IBOM PATRIOTS SLAM APC OVER MEDIA ATTACKS ON INEC
A foremost sociocultural group in Akwa Ibom State, Ibom Patriot, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress, APC over what it described as carefully doctored reports propagated by its media agents to misguide, misinform and possibly blur public perception of the genuine outcome of the 2019 General Elections in Akwa Ibom State.
In a press brief held recently in Uyo, the Chancellor of Ibom Patriots, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen and Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Usenobong Akpabio, stated that “in its usual abrasive manner, the APC, through its social media jobbers, has released several articles, press statements and social media posts to further its campaign of calumny on the last general elections.
“Perhaps, its leadership hopes by copiously weaving these lies against the widely commended exercise it can, by any chance, influence the Governorship/National Assembly and State Assembly elections’ Petitions tribunal outside what is legally available to the jurists”.
Inaueyen noted that APC, fully aware that its petitions, which evidently crumbled like a pack of cards under judicial scrutiny, will suffer a similar fate as its unpopular candidates, now resorts to throwing wild and unsubstantiated accusations, faslely alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) colluded with the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the 2019 elections in favour of PDP. Words are cheap, as the broom party finds that it cannot substantiate an iota of all its bogus claims.
Parts of the statement read during the briefing is as follows:
“As the conscience of the state nay the nation, Ibom Patriots frowns at these tactless abuse of media platforms and puerile attempts to discredit our democratic institutions. Facts from submitted reports of independent election observers, show that the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom State as conducted by INEC were the freest, fairest, transparent and widely celebrated. In addition to local and international observers, other enowned bodies including security agencies and the media that were involved in the entire electoral processes did not only affirm the results, but equally praised INEC officials, particularly the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barr. Mike Igini for driving the entire processes faithfully without yielding to pressure to circumvent or compromise the exercise or the expressed will of the people.
“It is well known that Barr. Mike Igini is an upright electoral umpire. The Commission readily testifies that Barr. Igini has always served diligently in all the States where he has been posted to, since his engagement with the body. At the INEC’s Stakeholders’ meeting in Akwa Ibom State on the 6th of August 2018, Obong Victor Attah, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and an elder statesman, had this to say: “Mike your integrity and commitment to the conduct of proper election are qualities that are well known and acknowledged in and out of this country, I urge you, for the survival of democracy to bring those qualities to bear on the conduct of the next set of elections in Akwa Ibom State.”
“Obviously, these expectations were met by INEC in the State. The commission ensured that the sanctity of the ballot box was maintained with the popular doctrine of one man one vote conscientiously applied. So why the fuss now? Why is APC out to destroy an electoral process that was nationally and internationally celebrated? Why can’t APC wait for the judicial process to be completed? Why sponsor this daily media attack on Mike Igini and the will of Akwa Ibom people?
“Having watched the build-up to the elections and the subsequent outcome, it was manifestly clear that APC, instead of campaigning for votes, had given itself the luxury of employing ‘federal might’ to win the polls, with attendant boast that the elections’ outcome would be concluded in mere three (3) hours! The Party, through one of its loquacious apostles, had even likened their planned electoral approach to the manner the German’s maximum ruler, Adolf Hitler invaded Poland with the infamous statement of “Warsaw saw war and war saw Warsaw.”
“Akwa Ibom people, as peace loving, rose up from all strata and prayed to God to avert the threats, consequently the elections came and went without the ‘holocaust’ as was foretold. The elections were accordingly won and lost. APC was expected to exhibit the virtues of true democrats by accepting the outcome and to congratulate the winners, fully aware that the electoral outcome represented the supreme will of the people. Unfortunately, they failed this important patriotic test. However, we do understand that should there exist doubt amongst contenders in an election, parties are free to seek legal remedies. But, this must be done evidentially, and not through trial – by – media as done by the APC. This clueless propaganda to misinform the unsuspecting public must stop.
“We make bold to say that the media war to malign INEC and Barr. Mike Igini is completely on an obtuse course. As a pan -Akwa Ibom socio-cultural cum intelligentsia organization, Ibom Patriots condemns in totality this needless mudslinging against the resounding electoral victory of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and other elected representatives arising from the February 23rd and March 9th general elections respectively.
