that of the latest Smartphones.
According to the report, major international corporations such as Google would be ‘entering the field of medicine’ because they are ‘beginning to realise that curing ageing was possible’.
“The engineers believe that within 10 years, illnesses such as cancer will be curable,” the report said.
It said that immortality would not necessarily mean the planet becomes over crowded because there was plenty of room for more people on earth.
“These days, people do not have anywhere near as many children as they did in past decades and centuries. Also, it will be possible to live in space by then,” it said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the process would involve turning ‘bad’ genes into healthy ones and eliminating dead cells from the body.
“It will also involve repairing damaged cells, carrying out treatments with stem cells and ‘printing’ vital organs in 3D.
“Humans will only die in accidents, never of natural causes or illness by around the year 2045. “It is crucial that old age starts to be classified as an illness, so that publicly-funded research into its cure can extend,” the report said.
Similarly, it said that Nanotechnology was key, among other new genetic manipulation techniques.
In the report, the engineers said that ageing was the result of DNA ‘tails’, known as ‘telomeres’, in chromosomes – of which every cell except red blood and sex cells has 23 pairs.
The report said that becoming shorter and reversing ageing involves lengthening the telomeres.
Diageo targets Nigeria, 10 Africa nations for $220m power projects
Nigeria and other African nations are to benefit from Diageo’s eco-initiatives in solar power projects. According to the organisation, Diageo would be ploughing $220 million into green energy projects at 11 of its African plants. Diageo’s eco-initiatives include solar power projects at its African sites
The investment, Diageo’s biggest in green projects in a decade, according to owner, Johnie Walker, would cover biomass, solar and water-recovery initiatives. Under the plans, he said that three breweries in Kenya and Uganda would be fitted with biomass boilers, replacing systems powered by fuel oil and reducing carbon emissions by 42,000 tonnes a year. Meanwhile, he said that water-recovery and purification facilities would be rolled out across five sites in Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria. “The facilities are expected to save two billion cubic litres of water a year,” he said.
The other countries included in the investment are Tanzania, South Africa, the Seychelles and Ghana. Diageo’s Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Menezes, said the organisation believed in biggest single investments in addressing climate change issues across sub-Saharan countries. Menezes said: “It demonstrates the strength of our commitment to pioneer grain-to-glass sustainability and to positively impact the communities in which we live and work.” The investment announcement follows a Diageo statement, last week, which confirmed the company will relocate jobs at a Kenyan back-office support hub to Europe and Asia.