“Never in our political history did we experience such a consensus to vote a leader and representatives we want, as evident with the results Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and other elected legislators at the 2019 polls. As Nicola Sturgeon opined, “It’s not opinion polls that determine the outcome of elections, it is votes in ballot boxes.” Let APC present all its facts before the court rather than engaging in self-adulation to blackmail INEC, with the intent to circumventing the will of Akwa Ibom people.
“The broom party has the opportunity to apologize to Akwa Ibom people for the psychological trauma they caused Akwa Ibom citizens during the build up to the elections, this what it should do rather than worsen its already battered image with its poor attempts to misinform the people. The APC should know that more elections will come and Akwa Ibom State cannot easily forget what happened during the 2019 electioneering. It also fails to realize that as a party, it was preposterous in a democratic era to call for, and campaign for a state of emergency, due to minor parliamentary nuances which occurred in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.
“We cannot also forget that in a bid to control the security apparati in the State, the party created a horrendous precedence, where Akwa Ibom State Police Command had more than four (4) Commissioners of Police within two months, with some staying less than a week in office. APC also made spirited attempt to create chaos in the State by using thugs or party supporters to occupy the premises of the state headquarters of INEC with ill-fated demand for the removal of Barr. Igini instead of engaging in campaigns to win votes.
“After all its tactical blunders, which evidently resulted in a record breaking failure at the polls, the APC should be totally sober to accept the reality of its loss and try to mend fence rather than engage in this fruitless media propaganda. Continuing to spew baseless reports on a matter that is clearly against it is akin to an ostrich’s idiocy of hiding its head when its body lays bare conspicuously!
“Let it also be known that it was not only the APC and PDP that contested the general elections in Akwa Ibom as there were over 70 political parties that participated. Then why is APC the only one crying foul? APC must allow the judicial process to determine validity or otherwise of the wish of the people overwhelmingly made on February 23rd and March 9, 2019. The will of the people should always be respected if we must deepen our democratic process”.
My father’s suffering from lead poisoning, says El- Zakzaky’s daughter
- As FG ‘apologises’ to India over IMN leader’s conduct
The leader of Nigeria’s banned Shia Muslim group, who is in India for medical treatment under police protection, is suffering for lead and cadmium poisoning that may be from shrapnel in his body, his daughter has told the BBC.
Ibraheem Zakzaky was among hundreds of people arrested in 2015 after security forces stormed the headquarters of his the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and killed about 350 people.
He and his wife have been in custody ever since awaiting trial and arrived in India on Monday after being granted leave to seek medical treatment earlier this month.
The sheikh’s daughter Suhaila Zakzaky said that the poisoning may be as result of shrapnel in his body “from when he was shot in 2015 when the Nigerian arm raided our home”.
She added that her father had had an eye operation in Nigeria to remove shrapnel lodged in one of his eyes but his sight had been declining ever since.
Ms Zakzaky told BBC’s Focus on Africa radio she was concerned about his condition: “I am really worried… especially because of the lead and cadmium poisoning. His doctors say if he gets to a certain level his organs could start failing and that’s really scary because that means he could just die at any moment.”
This backs up a medical report received by an Indian Shia group offering to pay the IMN leader’s bills at Medanta Hospital. It told the BBC on Wednesday that the sheikh had been diagnosed with lead poisoning.
Ms Zakzaky said that she had spoken to her father on Wednesday morning and he was unhappy that armed police were outside his room and that he was not able to be treated by his own chosen doctors.
He no longer felt safe and might choose to leave, she said.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s government has apologised to India for the sheikh’s “unruly behaviour”, online news portal, Premium Times has reported.
According to the report, the IMN leader has been making unreasonable demands, wanting to move into a five-star hotel and demanding the removal of police protection provided by the Indian authorities.
Taraba killings: Policeman arrested in Bauchi over army revenge threat
A Nigerian policeman has been arrested after uploading a series of posts on Facebook in which he threatened reprisal attacks against the army for killing his colleagues.
Sunday Japhet is being held in the northern state of Bauchi and will “face disciplinary action”, a state police commander told BBC Pidgin.
Last week, three police officers and a civilian were killed when soldiers opened fire on a bus the police were using to transport a suspected criminal. The army said the soldiers believed that kidnappers were in the vehicle.
Japhet said on Facebook: “Those guys can’t just be killed leaving their families to suffer like that.”
In other posts, he also insulted the president, the vice-president and the chief of police.
Sunmonu Abdulmaliki, the Police Commissioner of Yobe State, under whose command Japhet was arrested, said the force “just want to know his motives”.
An unconfirmed circular purportedly issued by the military, which was widely shared on social media last weekend, advised “soldiers to henceforth be circumspect in their dealings with the police” following the deadly shoot-out.
President Muhammadu Buhari had set up a panel to investigate the incident, after a meeting with the country’s security heads, reports the BBC.
Report: Gibraltar to release Iranian oil tanker
The British territory of Gibraltar will on Thursday release an Iranian oil tanker seized by Royal Marines in the Mediterranean in July, the Sun newspaper reported, citing sources close to Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.
Picardo would not apply to renew an order to detain Grace 1, the report said, adding that he is now satisfied that the oil tanker is no longer heading to Syria.
Britain had said the vessel was violating European sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a charge Iran denies, reports Reuters.
“There is no reason to keep Grace 1 in Gibraltar a moment longer if we no longer believe it is in breach of sanctions against the Syrian regime,” the newspaper quoted a source close to Picardo as saying.
US gunman who shot 6 police officers surrenders
A suspect has been taken into custody after injuring six officers in a shootout in the US city of Philadelphia.
A gun battle broke out between police and a male shooter at around 16:30 local time (20:30 GMT).
The officers were serving a drugs warrant at a home in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tiago neighbourhood when the gunman opened fire.
A lengthy stand-off ensued as police urged the gunman to surrender.
A video on social media purportedly shows the suspect, named by US media as Maurice Hill, leaving the house with his hands in the air.
A SWAT team rescued two officers and three others who were trapped inside the home with the gunman, police said.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the SWAT team “were able to use stealth” to safely evacuate the officers from a “hostage situation”.
The gunman fired on the SWAT team’s truck outside the home, where police wearing bulletproof vests took cover behind cars with guns drawn, reports the BBC.
Negotiators attempted to call the suspect’s phone and were working with a family member and his lawyer.
Six officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting have been released from hospital.
Ross said “many of them had to escape through windows and doors” as the suspect fired.
“It’s nothing short of a miracle that we don’t have multiple officers killed today,” the commissioner said.
US President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting, deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said.
The incident comes after two mass shootings – in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio – brought the debate about gun control in the US into sharp focus.
Presidential aide, Obono-Obla, risks prosecution over misconduct
Indications emerged yesterday on why President Muhammadu Buhari removed the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla.
A source who prefers anonymity told New Telegraph that Obla has been under critical review for some time in the Presidency and his outright dismissal and prosecution is imminent.
According to the source, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister had earlier recommended to the Presidency, among others, “that a thorough investigation be conducted into the allegations of forgery levelled against Obono-Obla,” while also proposing suspending him from office.
The source further disclosed that “the Presidency has also received more recently an indicting report on the panel chairman bordering on acts of forgery and misconduct.
“According to the Office of the Attorney-General, Obla has been accused on various issues ranging from abuse of office, intimidation and unauthorized malicious investigations, financial impropriety, administrative misconduct and allegations of forgery/falsification of records, to mention but a few.”
It would be recalled that the mandate of the panel became an issue of judicial interpretation at the Appeal Court in the case of Tijjani Musa Tumsah V. Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The Appeal Court held that the panel, headed by Obla, lacks prosecutorial powers and cannot seize properties belonging to anyone or obtain forfeiture orders against any public official.
The court also held that the duty of the panel, upon conclusion of an investigation, is to submit its report to the head of government and that the Panel, as against the conduct of the chairman, cannot act outside its enabling statute, the Recovery of Public Property Special Provisions Act of 1984.
The source however stated that when confronted with some of his alleged misconduct and other allegations, Obono-Obla pleaded profusely and was made to sign a written undertaking to mend his ways.
“However, no sooner he signed that he abandoned the undertaking and continued singularly violating the law and regulations in place in the conduct of the work of the Panel.
“Following a series of violations for which he was queried, Obla submitted a written undertaking to the effect that the panel, under his leadership, would only act on a written mandate received from the Presidency and will seek authorization from the Presidency to undertake fresh mandates in accordance with extant laws of the federation.”
The source also disclosed that the main grouse against Obla was that while the panel was supposed to investigate only cases referred to it by government, according to the law establishing the panel, the chairman has single-handedly taken on cases outside of its mandate and in gross violation of rule of law, including violations of people’s fundamental human rights.
“Despite the specificity of the mandate of the panel, the Federal Government has been inundated with complaints against Mr. Obla. These include complaints of violation of the specific mandate of the panel, human rights abuses and conduct unbecoming of an official of government, which conduct and actions had, a number of times, subjected the panel and government to ridicule.
“Matters however came to a head when the other four members of the five-man panel wrote a petition against Obla, asking for urgent action to curtail the several identified unlawful conducts of the chairman of the panel.
“According to the panel members, while two cases involving NEXIM Bank and CBN, Finance Ministry and Nigerian Ports Authority were referred to the panel, the chairman single-handedly took on over 50 cases outside the mandate of the panel.
They also stated that “contrary to the fact that the panel is an investigative panel by its enabling law, which lacks prosecutorial powers, Mr. Obla has unlawfully engaged lawyers to file charges against suspects without recourse to the Attorney-General’s office.
“The man has been engaged in excessive behaviour towards individuals, government agencies, private companies and even foreign missions in Nigeria,” another government source noted.
One of Obla’s sins was the attempt to arrest the Executive Secretary of TETFUND.
“For instance, after an illegal secondment of over 100 policemen to himself, Obla attempted to arrest the Executive Secretary of TETFUND with a truck of mobile policemen, which led to the petition written to the Attorney-General’s office over the incessant illegal harassment.
“Among several petitions against Obla, which has caused considerable concern in government, is the one by the Human Rights Writers Association bordering on allegations of forgery of WAEC result used for admission into the Law Faculty of the University of Jos.
“The Office of the Attorney-General, in its recommendation to the Presidency, also mentioned Obla’s “unauthorized investigations of several judges initiated by Mr. Obla through the issuance of notices to them to declare their assets, an obligation which these honourable judges had hitherto complied with through the authorized agency – the Code of Conduct Bureau.
“It was also stated that Obla had used the panel to arrogate the powers and functions of EFCC and ICPC.
“In the circumstances, government is left with no choice than to review his appointment and possibly prosecute him for allegations of forgery and possibly also for criminal extortion,” the source stated.
$2.14m: Atiku’s lawyer, son-in-law remanded in EFCC’s custody
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered that Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, be remand in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged laundering of $2 million in the build-up to the 2019 general election.
The judge also made similar order against one Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law to Atiku, alleged to have engaged in the laundering of $140,000 in the build-up to this year’s polls.
The court’s order was as a sequel to the arraignment of the trio on separate charges bordering on money laundering by the anti-graft agency.
While Giwa-Osagie brothers were arraigned on a three-count charge by EFCC, Babalele was docked on two counts, all bordering on alleged money laundering. They however denied all the counts.
After the defendants’ arraignment, their lawyers drew the court’s attention to their bail motions, which they said have been served on the prosecution.
The lawyers, however, urged the court to remand their clients in EFCC’s custody pending when they will receive the anti-graft agency’s response to the bail motions.
Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, promised to serve his response to the motions on the defence lawyers on Wednesday.
He was also opposed to the defence lawyers’ request for the remand of the defendants in EFCC’s custody. He said the Commission’s facility is overstretched.
However, in a Bench ruling, Justice Oweibo overruled Oyedepo’s objection and ordered that the defendants be remanded in EFCC’s custody till today when their bail motions will be heard.
In the charge against Babalele, EFCC accused him of procuring one Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000 without going through any financial institution.
The offence was said to be contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.
The charge against Giwa-Osagie brothers however reads:
“That you Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie and Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, sometimes in February, 2019, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2 million without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.
“That you Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie on or before the 12th day of February, 2019, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured Erhunse Giwa-Osagie to make cash payment of the sum of $2 million without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.
“That you Erhunse Giwa-Osagie sometimes in February 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court made cash payment of the sum of $2 million without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 1(a) and 16(1) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under section 16 (2) of the Same Act.”
Buhari gives lifeline to condemned criminals
…renames Prisons as Nigerian Correctional Service
- 2,700 inmates to benefit from new act
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a new law, which provides lifeline for condemned criminals who are awaiting execution in prisons across the country.
The law known as Nigerian Correctional Service Act (2019) also repeals the Prisons Acts and changes the name of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).
The approval by the president is coming three months after the dissolution of the 8th National Assembly, which passed the bill.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this yesterday while speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
A total of 2,700 condemned inmates across prison formations in the country are expected to benefit from the new act.
Enang said under the new law, chief judges have been empowered to commute death sentences of inmates to life imprisonment where an inmate sentenced to death has exhausted all legal procedures for appeal and a period of 10 years has elapsed without execution of the sentence.
“This Act repeals the Prisons Acts and changes the name from Nigeria Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, otherwise known as “the Correctional Service,” Enang said.
According to the presidential aide, the law makes provision for support and facilitate the speedy disposal of cases of persons awaiting trial in prisons across the country.
Section 12 (2) (c) of the new law provides that: “Where an inmate sentenced to death has exhausted all legal procedures for appeal and a period of 10 years has elapsed without execution of the sentence, the chief judge may commute the sentence of death to life imprisonment while Section 12 (8) empowers the state Controller of the Service to reject more intakes of inmates where it is apparent that the correctional centre in question is filled to capacity.”
The law has divided the Nigerian Correctional Service into two faculties namely, Custodial Service and Non-Custodial Service.
The Custodial Service is to take control of persons legally interned in safe, secure and humane conditions; Conveying remand persons to and from courts in motorized formations; Identifying the existence and causes of anti-social behaviours of inmates; and Conducting risk and needs assessment aimed at developing appropriate correctional treatment methods for reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration.
The Custodial Service is also responsible for “Implementing reformation and rehabilitation programmes to enhance the reintegration of inmates back into the society; Initiating behaviour modification in inmates through the provision of medical, psychological, spiritual and counselling services for all offenders including violent extremists; empowering inmates through the deployment of educational and vocational skills training programmes, and facilitating incentives and income generation through Custodial Centres, farms and industries; Administering borstal and related institutions; and Providing support to facilitate the speedy disposal of cases of persons awaiting trial.”
Enang further noted that the non-custodial faculty of the Correctional Service is responsible for the administration of non-custodial measures, namely: Community Service, probation, parole, restorative justice measures and such other measures as a court of competent jurisdiction may order.
“This second Restorative Justice measure approved in the Act include victim-offender mediation, family group conferencing, community mediation and other conciliatory measures as may be deemed necessary pre-trial, trial during imprisonment or even post-imprisonment stages,” he added.
Answering questions on how long should it take the president to assent to bills passed by the National Assembly considering that the 8th parliament was dissolved on June 8, 2019, Enang said: “When a bill is passed it goes through a process of National Assembly management, particularly the legal department in the office of the Clerk to National Assembly.
“The time of Mr. President begins to run from the date that the bills are transmitted to him. The time doesn’t begin to run from the dates the bills were passed. It is 30 days from the date when the bill was transmitted to him.
“This bill was transmitted to him on July 20 and was assented to on August 14, so Mr. President signed within the 30 days period. After bills are passed by the legislature, there are still other processes of assembling, which the Clerk of the National Assembly undertakes before he forwards to us. I believe these are one of the few bills remaining, I won’t say another will not come.”
Meanwhile, the prisons community has received the development with joy.
Until the presidential assent, prisons operated as centres of punishment for inmates.
Spokesperson for the Nigeria Prisons, Mr. Francis Enobore, a Comptroller, said there are about 2,700 condemned inmates in the prisons across the country.
Enobore said: “I don’t know if I will be able to give you the exact figure now, but we have, as at the last count, about 2,700 (condemned inmates).”
On how the Nigeria Prisons received news of the presidential assent, Enobore said: “Well, it brought a lot of joy to the entire prison community. We are now migrating from the colonial mentality, from the tradition of having prison as a place for punishment, to the global concept that emphasises looking at the crime, the offence committed to the extent of enabling us to do separation and adequate segregation, to foster rehabilitation and reintegration.”
Families of slain policemen, civilian cry for justice
…seeks independent inquiry
Family members of the three operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and a civilian allegedly killed by soldiers in Taraba State have tasked the Federal Government to ensure justice was done in the matter.
The IRT operatives – Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeants Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa, as well as the civilian, Mr. Olajide Owolabi, were allegedly shot and killed by soldiers of 93 Battalion on August 6.
According to the Police, the slain quartet met their gruesome death on their way to the State Police Command Headquarters in Jalingo, the state capital, where they were scheduled to present a suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume.
The Police maintained that the killing happened in the face of proper identification.
But in a swift reaction, the Nigerian Army claimed that the troops acted based on suspicion that the police operatives were “kidnappers.”
Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, head of the family and elder brother of the deceased Inspector, Mr. Andrew Ediale, called on the international community and independent bodies to undertake independent enquiries, with a view to serving the course of justice.
He said: “The blood of the slain men will hound the nation, unless justice was not only said to have been done in the final analysis, but manifestly seen to have been done.”
Ediale regretted that the Nigerian Army, which had the mandate to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, could be involved in such dastardly act.
Accordingly, he called for thorough investigation, insisting that nothing short of that would be acceptable.
“We come before all well-meaning Nigerians and the international community at large to voice out our displeasure as to this gruesome murder and inglorious killing of our brother who went on official duty for his beloved country that he has served for over 16 years.
“We vehemently speak against the perpetrators of this heinous act by the Nigerian Army and we demand a very thorough investigation, not only by the Nigerian community, but international and independent body as well, so that justice should be truly served.
“The reason we called this press conference, is for justice to be served.
“The same Army that is charged with protecting the citizens of the country happens to be the same perpetrators of this heinous and barbaric act,” he said.
The family further asked authorities to hasten to make the identities of the Captain and soldiers allegedly involved in the heinous act, public.
Ediale raised posers for the army. Hear him: “Our question is, who are these soldiers working for? Whose side are they on? And whose payroll are these military personnel on? These and many more questions we demand answers to. Why was the kidnap kingpin released? They did their job, apprehended the kidnapper and on their way, the Army operatives unleashed fire.
“The action has not only undermined the integrity of the law of the land, but has caused grief to the family members of the deceased police officers who were on active duty.”
In an emotional tone, the head of the Ediale family said: “His (late Inspector’s) wife is now a widow, (and) his daughter has been rendered fatherless. And, the family is grieving, shattered by this inglorious act.
“This is an outrage; it must no longer go on. We, therefore, demand that the culprits be brought to justice, as the international body is watching.
“We demand again: Nothing should be swept under the carpet and we demand justice. Whoever the perpetrators may be, we want them to be brought to justice.
“If the law (Federal Government) fails to do the needful, we will resolve that it is an act of conspiracy.
“Anything short of this is a mockery of our democracy and the law of the land.”
Meanwhile, the killed civilian’s aunt, Mrs. Joy Danlami, has said that the family had remained devastated since the irony of fate.
Asked how the family felt at news of the tragic incident, she said: “I was not happy, because the death was a serious one, the way they treated them and killed them, they were rolling them on the ground.
“The family is not happy because we have lost a hope.”
It was disclosed that Jide Owolabi has been working with the SARS team for almost three years.
A family member, who spoke briefly on Owolabi, said: “I don’t know in what capacity, but he has been working with them.
“The death took us unaware. We want government to do something; justice must prevail and those people should be punished. He is just 24 years old and unmarried.”
Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Simi nominated for 2019 AFRIMA
The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has unveiled Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Simi, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Teni, Yemi Alade and Niniola alongside other international artistes nominated for 2019 edition of the prestigious award.
This was disclosed yesterday at press conference held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, by AFRIMA’s Associate Producer, Aderele Niyi.
Niyi said that the nominees that cut across Western, Eastern, Central, Southern and Northern Africa were carefully picked after rigorous screenings by a group of professional jury.
She said that some of the criteria used in arriving at the nominees include fairness, creativity, excellence, integrity, originality of their music, authenticity, which must reveal African concept, among other things.
According to her, the world music festival will hold between November 21 and November 23, 2019 in a country that will be announced next month.
“This is going to be the 6th edition of AFRIMA and I can say that it has been getting better each year; this year’s edition promises to be a unique one,” she said.
For the best male artistes from West Africa, the following were nominated: Burna boy with his song “Ye,” Davido’s “Wonder Woman,” Kizz Daniel’s “Madu,” and Wizkid’s “Fever.”
Other nominated artistes are King Promise from Ghana, Salif Keita from Mali, Shatta Wale from Ghana, Sidiky Diabate from Mali and late DJ Arafat from Cote d’Ivoire.
The nominees for the female category from Nigeria and their works are Simi’s “I Dun Care”; Tiwa Savage’s “One”; Teni’s “Case”; Yemi Alade’s “Oh My Gosh”; Niniola’s Bana.
Others are Aya Nakamura from Mali; Jossey from Cote d’Ivoire; Kanuer Adams from Liberia; Manamba Kante from Guinea and Mzuee from Ghana.
The best male artistes nominated from Central Africa are C4 Pedro from Angola; Fally Ipupa from Congo; Locko from Cameroon; and Magasco also from the Cameroon.
Others are Maitre Gims from Congo; Rui Orlando from Angola; Niska from Congo Brazzaville; Salatiel from Cameroon and Ya Levis from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The best nominated female artistes from Central Africa are Anna Joyce from Angola; Blanche Baily from Cameroon; and Bruna Tatiana from Angola.
Included are Charlotte Dipand also from Cameroon; Daphine from Cameroon; Duda from Angola; Shan’l from Gabon and Titica from Angola.
Also, the best male artistes from North Africa are Ahmed Soultan from Morocco; Aminux from Morocco; Amr Diab from Egypt; DJ Moh Green from Algeria; and Mostafa Hagag Kelso from Egypt.
Others are: Soolking from Algeria; Tamer Hosny from Egypt and Yann Sine from Morocco.
In the best female categories are Cairokee from Egypt; Kenza Morsfi from Algeria; Nada Azhari from Morocco; Psychoqueen also from Morocco; Salma Rachid also from Morocco; Sherine from Egypt and Souhila Ben Lach from Algeria.
Best male artistes nominated from Southern Africa are AKA, Nasty C, Prince Kaybee, Casper Nyovest, Black Coffee x David Guette, Sjava from South Africa and Jah Prayzah and Winky D from Zimbabwe.
Also, nominees for the best female artistes from Southern Africa are Ammara Brown and Tamy Moyo from Zimbabwe; Zonke, Kelly Khumalo, Nadia Nakai, and Sho Madjozi from South Africa; Trina South from Zambia and Chikune from Namibia.
Those nominated for best male artistes from East Africa are Black Boy from Madagascar; Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania; Harmonize also from Tanzania; and Khaligraph Jones-from Kenya.
Others are Shyn from Madagascar; WCB Wasafi, Rayvanny and Mbosso from Tanzania and Nyashinski from Kenya.
Vitamin D in pregnancy could improve babies’ dental health
Danish researchers said women who take large doses of vitamin D during pregnancy could reduce the risk of dental problems in their offsprings. The finding of their study, which is published in ‘JAMA Paediatrics,’ showed that vitamin D regimen had a 47 per cent lower rate of enamel defects in both permanent and baby teeth than those in the control group. Vitamin D is known to be essential in enamel development, but, the authors write, little is known about the cause or prevention of enamel defects. So, this intervention, which had no adverse side effects, could be an effective measure. Enamel is the thin outer covering of the tooth. This tough shell is the hardest tissue in the human body. Enamel covers the crown, which is the part of the tooth that’s visible outside of the gums. Enamel hypoplasia is a defect of the enamel that only occurs while teeth are still developing. The condition results in thin enamel, which makes the teeth vulnerable to dental decay and it can affect both baby teeth and permanent teeth. The visual signs of enamel hypoplasia include white spots, pits, and grooves on the outer surface of the teeth. In a double-blinded clinical trial, the researchers randomised 623 women to two groups. Beginning in the 24th week of pregnancy, one group took two pills daily, one containing 400 units and the other 2,400 units of vitamin D, the ‘New York Times’ reported. The other took a 400 unit pill plus an identical-looking placebo. Six years later, the children were examined by dentists who did not know which mothers had taken the supplements and found that children of women who took the vitamin D regimen had a 47 per cent lower rate of enamel defects in both permanent and baby teeth than those in the control group. At age six, there was no association with cavities, “but you can’t have cavities without first having enamel defects. This is an extremely robust finding, and I have no doubt that it does not come by chance,” said the senior author, Dr. Hans Bisgaard, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Copenhagen. “By age 10, we will see plenty of cavities and this same protective effect,” he predicted.
